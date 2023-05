Season 5, Episode 38: Bookshelf Joy + Boss My TBR

On this week's episode of Currently Reading, Meredith and Kaytee are discussing: Bookish Moments: new bookshelves and Bookstores for Bob Current Reads: all the great, interesting, and/or terrible stuff we've been reading lately Deep Dive: we are bossing our bookish friends into reading the next three books on their TBRs The Fountain: we visit our perfect fountain to make wishes about our reading lives As per usual, time-stamped show notes are below with references to every book and resource we mentioned in this episode. If you'd like to listen first and not spoil the surprise, don't scroll down! We are now including transcripts of the episode (this link only works on the main site). The goal here is to increase accessibility for our fans! . . . . 1:37 - Ad for Ourselves 2:03 - Currently Reading Patreon - just $5 a month! You get the Indie Press List, All Things Murderful, and Trope Thursday along with great community, and you keep the big show ad-free! 5:09 - Bookish Moment of the Week 5:25 - Ikea Billy Bookshelves 5:30 - @bookishbetsie on Instagram 8:22 - Bookstores for Bob Graphic 9:05 - Tag @maryreadsandsips in your shares! 10:35 - Current Reads 10:55 - Everyone in my Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson (Meredith) 12:24 - Richard Osman's books start with The Thursday Murder Club 16:06 - Ana Maria and the Fox by Liana de la Rosa (Kaytee) 18:02 - Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera 20:33 - I Have Some Questions for You By Rebecca Makkai (Meredith) 21:47 - The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai 25:05 - Sarah's Bookshelves Interview with Rebecca 30:06 - Inciting Joy by Ross Gay (Kaytee) 32:02 - David Sedaris 33:36 - The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf (Meredith) 35:06 - We figured it out! This was recommended by Aubree @mnreadingmama 37:38 - Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang (Kaytee) 37:44 - Cafe Con Libros 40:59 - Boss My TBR 41:06 - Ashley Currin 41:14 - Babel by RF Kuang 41:17 - Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner 41:20 - Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Reybourn 41:23 - Scythe by Neal Schusterman 41:25 - A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab 42:28 - The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins 42:33 - Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir 45:11 - Caroline Francois 45:17 - Upgrade by Blake Crouch 45:19 - Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro 45:21 - Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting by Clare Pooley 45:25 - Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi 45:27 - We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Berry 50:53 - Meet Us At The Fountain 51:12 - I wish for everyone to try the Generations Podcast((Meredith) 51:15 - @lonestarwords on Instagram 52:24 - @fictionmatters 53:48 - I wish for people to rabbit hole via books (Kaytee) 54:10 - The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben 54:13 - The Devil's Teeth by Susan Casey 54:26 - Babel by RF Kuang 54:37 - The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery 54:52 - Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig Connect With Us: Meredith is @meredith.reads on Instagram Kaytee is @notesonbookmarks on Instagram Mary is @maryreadsandsips on Instagram Roxanna is @roxannatheplanner on Instagram currentlyreadingpodcast.com @currentlyreadingpodcast on Instagram [email protected]