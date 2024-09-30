Mahabharata Episode 75: Yudhishthira, The King of Hastinapur
On Vyasa’s advice Yudhistir decides to perform the Aswamedha Yagna or the horse sacrifice. In the meantime, Uttara gives birth to a still born baby. Krishna revives the child and names him Parikshit. Arjun then follows the horse with his army and wins the confidence of all the kingdoms the horse passes through. The only challenge he had to face was from his son Babrubahan, the prince of Manipur.Find us on:Twitter: @MahabharatAudioFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MahabharataPodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/mahabharata Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
17:43
Mahabharata Episode 74: The Mourning
The Pandavas visit the grieving King Dhritarashtra and queen Gandhari. Krishna saves Bheem from being crushed by Dhritarashtra. Gandhari curses Krishna for his role in destroying the Kuru family. Kunti reveals the true identity of Karna to her sons who mourn the death of their brother. Yudhistir ascends the throne of Hastinapur, but doesn't find any joy. When the sun moves to the northern hemisphere, Bhishma leaves his body and ascends to the heavens.Find us on:Twitter: @MahabharatAudioFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MahabharataPodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/mahabharata Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
22:08
Mahabharata Episode 73: Aswathama's Revenge
Aswathama takes his revenge by attacking the Pandava camp in the middle of the night and killing the five sons of Draupadi. He also kills Dhristyadumna to avenge his father's death. But his victory was short lived as the Pandavas chase him down and Krishna curses him to suffer a long and painful life.Find us on:Twitter: @MahabharatAudioFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MahabharataPodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/mahabharata Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
22:55
Mahabharata Episode 72: Day Eighteen of The War
On the 18th day of the war, Yudhistir kills Shalya, the newly appointed Kaurava chief and effectively ends the war. Duryodhan flees the battle field and hides in lake Dwaipayan. The Pandavas hunt him down and challenges Duryodhan to a one on one combat. Duryodhan picks Bheem as his opponent, and in an opportune moment Bheem strikes Duryodhan's thighs and crashes them.Find us on:Twitter: @MahabharatAudioFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MahabharataPodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/mahabharata Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
29:57
Mahabharata Episode 71: Fall of Karna
On the seventeenth day of the war, Bheem kills Dussashan and in a ghastly act drinks his blood. An unarmed and helpless Karna is killed by Arjun ensuring the victory of the Pandavas.Find us on:Twitter: @MahabharatAudioFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MahabharataPodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/mahabharata Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.