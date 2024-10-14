Once again, here’s some great bonus content to tide you over until Season 3.On this growth-spurt, we'll be taking a look at the person Fonzo was at 16, turns out he had a fade!For more information on the people who make grown, visit grownpod.com

About Grown, a podcast from The Moth

Grown is a podcast about the in-between: the nebulous, the liminal, the just plain weird time between those awkward teenage years and full-on adulthood. Grown is co-hosted by Aleeza Kazmi and Alfonso “Fonzo” Lacayo, two Moth storytellers and graduates of The Moth’s Education program who are on the cusp of adulthood themselves. Together, they guide listeners through true stories that deal with the challenges and joys of growing up. Using their unique points of view, Aleeza and Fonzo will discuss first crushes, culture, identity, secrets, and more.Like The Moth Podcast, Grown centers these fresh, personal stories told at Moth events worldwide—but Grown also features conversations with the storytellers themselves, on the street interviews, audio diaries from young voices, and more. Grown is a podcast that reminds us that no matter how old we are, we’re never fully grown.Start by listening to Episode 1, Crushed: Heartbreaks, first kisses, and catching feelings.