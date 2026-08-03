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Forever35

Doree Shafrir & Elise Hu
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Forever35
Latest episode

1034 episodes

  • Forever35

    You Ask, We Answer: Korean Skincare, Cable Corral, and Sunscreen

    08/03/2026 | 31 mins.
    Listeners send in their thoughts and questions about how to keep cables in all the right places, what skincare to consider purchasing on an upcoming trip to Korea, and the best sunscreens for UV protection.

    Plus, Elise goes on a secret vacation from her kids and Doree receives solidarity for a messy car.


    Dermatologist extraordinaire Dr. Jenny Wang is coming back! Send us your skincare questions for our resident derm correspondent! Leave us a voicemail or text at (781) 591-0390, or email us at forever35podcast@gmail.com.

    To leave a voicemail or text for a future episode, reach Doree & Elise at 781-591-0390. You can also email the podcast at forever35podcast@gmail.com.
    Visit forever35podcast.com for links to everything they mention on the show or visit shopmyshelf.us/forever35.
    Follow the podcast on Instagram (@Forever35Podcast) and sign up for the newsletter at the free tier on Patreon!

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Forever35

    Emma Straub on Boy Bands And the Joy of Middle Age

    07/27/2026 | 43 mins.
    New York Times-bestselling author Emma Straub returns to the show to talk about the nostalgic inspiration for her new novel American Fantasy, why everyone should befriend their childhood crush, and feeling the joy of middle age while surrounded by middle-aged women. Plus, Emma comes armed with recs for what you should read next this summer.

    To leave a voicemail or text for a future episode, reach Doree & Elise at 781-591-0390. You can also email the podcast at forever35podcast@gmail.com.
    Visit forever35podcast.com for links to everything they mention on the show or visit shopmyshelf.us/forever35.
    Follow the podcast on Instagram (@Forever35Podcast) and sign up for the newsletter at the free tier on Patreon!

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Forever35

    You Ask, We Answer: The One With The Callbacks

    07/20/2026 | 31 mins.
    Doree and Elise hear from listeners about the healthcare strike in Massachusetts, the power of Overeaters Anonymous, and more sunscreen and setting powder recs. Plus, Elise continues to live her “retiree summer” and Doree seeks motivation for the next half of the year.

    To leave a voicemail or text for a future episode, reach Doree & Elise at 781-591-0390. You can also email the podcast at forever35podcast@gmail.com.
    Visit forever35podcast.com for links to everything they mention on the show or visit shopmyshelf.us/forever35.
    Follow the podcast on Instagram (@Forever35Podcast) and sign up for the newsletter at the free tier on Patreon!
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Forever35

    Heists, Sweat-Wicking PJs, and Traveling Bookstores with Jo Piazza

    07/13/2026 | 38 mins.
    Prolific writer Jo Piazza is back! She joins Doree and Elise to chat about her latest book, The Parisian Heist (out 7/14), everyone’s general fascination with heists, and using perimenopause as her superpower. They also get into her latest venture of becoming a local traveling bookseller and why she thinks sleep is more important than night sex.

    To leave a voicemail or text for a future episode, reach Doree & Elise at 781-591-0390. You can also email the podcast at forever35podcast@gmail.com.
    Visit forever35podcast.com for links to everything they mention on the show or visit shopmyshelf.us/forever35.
    Follow the podcast on Instagram (@Forever35Podcast) and sign up for the newsletter at the free tier on Patreon!

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Forever35

    You Ask, We Answer: What's In A Dream

    07/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Listeners send in their thoughts for Abe the cat, their experiences with America’s recent 10th grade class, and questions about Jungian analysis. There are also call outs for how listeners deal with food noise and a request for blurring powder recs.

    Plus, Elise reflects on a whirlwind of a June and Doree realizes how fast her son is growing up!

    To leave a voicemail or text for a future episode, reach Doree & Elise at 781-591-0390. You can also email the podcast at forever35podcast@gmail.com.
    Visit forever35podcast.com for links to everything they mention on the show or visit shopmyshelf.us/forever35.
    Follow the podcast on Instagram (@Forever35Podcast) and sign up for the newsletter at the free tier on Patreon!
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Forever35
Which night creams will make you look well-rested, is quitting coffee really worth the headache, can emptying your closet really bring you joy, and wtf is a gratitude practice, anyway? Co-hosts Doree Shafrir and Elise Hu explore these kinds of questions, with a big helping of humor and self-awareness. Together with weekly guests, they navigate what it means to care for ourselves as we get older — and hopefully wiser. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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