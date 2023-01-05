Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to ArtCurious Podcast in the App
Listen to ArtCurious Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
ArtCurious Podcast

ArtCurious Podcast

Podcast ArtCurious Podcast
Podcast ArtCurious Podcast

ArtCurious Podcast

Jennifer Dasal/ArtCurious
add
Think art history is boring? Think again. It's weird, funny, mysterious, enthralling, and liberating. Join us as we cover the strangest stories in art. Is the M... More
ArtsVisual ArtsHistory
Think art history is boring? Think again. It's weird, funny, mysterious, enthralling, and liberating. Join us as we cover the strangest stories in art. Is the M... More

Available Episodes

5 of 208
  • Episode #110: Modern Love--Jacob Lawrence and Gwendolyn Knight (Season 13, Episode 3)
    This season, I’m rounding up stories about modern artists in love, in lust, in relationships— digging into these individuals, see how their liaisons, marriages, affairs, and connections played in or on their respective works of art, and how, if anything, they affected art history as we know it. I, for one, believe that it’s time for Modern Love. Today: we’re enjoying the story of one supremely confident couple, incredibly supportive of one another and individually talented, two makers who epitomized the explosion of creativity that was the Harlem Renaissance, and who helped shape American art. Meet Jacob Lawrence and Gwendolyn Knight. Please SUBSCRIBE and REVIEW our show on Apple Podcasts and FOLLOW on Spotify Sponsor ArtCurious for as little as $4 on Patreon Instagram / Facebook / YouTube SPONSORS: Lume Deodorant: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get over 40% off your starter pack with promo code ARTCURIOUS at lumedeodorant.com/ARTCURIOUS! #lumepod Mau Pets: Upgrade your cat furniture stylishly and sustainably at maupets.com. Use our unique link to receive a 5% discount automatically applied at checkout. To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ArtCuriousPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    31:14
  • Episode #109: Modern Love--Anni and Josef Albers (Season 13, Episode 2)
    This season, I’m rounding up stories about modern artists in love, in lust, in relationships— digging into these individuals, see how their liaisons, marriages, affairs, and connections played in or on their respective works of art, and how, if anything, they affected art history as we know it. I, for one, believe that it’s time for Modern Love. Today: we’re highlighting a powerful artist couple who taught at a landmark place at a singular moment in history—Anni and Josef Albers.  Please SUBSCRIBE and REVIEW our show on Apple Podcasts and FOLLOW on Spotify Sponsor ArtCurious for as little as $4 on Patreon Instagram / Facebook / YouTube SPONSORS: Lomi: Enjoy $50 off a Lomi Composter by visiting our link and using promo code ARTCURIOUS  Honeylove: Get 20% OFF @honeylove + Free Shipping with promo code ARTCURIOUS20 at https://www.honeylove.com! #honeylovepod Tawkify: Get 20% off when you become a client Shopify: Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/artcurious Lume Deodorant: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get over 40% off your starter pack with promo code ARTCURIOUS at lumedeodorant.com/ARTCURIOUS! #lumepod To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ArtCuriousPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    38:11
  • Bonus: Enjoy "The Art of Crime"
    Hey friends, I have a show that I’d like to share with you today. It’s right up my personal alley--so much so that I made a similarly-themed season of ArtCurious a few years back. Today it’s a pleasure to introduce you to The Art of Crime.  The Art of Crime is a history podcast about the unlikely collisions between true crime and the arts--created, written, and narrated by Gavin Whitehead. Gavin notes that he has had an interest in things criminal and artistic for as long as he can remember, and this podcast is the perfect intersection of those two fascinations. The show is now in its second season and is all about several artists who have committed, attempted, or at least been implicated in an assassination. This episode today is all about the painter David-Alfaro Siqueiros. A diehard Communist, Siqueiros fought in the Mexican Revolution in the mid-1910s. Over the next several decades, he would revolutionize the theory and practice of muralism in Mexico and abroad, largely inspired by his radical politics. In 1940, his political convictions led to a less honorable enterprise when he spearheaded an assault on the home of Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky as he and his family slept in their beds.  Enjoy-- and I’ll be back to you next week with an all-new episode of ArtCurious. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    32:28
  • Episode #108: Modern Love--Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning (Season 13, Episode 1)
    Sponsor ArtCurious for as little as $4 on Patreon Listeners, I heard you—a bunch of self-admitting hopeless romantics who wanted to hear more about people bound by attraction, fascination. By love. Though there are examples of romantic and sexual relationships between creators that are sprinkled throughout art history as we know it, it’s true that we have the most information about relationships from folks who lived in the last century—because we have greater access to documentation recording the lives of these people, and because, as the 20th century progressed, people—artists, perhaps especially—became more vocal about their relationships, less inhibited. Modern artists, artists especially from the first half of the 20th century, lived their art, and their relationships, out loud-- writing about them, talking about them, and sometimes even creating works of art about them. This season, I’m rounding up stories about modern artists in love, in lust, in relationships— digging into these individuals, see how their liaisons, marriages, affairs, and connections played in or on their respective works of art, and how, if anything, they affected art history as we know it. I, for one, believe that it’s time for Modern Love. Today: let’s enjoy learning about the surrealist life and loves of Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning. Please SUBSCRIBE and REVIEW our show on Apple Podcasts and FOLLOW on Spotify Instagram / Facebook / YouTube SPONSORS: Lume Deodorant: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get over 40% off your starter pack with promo code ARTCURIOUS at lumedeodorant.com/ARTCURIOUS! #lumepod To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ArtCuriousPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    34:01
  • ArtCurious News This Week: March 31, 2023
    Hello ArtCurious listeners! This is ArtCurious News this Week, our short-form Friday roundup of my favorite art history updates and interesting news tidbits. Today is Friday, March 31, 2023. This week’s stories: CNN: Scientists identify secret ingredient in Leonardo da Vinci paintings NBC News: Unknown Jackson Pollock painting found in police raid in Bulgaria CNN: Rare print of Hokusai's 'Great Wave' sets new auction record AP News: Louvre staff block entrances as part of pension protest  New York Times: He Lost a Courbet Fleeing the Nazis. His Heirs Are Getting it Back. CNN: Dusty painting hidden behind door turns out to be Brueghel 'masterpiece' Please support ArtCurious. Donate here via VAE Raleigh, or become a patron with Patreon. SPONSORS Honeylove: Get 20% OFF @honeylove + Free Shipping with promo code ARTCURIOUS20 at https://www.honeylove.com! #honeylovepod Lume Deodorant: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get over 40% off your starter pack with promo code ARTCURIOUS at lumedeodorant.com/ARTCURIOUS! #lumepod To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ArtCuriousPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    16:38

More Arts podcasts

About ArtCurious Podcast

Think art history is boring? Think again. It's weird, funny, mysterious, enthralling, and liberating. Join us as we cover the strangest stories in art. Is the Mona Lisa fake? Did Van Gogh actually kill himself? And why were the Impressionists so great? Subscribe to us here, and follow us at www.artcuriouspodcast.com for further information and fun extras. © 2023 Jennifer Dasal // Find us on Facebook and Instagram: @artcuriouspod// YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/artcuriouspodcast
Podcast website

Listen to ArtCurious Podcast, Llegim OKè? and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

ArtCurious Podcast

ArtCurious Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store