Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsWell-Read
Listen to Well-Read in the App
Listen to Well-Read in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Well-Read

Podcast Well-Read
Ann Cox and Halle Eisenman
As librarians, books are kind of our thing. Listen in as we talk about what we're reading, make book recommendations, and all sorts of book-related fun.
ArtsBooksLeisureHobbies

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Our Favorite Books of 2024
    --------  
    1:15:44
  • Books about Found Families
    --------  
    52:04
  • Episode 145 - Psychological Suspense Authors We'd Like to See More From
    Psychological suspense continues to be one of the most popular subgenres, but it can sometimes be hard to find the best. This week, we’re covering the authors we’d like to see become household names. Books and other media mentioned in this episode: Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn Sarah J. Maas books Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff Ruth Ware books Mary Kubica books Ann’s picks: Good Girls Don’t Die by Christina Henry – Near the Bone by Christina Henry – Horseman by Christina Henry Arrowood by Laura McHugh – Safe and Sound by Laura McHugh – The Weight of Blood by Laura McHugh What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall – No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall Halle’s picks: Kala by Colin Walsh – Tana French books – Jane Harper books The Quiet Tennant by Clémence Michallon – Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll – Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez – The Push by Ashley Audrain – The Whispers by Ashley Audrain What We’re Reading This Week: Ann: The Puzzle Box by Danielle Trussoni – The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni – Rain Man (film) – Sherlock (TV) – The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown Halle: Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner – 2024 National Book Awards Longlist for Fiction – Booker Prize 2024 shortlist – Ann Patchett books – Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Well-Read on Facebook Well-Read on Twitter Well-Read on Instagram Well-Read on Bookshop    
    --------  
    49:40
  • Episode 144 - Fall 2024 Book Preview
    It’s that time again…the books we’re looking forward to reading this fall! Books and other media mentioned in this episode: Ann’s picks: Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson (releases September 3) – Jackson Brodie series by Kate Atkinson Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (releases September 10) The Midnight Club by Margot Harrison (releases September 24) Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera (releases September 24) – The Devil Wears Prada (film) Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (releases October 1) – Ina Garten books – Barefoot Contessa (TV) – @storeboughtisfine (Instagram) A Dark and Secret Magic by Wallis Kinney (releases October 8) Hate Follow by Erin Quinn-Kong (releases October 8) – Such a Bad Influence by Olivia Muenter The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong (November 5) – Travis Baldree books Halle’s picks: Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (releases September 10) – The Measure by Nikki Erlick The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave (releases September 17) – The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – The Last Thing He Told Me (TV) – Reese’s Book Club – Laura Dave books Entitlement by Rumaan Alam (releases September 17) Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (releases September 24) – Normal People by Sally Rooney – Normal People (TV) – Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney Heir by Sabaa Tahir (releases October 1) – All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir – National Book Award for Young People – Michael L. Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature – Ember in the Ashes series by Sabaa Tahir – The Raven Cycle series by Maggie Stiefvater Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London (releases October 1) – One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London – A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston – BuzzFeed: “This Quiz Will Determine Whether You’re More Demure Fall or Brat Summer” – Twilight (film) Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi (releases October 1) Rental House by Weike Wang (releases December 3) – Chemistry by Weike Wang What We’re Reading This Week: Ann:  Ready or Not by Cara Bastone – Emily Henry books Halle: So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison Well-Read on Facebook Well-Read on Twitter Well-Read on Instagram Well-Read on Bookshop  
    --------  
    54:38
  • Circling back on our Summer 2024 reading
    --------  
    57:49

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Well-Read

As librarians, books are kind of our thing. Listen in as we talk about what we're reading, make book recommendations, and all sorts of book-related fun.
Podcast website

Listen to Well-Read, Snap Judgment and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/6/2025 - 9:21:45 PM