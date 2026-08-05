Today we're diving into a topic we've been wanting to cover for a while: first lines in books! We chat about preferences as both a reader and a writer, our own first lines, and play a guessing game to name the book by its first line.



August's Book Club Pick - The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer



Summer of Sol Bonus Book Club Picks

8/20 - One and Only by Maurene Goo



9/17 - The Parisian Heist by Jo Piazza





Obsessions

Becca - Sour patch peaches

Olivia- "Untangling" by Angie McMahon



Events

Get tickets for our Miami Bonus Book Club on August 24

Get tickets for our NYC Bonus Book Club on September 30



Sponsors

Sol de Janeiro - One of the best parts about our Summer of Sol partnership is that we could not love Sol de Janeiro products any more. Don't forget, you can go to soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10, and the 10% discount will be auto-added to your first purchase on most of their bestselling items, like our favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. That's 10% off at soldejaneiro.com/discount/BOP10. We are so excited for you to try all of their bestsellers, if you haven't already!



If you missed out on tickets or don't live in one of the cities we're visiting, we want to spoil one lucky listener with a box of our favorite Sol de Janeiro products and some Bad on Paper swag. You can enter here anytime between now and Tuesday August 11 at noon EST. The giveaway is open to US listeners 18+ only. Find the information for event tickets and the giveaway plus bonus book club episode dates can be found at badonpaperpodcast.com/summerofsol.



Quince - shop at quince.com/bop!

Wayfair - Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home.



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