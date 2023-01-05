Which night creams will make you look well-rested, is quitting coffee really worth the headache, can emptying your closet actually bring you joy, and wtf is a g... More
Episode 266: Unpacking Momfluencers with Sara Louise Petersen
Kate shouts out a pimple patch she swears by and Doree makes real progress on decluttering her home one room at a time. Then, Sara Louise Petersen joins them to discuss her new book Momfluenced, the wild world of momfluencers, the Pastel QAnon phenomenon, and if there is an upside to living your life online.
5/3/2023
1:01:58
Mini-Ep 381: History of Hosiery
Kate stumbles upon some listeners while at a Phish show and Doree celebrates Henry's FOURTH birthday! Then, listeners ask about how to organize clothes when your weight fluctuates, what to buy a new dad who has everything, self-care recommendations after being laid off, and a unique way to keep your tights from riding down.
5/1/2023
28:33
Product Recall: Pond's Cold Cream
Pond's Cold Cream started as a cure-all for all sorts of ailments but is today a legacy moisturizing makeup remover still beloved by many despite their questionable historic formulations and strange vintage ads. This week, Kate dips a toe into that pond of cold creams, makeup removers, and double cleansing with Doree (and our old friend Chesebrough along for the ride!)
4/28/2023
30:55
Episode 265: The Way We Think About Bodies with Virginia Sole-Smith
Kate and Doree go deep with diet culture journalist and Fat Talk author Virginia Sole-Smith about the systemic roots and reach of diet culture and fat-phobia, parenting our kids and ourselves in our size-obsessed culture, and reframing our perceptions about food and health.
4/26/2023
1:05:10
Mini-Ep 380: Five Minute Makeup
Kate tells Doree about her latest Phish adventure and they hear from listeners about their Accutane journeys and their most successful five-minute makeup routines. Plus, they announce their next digital live show!
Which night creams will make you look well-rested, is quitting coffee really worth the headache, can emptying your closet actually bring you joy, and wtf is a gratitude practice, anyway? These are the kinds of self-care questions that wellness enthusiasts and writers Kate Spencer and Doree Shafrir discuss each week, along with a special guest, as they explore what it means to be getting older — and hopefully wiser.