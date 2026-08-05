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574 episodes
- If you don’t know what side quest to focus on next…
Or
You feel conflicted about where to channel your energy…
Or
You can’t seem to start or finish your next project…
This episode is for you!
I explore 4 - 6 frameworks for organizing your ideas and selecting which one to take action on.
This is a “CPT UNPLUGGED” episode, which means there’s no music or edits, it’s a yap session exploring where I am at right now and what’s helping me navigate this moment.
Hope it helps you as much as it helped me to record it!
UK MEETUP WHATSAPP CHANNEL:
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb8ns6v1NCrdqHbZmk36
UK BOOK EVENT DETAILS:
Holmfirth, West YorkshireAugust 13th11am AT READ BookshopRegister: https://to-be-read.co.uk/books/andy-j-pizza-event/
Horbury, WakefieldAugust 14th10am AT Darling ReadsRegister: https://darlingreadsbooks.com/products/andy-j-pizza-author-event-ticket-only
London (Richmond)August 16th11am AT The Alligator’s MouthRegister: https://www.thealligatorsmouth.co.uk/event-details/mysterious-things-andy-j-pizza-author-illustrator-visit
SHOW NOTES:
Producer / Editor: Sophie Miller http://sophiemiller.coAudio Editing / Sound Design: Conner Jones http://pendingbeautiful.coSoundtrack / Theme Song: Yoni Wolf / WHY? http://whywithaquestionmark.comSpotify Playlist of WHY? Songs Used on This Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZIE7PHG5I1Ddg1BuVGRzj?si=4x_BzDZjQgqSpoaLXdVACg&pi=h4HsIKG0SP6Kg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Is Social Media Driving you crazy?
Do you feel like your creative practice is off balance?
Do you need to rethink your creative strategy or embrace strategic thinking for the first time?
If any of those ring true, this episode is for you!
This episode is me being interviewed by Amelia Hruby on her podcast Off the Grid
Off the Grid is for creatives trying to succeed without social media - and I had such a blast and we talked about so many interesting things I decided to share it here!
We talk about my income streams, what having creative strategy looks like, why bad projects are necessary, and what you need if you’re trying to shift some of your creative strategy off social media.
SHOW NOTES:
Amelia Hrubyhttps://www.ameliahruby.comOff the Gridhttps://offthegrid.fun/podcast
Producer / Editor: Sophie Miller http://sophiemiller.coAudio Editing / Sound Design: Conner Jones http://pendingbeautiful.coSoundtrack / Theme Song: Yoni Wolf / WHY? http://whywithaquestionmark.comSpotify Playlist of WHY? Songs Used on This Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZIE7PHG5I1Ddg1BuVGRzj?si=4x_BzDZjQgqSpoaLXdVACg&pi=h4HsIKG0SP6Kg
SPONSORS:SQUARESPACEHead to https://www.squarespace.com/PEPTALK to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code PEPTALK
RULARula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental
health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/peptalk #rulapod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
565 - What Type of Creator Are You? Unlock Your Style with Katie & Ilana of Goodtype07/22/2026 | 43 mins.This episode is for you if:
1 - You feel lost trying to find yourself as a creator
2 - You need some different types of artists to see yourself in
3 - You need a lighthearted chat to help get you out of your funk and seeing new possibilities in your creative path today
This is a chat with Katie Johnson and Ilana Griffo of Goodtype about insights from their new book “Follow Your Art: Uncover & Unleash Your Creative Voice”.
SHOW NOTES:
Goodtypehttps://goodtype.us/about-us
Follow Your Art Bookhttps://goodtype.us/follow-your-art-book
Young Jerkshttps://youngjerks.com
Producer / Editor: Sophie Miller http://sophiemiller.coAudio Editing / Sound Design: Conner Jones http://pendingbeautiful.coSoundtrack / Theme Song: Yoni Wolf / WHY? http://whywithaquestionmark.comSpotify Playlist of WHY? Songs Used on This Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZIE7PHG5I1Ddg1BuVGRzj?si=4x_BzDZjQgqSpoaLXdVACg&pi=h4HsIKG0SP6Kg
SPONSORS:SQUARESPACEHead to https://www.squarespace.com/PEPTALK to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code PEPTALK
RULARula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental
health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/peptalk #rulapod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This episode is for you if:
1 - You kind of hate your current life season
2 - You are a neurodivergent creative
3 - You struggle with being present
4 - You always want to skip to the end of a process or goal
This idea was one of the biggest shifts in my life and creative journey, I hope it gives you some peace and motivation for your current stage!
SHOW NOTES:
Joseph Campbell - Hero of A Thousand Faceshttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hero_with_a_Thousand_Faces
Producer / Editor: Sophie Miller http://sophiemiller.coAudio Editing / Sound Design: Conner Jones http://pendingbeautiful.coSoundtrack / Theme Song: Yoni Wolf / WHY? http://whywithaquestionmark.comSpotify Playlist of WHY? Songs Used on This Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZIE7PHG5I1Ddg1BuVGRzj?si=4x_BzDZjQgqSpoaLXdVACg&pi=h4HsIKG0SP6Kg
SPONSORS:SQUARESPACEHead to https://www.squarespace.com/PEPTALK to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code PEPTALK
RULARula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental
health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/peptalk #rulapod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
563 - Find Your Inner Writer, What You Want to Say and See Your Ideas with Halsey Berryman07/08/2026 | 32 mins.Pre-Order My New Book “Mysterious Things” and Help Us Spread the Word: invisiblethings.co
---
This episode is for you if:
1 - You are sick and tired of waiting for someone else to tell you what to do.
2 - You want to take control of your creative path but struggle with self doubt.
3- You need to learn how to recognize what your ideas look like.
SHOW NOTES:
Halsey Berrymanhttps://www.halseyberryman.com
Pests & Other Friends by Halsey Berrymanhttps://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/787999/pests-and-other-friends-by-halsey-berryman/
Producer / Editor: Sophie Miller http://sophiemiller.coAudio Editing / Sound Design: Conner Jones http://pendingbeautiful.coSoundtrack / Theme Song: Yoni Wolf / WHY? http://whywithaquestionmark.comSpotify Playlist of WHY? Songs Used on This Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZIE7PHG5I1Ddg1BuVGRzj?si=4x_BzDZjQgqSpoaLXdVACg&pi=h4HsIKG0SP6Kg
SPONSORS:SQUARESPACEHead to https://www.squarespace.com/PEPTALK to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code PEPTALK
RULARula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental
health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/peptalk #rulapod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Creative Pep Talk
A Weekly Podcast Companion for Your Creative Journey Transform your creative potential into reality by making your creativity a practice. A “creative discipline” can feel like an oxymoron. Creativity is about doing something new. Discipline is about doing something consistently. The aim of this podcast is to help you strike that elusive balance. Each week, New York Times Bestselling Author Illustrator Andy J. Pizza shares everything he’s learning about building a thriving creative practice. Through solo episodes and interviews with top-tier creatives, Pizza brings you the strategies and stories that you need week in and week out to keep your inner critic at bay, bust through creative blocks and stay creatively pepped to the max!! Learn more: creativepeptalk.com Check out the host: andyjpizza.comPodcast website
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