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296 episodes
- In this episode from behind-the-paywall, Chelsea and Corporate Gossip host Becca Platsky dive deep into the wild world of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines and her memoir “Unscripted.” They bravely journey through her stories about baby boy directors in Hollywood, her brainworm-infused romance with RFK Jr., his “digital affair” with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, and how fun it is to “set politics aside” and go skiing!
A content warning: This episode contains discussions of sensitive topics, including substance use and suicide. Take care while listening and find helpful resources here.
Contact us or send us your voice notes:
hello@glamoroustrash.com
Follow Chelsea:
Instagram @chelseadevantez
Join the cookie community:
Become a member of the Patreon
Thank you to our sponsors:
Shopify - Start your free trial at shopify.com/glamorous.
Leesa Mattresses - Go to Leesa.com for 25% off select mattresses PLUS get an extra $50 off with promo code GLAMOROUS.
HomeServe - For 50% less your first year, go to homeserve.com/glamorous.
Quince - Go to quince.com/glamorous for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Thrive Causemetics - Get 20% off your first order at thrivecausemetics.com/glamorous.
Show Notes:
Dringo! Card
Where to find our guest Becca Platsky:
TikTok
Instagram
***
Glamorous Trash is all about going high and low at the same time— Glam and Trash. We recap and book club celebrity memoirs, deconstruct pop culture, and sometimes, we cry! If you've ever referenced Mariah Carey in therapy... then this is the podcast for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Mae West’s Memoir Goodness Had Nothing to Do With It (with Molly Quinn) [REPLAY]07/28/2026 | 1h 15 mins.In this special from behind the paywall episode, Chelsea welcomes back actor Molly Quinn (“The Fall of the House of Usher,” “Castle,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”) to dive deep into Mae West’s memoir, “Goodness Had Nothing to Do With It.” They dissect everything from Mae's bold personality and her groundbreaking Hollywood career to her knack for reinvention and unique approach to love. When she’s good, she’s very good, but when she’s bad, she’s better!
Contact us or send us your voice notes:
hello@glamoroustrash.com
Follow Chelsea:
Instagram @chelseadevantez
Join the cookie community:
Become a member of the Patreon
Thank you to our sponsors:
Shopify - Start your free trial at shopify.com/glamorous.
Leesa Mattresses - Go to Leesa.com for 25% off select mattresses PLUS get an extra $50 off with promo code GLAMOROUS.
HomeServe - For 50% less your first year, go to homeserve.com/glamorous.
Quince - Go to quince.com/glamorous for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Thrive Causemetics - Get 20% off your first order at thrivecausemetics.com/glamorous.
Show Notes:
Dringo! Card
GT Instagram Post - Share Your Feedback!
Where to find our guest Molly Quinn:
Instagram
Podcast
***
Glamorous Trash is all about going high and low at the same time— Glam and Trash. We recap and book club celebrity memoirs, deconstruct pop culture, and sometimes, we cry! If you've ever referenced Mariah Carey in therapy... then this is the podcast for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Dueling Memoirs: Victoria Beckham vs. David Beckham (with Cathy Cullen) [REPLAY]07/21/2026 | 1h 25 mins.In this episode from behind the paywall, Chelsea and Cinemile co-host Cathy Cullen break down the high-profile romance of Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham and David Beckham. Before Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding drama, there were the sprawling memoirs that shaped his parents' mythology. Get the juicy details on Victoria’s grudge against Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, David’s cheating scandal, and the recurring family pattern of sons estranged from their fathers. Plus, a revealing look at how ambition and image control have shaped the Beckham brand for better and for worse.
A content warning: This episode contains discussions of sensitive topics, including body image and diet culture talk. Take care while listening and find helpful resources here.
Follow Chelsea:
Instagram @chelseadevantez
Join the cookie community:
Become a member of the Patreon
Thank you to our sponsors:
Shopify - Start your free trial at shopify.com/glamorous.
Leesa Mattresses - Go to Leesa.com for 25% off select mattresses PLUS get an extra $50 off with promo code GLAMOROUS.
HomeServe - For 50% less your first year, go to homeserve.com/glamorous.
Quince - Go to quince.com/glamorous for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Thrive Causemetics - Get 20% off your first order at thrivecausemetics.com/glamorous.
Show Notes:
GT Instagram Post - Share Your Feedback!
Dringo! Card
Viral Article Book Club: The Beckham Family Wedding Drama
Spice Girls Memoirs Episode
Dueling Memoirs: Burt Reynolds vs. Loni Anderson
Dueling Memoirs: The Judds
Dueling Memoirs: Tatum O’Neal vs. John McEnroe
Dueling Memoirs: Debbie Reyonlds vs. Eddie Fisher
Dueling Memoirs: Rob Lowe and Melissa Gilbert
Lily Allen Memoir Episode
Where to find our guest: Cathy Cullen
Cinemile Podcast
Cathy’s Instagram
Cinemile’s Instagram
***
Glamorous Trash is all about going high and low at the same time— Glam and Trash. We recap and book club celebrity memoirs, deconstruct pop culture, and sometimes, we cry! If you've ever referenced Mariah Carey in therapy... then this is the podcast for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Denise Richards’ Memoir The Real Girl Next Door (with Claire Linic) [REPLAY]07/14/2026 | 1h 32 mins.In this episode from behind the paywall, Chelsea and author Claire Linic dive deep into Denise Richards’ 2011 memoir “The Real Girl Next Door.” They revisit her iconic role in “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” that infamous threesome scene in “Wild Things,” and her turn as Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones. Then they unpack every single red flag in her relationship with Charlie Sheen. Plus, a little dish on Denise’s reality TV run on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
Contact us or send us your voice notes:
hello@glamoroustrash.com
Follow Chelsea:
Instagram @chelseadevantez
Join the cookie community:
Become a member of the Patreon
Thank you to our sponsors:
Shopify - Start your free trial at shopify.com/glamorous.
Leesa Mattresses - Go to Leesa.com for 25% off select mattresses PLUS get an extra $50 off with promo code GLAMOROUS.
HomeServe - For 50% less your first year, go to homeserve.com/glamorous.
Quince - Go to quince.com/glamorous for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Thrive Causemetics - Get 20% off your first order at thrivecausemetics.com/glamorous.
Show Notes:
GT Instagram Post - Share Your Feedback!
Where to find our guest Claire Linic:
Instagram
***
Glamorous Trash is all about going high and low at the same time— Glam and Trash. We recap and book club celebrity memoirs, deconstruct pop culture, and sometimes, we cry! If you've ever referenced Mariah Carey in therapy... then this is the podcast for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Secret Life of Mormon Wives & A Well-Trained Wife: Scandals and Faith [REPLAY]07/07/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Chelsea is diving deep into Hulu's “The Secret Life of Mormon Wives” and the memoir “A Well-Trained Wife” by Tia Levings -- recapping the eight episodes and discussing important takeaways from both the TV show and the book. Chelsea unpacks the shocking revelations on the show, including the soft-swinging secrets of the TikTok-famous Mormom MomTok group. She also explores the undercurrents of religious patriarchy while taking a closer look at how these women balance faith, fame, and family while trying to rewrite the rulebook on what it means to be a modern wife.
Contact us or send us your voice notes:
hello@glamoroustrash.com
Follow Chelsea:
Instagram @chelseadevantez
Join the cookie community:
Become a member of the Patreon
Show Notes:
RSV Dancing Viral Video
The Weekly Trash Podcast - Jennifer Affleck Interview
The Jimmy Rex Show - Taylor Frankie Paul Interview
Culture Study Podcast - Tia Levings Interview
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale: Redefining Women’s Representation on TV
***
Glamorous Trash is all about going high and low at the same time— Glam and Trash. We recap and book club celebrity memoirs, deconstruct pop culture, and sometimes, we cry! If you've ever referenced Mariah Carey in therapy... then this is the podcast for you.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Quince - Go to quince.com/glamorous for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Thrive Causemetics - Get 20% off your first order at thrivecausemetics.com/glamorous
Libro.fm - Click here to get 2 audiobooks for the price of 1 with your first month of membership using code TRASH.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Glamorous Trash: A Celebrity Memoir Podcast
Celebrity memoirs, pop culture, and books! Join us as we book club female celebrity memoirs through a thoughtful lens.Podcast website
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