Glamorous Trash Talk: Love Is Blind & the Mean Girl

Season 4 of Love Is Blind just ended, and Chelsea's got some yelling to do about Mean Girls and bullying! In this episode she catches everyone up on the most important moments of this delightfully trashy show, and what they reveal about our culture and discourse. We're calling these short episodes: Glamorous Trash Talk. There are so many things in this world that are Glamorous Trash: Going to the library to read People Magazine Sneaking a flask into the Oscars Publishing a podcast about celebrity memoirs that ALSO breaks down structural misogyny If you like these eps, every once in a while Chelsea will bring you another Glamorous Trash Talk episode - a tangent on a topic that is both high and low, meaningful and fun, glamorous and trashy.