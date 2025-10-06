20 Years Sober: My Story of Recovery and Hope

In this episode I share my personal 20-year sobriety journey—from a rebellious, bullied teen who battled alcoholism and addiction, through interventions, rehab and relapses, to building a strong sober community and a fulfilling life. I offer practical advice on finding meetings and support, emphasize the importance of connection and service in recovery, and encourage anyone struggling that help is available and lasting change is possible. If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support 24/7.