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Weird Studies

SpectreVision Radio
ArtsPhilosophy
Weird Studies
Latest episode

240 episodes

  • Weird Studies

    Episode 217 – Books, Spirits, and Hysteria, with Asti Hustvedt

    08/05/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Researcher Asti Hustvedt joins Phil and JF to discuss a talk she gave at the Lily Dale Symposium this year entitled "Bibliophantoms." The question: What does it mean to "get lost" in a book? Asti's answer, drawing on her research in nineteenth-century neuroscience and spirit mediumship, amounts to a genuine weirding of the act of reading.

    Asti Hustvedt is an independent scholar and writer with a PhD in French
    literature. Her work examines the entangled histories of science,
    psychology, literature, and the occult, with a particular focus on
    hysteria and Spiritualism. She is the author of Medical Muses: Hysteria in Nineteenth-Century Paris, named an Editors' Choice by the New York Times and a Book of the Year by The Independent, and the editor of The Decadent Reader: Fiction, Fantasy and Perversion in Fin-de-Siècle France.
    She is currently writing a book on hysteria and the supernatural that
    examines how Eusapia Palladino and other mediums challenged—and helped shape—the emerging sciences of the mind.

    New Course! To learn more on JF's upcoming online course on truth in horror literature and cinema, visit Weirdosphere.

    Image: Detail of The Reader by Jacques-Émile Blanche (1861-1942)

    Music: "L'Esprit d'escalier" from Weird Studies vol. 3, and "Distant Early Warning" from Weird Studies vol 2.

    REFERENCES

    Asti Hustvedt, Medical Muses

    Jean-Martin Charcot, French physician

    Pierre Janet, French physician

    Lon Milo DuQuette, It’s All in Your Head

    Saint Catherine of Siena, Italian mystic

    Saint Augustine, Confessions

    Paul Auster, American writer

    Julia Kristeva, Bulgarian French philosopher

    Emily Bronte, Wuthering Heights

    Lionel Snell, Introduction to Freya Aswynn’s Power and Principles of the Runes
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  • Weird Studies

    Episode 216 – Artworks Are People Too

    07/22/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    "Now and then, a mysterious life and potency will flicker out of an artwork and confront you." So began "Artworks Are People Too," a talk Phil presented at the Diverse Intelligences Summer Institute earlier this summer. In this episode, JF and Phil discuss the implications of this idea that some artworks break the mould of the inanimate and act as persons in the world. Are artworks mere creations, or creatures too?

    To enroll in Questionable Cinema, our live summer series happening in August 2026, visit Weirdosphere.

    Music: "Hypnagogic," from Weird Studies Vol. 3.

    References

    Henri Corbin, Alone with the Alone

    Alfred Hallowell, "Ojibwa Ontology, Behavior, and Worldview"

    Martin Buber, I and Thou

    Charles Taylor, A Secular Age

    Rainer Maria Rilke, “Archaic Torso of Apollo”

    Peter Sloterdijk, You Must Change Your Life

    Carl Jung, “On the Relation of Analytical Psychology to Poetry”

    Alejandro Jodorowsky, Pyschomagic

    Dan Sperber, “The Causal Chains of Culture”

    Paul Stoller, In Sorcery’s Shadow

    Paul Bowles, The Sheltering Sky

    Ishmael Reed, Mumbo Jumbo

    Holly Cusack-McVeigh, Stories Find You

    Jonathan Haidt, The Righteous Mind

    Ikea lamp commercial

    Sam Raimi (dir.), Evil Dead II
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  • Weird Studies

    Special Episode: Make Art!

    07/08/2026 | 41 mins.
    Owing to circumstances preventing us from releasing a new show this week, we are offering you one from the archives. This episode was originally released on our Patreon in March 2026. In it, we discuss the splendour and squalor of Victorian London, kung-fu bobbies, the (mis)alignment of society and technology, post-apocalyptic optimism, the emancipating genius of tabletop roleplaying games, the human after AI, and a reason for creating works of art.

    A new episode of Weird Studies will drop on July 22.

    For more information on Questionable Cinema, Phil and JF's upcoming online course, visit Weirdosphere.

    To listen to more tracks from Weird Studies Vol. 3 and purchase the download or LP, visit Pierre-Yves Martel's Bandcamp.
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  • Weird Studies

    Episode 215 – Where No One Can Hear You Scream: On Ridley Scott's 'Alien'

    06/24/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    In this episode, JF and Phil discuss Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi/horror blockbuster Alien. Together, they wipe off the patina of familiarity that beclouds the film, restoring it to its original weirdness. What is the organism that terrorizes the Nostromo? What's its relation to technology, evolution, industry? How does it differ from the monsters of older horror classics? How does one interpret without explaining away?

    Music in this episode: "Hypnagogic," from Pierre-Yves Martel's Weird Studies Vol. 3.

    Events

    Shannon Taggart's Lily Dale Symposium (July 23-25, 2026Transcendence in the Age of AI, a Weirdosphere chat with Michael Garfield and JF Martel, hosted by Joel Gunz - June 25, 2026

    Kickstarter campaign for Artist as Astronaut: The Otherworldly Art of Ionel Talpazan from Strange Attractor Press. The campaign closes June 27!

    References

    Ionel Talpazan, Romanian experiencer and artist

    Ridley Scott (dir.), Alien

    Peter Bebergal, All Our Famous Monsters (forthcoming) 

    Malachi Martin, Hostage to the Devil

    Vilhelm Hammershøi, Danish painter

    H. R. Giger, Swiss artist

    Simon-Max, French entertainer

    Eric Wargo, Passion of the Space Jockey

    Weird Studies, Episode 213 on “Eric” 

    Mel Brooks (dir.), Spaceballs

    Howard and Emerson, “Hello, Ma Baby”

    Beowulf

    Eugene Thacker, In the Dust of This Planet

    Graham Harman, Weird Reality

    Pierre Schaeffer, French musician
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  • Weird Studies

    Episode 214 – Fortune's Fools: On Gordon White's Philosophy of Fortune-Telling

    06/10/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    It was with heavy hearts that Phil and JF learned of Gordon White's passing. Gordon was a force to be reckoned with: as an author and podcaster on all things occult, he offered unique perspectives and provocative interpretations at every turn. In this episode, your hosts discuss Gordon's thoughts on divination—or fortune-telling, as he preferred to call it...

    Click here to purchase tickets to the 2026 edition of the Lily Dale Symposium (July 23-25), organized by Shannon Taggart and closing this year with a live recording of Weird Studies.

    References

    Rune Soup

    Fortune’s Fools Oracle Deck

    Duns Scotus, Scottish priest

    Marshall Sahlins, The New Science of the Enchanted Universe

    Henri Bergson, Time and Free Will

    Ithell Colquhoun, Taro as Colour

    Lord Dunsany, The Gods of Pegana
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About Weird Studies
Professor Phil Ford and writer J. F. Martel host a series of conversations on art and philosophy, dwelling on ideas that are hard to think and art that opens up rifts in what we are pleased to call "reality." SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. ⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠ ⁠linktr.ee/spectrevision⁠
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