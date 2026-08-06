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117 episodes
- Host Meg Wolitzer presents three lively stories about the allure—or not—of summer. Italian writer Massimo Bontempeli creates a magical beach inside an apartment in “The Miraculous Beach, or Prize for Modesty.” The work was translated by Jenny McPhee and is read by Hugh Dancy.Humorist Samantha Irby doesn’t get summer, and presents a contrarian’s view in “The Case for Remaining Indoors,” read by Retta. And Denis O’Hare reads a baseball classic—W.P. Kinsella’s “The Thrill of the Grass.”
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- Host Meg Wolitzer presents two works about shifting identities. In “Voices”, by German writer Daniel Kehlmann, translated by Carol Brown Janeway, a computer technician’s mobile phone takes over his life—and not in the usual way.The reader is David Costabile.Writer Chika Unigwe sets a subtle story of social exploitation in the teeming city of Lagos. The reader is Yetide Badaki, who commented on the story during a backstage interview
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- Host Meg Wolitzer presents three works about idealized lives, and ideas about what constitutes an ideal life. “Boy Meets Girl” is Jen Kim’s humorous version of a Hollywood love story. It’s read by Tony Hale. In the John Cheever classic “The Worm in the Apple” a couple have the perfect life—but no one can believe it. It’s read by Anne Meara. And a harried mother fantasizes about a brand new life in Vanessa Cuti’s “Our Children,” performed by Claire Danes, followed by an interview with Danes.
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- Host Meg Wolitzer presents the Health vs Hype podcast. It's a show from the American Medical Association and helps you make smarter, more informed decisions about your health, without the fear-mongering or confusion. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
- Host Meg Wolitzer presents the Health vs Hype podcast. It's a show from the American Medical Association and helps you make smarter, more informed decisions about your health, without the fear-mongering or confusion. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
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About Selected Shorts
Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich diversity of voices from literature, film, theater, and comedy. New episodes every Thursday, from Symphony Space.Podcast website
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