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Bad On Paper

Becca Freeman & Olivia Muenter
ArtsBooks
Bad On Paper
Latest episode

435 episodes

  • Bad On Paper

    Our Favorite Novel First Lines

    08/05/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Today we're diving into a topic we've been wanting to cover for a while: first lines in books! We chat about preferences as both a reader and a writer, our own first lines, and play a guessing game to name the book by its first line.
     
    August's Book Club Pick - The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer
     
    Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
    8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo

    9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza

     
    Obsessions
    Becca - Sour patch peaches
    Olivia- "Untangling" by Angie McMahon
     
    Events 
    Get tickets for our Miami Bonus Book Club on August 24
    Get tickets for our NYC Bonus Book Club on September 30
     
    Sponsors
    Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10, and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
     
    If you missed out on tickets or don't live in one of the cities we're visiting, we want to spoil one lucky listener with a box of our favorite Sol de Janeiro products and some Bad on Paper swag. You can enter here anytime between now and Tuesday August 11 at noon EST. The giveaway is open to US listeners 18+ only. Find the information for event tickets and the giveaway plus bonus book club episode dates can be found at badonpaperpodcast.com/summerofsol. 
     
    Quince - shop at quince.com/bop!
    Wayfair - Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home.
     
    Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! 
    Buy our Merch!
    Join our BFF Group!
    Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
    Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
    Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!  
    Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter! 
    Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
  • Bad On Paper

    The Burning Side Book Club

    07/29/2026 | 52 mins.
    We are so ready to discuss our July Book Club Pick, The Burning Side by Sarah Damoff. This was our listeners' pick that beat out 27 other nominations, and we're bursting with thoughts about this book! Keep listening to hear every single one of them.
     
    August's Book Club Pick - The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer
     
    Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
    8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo

    9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza

     
    Obsessions
    Becca - Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Air Fryer
    Olivia - NYT Cooking App 
     
    Sponsors
    Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10, and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
    Cozy Earth - Head to cozyearth.com and use code BOP for an exclusive 20% off.
     
    Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! 
    Buy our Merch!
    Join our BFF Group!
    Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
    Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
    Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!  
    Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter! 
    Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
  • Bad On Paper

    Celebrity Book Matchmaker

    07/22/2026 | 1h
    In today's ep we're assigning reading syllabi to some of our favorite celebrities and telling them what we think they should be reading! And if you didn't already guess, we took the assignment VERY seriously.
     
    Becca's Celebs
    Glen Powell - Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, The Guncle by Steven Rowley, The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett, The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown
    Tree Paine - The Boys' Club by Erica Katz, Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan 
    Anne Hathaway - All Fours by Miranda July, Famesick by Lena Dunham, The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland, Best Offer Wins by Marisa Kashino
     
    Olivia's Celebs 
    Alicia Carmody - Strangers by Belle Burden, The Alice Network by Kate Quinn, Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed, Little Women by  Louisa May Alcott
    Noah Kahan -  The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett, The Wedding People by Alison Espach, Good Material by Dolly Alderton
    Pedro Pascal - Shark Heart by Emily Habeck, John of John by Douglas Stuart, 
    Bonus Travis Kelce Pick - Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano 
     
    July's Book Club Pick - The Burning Side by Sarah Damoff 
     
    Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
    8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo

    9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza

     
    What we read this week
    Olivia -  The Children by Melissa Albert, London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe
    Becca - Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan, Once, Again, Always by Amanda Gayle (out Oct 6)
     
    Obsessions
    Becca - MapTap.gg
     
    Sponsors
    Skims - Shop our favorites at SKIMS.com. Let them know we sent selecting "podcast" in the survey and select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.
    Caraway Home - Visit Carawayhome.com/BOP or use code BOP at checkout to take an additional 10% off your next purchase.
     
    Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! 
    Buy our Merch!
    Join our BFF Group!
    Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
    Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
    Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!  
    Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter! 
    Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
  • Bad On Paper

    Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club: The Five-Star Weekend

    07/16/2026 | 56 mins.
    We're so excited about the first installment of our Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club, discussing  The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand! We break down our thoughts on the book, our favorite Elin Hilderbrand novels, and how the TV adaptation compares!
     
    Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
    7/16 - The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

    8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo

    9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza

     
    Sponsors
    Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can use go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10 and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
     
    Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! 
    Buy our Merch!
    Join our BFF Group!
    Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
    Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
    Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!  
    Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter! 
    Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
  • Bad On Paper

    July 2026 Three Things

    07/15/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Happy Three Things Day! We have some hot topics to discuss, from T&The pop culture wedding of the century, the Odyssey movie, drafting habits, Gen Z fiction, and more!
     
    Becca's Things
    Mayflower or Oregon Trail?
    Resisting the urge to write backwards
    Gen Z authors entering fiction
     
    Olivia's Things
    The Odyssey movie 
    Ideal book lengths
    The T&T Wedding
     
    July's Book Club Pick - The Burning Side by Sarah Damoff 
     
    Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
    7/16 - The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

    8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo

    9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza

     
    What we read this week
    Olivia - People in Love by Claire Daverley 
    Becca - Abby Offsides by Anna McCallie
     
    Obsessions
    Becca - Emack & Bolio Mudpie Ice Cream
    Olivia - Woman singing in minionese (@ellamott)
     
    Sponsors
    Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can use go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10 and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
    BetterHelp - get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/BADONPAPER
    Master Class - get at least 15% off any annual membership at masterclass.com/BOP
     
    Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! 
    Buy our Merch!
    Join our BFF Group!
    Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
    Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
    Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!  
    Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter! 
    Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
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About Bad On Paper
Join Becca Freeman and Olivia Muenter every Wednesday for a dose of books and banter, along with interviews with women who inspire us.
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