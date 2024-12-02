Introducing the Storytime for Grownups Christmas Spectacular!!

It's time for the Storytime for Grownups Christmas Spectacular!Storytime for Grown-Ups is a podcast that will help you learn to love classic literature. Whether we choose to admit it or not, many of us find the great books of the past inaccessible. The language is dense, the vocabulary is unfamiliar, and the characters seem old-fashioned. Too often, these books are thrown aside as boring or too difficult even if their plots intrigued us to begin with. But these books are classics for a reason—we just need a way in. For the month of December, host Faith Moore will read a Christmas-themed book aloud: one chapter per episode. As she reads, she'll pause from time to time to give brief explanations that will make it easier to follow along. Like an audio book with built-in notes. And the more you listen, the easier the language will seem.So brew a pot of tea (or a mug of hot chocolate), find a cozy chair, throw another log on the fire, and settle in. It's storytime! The Storytime for Grownups Christmas Spectacular premieres Monday December 2nd 2024, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Thursday.