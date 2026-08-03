Listeners send in their thoughts and questions about how to keep cables in all the right places, what skincare to consider purchasing on an upcoming trip to Korea, and the best sunscreens for UV protection.



Plus, Elise goes on a secret vacation from her kids and Doree receives solidarity for a messy car.



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Dermatologist extraordinaire Dr. Jenny Wang is coming back! Send us your skincare questions for our resident derm correspondent! Leave us a voicemail or text at (781) 591-0390, or email us at forever35podcast@gmail.com.



To leave a voicemail or text for a future episode, reach Doree & Elise at 781-591-0390. You can also email the podcast at forever35podcast@gmail.com.

Visit forever35podcast.com for links to everything they mention on the show or visit shopmyshelf.us/forever35.

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