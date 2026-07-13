Today on Chewed Up, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly welcome guest co-host Jules Esposito for a peak-summer dish that feels both easy and elevated: stone fruit panzanella with grilled bread, heirloom tomatoes, peaches, plums, basil, chives, ricotta, and a simple white balsamic vinaigrette. It is bright, juicy, and exactly the kind of salad that works for lunch, dinner, or a backyard table full of people.
Along the way, they get into Sonoma produce, summer hosting, farmers market cooking, and why bread salads are one of the best ways to turn beautiful ingredients into something that feels special without a lot of fuss.
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About Chewed Up:
Three lifestyle icons reunite with zero filter, strong opinions, and even stronger flavors. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back in the kitchen with comedy, comfort food, and unfiltered conversation — served loud. Episodes drop 3x a week:
Monday – Appetizers
Wednesday – Mains
Friday – Desserts
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