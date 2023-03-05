Inspiring Stories & Actionable Strategies.
Available Episodes
5 of 209
408 - 3 Ways to Make The Quiet Slow Times = The Pivotal Exciting Times
SHOW NOTES
Transcripts available at creativepeptalk.com/episodes!
CALL TO ADVENTURE
Start with just one word. Use your creative medium to explore that from all these different angles.
5/3/2023
35:30
407 - Hit Creative Block Waiting for All The Answers? Listen to This Chat with Poet Maggie Smith
SHOW NOTES
Transcripts available at creativepeptalk.com/episodes!
Maggie Smith's Website
"You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir" New Book from Maggie Smith
4/26/2023
1:25:49
406 - A Practical Step by Step Journey to a Thriving Creative Practice
SHOW NOTES
Transcripts available at creativepeptalk.com/episodes!
Check out Conner Jones' - Pending Beautiful Collective
CALL TO ADVENTURE
The Super-Fan Flow Chart
What is the verb you associate with what you want to create?
Do you know where are people doing that?
Do you know who they are?
Have you made a project that would connect to them?
4/19/2023
38:36
405 - Which Do You Need Today: Well Being, Marketing or Creative Quality?
SHOW NOTES
Transcripts available at creativepeptalk.com/episodes!
WTF with Marc Maron - Ep. 1412 with the Daniels
The Grow Show - Ep. 49 How to Make Your Podcast & Target Audience More Specific
This Jungian Life Podcast
Off the Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
CALL TO ADVENTURE
Trust, embrace, follow, and be open to your curiosity.
4/12/2023
52:53
404 - Running On Empty? Find the Creative Fuel You Need Right Now
SHOW NOTES
Transcripts available at creativepeptalk.com/episodes!
In Writing with Hattie Crisell - S5 Ep46. Ruben Östlund
In Writing with Hattie Crisell - S4 Ep41. Georgia Pritchett)
You Are a Storyteller with Brian McDonald and Jesse Bryan - The Land of the Dead and Its Use in Stories
NPR's Life Kit - Making art is good for your health.
Philosophize This - Ep173. Simone Weil, The Need for Roots
CALL TO ADVENTURE
Dissolve into the whole. Open up to losing your sense of individualism to get in touch with the collective experience.