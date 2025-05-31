The Diary of Anne Frank...and millions of other children

Courtney and Jennifer cover the graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank, which is banned in multiple states, with one case resulted in the firing of an 8th grade teacher thanks to the hate group, Moms for Liberty. Why? Anne describes a vulva with extensive biological accuracy...You'd think we would be supporting this kind of education considering 61% of people cannot accurately identify a vulva on a diagram. But that's not what this episode is about. It's about the importance of bearing witness through literature—especially when the story belongs to a child whose life was stolen by genocide. It's about connecting the past to the present. Because today, children are still dying in genocides—in the Middle East and Africa. Most notably, in Gaza, where over 100 children are estimated to die each day as the U.S. continues to support Israel's devastating use of force and blockade tactics that amount to starvation and occupation.The death of a child is the death of infinite possibility. We must read these stories. We must teach them. And we must refuse to look away.Sources