"Caste" (and why powerful people suck) by Isabel Wilkerson
This episode probably should have been a two-parter but what's done is done. Join Courtney and Jennifer as they spend almost 2 hours diving into the three major "Caste" systems in the world: Karmic reincarnation in India, Aryan Supremacy in the Third Reich, and enslavement in United States (and its present-day effects). Courtney tells Jennifer about the EIGHT pillars of Caste, that Isabel Wilkerson so beautifully and extensively researched as commonalities for Caste systems around the world. In short, read this book for a detailed look into how and why people suck, and what we can do together to not suck so much!
The Diary of Anne Frank...and millions of other children
Courtney and Jennifer cover the graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank, which is banned in multiple states, with one case resulted in the firing of an 8th grade teacher thanks to the hate group, Moms for Liberty. Why? Anne describes a vulva with extensive biological accuracy...You'd think we would be supporting this kind of education considering 61% of people cannot accurately identify a vulva on a diagram. But that's not what this episode is about. It's about the importance of bearing witness through literature—especially when the story belongs to a child whose life was stolen by genocide. It's about connecting the past to the present. Because today, children are still dying in genocides—in the Middle East and Africa. Most notably, in Gaza, where over 100 children are estimated to die each day as the U.S. continues to support Israel's devastating use of force and blockade tactics that amount to starvation and occupation.The death of a child is the death of infinite possibility. We must read these stories. We must teach them. And we must refuse to look away.Sources
"You can be an Activist!" A Conversation with Genz4Change Activist, Jack Petocz!
Courtney and Jen sit down with local friend and Genz for Change Activist, Jack Petocz, who had his beginnings as a high school student known for organizing the group: "Recall FCSB" (Flagler County School Board) after school board member Janet McDonald censored him for calling out her racist, anti-semtic, and homophobic rhetoric. Later, Jack organized a protest against another school board member, Jill Woolbright, for filing a police report against a media specialist who had the book All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson in their library. This award-winning Black queer memoir was feautured in Courtney and Jen's first episode of the MILF4Books podcast. Since then, Jack has continued fighting injustices as a member of GenZ for Change, a non-profit advocacy organization, that uses the digital sphere to promote civil discource and civil action for issues including but not limited to genocide in Gaza, the attack on reproductive rights, the lack of LGBTQ, racial and immigration justice, and more. This episode, Jack features their most recent inititiaive, FIGHT, which YOU can be apart of! Tune in to learn more.
Re: Sexual Assault...(it's not the immigrants)
Courtney and Jen talk about previous books they have covered on this podcast such as The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed, and how they related to sexual assault for Sexual Assault Awareness month (even though that was in April and it is already May). They are *winning* at the podcasting game. In this episode, instead of talking about a new banned book, they discuss the bigots that should be banned and why it is so important NOT to stay quiet in these unprecedented times.Join the MILFia today!Sources
Sex in a Patriarchal Society: A Conversation with Dr. Holly Richmond
Jennifer and Courtney sit down with Somatic Psychotherapist and Certified Sex Therapist, Dr. Holly Richmond to discuss all the things SEX. Topics include but are not limited to: How long penile penetration should last (the answer may surprise you!), why douche's are bad in practice but good for namecalling, how to talk to adolescents about masturbation (and the book "We Need to Talk about Vaginas" by Dr. Allison K Rodgers), and the importance of services for sexual assault survivors that are quickly and quietly being defunded by Trump and his MAGAts. Buy Dr. Richmond's book: Reclaiming Pleasure: A Sex-Positive Guide for Moving Past Sexual Trauma and Living a Passionate Life here.Sources
