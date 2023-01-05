Currently Reading is a podcast dedicated to the love of books and reading. Two bookish friends discuss what’s on their nightstands, in their earbuds, and on the... More
Season 5, Episode 38: Bookshelf Joy + Boss My TBR
On this week’s episode of Currently Reading, Meredith and Kaytee are discussing: Bookish Moments: new bookshelves and Bookstores for Bob Current Reads: all the great, interesting, and/or terrible stuff we’ve been reading lately Deep Dive: we are bossing our bookish friends into reading the next three books on their TBRs The Fountain: we visit our perfect fountain to make wishes about our reading lives As per usual, time-stamped show notes are below with references to every book and resource we mentioned in this episode. If you’d like to listen first and not spoil the surprise, don’t scroll down! We are now including transcripts of the episode (this link only works on the main site). The goal here is to increase accessibility for our fans! *Please note that all book titles linked below are Bookshop affiliate links. Your cost is the same, but a small portion of your purchase will come back to us to help offset the costs of the show. If you’d prefer to shop on Amazon, you can still do so here through our main storefront. Anything you buy there (even your laundry detergent, if you recently got obsessed with switching up your laundry game) kicks a small amount back to us. Thanks for your support!* . . . . 1:37 - Ad for Ourselves 2:03 - Currently Reading Patreon - just $5 a month! You get the Indie Press List, All Things Murderful, and Trope Thursday along with great community, and you keep the big show ad-free! 5:09 - Bookish Moment of the Week 5:25 - Ikea Billy Bookshelves 5:30 - @bookishbetsie on Instagram 8:22 - Bookstores for Bob Graphic 9:05 - Tag @maryreadsandsips in your shares! 10:35 - Current Reads 10:55 - Everyone in my Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson (Meredith) 12:24 - Richard Osman’s books start with The Thursday Murder Club 16:06 - Ana Maria and the Fox by Liana de la Rosa (Kaytee) 18:02 - Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera 20:33 - I Have Some Questions for You By Rebecca Makkai (Meredith) 21:47 - The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai 25:05 - Sarah’s Bookshelves Interview with Rebecca 30:06 - Inciting Joy by Ross Gay (Kaytee) 32:02 - David Sedaris 33:36 - The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf (Meredith) 35:06 - We figured it out! This was recommended by Aubree @mnreadingmama 37:38 - Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang (Kaytee) 37:44 - Cafe Con Libros 40:59 - Boss My TBR 41:06 - Ashley Currin 41:14 - Babel by RF Kuang 41:17 - Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner 41:20 - Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Reybourn 41:23 - Scythe by Neal Schusterman 41:25 - A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab 42:28 - The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins 42:33 - Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir 45:11 - Caroline Francois 45:17 - Upgrade by Blake Crouch 45:19 - Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro 45:21 - Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting by Clare Pooley 45:25 - Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi 45:27 - We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Berry 50:53 - Meet Us At The Fountain 51:12 - I wish for everyone to try the Generations Podcast((Meredith) 51:15 - @lonestarwords on Instagram 52:24 - @fictionmatters 53:48 - I wish for people to rabbit hole via books (Kaytee) 54:10 - The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben 54:13 - The Devil’s Teeth by Susan Casey 54:26 - Babel by RF Kuang 54:37 - The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery 54:52 - Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig Connect With Us: Meredith is @meredith.reads on Instagram Kaytee is @notesonbookmarks on Instagram Mary is @maryreadsandsips on Instagram Roxanna is @roxannatheplanner on Instagram currentlyreadingpodcast.com @currentlyreadingpodcast on Instagram [email protected] Support us at patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast and www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
5/1/2023
56:58
A Journey to Three Pines - Episode 1: Still Life
We are so excited to journey with you to Three Pines, the fictional French-Canadian village created by Louise Penny for her Three Pines series, featuring Detective Armand Gamache. This limited-edition podcast series will tackle each of the books in the series in turn, in a spoiler-FILLED format. Be sure you’ve read the book before listening to the episode. As you’ve come to expect with all Currently Reading content, Meredith and Roxanna will follow a regular episode format, with regular segments, so you know what to expect each and every time. We love staying focused on the book, rather than conversational rabbit holes. Show notes for this series will not be time-stamped, but will include links to Bookshop dot org or Amazon for any books or resources referenced in the episode. These are affiliate links, so they kick back a small percentage to us if you buy through them, and help support the work we do on Currently Reading. 3:50 - The Set Up Still Life by Louise Penny 4:40 - Putting the Book Into Context Louise Penny’s age at publication Publisher rejection Seasonal settings and Canadian Thanksgiving Book Awards: CNA New Blood Dagger Award, Arthur Ellis Award, Dilys Award, Anthony Award for Best First Novel The Brutal Telling by Louise Penny Glass Houses by Louise Penny How did it sell Meredith and Roxanna’s first encounters with the series No other titles for this volume (but many do have alternates!) 12:17 - A Deeper Exploration First few paragraphs Louise’s writing style and character introduction Our first meeting with Gamache Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn The Oddness Factor Diagnosing the end Exploration of human nature Overarching themes Still Life and Still Lives Pacing Is this is a cozy? 50:50 - What Do We Need to Know? Village of Three Pines Canadian History 59:28 - Superlatives Biggest flaw or disappointment Language around LGBT characters and large bodies Favorite scene Best food description Character MVP Biggest loser Favorite foods 1:12:23 - Within the Series Pivotal or skippable Favorite quote 1:16:03 - Stop to Avoid Spoilers for Other Books How it Fits within the series Recurring visuals Ruth’s poetry Connect With Us: Meredith is @meredith.reads on Instagram Kaytee is @notesonbookmarks on Instagram Roxanna is @roxannathereader on Instagram - This is NOT what it says in the episode. She got locked out between recording and drop day! currentlyreadingpodcast.com @currentlyreadingpodcast on Instagram [email protected] Support us at patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast and www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
4/28/2023
1:31:42
Season 5, Episode 37: Following the Schedule + Reader Retreat Reconnaissance
On this week’s episode of Currently Reading, Meredith and Kaytee are discussing: Bookish Moments: book therapy and reading as cardio Current Reads: all the great, interesting, and/or terrible stuff we’ve been reading lately Deep Dive: planning a reading retreat with all the details The Fountain: we visit our perfect fountain to make wishes about our reading lives As per usual, time-stamped show notes are below with references to every book and resource we mentioned in this episode. If you’d like to listen first and not spoil the surprise, don’t scroll down! We are now including transcripts of the episode (this link only works on the main site). The goal here is to increase accessibility for our fans! *Please note that all book titles linked below are Bookshop affiliate links. Your cost is the same, but a small portion of your purchase will come back to us to help offset the costs of the show. If you’d prefer to shop on Amazon, you can still do so here through our main storefront. Anything you buy there (even your laundry detergent, if you recently got obsessed with switching up your laundry game) kicks a small amount back to us. Thanks for your support!* . . . . 1:41 - Bookish Moment of the Week 1:57 - Better Help (go to another podcast you love to get a referral code if you’re interested!) This one is my personal referral 4:25 - Drowning by TJ Newman 4:30 - All Things Murderful is a Currently Reading Patreon Benefit 4:47 - Falling by TJ Newman 6:55 - Current Reads 7:00 - Platonic by Marisa G. Franco (Kaytee) 7:23 - The Life Council by Laura Tremaine 11:58 - Red Clocks by Leni Zumas (Meredith) 14:31 - The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood 16:21 - Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray (Kaytee) 19:34 - The Black Cat Murders by Karen Baugh Menuhin (Meredith) 19:41 - Murder at Melrose Court by Karen Baugh Menuhin 20:01 - Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte 24:43 - Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb (Kaytee) 24:58 - The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb 27:14 - Sarah’s Bookshelves 28:09 - All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Meredith) 33:07 - Gretchen Rubin’s post about guard shadows 34:05 - Reading Retreat Reconnaissance 39:34 - Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson 44:46 - Snackle Box 50:46 - The Life Council by Laura Tremaine 50:48 - Platonic by Marisa G. Franco 57:18 - Meredith’s Mug Warmers 59:44 - Death at the Dive Bar Game 1:02:30 - Meet Us At The Fountain 1:02:46 - I wish for a “Reading Blinders” invention (Kaytee) 1:03:01 - Book Neck Light 1:03:03 - Noise Canceling Headphones 1:05:05 - I wish that other readers could deeply explore a book you love together (Meredith) 1:05:13 - Journey to Three Pines debuts on Friday! 1:05:40 - Still Life by Louise Penny Connect With Us: Meredith is @meredith.reads on Instagram Kaytee is @notesonbookmarks on Instagram Mary is @maryreadsandsips on Instagram Roxanna is @roxannatheplanner on Instagram currentlyreadingpodcast.com @currentlyreadingpodcast on Instagram [email protected] Support us at patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast and www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
4/24/2023
1:08:24
Season 5, Episode 36: Lots of Feels + How Grief Changes Reading
On this week’s episode of Currently Reading, Kaytee and Mary are discussing: Bookish Moments: a collective search and a reading life realization Current Reads: all the great, interesting, and/or terrible stuff we’ve been reading lately Deep Dive: how grief affects reading The Fountain: we visit our perfect fountain to make wishes about our reading lives As per usual, time-stamped show notes are below with references to every book and resource we mentioned in this episode. If you’d like to listen first and not spoil the surprise, don’t scroll down! We are now including transcripts of the episode (this link only works on the main site). The goal here is to increase accessibility for our fans! *Please note that all book titles linked below are Bookshop affiliate links. Your cost is the same, but a small portion of your purchase will come back to us to help offset the costs of the show. If you’d prefer to shop on Amazon, you can still do so here through our main storefront. Anything you buy there (even your laundry detergent, if you recently got obsessed with switching up your laundry game) kicks a small amount back to us. Thanks for your support!* . . . . 1:37 - Bookish Moment of the Week 2:38 - Thriftbooks.com 3:31 - Trope Thursday with Bunmi is a Currently Reading Patreon benefit 5:46 - The Comfort Book by Matt Haig 8:04 - Candice on Bookstagram 8:20 - Current Reads 8:27 - Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Mary) 9:18 - Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto 10:54 - Well, That was Unexpected by Jessie Q. Sutanto 11:54 - The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Kaytee) 12:05 - Becoming by Michelle Obama 15:45 - Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Mary) 15:51 - Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan 18:22 - @pieladybooks Instagram 18:58 - Time’s Undoing by Cheryl A. Head (Kaytee) 19:07 - Elizabeth Barnhill @wacoreads on Instagram 21:52 - After This by Claire Bidwell Smith (Mary) - while this title isn’t available pretty much anywhere, it is at many libraries, including Hoopla 25:17 - Libro FM 26:38 - Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J Ryan Stradal (Kaytee) 30:27 - How Grief Changes Reading 32:39 - Harry Potter by JK Rowling 33:52 - The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell 34:00 - A Sinister Revenge by Deanna Raybourn (Veronica Speedwell #8) 36:33 - Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jessie Q Sutanto 36:48 - The Kindred Spirits Supper Club by Amy E. Reichert 37:47 - A Grief Observed by C.S. Lewis 46:13 - Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottleib 46:20 - Tell Me More by Kelli Corrigan 46:43 - Healing After Loss by Martha Hickman 47:10 - Good Mourning Podcast and Instagram and upcoming book 47:27 - Glitter and Glue by Kelly Corrigan 47:33 - After This by Claire Bidwell Smith 48:19 - Meet Us At The Fountain 48:31 - I wish everyone would approach their reading slumps with grace and kindness (Mary) 49:55 - I wish for readers to add these events to their calendars (Kaytee) 50:12 - April 23rd is World Book Day 50:37 - April 29th is Independent Bookstore Day Connect With Us: Meredith is @meredith.reads on Instagram Kaytee is @notesonbookmarks on Instagram Mary is @maryreadsandsips on Instagram Roxanna is @roxannatheplanner on Instagram currentlyreadingpodcast.com @currentlyreadingpodcast on Instagram [email protected] Support us at patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast and www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
4/17/2023
52:25
Season 5, Episode 35: Mysteries and Romance + Books We Want to Own
On this week’s episode of Currently Reading, Meredith and Kaytee are discussing: Bookish Moments: reading mojo and a package of bookish delights Current Reads: all the great, interesting, and/or terrible stuff we’ve been reading lately Deep Dive: how do we decide which books to own or keep? The Fountain: we visit our perfect fountain to make wishes about our reading lives As per usual, time-stamped show notes are below with references to every book and resource we mentioned in this episode. If you’d like to listen first and not spoil the surprise, don’t scroll down! We are now including transcripts of the episode (this link only works on the main site). The goal here is to increase accessibility for our fans! *Please note that all book titles linked below are Bookshop affiliate links. Your cost is the same, but a small portion of your purchase will come back to us to help offset the costs of the show. If you’d prefer to shop on Amazon, you can still do so here through our main storefront. Anything you buy there (even your laundry detergent, if you recently got obsessed with switching up your laundry game) kicks a small amount back to us. Thanks for your support!* . . . . 1:21 - Bookish Moment of the Week 3:15 - Parnassus Books 3:34 - Currently Reading Patreon (supporters get access to the IPL each month) 4:16 - Fabled Bookshop 5:32 - The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (Publishes Sept 2023) 7:09 - Current Reads 7:23 - To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins (Kaytee) 7:32 - Rebel by Beverly Jenkins 11:30 - A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas (Meredith) 16:46 - A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas 18:11 - Beach Read by Emily Henry 18:54 - The Storyteller’s Death by Ann Davila Cardinal (Kaytee) 19:06 - Schuler Books 21:10 - The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera 21:46 - The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow (Meredith) 23:28 - Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson 25:08 - Diving In Podcast 25:37 - The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass (Kaytee) 25:43 - Changing Hands Bookstore 30:27 - The Future is Yours by Dan Frey (Meredith) 34:05 - How Books Make It To Our Forever Shelves 38:19 - The Shell Seekers by Rosamund Pilcher 38:20 - Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas 38:22 - A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles 38:25 - Search by Michelle Huneven 39:53 - Scythe by Neal Shusterman 41:41 - The Home-Maker by Dorothy Canfield 42:46 - Still Life by Louise Penny 43:13 - Babel by RF Kuang 46:15 - Meet Us At The Fountain 46:42 - I wish everyone would read Ex Libris: Confessions of a Common Reader by Anne Fadiman in a Specific Way (Kaytee) 46:42 - Ex Libris: Confessions of a Common Reader by Anne Fadiman 47:01 - Fanny Hill by John Cleland 49:04 - Pango Books 49:14 - I wish I liked putting together Ikea furniture (Meredith) 49:24 - Ikea full size Billy Bookcase Connect With Us: Meredith is @meredith.reads on Instagram Kaytee is @notesonbookmarks on Instagram Mary is @maryreadsandsips on Instagram Roxanna is @roxannatheplanner on Instagram currentlyreadingpodcast.com @currentlyreadingpodcast on Instagram [email protected] Support us at patreon.com/currentlyreadingpodcast and www.zazzle.com/store/currentlyreading
