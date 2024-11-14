The Bible and Baptism: Drawing Strength from the Gift of Baptism

Dr. John Sehorn, Academic Dean of the Augustine Institute Graduate School of Theology, sits down with Fr. Isaac Morales, OP, a Dominican friar of the Province of Saint Joseph and Associate Professor of Theology at Providence College, to discuss Fr. Isaac’s book The Bible and Baptism: The Fountain of Salvation (Baker Academic). This episode provides the laity and religious practical applications for daily life on how to draw strength from the gift of our baptism. See the work of Jesuit Refugee ServiceBuy Your Bible on Catholic.Market.Watch Bible Studies on FORMED.Sign Up for FORMED.Support this podcast and the Augustine Institute on the Mission Circle.