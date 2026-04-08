Join us on an ALL-NEW episode as we take a Virtual Vacation to Mexico City! Today, we'll delve into the vibrant world of contemporary art-- from renowned galleries to innovative art fairs, we'll guide you through the city's bustling art scene.

In Today's Episode:

🏙️ **Exploring Galleries:**

- Discover Galería OMR, a longstanding player in Mexico City's art world, showcasing cutting-edge works in various mediums.

- Dive into Kurimanzutto, known for its unconventional approach and support of experimental art, featuring both Mexican and international artists.

- Experience Proyectos Monclova, a dynamic space pushing the boundaries of contemporary art with innovative exhibitions and collaborative projects.

- Celebrate the work of Eduardo Terrazas, a Mexican artist renowned for his geometric abstraction and exploration of indigenous symbolism.



🎨 **Mexico City Art Week:**

- Get an exclusive sneak peek into Mexico City Art Week, including VIP access to the prestigious Zona Maco art fair.

- Learn about Zona Maco's significance as a platform for promoting and selling contemporary art from around the world.

- Discover the alternative vibe of Material Art Fair, focusing on emerging artists and experimental works.



🌟 **Upcoming Adventures:**

- Mark your calendars for our upcoming trip to Venice for more art-filled experiences!

- Stay curious and keep an eye out for our next episode in the Virtual Vacation series, as we continue to explore the fascinating world of art and culture.



✔️**Today's Sponsor**

This episode is supported by In the Making, an original podcast brought to you by Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation app included in your Creative Cloud membership. Search for In the Making in your podcast player. My thanks to In the Making and Adobe Express for their support.

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