Welcome to the Storytime for Grownups Christmas Spectacular! For the month of December, we'll be reading Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, chapter by chapter, with a few notes along the way--like an audio book with built in notes.Today's episode is an introduction to A Christmas Carol. The read aloud itself will begin on Thursday. So brew a pot of tea (or a mug of hot chocolate), find a cozy chair, and settle in. It's storytime!
28:00
Pride and Prejudice: The Wrap Up
This concludes our reading of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Thank you so much for listening! In this episode, we wrap up our discussion of the book and give a little preview of what's to come. Join us on Monday for the Storytime for Grownups Christmas spectacular when we'll be reading A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens all December long.To submit a question or comment about this episode, click hereTo learn more about your host, Faith Moore, click hereTo join Faith's mailing list, click hereFollow Faith on X hereTo pick up a copy of Faith's novel, Christmas Karol, click hereTo support the show financially, click here
27:39
Pride and Prejudice: Chapters 59-61
This is the final episode of our reading of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen! I hope you will join us for our Christmas spectacular where, for the month of December, we'll be reading A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. But, for now, brew a pot of tea, find a cozy chair, and settle in. It's storytime!
48:40
Introducing the Storytime for Grownups Christmas Spectacular!!
It's time for the Storytime for Grownups Christmas Spectacular!Storytime for Grown-Ups is a podcast that will help you learn to love classic literature. Whether we choose to admit it or not, many of us find the great books of the past inaccessible. The language is dense, the vocabulary is unfamiliar, and the characters seem old-fashioned. Too often, these books are thrown aside as boring or too difficult even if their plots intrigued us to begin with. But these books are classics for a reason—we just need a way in. For the month of December, host Faith Moore will read a Christmas-themed book aloud: one chapter per episode. As she reads, she'll pause from time to time to give brief explanations that will make it easier to follow along. Like an audio book with built-in notes. And the more you listen, the easier the language will seem.So brew a pot of tea (or a mug of hot chocolate), find a cozy chair, throw another log on the fire, and settle in. It's storytime! The Storytime for Grownups Christmas Spectacular premieres Monday December 2nd 2024, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Thursday.
0:55
Pride and Prejudice: Chapters 57-58
Welcome to season 2 of Storytime for Grownups! We are reading Pride and Prejudice, a few chapters at a time, with a few notes along the way. It's like an audio book with built in notes. So brew a pot of tea, find a cozy chair, and settle in. It's storytime!
Storytime for Grownups is a podcast that will help you learn to love classic literature. It's like an audio book with built-in notes. So brew a pot of tea, find a cozy chair, and settle in. It’s storytime.