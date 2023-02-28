Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Phil Ford and J. F. Martel
Professor Phil Ford and writer J. F. Martel host a series of conversations on art and philosophy, dwelling on ideas that are hard to think and art that opens up... More
Available Episodes

5 of 153
  • Episode 145: Waiting for the Miracle: On Vanessa Onwuemezi's "Dark Neighbourhood"
    In this episode, Phil and JF discuss Vanessa Onwuemezi's, "Dark Neighbourhood," a tale of scintillant darkness from her debut collection of the same name. This strangest of strange stories is set in a vast encampment of destitute yet hopeful people whose lives consist entirely of waiting for their turn to step through the iron gates of the Beyond. Living off the dregs of civilization, they seem the last of our kind. They are the ones who, having made it to the front of the line, have the dubious honour of contemplating directly the mystery that awaits us all. Unlike anything we've covered on the show, "Dark Neighbourhood" is a chilling and moving story that elicits interpretation as elegantly as it resists it. Pierre-Yves Martel's album Mer bleue (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/mer-bleue) drops on May 1st, 2023! Support us on Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/weirdstudies) and gain access to Phil's ongoing podcast on Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle. Listen to volume 1 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-1) and volume 2 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-2) of the Weird Studies soundtrack by Pierre-Yves Martel (https://www.pymartel.com) Find us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/Jw22CHfGwp) Get the T-shirt design from Cotton Bureau (https://cottonbureau.com/products/can-o-content#/13435958/tee-men-standard-tee-vintage-black-tri-blend-s)! Get your Weird Studies merchandise (https://www.redbubble.com/people/Weird-Studies/shop?asc=u) (t-shirts, coffee mugs, etc.) Visit the Weird Studies Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/shop/weirdstudies) REFERENCES Show Notes.docx Vanessa Omwuemezi, Dark Neighbourhood (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781913097707) Peter Breugel, Landscape with the Fall of Icarus (https://www.bl.uk/collection-items/landscape-with-the-fall-of-icarus) Weird Studies, Episode 140 on “Spirited Away” (https://www.weirdstudies.com/140) Karl Marx, Capital (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781453716540) Phil Ford, Dig (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780199939916) Murray Bookchin, Post-Scarcity Anarchism (https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/murray-bookchin-post-scarcity-anarchism-book) Weird Studies, Episode 98 on “Taboo” (https://www.weirdstudies.com/98 https://www.weirdstudies.com/98) Michael Wadleigh (dir.), Woodstock (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066580/) Samuel R. Delaney, Dahlgren (https://bookshop.org/p/books/dhalgren-samuel-r-delany/8507517?ean=9780375706684) Leonard Cohen, “Waiting for the Miracle (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXvG0SMP7tw) Martin Esslin, The Theatre of the Absurd (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781400075232) One red paperclip (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_red_paperclip), story of guy who traded a paper clip for a house Weird Studies, Episode 101 on Tanizaki (https://www.weirdstudies.com/101) James Hillman, The Dream and the Underworld (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780060906825) George Steiner, Real Presences (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780226772349) H. P. Lovecraft, “Nyarlothotep” (https://www.hplovecraft.com/writings/texts/fiction/n.aspx) Alexander Wendt and Raymond Duvall, “Sovereignty and the UFO” (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0090591708317902) Weird Studies, Episode 144 on Hellraiser (https://www.weirdstudies.com/144) Weird Studies, Episode 29 on Lovecraft (https://www.weirdstudies.com/29)
    4/26/2023
    1:29:55
  • Episode 144: On Clive Barker's 'Hellraiser' and 'The Hellbound Heart,' with Conner Habib
    In the 1980s, Clive Barker burst onto the cultural scene with The Books of Blood, collections of unforgettable tales of horror, depravity, and decadence the likes of which had been seldom seen since the days of Lautréamont's Les Chants de Maldoror and Huysmans' Là-Bas. In the decades that followed, he went on to create an astounding body of work in fantasy and horror as a writer, artist, and film director. In this episode, author, lecturer, and podcaster Conner Habib joins JF and Phil to discuss what is arguably Barker's best-known work, the 1987 horror classic Hellraiser, as well as the novella that inspired it, "The Hellbound Heart." Preorder Pierre-Yves Martel's album Mer bleue (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/mer-bleue). Support us on Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/weirdstudies) and gain access to Phil's ongoing podcast on Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle. Listen to volume 1 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-1) and volume 2 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-2) of the Weird Studies soundtrack by Pierre-Yves Martel (https://www.pymartel.com) Find us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/Jw22CHfGwp) Get the T-shirt design from Cotton Bureau (https://cottonbureau.com/products/can-o-content#/13435958/tee-men-standard-tee-vintage-black-tri-blend-s)! Get your Weird Studies merchandise (https://www.redbubble.com/people/Weird-Studies/shop?asc=u) (t-shirts, coffee mugs, etc.) Visit the Weird Studies Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/shop/weirdstudies) References Clive Barker, The Hellbound Heart (https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-hellbound-heart-clive-barker/8956965?ean=9780061452888) Clive Barker (dir.), Hellraiser (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093177/) Tod Browning (dir.), Freaks (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0022913/) Clive Barker, “In the Hills, The Cities” in Books of Blood (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780425165584) Wes Craven, A Nightmare on Elm Street (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087800/) Angela Carter, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angela_Carter) English writer Susan Sontag, “Happenings: An Art of Radical Juxtaposition” (https://www.robertspahr.com/teaching/hnm/susan_sontag_an_art_of_radical_juxtaposition.pdf) Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari, What is Philosophy? (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780231079891) Sturm und Drang, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sturm_und_Drang) 18th-century artistic movement Gayle Rubin, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gayle_Rubin) American cultural anthropologist Stephen King, It (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781501142970) Robert Wise (dir.), The Sound of Music (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059742/) Slavoj Zizek, The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0828154/) Robert Wise (dir.), The Haunting (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0057129/) David Mamet, On Directing Film (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780140127225) Mark Hedsel and David Ovason, [The Zealotor](https://www.google.com/books/edition/TheZelator/1UEAAAAACAAJ?hl=en)_ David Lynch (dir.), Mulholland Drive (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0166924/) Stanley Kubrick, The Shining (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0081505/) Coil, Hellraiser Themes (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZS7eM_-jEA) Bela Bartok, [Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celesta](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MusicforStrings,PercussionandCelesta)_ Golden Section, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_ratio) mathematical ratio Kevin Williamson, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kevin_Williamson_(screenwriter)), American screenwriter Susan Sontag, Against Interpretation (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780312280864) Special Guest: Conner Habib.
    4/12/2023
    1:42:35
  • Episode 143: On UFOs
    In the 1950s, Carl Jung expressed frustration at the impenetrability of the UFO mystery, the "strange, unknown, and indeed contradictory nature" of this "ostensibly physical phenomenon" with "an extremely important psychic component." Throughout his writings on the topic, he marvels at the impossibility of coming to even preliminary conclusions. Fastforward to 2023, after a series of astounding disclosures on the part of qualified government people, and we have as much reason to be baffled as we ever had. In this episode, Phil and JF discuss the mercurial, tricksterish fact of ortherwordly things seen in the sky. Learn more about the Ohio UFO Heritage Conference (https://ufoheritage.com) on May 5-6, 2023. Preorder Pierre-Yves Martel's album Mer bleue (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/mer-bleue). Support us on Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/weirdstudies) and gain access to Phil's ongoing podcast on Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle. Listen to volume 1 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-1) and volume 2 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-2) of the Weird Studies soundtrack by Pierre-Yves Martel (https://www.pymartel.com) Find us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/Jw22CHfGwp) Get the T-shirt design from Cotton Bureau (https://cottonbureau.com/products/can-o-content#/13435958/tee-men-standard-tee-vintage-black-tri-blend-s)! Get your Weird Studies merchandise (https://www.redbubble.com/people/Weird-Studies/shop?asc=u) (t-shirts, coffee mugs, etc.) Visit the Weird Studies Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/shop/weirdstudies) REFERENCES Patrik Harpur, [Daimonic Reality](https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/920181.DaimonicReality)_ John Keel The Mothman Prophecies (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780765334985) Jaques Vallee Passport to Magonia (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780987422484) William Shakespeare, Macbeth (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780743477109) UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast (https://uforabbithole.com/) Carl Jung, Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Sky (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780415278379) Weird Studies, Episode 141 on SSOTBME (https://www.weirdstudies.com/141) Henri Bergson, Matter and Memory (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781420937800) Weird Studies, Episodes 73 and 74 on Jung (https://www.weirdstudies.com/74) Weird Studies, Episode 44 on William James’s Psychical Research (https://www.weirdstudies.com/44) Jacques Vallée and Paola Leopizzi, Harris, Trinity: The Best-Kept Secret (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781667113647) Jacques Vallée, "Physical Analyses in Ten Cases of Unexplained Aerial Objects with Material Samples" (https://www.academia.edu/8412505/Physical_Analyses_in_Ten_Cases_of_Unexplained_Aerial_Objects_with_Material_Samples) Shepard tone (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzNzgsAE4F0) Mark Fisher, Capitalist Realism (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781803414300) Twin Peaks Mark Pilkington, [Mirage Men](https://www.google.com/books/edition/TheZelator/1UEAAAAACAAJ?hl=en)_ Graham Harman, Weird Realism: Lovecraft and Philosophy (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781780992525) Weird Studies, Episode 59 on Walking (https://www.weirdstudies.com/59) Weird Studies, Episode 142 on “Last and First Men” (https://www.weirdstudies.com/142)
    3/29/2023
    1:29:51
  • Episode 142: The Music of the Spheres: On Jóhann Jóhannsson's "Last and First Men"
    Jóhann Jóhannsson was one of contemporary cinema's greatest score composers when he passed away in 2018 at the young age of 48. Last and First Men, his enigmatic directorial debut, was released shortly after in 2020. Based on a novel by the same name by the British science fiction writer Olaf Stapleton, the film offers a sustained meditation on the prospect of extinction, the eventuality of humanity's disappearance from the comos. In this episode, JF and Phil discuss the images and sounds of the film as they flicker and swell against the backdrop of nonbeing that envelops us all. The conversation touches on the idea of beauty, Brutalist architecture, modernism, and futurity. Preorder Pierre-Yves Martel's album Mer bleue (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/mer-bleue). Support us on Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/weirdstudies) and gain access to Phil's ongoing podcast on Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle. Listen to volume 1 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-1) and volume 2 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-2) of the Weird Studies soundtrack by Pierre-Yves Martel (https://www.pymartel.com) Find us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/Jw22CHfGwp) Get the T-shirt design from Cotton Bureau (https://cottonbureau.com/products/can-o-content#/13435958/tee-men-standard-tee-vintage-black-tri-blend-s)! Get your Weird Studies merchandise (https://www.redbubble.com/people/Weird-Studies/shop?asc=u) (t-shirts, coffee mugs, etc.) Visit the Weird Studies Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/shop/weirdstudies) REFERENCES Jóhann Jóhannsson, Last and First Men (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8015444/) Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unfrozen_Caveman_Lawyer), SNL character Spomeniks (https://www.spomenikdatabase.org/what-are-spomeniks), Yugoslavian monuments Olaf Stapleton, The Last and First Men (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781604443578) Woody Allen, Hannah and Her Sisters (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091167/) The Last of Us (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3581920/), television show Ray Brassier, [Nihil Unbound: Enlightenment and Extinction](https://books.google.com/books/about/NihilUnbound.html?id=zN7WAAAAMAAJ&source=kpbookdescription)_ Weird Studies, Episode 2 on Garmonbozia (https://www.weirdstudies.com/2) Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Nobel Prize Speech (https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/1970/solzhenitsyn/lecture/) Weird Studies Episode 139 on Art Power (https://www.weirdstudies.com/139) Numenius (https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/numenius/), Platonist philosopher Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari, What is Philosophy? (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780231079891) Jia Tolentino, “The Overwhelming Emotion of Hearing Toto’s “Africa” (https://www.newyorker.com/culture/rabbit-holes/the-overwhelming-emotion-of-hearing-totos-africa-remixed-to-sound-like-its-playing-in-an-empty-mall) Weird Studies, Episode 110 on “The Glass Bead Game” (https://www.weirdstudies.com/110) D. H. Lawrence, Lady Chatterley’s Lover (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780141192482)
    3/15/2023
    1:21:22
  • Episode 141: Actual Magic: On Ramsey Dukes' SSOTBME
    Ramsey Dukes, also known by his real name of Lionel Snell, may be one of the most important thinkers on magic since Aleister Crowley. In the impishly-titled Sex Secrets of the Black Magicians Exposed (or SSOTBME for short), Dukes accomplishes something few writers on the topic have been able to do: he gives us magic without asking us to sacrifice anything that makes us sensible modern people. He makes magic seem like the most obvious thing in the world, and he does it without taking away any of its, well, magic. How he does it and what it means are questions that would take several episodes to unpack. In this one, Phil and JF begin the work by discussing how Dukes situates magic in an epistemic compass that also includes science, art, and religion. This set of tools is as essential to a holistic view of reality as the four suits in a deck of cards are essential to a proper poker game. In other words, when we lose magic, we lose a way of dealing with reality. Sign up for JF's upcoming course on Macbeth (https://www.nuralearning.com/weird-macbeth) Support us on Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/weirdstudies) and gain access to Phil's ongoing podcast on Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle. Listen to volume 1 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-1) and volume 2 (https://pierre-yvesmartel.bandcamp.com/album/weird-studies-music-from-the-podcast-vol-2) of the Weird Studies soundtrack by Pierre-Yves Martel (https://www.pymartel.com) Find us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/Jw22CHfGwp) Get the T-shirt design from Cotton Bureau (https://cottonbureau.com/products/can-o-content#/13435958/tee-men-standard-tee-vintage-black-tri-blend-s)! Get your Weird Studies merchandise (https://www.redbubble.com/people/Weird-Studies/shop?asc=u) (t-shirts, coffee mugs, etc.) Visit the Weird Studies Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/shop/weirdstudies) REFERENCES David Lynch (dir.), Mulholland Drive (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0166924/) Ramsey Dukes, SSOTBME (https://bookshop.org/p/books/ssotbme-revised-an-essay-on-magic-ramsey-dukes/8438809) Slavoj Žižek, The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0828154/) C. P. Snow, The Two Cultures (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781107606142) Weird Studies, Episode 139 on Art Power (https://www.weirdstudies.com/139) Marshall McLuhan, Gutenberg Galaxy (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9781442612693) “Virtual” and “Actual” (https://epochemagazine.org/36/on-virtuality-deleuze-bergson-simondon/#:~:text=To%20Deleuze%2C%20the%20virtual%20and,virtual%20which%20coexists%20alongside%20it.), as developed by Bergson and Deleuze Pragmatism (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pragmatism), philosophical school Jack Parsons (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Parsons), American rocket scientist Mircea Eliade, The Myth of the Eternal Return (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/97806The Myth of the Eternal Return91182971) William Shakespeare, Macbeth (https://bookshop.org/a/18799/9780743477109)
    2/28/2023
    1:24:05

About Weird Studies

Professor Phil Ford and writer J. F. Martel host a series of conversations on art and philosophy, dwelling on ideas that are hard to think and art that opens up rifts in what we are pleased to call "reality."
