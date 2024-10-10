Work in Progress with Sophia Bush

Comedian, performer, and host Amber Ruffin knew she was funny at a young age, so it's no surprise she is making viewers laugh out loud on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and CNN's "Have I Got News For You." Amber joins Sophia to talk about her road to comedy, making history as the first black woman ever to write for a late-night talk show in America, her decision to share her own experiences with police brutality on late night, writing a best-selling book with her sister, her decision to come out as queer earlier this year, and why humor is such an important force for good. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Ana Navarro
Many people are feeling heartbroken and terrified right now, and the biggest question in the air is, what went wrong? The View co-host, political strategist, and commentator Ana Navarro joins Sophia to try to make sense of the election outcome, the Latino vote, the role misogyny, racism, and misinformation played during the election, the importance of supporting organizations that help our most vulnerable, and how we move forward. Ana also discusses the importance of Democrats finding strong candidates to run for office in 2026, choosing hope vs hate, the importance of self-care at a time like this, and a reminder - you are not alone! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Work in Progress: Kaitlan Collins
It's go time! Election Day is here, and CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins joins Sophia to chat about what she's hearing from both camps, the gender gap, polls in 2020 vs 2024, youth voter turnout, and what it was like being called a "nasty person" by Trump. Kaitlan also talks about being prepared when things go off the rails, how CNN plans to cover election night, and when she thinks we will know the actual results. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Rebecca Traister
Rebecca Traister is an award-winning writer covering women in politics and media, a best-selling author and one of Sophia’s idols! Rebecca joins Sophia to discuss the shifting ideas of power distribution, the clash we are in the middle of now, what preceded the rise of Donald Trump, the preventable death of a pregnant teen in Texas because of the state's abortion ban, and the Republicans' plan to undermine workplace protections. Rebecca is the author of "Big Girls Don't Cry," "All the Single Ladies," and "Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger." For more information on Rebecca and her work, visit rebeccatraister.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Work in Progress: Governor Jay Inslee
As a kid, he dreamed of playing for the Boston Celtics. As he got older, he thought he would end up in the medical field, but Washington Governor Jay Inslee found himself on a path toward public service instead. The 'Greenest' Governor sits down with Sophia to share the story of his political journey. From the positive experience of connecting with communities, to the negatives of the political experience . . . like when Former President Trump refused to provide disaster relief to a whole community that burned down in Washington, because the Governor opposed Trump's Muslim ban and climate change denial. Despite the good, bad, and sometimes ugly? Inslee says you should not be afraid of throwing your hat in the ring!! The Governor also discusses the election ballots that were recently burned in his state and what is being done about it, the positive economic impact of climate policy and the creation of green jobs, his optimism about the future of clean energy jobs, and his plan to focus on climate solutions after he leaves office after his current and final term. He’s ready to pass the torch. To us!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Work in Progress with Sophia Bush features frank, funny, personal, professional, and sometimes even political conversations with people who inspire Sophia about how they’ve gotten to where they are, and where they think they’re still going. These discussions stem from her "aha" moment of realizing you are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress, simultaneously.