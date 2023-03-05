Join Becca Freeman and Olivia Muenter every Wednesday for a dose of books and banter, along with interviews with women who inspire us. More
Available Episodes
5 of 269
Creating a Journaling Practice with Amber Burns
This week we brought on our friend (and past podcast guest) Amber Burns to talk all about journaling. We ask Amber about how she got into journaling, why bullet journaling doesn’t have to be fussy, her adult school supplies, tips for new journalers, and more! We also do a live reading from our most recent journal entries! You can follow Amber at @byamberburns on Instagram. Amber’s favorite journaling supplies include Stalogy notebooks in the b6 size, Midori notebooks, and Pentel EnerGel Pens. Looking for more journaling inspo? Amber recommends checking out the journaling subreddit, and following @_shelflove_ for book journaling ideas. Books Amber has read and loved recently include Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez, The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest, and Wahala by Nikki May. Future releases she’s excited about include Next-Door Nemesis by Alexa Martin, and The Fragile Threads of Power by V. E. Schwab. Obsessions Becca & Olivia - The Diplomat What we read this week! Olivia: Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld, The Bodyguard by Katherine Center Becca: Things You Save in A Fire by Katherine Center This Month’s Book Club Pick - Happy Place by Emily Henry (have thoughts about this book you want to share? Call in at 843-405-3157 or email us a voice memo at [email protected]) Sponsors Prose - Take your FREE in-depth hair consultation and get 15% off your first order today at Prose.com/bop. ZocDoc - Go to Zocdoc.com/BOP and download the Zocdoc app for FREE to find and book a top-rated doctor today. Better Help - Visit BetterHelp.com/BADONPAPER to get 10% off your first month. Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! Subscribe to Olivia’s Newsletter! Like and subscribe to RomComPods and Bone Marry Bury! Available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
5/3/2023
55:24
Before We Were Innocent Book Club
We’re so excited to discuss Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman, a 2 time BOP book club author! This book fits right in the venn diagram of Becca and Olivia’s differing book tastes. We discuss how we felt about the friendship between the characters in the past vs present timeline (and between teenage girls in general), if we saw the twists coming, the Amanda Knox parallels, thoughts on the ending, and ask ourselves the question ‘who would you go to if you were suspected of murder?’ If you like this book, listen to the The Shit No One Tells You About Writing interview with Ella Berman, and for more books similar to Before We Were Innocent, check out The Comeback by Ella Berman, The The Villa by Rachel Hawkins, and I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai. Obsessions Becca: Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs Olivia: Memes about Drew Barrymore’s interview style What we read this week! Olivia: Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman Becca: Yellowface by RF Kuang (out May 16) May’s Book Club Pick - Coming soon! Sponsors A Thing or Two - If you’re looking to add a new podcast to your lineup, give A Thing Or Two with Claire and Erica a try. Prose - Take a FREE in-depth hair consultation and get 15% off your first order at Prose.com/bop Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! Subscribe to Olivia’s Newsletter! Like and subscribe to RomComPods and Bone Marry Bury! Available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
4/26/2023
1:02:38
April 2023 Three Things
Time for another episode of Three Things! Featuring Succession, living closer to friends, the romantic allure of Pete Davidson, our spring mood board, and a mystery guest! Becca’s 3 things The ‘Article Live Closer to Your Friends’ by Adrienne Matei in The Atlantic Response piece by Anne Helen Petersen: You'd Be Happier Living Closer to Friends. Why Don't You? The allure of Pete Davidson A Thing from a ~Mystery~ guest - the article ‘Is There Life After Influencing?’ in the NYT Olivia’s 3 things Succession The changing culture around alcohol Our Spring/Summer 2023 moodboard Obsessions Becca: Lanolips Olivia: Jury Duty on Amazon What we read this week! Olivia: The House in The Pines by Ana Reyes Becca: The Five-Star Weekend by Elin HIlderbrand, How To Fake It In Hollywood by Ava Wilder, The Bodyguard by Katherine Center This Month’s Book Club Pick - Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman (have thoughts about this book you want to share? Call in at 843-405-3157 or email us a voice memo at [email protected]) Sponsors: Better Help - Visit BetterHelp.com/BADONPAPER to get 10% off your first month Adelaide - Pick up your copy of the audio edition of Adelaide by Genevieve Wheeler today! It's out now! Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! Subscribe to Olivia’s Newsletter! Like and subscribe to RomComPods and Bone Marry Bury! Available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
4/19/2023
1:11:15
Bonnie Garmus, Author of Lessons in Chemistry
This week we interview Bonnie Garmus, author of Lessons in Chemistry and overall delight! We talk about her path to publication, what inspired her to write Lessons in Chemistry, how it feels to have this instant success after years of struggling through the publishing process, and more! She also shares more about the Apple TV+ adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry starring Brie Larson. You can find Bonnie at bonniegarmus.com and @bonnie_garmus_author on Instagram. Obsessions Olivia: Olipop Root Beer Becca: All Barbie Movie Content What we read this week! Olivia: Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan Becca: The Hopefuls by Jennifer Close This Month’s Book Club Pick - Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman (have thoughts about this book you want to share? Call in at 843-405-3157 or email us a voice memo at [email protected]) Sponsors A Thing or Two - Listen to A Thing or Two with Claire & Erica wherever you listen to podcasts. Great starter eps include On Choosing and Not Choosing Motherhood or Seam Rippers, Gifting Pacts, and Leftovers. Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! Subscribe to Olivia’s Newsletter! Like and subscribe to RomComPods and Bone Marry Bury! Available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.
4/12/2023
44:02
The Best & Worst Book to Screen Adaptations
Time for us to answer the age old question: Is the movie ever better than the book? Our current selves have a very different answer than we would have had 5 years ago. We’re talking about our favorite and least favorite book to screen adaptations, and the adaptations we are excited for, featuring calls from listeners with their thoughts! Favorite Book-To-Screen Adaptations Olivia: Gone Girl (Book by Gillian Flynn), 2019’s Little Women (Book by Louisa May Alcott), Tuck Everlasting (Book by Natalie Babbitt), Room (Book by Emma Donaghue) Becca: Game of Thrones (Books by George R R Martin), Where’d You Go Bernadette (Book by Maria Semple), Famous In Love (Book by Rebecca Serle), This Is Where I Leave You (Book by Jonathan Tropper) We also wanted to discuss Daisy Jones and the Six (Book by Taylor Jenkins Reid), the adaptation that sparked this episode! Most Anticipated Book-To-Screen Adaptations Olivia: Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Becca: Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass, Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand Read more about the sputtering Rom Com genre here. Obsessions Olivia: Boll & Branch bedding and mattress topper Becca: Shrinking on Apple TV+ What we read this week! Olivia: Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Becca: The Boyfriend Candidate by Ashley Winstead (out 5/9), A Likely Story by Leigh McMullan Abramson This Month’s Book Club Pick - Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman Sponsors Prose - Go to Prose.com/bop for your FREE in-depth hair consultation and 15% off. ZocDoc - Go to Zocdoc.com/BOP and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Better Help - Visit BetterHelp.com/BADONPAPER to get 10% off your first month. Join our Facebook group for amazing book recs & more! Subscribe to Olivia’s Newsletter! Like and subscribe to RomComPods and Bone Marry Bury! Available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @badonpaperpodcast. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviamuenter and Becca @beccamfreeman.