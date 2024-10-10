Work in Progress with Sophia Bush

Work in Progress: Governor Jay Inslee

As a kid, he dreamed of playing for the Boston Celtics. As he got older, he thought he would end up in the medical field, but Washington Governor Jay Inslee found himself on a path toward public service instead. The 'Greenest' Governor sits down with Sophia to share the story of his political journey. From the positive experience of connecting with communities, to the negatives of the political experience . . . like when Former President Trump refused to provide disaster relief to a whole community that burned down in Washington, because the Governor opposed Trump's Muslim ban and climate change denial. Despite the good, bad, and sometimes ugly? Inslee says you should not be afraid of throwing your hat in the ring!! The Governor also discusses the election ballots that were recently burned in his state and what is being done about it, the positive economic impact of climate policy and the creation of green jobs, his optimism about the future of clean energy jobs, and his plan to focus on climate solutions after he leaves office after his current and final term. He's ready to pass the torch. To us!