The Best & Worst Book to Screen Adaptations

Time for us to answer the age old question: Is the movie ever better than the book? Our current selves have a very different answer than we would have had 5 years ago. We're talking about our favorite and least favorite book to screen adaptations, and the adaptations we are excited for, featuring calls from listeners with their thoughts! Favorite Book-To-Screen Adaptations Olivia: Gone Girl (Book by Gillian Flynn), 2019's Little Women (Book by Louisa May Alcott), Tuck Everlasting (Book by Natalie Babbitt), Room (Book by Emma Donaghue) Becca: Game of Thrones (Books by George R R Martin), Where'd You Go Bernadette (Book by Maria Semple), Famous In Love (Book by Rebecca Serle), This Is Where I Leave You (Book by Jonathan Tropper) We also wanted to discuss Daisy Jones and the Six (Book by Taylor Jenkins Reid), the adaptation that sparked this episode! Most Anticipated Book-To-Screen Adaptations Olivia: Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Becca: Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass, Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand Read more about the sputtering Rom Com genre here. Obsessions Olivia: Boll & Branch bedding and mattress topper Becca: Shrinking on Apple TV+ What we read this week! Olivia: Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Becca: The Boyfriend Candidate by Ashley Winstead (out 5/9), A Likely Story by Leigh McMullan Abramson This Month's Book Club Pick - Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman