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228 episodes
- As many of you know, I’m releasing my latest book tomorrow-- July 15, 2025. It’s called The Club: Where American Women Artists Found Refuge in Belle Époque Paris, published by Bloomsbury. And It’s a story that’s close to my heart—a vibrant, true tale of a group of pioneering American women artists who crossed the Atlantic to chase their dreams in Paris at the turn of the twentieth century.
Today, I wanted to give you a little taste of the audiobook, which I also had the great honor of narrating. I hope you enjoy it.
BUY THE CLUB HERE!
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- It's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TIME over here-- and I want ArtCurious listeners to be the first to hear it!
Pre-order your copy of Jennifer's new book,The Club: Where American Women Artists Found Refuge in Belle Époque Paris-- available in hardcover from Bloomsbury this July!
Travel with Jennifer: you have FOUR opportunities in 2025!
Spain with Like Minds Travel (May)
Paris with Arrangements Abroad (May)
Paris with Like Minds Travel (September)
Texas with Arrangements Abroad (October)
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- Join us for the thrilling conclusion of our virtual journey through Mexico City's cultural wonders! In this episode, we delve into unmissable experiences that showcase the city's vibrant art scene and rich cultural heritage.
🏛️ Highlights:
Experience the captivating performances of Ballet Folklorico de México at the Palace of Fine Arts, celebrating Mexico's diverse folk traditions.
Explore iconic murals of Mexican muralism, including Diego Rivera's "Man at the Crossroads," at the Palace of Fine Arts.
Discover the historic Zocalo square and its vibrant atmosphere, surrounded by architectural landmarks and bustling markets.
Step into the colorful world of Frida Kahlo at Casa Azul, her beloved home-turned-museum in Coyoacán.
🌟 Upcoming Adventures:
Don't miss our upcoming trip to Venice! Visit likemindstravel.com for details and registration.
As we conclude our virtual vacation to Mexico City, we invite you to explore its artistic treasures and cultural landmarks. Stay curious and keep exploring! 🎨✨
✔️**Today's Sponsor**
This episode is supported by In the Making, an original podcast brought to you by Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation app included in your Creative Cloud membership. Search for In the Making in your podcast player. My thanks to In the Making and Adobe Express for their support.
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- Join us on an ALL-NEW episode as we take a Virtual Vacation to Mexico City! Today, we'll delve into the vibrant world of contemporary art-- from renowned galleries to innovative art fairs, we'll guide you through the city's bustling art scene.
In Today's Episode:
🏙️ **Exploring Galleries:**
- Discover Galería OMR, a longstanding player in Mexico City's art world, showcasing cutting-edge works in various mediums.
- Dive into Kurimanzutto, known for its unconventional approach and support of experimental art, featuring both Mexican and international artists.
- Experience Proyectos Monclova, a dynamic space pushing the boundaries of contemporary art with innovative exhibitions and collaborative projects.
- Celebrate the work of Eduardo Terrazas, a Mexican artist renowned for his geometric abstraction and exploration of indigenous symbolism.
🎨 **Mexico City Art Week:**
- Get an exclusive sneak peek into Mexico City Art Week, including VIP access to the prestigious Zona Maco art fair.
- Learn about Zona Maco's significance as a platform for promoting and selling contemporary art from around the world.
- Discover the alternative vibe of Material Art Fair, focusing on emerging artists and experimental works.
🌟 **Upcoming Adventures:**
- Mark your calendars for our upcoming trip to Venice for more art-filled experiences!
- Stay curious and keep an eye out for our next episode in the Virtual Vacation series, as we continue to explore the fascinating world of art and culture.
✔️**Today's Sponsor**
This episode is supported by In the Making, an original podcast brought to you by Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation app included in your Creative Cloud membership. Search for In the Making in your podcast player. My thanks to In the Making and Adobe Express for their support.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- 🎙️ **ArtCurious Virtual Vacation: Mexico City Museums**
Get ready for an art-filled adventure in Mexico City! Join us in an ALL-NEW podcast series as we explore the cultural treasures of this vibrant capital. From ancient artifacts to contemporary masterpieces, we'll take you on a journey through the city's most iconic museums.
🖼️ **Highlights:**
- Private tour of the National Anthropology Museum, diving into Mexico's rich history.
- Insider's look at Museo Jumex, featuring cutting-edge contemporary art.
- Avant-garde exhibitions at MUAC and Museo Rufino Tamayo, pushing artistic boundaries.
- Diverse artworks at Museo de arte Carrillo Gil, spanning historical to contemporary.
🌟 **Join Us:**
Whether you're an art enthusiast or simply curious, this episode promises to inspire. Tune in and embark on a virtual vacation with us!
🌟 Upcoming Adventures:
Don't miss our upcoming trips to Kansas City, Bentonville, and Venice! Visit arrangementsabroad.com and likemindstravel.com for details and registration
✔️**Today's Sponsor**
This episode is supported by In the Making, an original podcast brought to you by Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation app included in your Creative Cloud membership. Search for In the Making in your podcast player. My thanks to In the Making and Adobe Express for their support.
Episode Credits:
Music by Storyblocks. Logo by Vaulted.co.
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About ArtCurious Podcast
Think art history is boring? Think again. It's weird, funny, mysterious, enthralling, and liberating. Join us as we cover the strangest stories in art. Is the Mona Lisa fake? Did Van Gogh actually kill himself? And why were the Impressionists so great? Subscribe to us here, and follow us at www.artcuriouspodcast.com for further information and fun extras. © 2023 Jennifer DasalPodcast website
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