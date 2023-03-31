Join comedian Chelsea Devantez as she and her friends recap and celebrate the memoirs of celebrity women.
Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry (with Michelle Young)
Chelsea and Michelle Young (The Bachelorette Season 18!) snuggle up to Michelle Obama's 2022 book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. This book is a hug from your mom, and she's making sure you wear your coat, cause it's cold out there! From how she balances boundaries and boldness to how she dealt with the ten years she "hated her husband", there's a lot to unpack!
4/28/2023
20:14
Kelly Ripa’s Memoir Live Wire (with Danielle Robay)
Chelsea and Danielle Robay (PrettySmart, E!'s While You Were Streaming) wade through Kelly Ripa's 2022 memoir Live Wire. From Mark Consuelos love stories to cringy LLC names to some masterful Regis shade, Kelly doesn't dish it all, but we have a good time anyway.
4/21/2023
1:14:18
Glamorous Trash Talk: Love Is Blind & the Mean Girl
Season 4 of Love Is Blind just ended, and Chelsea's got some yelling to do about Mean Girls and bullying! In this episode she catches everyone up on the most important moments of this delightfully trashy show, and what they reveal about our culture and discourse. We're calling these short episodes: Glamorous Trash Talk. There are so many things in this world that are Glamorous Trash: Going to the library to read People Magazine Sneaking a flask into the Oscars Publishing a podcast about celebrity memoirs that ALSO breaks down structural misogyny If you like these eps, every once in a while Chelsea will bring you another Glamorous Trash Talk episode - a tangent on a topic that is both high and low, meaningful and fun, glamorous and trashy.
4/15/2023
37:20
Betty Gilpin’s Memoir All The Women In My Brain (with Kyle Ridley)
Chelsea and Kyle Ridley (Good Day DC) get obsessively metaphorical with the absolute poetry in Betty Gilpin's 2022 memoir. From witchy moments to workouts for Nurse Jackie and Glowc to finding out she needed a woman named Cheryl to live in her head, Betty Gilpin has written…one of our favorite books of the year??
4/11/2023
1:14:37
Paris Hilton: The Memoir (with Heather McMahan)
Chelsea and Heather McMahan (Love Hard, Good Grief) think Paris's 2023 memoir is so hot. From teen detention camps to "being the Birkin" to the real story behind the infamous sex tape, Paris gives us a completely new perspective on the quintessential 2000's party girl.
"The Book Club, dismissed as a feminine, frivolous time to drink wine and gossip is also a radical activity: a rare place where women have long been able to engage with the transformative power of books" - Jess McHugh