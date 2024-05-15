Episode 145 - Psychological Suspense Authors We'd Like to See More From
Psychological suspense continues to be one of the most popular subgenres, but it can sometimes be hard to find the best. This week, we’re covering the authors we’d like to see become household names.
Books and other media mentioned in this episode:
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Sarah J. Maas books
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
Ruth Ware books
Mary Kubica books
Ann’s picks:
Good Girls Don’t Die by Christina Henry
– Near the Bone by Christina Henry
– Horseman by Christina Henry
Arrowood by Laura McHugh
– Safe and Sound by Laura McHugh
– The Weight of Blood by Laura McHugh
What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall
– No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall
Halle’s picks:
Kala by Colin Walsh
– Tana French books
– Jane Harper books
The Quiet Tennant by Clémence Michallon
– Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
– Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra
More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez
– The Push by Ashley Audrain
– The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
What We’re Reading This Week:
Ann: The Puzzle Box by Danielle Trussoni
– The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni
– Rain Man (film)
– Sherlock (TV)
– The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
Halle: Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner
– 2024 National Book Awards Longlist for Fiction
– Booker Prize 2024 shortlist
– Ann Patchett books
– Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Episode 144 - Fall 2024 Book Preview
It’s that time again…the books we’re looking forward to reading this fall!
Books and other media mentioned in this episode:
Ann’s picks:
Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson (releases September 3)
– Jackson Brodie series by Kate Atkinson
Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (releases September 10)
The Midnight Club by Margot Harrison (releases September 24)
Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera (releases September 24)
– The Devil Wears Prada (film)
Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (releases October 1)
– Ina Garten books
– Barefoot Contessa (TV)
– @storeboughtisfine (Instagram)
A Dark and Secret Magic by Wallis Kinney (releases October 8)
Hate Follow by Erin Quinn-Kong (releases October 8)
– Such a Bad Influence by Olivia Muenter
The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong (November 5)
– Travis Baldree books
Halle’s picks:
Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (releases September 10)
– The Measure by Nikki Erlick
The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave (releases September 17)
– The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
– The Last Thing He Told Me (TV)
– Reese’s Book Club
– Laura Dave books
Entitlement by Rumaan Alam (releases September 17)
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (releases September 24)
– Normal People by Sally Rooney
– Normal People (TV)
– Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
Heir by Sabaa Tahir (releases October 1)
– All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
– National Book Award for Young People
– Michael L. Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature
– Ember in the Ashes series by Sabaa Tahir
– The Raven Cycle series by Maggie Stiefvater
Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London (releases October 1)
– One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London
– A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
– BuzzFeed: “This Quiz Will Determine Whether You’re More Demure Fall or Brat Summer”
– Twilight (film)
Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi (releases October 1)
Rental House by Weike Wang (releases December 3)
– Chemistry by Weike Wang
What We’re Reading This Week:
Ann: Ready or Not by Cara Bastone
– Emily Henry books
Halle: So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
