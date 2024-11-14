Have you ever wanted to grow in your understanding and devotion to the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary? Join Dr. Ben Akers and professors from the Augustine Institute Graduate School as they walk through these Biblical mysteries and seek to grow in understanding and love for Christ through them.
See the work of Jesuit Refugee ServiceBuy Your Bible on Catholic.Market.Watch Bible Studies on FORMED.Sign Up for FORMED.Support this podcast and the Augustine Institute on the Mission Circle.
--------
21:55
Joyful Mysteries: The Nativity
--------
18:32
Joyful Mysteries: The Visitation
--------
18:44
Joyful Mysteries: The Annunciation
--------
19:26
The Bible and Baptism: Drawing Strength from the Gift of Baptism
Dr. John Sehorn, Academic Dean of the Augustine Institute Graduate School of Theology, sits down with Fr. Isaac Morales, OP, a Dominican friar of the Province of Saint Joseph and Associate Professor of Theology at Providence College, to discuss Fr. Isaac’s book The Bible and Baptism: The Fountain of Salvation (Baker Academic). This episode provides the laity and religious practical applications for daily life on how to draw strength from the gift of our baptism.
World-renowned Catholic Scholars from the Augustine Institute Graduate School of Theology lead in-depth Catholic Bible Studies to help the faithful encounter the Scriptures to further understanding and devotion to the inspired Word of God. These Bible Studies are brought to you by FORMED and are made possible by the Mission Circle giving society. Consider furthering the mission of the Augustine Institute to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith by visiting missioncircle.org today.