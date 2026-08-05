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435 episodes
- Today we're diving into a topic we've been wanting to cover for a while: first lines in books! We chat about preferences as both a reader and a writer, our own first lines, and play a guessing game to name the book by its first line.
August's Book Club Pick - The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer
Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo
9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza
Obsessions
Becca - Sour patch peaches
Olivia- "Untangling" by Angie McMahon
Events
Get tickets for our Miami Bonus Book Club on August 24
Get tickets for our NYC Bonus Book Club on September 30
Sponsors
Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10, and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
If you missed out on tickets or don't live in one of the cities we're visiting, we want to spoil one lucky listener with a box of our favorite Sol de Janeiro products and some Bad on Paper swag. You can enter here anytime between now and Tuesday August 11 at noon EST. The giveaway is open to US listeners 18+ only. Find the information for event tickets and the giveaway plus bonus book club episode dates can be found at badonpaperpodcast.com/summerofsol.
Quince - shop at quince.com/bop!
Wayfair - Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home.
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Join our BFF Group!
Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!
Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter!
Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
- We are so ready to discuss our July Book Club Pick, The Burning Side by Sarah Damoff. This was our listeners' pick that beat out 27 other nominations, and we're bursting with thoughts about this book! Keep listening to hear every single one of them.
August's Book Club Pick - The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer
Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo
9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza
Obsessions
Becca - Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Air Fryer
Olivia - NYT Cooking App
Sponsors
Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10, and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
Cozy Earth - Head to cozyearth.com and use code BOP for an exclusive 20% off.
Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more!
Buy our Merch!
Join our BFF Group!
Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!
Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter!
Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
- In today's ep we're assigning reading syllabi to some of our favorite celebrities and telling them what we think they should be reading! And if you didn't already guess, we took the assignment VERY seriously.
Becca's Celebs
Glen Powell - Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, The Guncle by Steven Rowley, The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett, The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown
Tree Paine - The Boys' Club by Erica Katz, Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan
Anne Hathaway - All Fours by Miranda July, Famesick by Lena Dunham, The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland, Best Offer Wins by Marisa Kashino
Olivia's Celebs
Alicia Carmody - Strangers by Belle Burden, The Alice Network by Kate Quinn, Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed, Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
Noah Kahan - The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett, The Wedding People by Alison Espach, Good Material by Dolly Alderton
Pedro Pascal - Shark Heart by Emily Habeck, John of John by Douglas Stuart,
Bonus Travis Kelce Pick - Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
July's Book Club Pick - The Burning Side by Sarah Damoff
Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo
9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza
What we read this week
Olivia - The Children by Melissa Albert, London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe
Becca - Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan, Once, Again, Always by Amanda Gayle (out Oct 6)
Obsessions
Becca - MapTap.gg
Sponsors
Skims - Shop our favorites at SKIMS.com. Let them know we sent selecting "podcast" in the survey and select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.
Caraway Home - Visit Carawayhome.com/BOP or use code BOP at checkout to take an additional 10% off your next purchase.
Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more!
Buy our Merch!
Join our BFF Group!
Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!
Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter!
Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
- We're so excited about the first installment of our Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club, discussing The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand! We break down our thoughts on the book, our favorite Elin Hilderbrand novels, and how the TV adaptation compares!
Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
7/16 - The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo
9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza
Sponsors
Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can use go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10 and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more!
Buy our Merch!
Join our BFF Group!
Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!
Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter!
Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
- Happy Three Things Day! We have some hot topics to discuss, from T&The pop culture wedding of the century, the Odyssey movie, drafting habits, Gen Z fiction, and more!
Becca's Things
Mayflower or Oregon Trail?
Resisting the urge to write backwards
Gen Z authors entering fiction
Olivia's Things
The Odyssey movie
Ideal book lengths
The T&T Wedding
July's Book Club Pick - The Burning Side by Sarah Damoff
Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks
7/16 - The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo
9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza
What we read this week
Olivia - People in Love by Claire Daverley
Becca - Abby Offsides by Anna McCallie
Obsessions
Becca - Emack & Bolio Mudpie Ice Cream
Olivia - Woman singing in minionese (@ellamott)
Sponsors
Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can use go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10 and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!
BetterHelp - get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/BADONPAPER
Master Class - get at least 15% off any annual membership at masterclass.com/BOP
Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more!
Buy our Merch!
Join our BFF Group!
Order Olivia's Books, Little One, and Such a Bad Influence!
Subscribe to Olivia's Newsletter!
Order Becca's Book, The Christmas Orphans Club, and preorder Back Where We Started!
Subscribe to Becca's Newsletter!
Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
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About Bad On Paper
Join Becca Freeman and Olivia Muenter every Wednesday for a dose of books and banter, along with interviews with women who inspire us.Podcast website
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