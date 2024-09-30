Mahabharata Episode 75: Yudhishthira, The King of Hastinapur

On Vyasa's advice Yudhistir decides to perform the Aswamedha Yagna or the horse sacrifice. In the meantime, Uttara gives birth to a still born baby. Krishna revives the child and names him Parikshit. Arjun then follows the horse with his army and wins the confidence of all the kingdoms the horse passes through. The only challenge he had to face was from his son Babrubahan, the prince of Manipur.