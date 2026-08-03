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448 episodes
- Want to know what kind of reader you are? TAKE OUR QUIZ:
https://www.currentlyreadingpodcast.com/quiz
We are back for a brand new season of Currently Reading. In this first episode, Kaytee and Meredith discuss their current reads, discuss what they did on their extended summer breaks, and bring a few fun bits before they go.
Show notes are time-stamped below for your convenience. Read the transcript of the episode (this link only works on the main site).
0:00 Welcome to Currently Reading
4:20 Bookish Moments of the Week
7:54 Current Reads
8:15 Bloom by Robbie Couch (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781668093559
13:25 Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas (Meredith) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781635577020
23:27 Martyr by Kaveh Akbar (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780593685778
28:22 Buyer Beware by Catherine Ryan Howard (Meredith) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781668075111
32:57 Ravensong by T.J. Klune (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781250890368
38:10 The Other by Annie Neugebauer (Meredith) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9798897320240
44:21 Deep Dive: What We Did Over Our Summer Break
57:30 Before We Go
1:01:03 Wrap-Up
#books #reading #currentlyreading #podcast #currentreads
❤️ Support Us:
Become a Bookish Friend on Patreon | https://patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Grab Some Merch on Zazzle | http://www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
Shop Bookshop dot org | https://bookshop.org/shop/currentlyreading
Bookish Friends Receive:
The Indie Press List with a curated list of five books hand sold by the indie of the month. August's IPL is a special murderful edition brought to you by Fabled Bookshop in Waco, TX.
Love and Chili Peppers with Kaytee and Rebekah - romance lovers get their due with this special episode focused entirely on the best selling genre fiction in the business
All Things Murderful with Meredith and Elizabeth - special content for the scary-lovers, brought to you with the behind-the-scenes insights of an independent bookseller
From the Editor's Desk with Kaytee and Bunmi Ishola - a quarterly peek behind the curtain at the publishing industry
The Bookish Friends Facebook Group - where you can build community with bookish friends from around the globe as well as our hosts
Connect With Us:
The Show:
Instagram | https://instagram.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Website | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.com/
Email | hello@currentlyreadingpodcast.com
Substack | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.substack.com/
Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@currentlyreadingpodcast
Threads | https://www.threads.net/@currentlyreadingpodcast
The Hosts and Regulars:
Meredith | https://instagram.com/meredithmondayschwartz
Kaytee | https://instagram.com/notesonbookmarks
Mary | https://instagram.com/maryreadsandsips
Roxanna | https://instagram.com/roxannathereader
Elizabeth | https://instagram.com/wacoreads
Production and Editing:
Megan Phouthavong Evans | https://instagram.com/mostofmegansreads
- Want to know what kind of reader you are? TAKE OUR QUIZ:
https://www.currentlyreadingpodcast.com/quiz
For the last episode of season 8, Kaytee and Meredith take a look back at the season as a whole. They discuss the season by the numbers, a little business corner, and hand out some awards! Thank you for being the best bookish friends for 8 seasons and counting! We will have one dark week but will be back in our ears and on your screens August 3. Happy Reading!
Show notes are time-stamped below for your convenience. Read the transcript of the episode (this link only works on the main site).
0:00 - Welcome to Currently Reading
2:25 - Season 8 By the Numbers
4:52 - CR Business Corner
13:01 - Season 8 Awards
34:49 - The Ebbs and Flows of Life
40:21 - Wrap-Up
#books #reading #currentlyreading #podcast #currentreads
❤️ Support Us:
Become a Bookish Friend on Patreon | https://patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Grab Some Merch on Zazzle | http://www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
Shop Bookshop dot org | https://bookshop.org/shop/currentlyreading
Bookish Friends Receive:
The Indie Press List with a curated list of five books hand sold by the indie of the month. July's IPL is brought to you by our new anchor store, Booktenders in Barboursville, West Virginia.
Love and Chili Peppers with Kaytee and Rebekah - romance lovers get their due with this special episode focused entirely on the best selling genre fiction in the business
All Things Murderful with Meredith and Elizabeth - special content for the scary-lovers, brought to you with the behind-the-scenes insights of an independent bookseller
From the Editor's Desk with Kaytee and Bunmi Ishola - a quarterly peek behind the curtain at the publishing industry
The Bookish Friends Facebook Group - where you can build community with bookish friends from around the globe as well as our hosts
Connect With Us:
The Show:
Instagram | https://instagram.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Website | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.com/
Email | hello@currentlyreadingpodcast.com
Substack | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.substack.com/
Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@currentlyreadingpodcast
Threads | https://www.threads.net/@currentlyreadingpodcast
The Hosts and Regulars:
Meredith | https://instagram.com/meredithmondayschwartz
Kaytee | https://instagram.com/notesonbookmarks
Mary | https://instagram.com/maryreadsandsips
Roxanna | https://instagram.com/roxannathereader
Elizabeth | https://instagram.com/wacoreads
Production and Editing:
Megan Phouthavong Evans | https://instagram.com/mostofmegansreads
- Want to know what kind of reader you are? TAKE OUR QUIZ:
https://www.currentlyreadingpodcast.com/quiz
This week we have a very special episode for you. Every year, hosts Kaytee and Meredith bring in all the co-hosts to play a fun bookish game. This year, they are joined by Elizabeth Barnhill, Mary Heim and Roxanna Kasam Kara. The game is called Consensus or Chaos, where each host brings a bookish opinion, and they score and discuss whether they agree or not. Let us know on our socials which opinions you agree or disagree with!
Show notes are time-stamped below for your convenience. Read the transcript of the episode (this link only works on the main site).
00:00 Welcome to Currently Reading
01:41 Bookish Opinions
04:37 Audiobook Reading Is Just as Good as Paper Book Reading
12:50 What Do You Need a Bookmark For?
19:52 Murder Mysteries Should Be Murdery, Not Cutesy or Cozy
26:08 Deckled Edges and French Flaps
30:06 Why Does the Author's Name Have to Be Larger Than the Title?
33:08 It's Still a Book Club If It Happens Over Text
36:09 Most Books Don't Need to Be More Than 350 Pages
49:24 I'm Tired of Reading Books Written by Men
58:35 You Should Not Narrate Your Own Audiobook
01:04:22 Wrap-Up
#books #reading #currentlyreading #podcast #currentreads
❤️ Support Us:
Become a Bookish Friend on Patreon | https://patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Grab Some Merch on Zazzle | http://www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
Shop Bookshop dot org | https://bookshop.org/shop/currentlyreading
Bookish Friends Receive:
The Indie Press List with a curated list of five books hand sold by the indie of the month. July's IPL is brought to you by our new anchor store, Booktenders in Barboursville, West Virginia.
Love and Chili Peppers with Kaytee and Rebekah - romance lovers get their due with this special episode focused entirely on the best selling genre fiction in the business
All Things Murderful with Meredith and Elizabeth - special content for the scary-lovers, brought to you with the behind-the-scenes insights of an independent bookseller
From the Editor's Desk with Kaytee and Bunmi Ishola - a quarterly peek behind the curtain at the publishing industry
The Bookish Friends Facebook Group - where you can build community with bookish friends from around the globe as well as our hosts
Connect With Us:
The Show:
Instagram | https://instagram.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Website | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.com/
Email | hello@currentlyreadingpodcast.com
Substack | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.substack.com/
Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@currentlyreadingpodcast
Threads | https://www.threads.net/@currentlyreadingpodcast
The Hosts and Regulars:
Meredith | https://instagram.com/meredithmondayschwartz
Kaytee | https://instagram.com/notesonbookmarks
Mary | https://instagram.com/maryreadsandsips
Roxanna | https://instagram.com/roxannathereader
Elizabeth | https://instagram.com/wacoreads
Production and Editing:
Megan Phouthavong Evans | https://instagram.com/mostofmegansreads
- Want to know what kind of reader you are? TAKE OUR QUIZ:
https://www.currentlyreadingpodcast.com/quiz
In this episode of Currently Reading, Meredith and Kaytee let listeners take the lead by bringing books they think everyone should read. Every year, the Listener Press episode consistently ranks as one of the favorite episodes of the season. Be prepared to have your TBR explode!
Show notes are time-stamped below for your convenience. Read the transcript of the episode (this link only works on the main site).
0:00 Welcome to Currently Reading
1:38 - Listener Presses
1:51 – Red City by Marie Lu (Sarah) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781250885678
5:04 – The Sicilian Inheritance by Jo Piazza (Braden) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780593474181
8:46 – Strange Pictures by Uketsu (Sarah) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780063433083
11:48 – Bellwether by Connie Willis (Diane) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780553562965
16:07 – The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri (Sophie) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780593128176
19:38 – Cascade Failure by L.M. Sagas (Dana) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781250871251
22:26 – What We Talk About When We Talk About Dumplings by John Lorinc (Gail) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781552454527
26:06 – Evening Class by Maeve Binchy (Molly) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780385341806
30:39 – Eleanor of Avignon by Elizabeth Delozier (Sidra) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780593475058
33:37 – Midwinterblood by Marcus Sedgwick (Liza) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781596438026
36:33 – Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez (Jessica) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781419735219
39:00 – Atomic Love by Jennie Fields (Rachel) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780593085349
41:29 – The Sunlight Pilgrims by Jenni Fagan (Tyler) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780553418897
44:55 – The Rage of Plum Blossoms by Christine Whitehead (Monica) https://www.amazon.com/Rage-Plum-Blossoms-Christine-Whitehead/dp/1537338579
47:43 – That's What Friends Are For by Wade Rouse (Kristin) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781525800054
50:09 – The Thief by Megan Whalen Turner (Kelsey) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780062642967
54:34 – Before We Go
56:20 – Wrap-Up
#books #reading #currentlyreading #podcast #currentreads
❤️ Support Us:
Become a Bookish Friend on Patreon | https://patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Grab Some Merch on Zazzle | http://www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
Shop Bookshop dot org | https://bookshop.org/shop/currentlyreading
Bookish Friends Receive:
The Indie Press List with a curated list of five books hand sold by the indie of the month. July's IPL is brought to you by our new anchor store, Booktenders in Barboursville, West Virginia.
Love and Chili Peppers with Kaytee and Rebekah - romance lovers get their due with this special episode focused entirely on the best selling genre fiction in the business
All Things Murderful with Meredith and Elizabeth - special content for the scary-lovers, brought to you with the behind-the-scenes insights of an independent bookseller
From the Editor's Desk with Kaytee and Bunmi Ishola - a quarterly peek behind the curtain at the publishing industry
The Bookish Friends Facebook Group - where you can build community with bookish friends from around the globe as well as our hosts
Connect With Us:
The Show:
Instagram | https://instagram.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Website | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.com/
Email | hello@currentlyreadingpodcast.com
Substack | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.substack.com/
Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@currentlyreadingpodcast
Threads | https://www.threads.net/@currentlyreadingpodcast
The Hosts and Regulars:
Meredith | https://instagram.com/meredithmondayschwartz
Kaytee | https://instagram.com/notesonbookmarks
Mary | https://instagram.com/maryreadsandsips
Roxanna | https://instagram.com/roxannathereader
Production and Editing:
Megan Phouthavong Evans | https://instagram.com/mostofmegansreads
- Want to know what kind of reader you are? TAKE OUR QUIZ:
https://www.currentlyreadingpodcast.com/quiz
In this episode of Currently Reading, Meredith and Kaytee are back together to discuss their bookish moments of the week, and then tell you about three current reads each. For this week's episode, our current reads vary from ones we felt bland about, to books that we loved. For our Deep Dive, we answer a listener question about how to utilize the library well. We'll always end with our Before We Go segment, where we shout out a Bookish Friend of the week or talk about a specific small piece of our reading lives that we want to share with you. Today, Meredith shouts out a bookish friend who shared a neat graphic and Kaytee brings something she read about because Meredith read and brought it to the show.
Show notes are time-stamped below for your convenience. Read the transcript of the episode (this link only works on the main site).
:00 Welcome to Currently Reading
1:22 Bookish Moments of the Week
4:48 Current Reads
4:59 The White Octopus Hotel by Alexandra Bell (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9798217091799
9:22 Country People by Daniel Mason (Meredith) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9798217197453
15:44 Sharks Don't Sink by Jasmin Graham (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780593685273
19:59 Aunt Dimity and the Family Tree by Nancy Atherton (Meredith) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780143120216
25:12 The Beheading Game by Rebecca Lehman (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9798217086481
28:47 Bad Kids by Ziying Chen (Meredith)
https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781782277620
32:12 Deep Dive: Library Browsing and Bookish Serendipity
48:36 Before We Go
51:35 For Whom the Belle Tolls by Jaysea Lynn (Kaytee)
https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781668208809
54:13 Wrap-Up
#books #reading #currentlyreading #podcast #currentreads
❤️ Support Us:
Become a Bookish Friend on Patreon | https://patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Grab Some Merch on Zazzle | http://www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
Shop Bookshop dot org | https://bookshop.org/shop/currentlyreading
Bookish Friends Receive:
The Indie Press List with a curated list of five books hand sold by the indie of the month. June's IPL is brought to you by one of our beloved repeat stores, Schuler Books in Grand Rapids, MI.
Love and Chili Peppers with Kaytee and Rebekah - romance lovers get their due with this special episode focused entirely on the best selling genre fiction in the business
All Things Murderful with Meredith and Elizabeth - special content for the scary-lovers, brought to you with the behind-the-scenes insights of an independent bookseller
From the Editor's Desk with Kaytee and Bunmi Ishola - a quarterly peek behind the curtain at the publishing industry
The Bookish Friends Facebook Group - where you can build community with bookish friends from around the globe as well as our hosts
Connect With Us:
The Show:
Instagram | https://instagram.com/currentlyreadingpodcast
Website | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.com/
Email | hello@currentlyreadingpodcast.com
Substack | https://currentlyreadingpodcast.substack.com/
Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@currentlyreadingpodcast
Threads | https://www.threads.net/@currentlyreadingpodcast
The Hosts and Regulars:
Meredith | https://instagram.com/meredithmondayschwartz
Kaytee | https://instagram.com/notesonbookmarks
Mary | https://instagram.com/maryreadsandsips
Roxanna | https://instagram.com/roxannathereader
Production and Editing:
Megan Phouthavong Evans | https://instagram.com/mostofmegansreads
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About The Currently Reading Podcast
Currently Reading is a weekly book podcast for people who want honest book recommendations and a smarter way to choose their next read. Every Monday, hosts Meredith and Kaytee talk through the books they are currently reading and share spoiler-free book reviews across every genre. They will help you figure out what to read next, and their signature "Reader Know Thyself" approach goes deeper, helping you understand your own reading taste so your TBR finally works for you. Light on the chit-chat, heavy on the book talk. Ad-free, and proudly supporting independent bookstores always. New episodes every Monday. Named one of the New York Times' "Best Podcasts for Book Lovers."Podcast website
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