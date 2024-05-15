Episode 144 - Fall 2024 Book Preview

It’s that time again…the books we’re looking forward to reading this fall! Books and other media mentioned in this episode: Ann’s picks: Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson (releases September 3) – Jackson Brodie series by Kate Atkinson Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (releases September 10) The Midnight Club by Margot Harrison (releases September 24) Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera (releases September 24) – The Devil Wears Prada (film) Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (releases October 1) – Ina Garten books – Barefoot Contessa (TV) – @storeboughtisfine (Instagram) A Dark and Secret Magic by Wallis Kinney (releases October 8) Hate Follow by Erin Quinn-Kong (releases October 8) – Such a Bad Influence by Olivia Muenter The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong (November 5) – Travis Baldree books Halle’s picks: Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (releases September 10) – The Measure by Nikki Erlick The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave (releases September 17) – The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – The Last Thing He Told Me (TV) – Reese’s Book Club – Laura Dave books Entitlement by Rumaan Alam (releases September 17) Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (releases September 24) – Normal People by Sally Rooney – Normal People (TV) – Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney Heir by Sabaa Tahir (releases October 1) – All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir – National Book Award for Young People – Michael L. Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature – Ember in the Ashes series by Sabaa Tahir – The Raven Cycle series by Maggie Stiefvater Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London (releases October 1) – One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London – A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston – BuzzFeed: “This Quiz Will Determine Whether You’re More Demure Fall or Brat Summer” – Twilight (film) Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi (releases October 1) Rental House by Weike Wang (releases December 3) – Chemistry by Weike Wang What We’re Reading This Week: Ann: Ready or Not by Cara Bastone – Emily Henry books Halle: So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison Well-Read on Facebook Well-Read on Twitter Well-Read on Instagram Well-Read on Bookshop