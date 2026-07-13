Today on Chewed Up, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly welcome guest co-host Ariane Duarte for an easy summer dinner that looks elegant without asking for much: seared scallops cooked in one pan with sweet corn, tomatoes, shallots, chilies, basil, and a splash of white wine. It is fast, fresh, and exactly the kind of meal that feels right after a long hot day when you still want something beautiful on the table.

Along the way, they get into summer produce, scallop technique, one-pan cooking, and why a simple dish can still feel special when the ingredients are doing the work.

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Produced by Simple Alien → https://www.simplealien.com/

Camera, Audio and Crew provided by TV Boy → https://tvboynyc.com/



About Chewed Up:

Three lifestyle icons reunite with zero filter, strong opinions, and even stronger flavors. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back in the kitchen with comedy, comfort food, and unfiltered conversation — served loud. Episodes drop 3x a week:

Monday – Appetizers

Wednesday – Mains

Friday – Desserts



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