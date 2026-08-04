In this episode from behind the paywall, Chelsea and Cinemile co-host Cathy Cullen break down the high-profile romance of Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham and David Beckham. Before Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding drama, there were the sprawling memoirs that shaped his parents' mythology. Get the juicy details on Victoria’s grudge against Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, David’s cheating scandal, and the recurring family pattern of sons estranged from their fathers. Plus, a revealing look at how ambition and image control have shaped the Beckham brand for better and for worse.



A content warning: This episode contains discussions of sensitive topics, including body image and diet culture talk. Take care while listening and find helpful resources here.



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Show Notes:



GT Instagram Post - Share Your Feedback!



Dringo! Card



Viral Article Book Club: The Beckham Family Wedding Drama



Spice Girls Memoirs Episode



Dueling Memoirs: Burt Reynolds vs. Loni Anderson



Dueling Memoirs: The Judds



Dueling Memoirs: Tatum O’Neal vs. John McEnroe



Dueling Memoirs: Debbie Reyonlds vs. Eddie Fisher



Dueling Memoirs: Rob Lowe and Melissa Gilbert



Lily Allen Memoir Episode



Where to find our guest: Cathy Cullen



Cinemile Podcast



Cathy’s Instagram



Cinemile’s Instagram



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Glamorous Trash is all about going high and low at the same time— Glam and Trash. We recap and book club celebrity memoirs, deconstruct pop culture, and sometimes, we cry! If you've ever referenced Mariah Carey in therapy... then this is the podcast for you.

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