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In this episode of Currently Reading, Meredith and Kaytee are back together to discuss their bookish moments of the week, and then tell you about three current reads each. For this week's episode, our current reads vary from ones we felt bland about, to books that we loved. For our Deep Dive, we answer a listener question about how to utilize the library well. We'll always end with our Before We Go segment, where we shout out a Bookish Friend of the week or talk about a specific small piece of our reading lives that we want to share with you. Today, Meredith shouts out a bookish friend who shared a neat graphic and Kaytee brings something she read about because Meredith read and brought it to the show.



Show notes are time-stamped below for your convenience. Read the transcript of the episode (this link only works on the main site).

:00 Welcome to Currently Reading



1:22 Bookish Moments of the Week



4:48 Current Reads



4:59 The White Octopus Hotel by Alexandra Bell (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9798217091799



9:22 Country People by Daniel Mason (Meredith) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9798217197453



15:44 Sharks Don't Sink by Jasmin Graham (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780593685273



19:59 Aunt Dimity and the Family Tree by Nancy Atherton (Meredith) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9780143120216



25:12 The Beheading Game by Rebecca Lehman (Kaytee) https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9798217086481



28:47 Bad Kids by Ziying Chen (Meredith)

https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781782277620



32:12 Deep Dive: Library Browsing and Bookish Serendipity



48:36 Before We Go



51:35 For Whom the Belle Tolls by Jaysea Lynn (Kaytee)

https://bookshop.org/a/79394/9781668208809



54:13 Wrap-Up











#books #reading #currentlyreading #podcast #currentreads

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Bookish Friends Receive:

The Indie Press List with a curated list of five books hand sold by the indie of the month. June's IPL is brought to you by one of our beloved repeat stores, Schuler Books in Grand Rapids, MI.



Love and Chili Peppers with Kaytee and Rebekah - romance lovers get their due with this special episode focused entirely on the best selling genre fiction in the business



All Things Murderful with Meredith and Elizabeth - special content for the scary-lovers, brought to you with the behind-the-scenes insights of an independent bookseller



From the Editor's Desk with Kaytee and Bunmi Ishola - a quarterly peek behind the curtain at the publishing industry



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Kaytee | https://instagram.com/notesonbookmarks

Mary | https://instagram.com/maryreadsandsips

Roxanna | https://instagram.com/roxannathereader

Production and Editing:

Megan Phouthavong Evans | https://instagram.com/mostofmegansreads