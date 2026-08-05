Is Social Media Driving you crazy?



Do you feel like your creative practice is off balance?



Do you need to rethink your creative strategy or embrace strategic thinking for the first time?



If any of those ring true, this episode is for you!



This episode is me being interviewed by Amelia Hruby on her podcast Off the Grid



Off the Grid is for creatives trying to succeed without social media - and I had such a blast and we talked about so many interesting things I decided to share it here!



We talk about my income streams, what having creative strategy looks like, why bad projects are necessary, and what you need if you’re trying to shift some of your creative strategy off social media.



SHOW NOTES:



Amelia Hrubyhttps://www.ameliahruby.comOff the Gridhttps://offthegrid.fun/podcast



Producer / Editor: Sophie Miller http://sophiemiller.coAudio Editing / Sound Design: Conner Jones http://pendingbeautiful.coSoundtrack / Theme Song: Yoni Wolf / WHY? http://whywithaquestionmark.comSpotify Playlist of WHY? Songs Used on This Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZIE7PHG5I1Ddg1BuVGRzj?si=4x_BzDZjQgqSpoaLXdVACg&pi=h4HsIKG0SP6Kg



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