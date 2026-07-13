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Chewed UP

ALL CHEWED UP LLC
ArtsFood
Chewed UP
Latest episode

116 episodes

  • Chewed UP

    The Simple Summer Sandwich That Steals the Show

    07/13/2026 | 39 mins.
    Today on Chewed Up, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly welcome chef Ayesha Nurdjaja for a picnic-season recipe straight from her family: a potato and egg sandwich on semolina bread. It is simple, nostalgic, and packed with the kind of comfort that makes a beach-day meal feel unforgettable.
    Ayesha walks through the Italian-American classic with potatoes, eggs, onions, cheese, parsley, and good bread, while Michael connects it back to his own family memories. Along the way, they talk picnic food, egg sandwiches, American cheese, beach chairs, overhyped foods, and why the simplest dishes are often the ones that stay with you the longest.
     
    Thanks to our Sponsors:
     
    Frontgate → Premium home, kitchen, and entertaining essentials — including Michael Symon's collection featured on the show.https://frontgate.com
     
    FreshDirect → Fresh groceries delivered straight to your door.https://www.freshdirect.com
     
    Produced by Simple Alien → https://www.simplealien.com/
    Camera, Audio and Crew provided by TV Boy → https://tvboynyc.com/
     
    About Chewed Up:
    Three lifestyle icons reunite with zero filter, strong opinions, and even stronger flavors. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back in the kitchen with comedy, comfort food, and unfiltered conversation — served loud. Episodes drop 3x a week:
    Monday – Appetizers
    Wednesday – Mains
    Friday – Desserts
     
    Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss a bite.
     
    Want to Watch?
    →⁠Spotify⁠⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    →⁠YouTube⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/@ChewedUpShow)
     
    Want to Listen?
    → ⁠Spotify⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    → ⁠Apple⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chewed-up/id1840993910)
    → ⁠Amazon⁠ (https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1fc5d229-459b-4334-8970-ce0d6f925982/chewed-up)
  • Chewed UP

    Ariane Duarte's One-Pan Summer Scallops

    07/08/2026 | 26 mins.
    Today on Chewed Up, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly welcome guest co-host Ariane Duarte for an easy summer dinner that looks elegant without asking for much: seared scallops cooked in one pan with sweet corn, tomatoes, shallots, chilies, basil, and a splash of white wine. It is fast, fresh, and exactly the kind of meal that feels right after a long hot day when you still want something beautiful on the table.
    Along the way, they get into summer produce, scallop technique, one-pan cooking, and why a simple dish can still feel special when the ingredients are doing the work.
    Thanks to our Sponsors:
    Frontgate → Premium home, kitchen, and entertaining essentials — including Michael Symon's collection featured on the show.https://frontgate.com
     
    FreshDirect → Fresh groceries delivered straight to your door.https://www.freshdirect.com
     
    Produced by Simple Alien → https://www.simplealien.com/
    Camera, Audio and Crew provided by TV Boy → https://tvboynyc.com/
     
    About Chewed Up:
    Three lifestyle icons reunite with zero filter, strong opinions, and even stronger flavors. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back in the kitchen with comedy, comfort food, and unfiltered conversation — served loud. Episodes drop 3x a week:
    Monday – Appetizers
    Wednesday – Mains
    Friday – Desserts
     
    Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss a bite.
     
    Want to Watch?
    →⁠Spotify⁠⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    →⁠YouTube⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/@ChewedUpShow)
     
    Want to Listen?
    → ⁠Spotify⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    → ⁠Apple⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chewed-up/id1840993910)
    → ⁠Amazon⁠ (https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1fc5d229-459b-4334-8970-ce0d6f925982/chewed-up)
  • Chewed UP

    Jules Esposito's Stone Fruit Panzanella

    07/06/2026 | 37 mins.
    Today on Chewed Up, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly welcome guest co-host Jules Esposito for a peak-summer dish that feels both easy and elevated: stone fruit panzanella with grilled bread, heirloom tomatoes, peaches, plums, basil, chives, ricotta, and a simple white balsamic vinaigrette. It is bright, juicy, and exactly the kind of salad that works for lunch, dinner, or a backyard table full of people.
    Along the way, they get into Sonoma produce, summer hosting, farmers market cooking, and why bread salads are one of the best ways to turn beautiful ingredients into something that feels special without a lot of fuss.
    Thanks to our Sponsors:
     
    Frontgate → Premium home, kitchen, and entertaining essentials — including Michael Symon's collection featured on the show.https://frontgate.com
     
    FreshDirect → Fresh groceries delivered straight to your door.https://www.freshdirect.com
     
    Produced by Simple Alien → https://www.simplealien.com/
    Camera, Audio and Crew provided by TV Boy → https://tvboynyc.com/
     
    About Chewed Up:
    Three lifestyle icons reunite with zero filter, strong opinions, and even stronger flavors. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back in the kitchen with comedy, comfort food, and unfiltered conversation — served loud. Episodes drop 3x a week:
    Monday – Appetizers
    Wednesday – Mains
    Friday – Desserts
     
    Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss a bite.
     
    Want to Watch?
    →⁠Spotify⁠⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    →⁠YouTube⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/@ChewedUpShow)
     
    Want to Listen?
    → ⁠Spotify⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    → ⁠Apple⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chewed-up/id1840993910)
    → ⁠Amazon⁠ (https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1fc5d229-459b-4334-8970-ce0d6f925982/chewed-up)
  • Chewed UP

    The July 4th Steak Dinner with Stacy London

    07/01/2026 | 42 mins.
    Today on Chewed Up, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly welcome Stacy London for a July 4th episode built around one of summer's best meals: grilled skirt steak with a charred tomatillo salsa, grilled corn, and all the tricks that make steak feel simple instead of intimidating. Along the way, they talk cooking confidence, summer hosting, and the kind of food that tastes even better when eaten outside.
    And because it would not be Chewed Up without a little chaos, Stacy also tries to prove that air-fryer s'mores are a good idea. The results are mixed.
     
    Thanks to our Sponsors:
     
    Frontgate → Premium home, kitchen, and entertaining essentials — including Michael Symon's collection featured on the show.https://frontgate.com
     
    FreshDirect → Fresh groceries delivered straight to your door.https://www.freshdirect.com
     
    Produced by Simple Alien → https://www.simplealien.com/
    Camera, Audio and Crew provided by TV Boy → https://tvboynyc.com/
     
    About Chewed Up:
    Three lifestyle icons reunite with zero filter, strong opinions, and even stronger flavors. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back in the kitchen with comedy, comfort food, and unfiltered conversation — served loud. Episodes drop 3x a week:
    Monday – Appetizers
    Wednesday – Mains
    Friday – Desserts
     
    Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss a bite.
     
    Want to Watch?
    →⁠Spotify⁠⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    →⁠YouTube⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/@ChewedUpShow)
     
    Want to Listen?
    → ⁠Spotify⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    → ⁠Apple⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chewed-up/id1840993910)
    → ⁠Amazon⁠ (https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1fc5d229-459b-4334-8970-ce0d6f925982/chewed-up)
  • Chewed UP

    The 4th of July Watermelon Salad You'll Make Every Year

    06/29/2026 | 37 mins.
    Today on Chewed Up, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly welcome guest co-host Janette Donnarumma for a full-on watermelon episode built for July 4th entertaining. She brings two easy summer crowd-pleasers: a watermelon Aperol spritz margarita and a bright watermelon, cucumber, feta, and herb salad served straight out of a carved watermelon bowl.
    It is fresh, festive, and exactly the kind of menu that works for backyard hangs, hot weather, and the people who always ask what to bring. Along the way, they get into summer produce, party food, kid-friendly tricks, and why watermelon might be the most underrated ingredient of the season.
    Special Guest Social: ⁠@jeanettemadeit⁠
    Thanks to our Sponsors:
     
    Frontgate → Premium home, kitchen, and entertaining essentials — including Michael Symon's collection featured on the show.https://frontgate.com
     
    FreshDirect → Fresh groceries delivered straight to your door.https://www.freshdirect.com
     
    Produced by Simple Alien → https://www.simplealien.com/
    Camera, Audio and Crew provided by TV Boy → https://tvboynyc.com/
     
    About Chewed Up:
    Three lifestyle icons reunite with zero filter, strong opinions, and even stronger flavors. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back in the kitchen with comedy, comfort food, and unfiltered conversation — served loud. Episodes drop 3x a week:
    Monday – Appetizers
    Wednesday – Mains
    Friday – Desserts
     
    Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss a bite.
     
    Want to Watch?
    →⁠Spotify⁠⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    →⁠YouTube⁠ (https://www.youtube.com/@ChewedUpShow)
     
    Want to Listen?
    → ⁠Spotify⁠ (https://open.spotify.com/show/3Z9NDuHH7XP03FXQIhHlQ3)
    → ⁠Apple⁠ (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chewed-up/id1840993910)
    → ⁠Amazon⁠ (https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1fc5d229-459b-4334-8970-ce0d6f925982/chewed-up)
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About Chewed UP
CHEWED UP isn't just another food show. It's a full-contact kitchen reunion. Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, and Michael Symon are back together stirring up unapologetic opinions, kitchen chaos, and comfort food that hits right in the feels. Think part cooking show, part lifestyle therapy session, with a side of "did they really just say that?" Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the trio serves bold takes, soul-warming recipes, viral food trends, and the kind of unscripted banter you didn't realize you were hungry for. It's the reunion food lovers have been craving, served loud, messy, and made to binge.
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