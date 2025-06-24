Adrienne and Joe welcome their first guest, chef Kristen Kish, onto the podcast to talk about their favorite Top Chef memories, coming up in the Chicago food scene, and some juicy food headlines. In this ep we also discuss:Kitchen mentorship (with an assist from the San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy)Adrienne, Joe, and Kristen’s earliest memories of one anotherThe Charlie Trotter pop up everyone's talking aboutFork It or Forget It: Raspberry EspressoTom Colicchio’s secret Top Chef finale traditionKristen’s Walk In Confession about her worst kitchen mistakeBurning Foie gras and forgetting to buy meatKristen’s memoir Accidentally on PurposeFollow Kristen: @kristenlkishFollow Adrienne: @chefadriennecheatham Follow Joe: @insta.flammy
Top Chef Reunion: Adrienne & Joe Talk TV, Tofu, and Friendship
Chefs Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm debut their brand new podcast with conversation about how they went from being Top Chef finalists together to becoming co-hosts and real world friends. In this episode we also discuss:Gregory Gourdet’s bold return to NYCPadma’s new cooking show and how much the winner will receive Review Review: People who complain about sunshineFork It or Forget It: Pickle Lemonade + NYT talking Caesar Salad & French FriesJoe’s story about tofu in a wok almost taking off his eyebrowsAdrienne’s horror story about a Brillo Pad that made it all the way to the dining roomFollow Adrienne: @chefadriennecheatham Follow Joe: @insta.flamm
Introducing: The Chef's Cut
The Chef’s Cut focuses on the stories and techniques behind the food you love the most! Each week, Top Chef alums Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm give you behind the scenes kitchen access and share food tips that will make you look like a culinary hero, all while hanging out with their celebrity chef friends and making you laugh a lot. If you’re a foodie, there’s a good chance The Chef’s Cut will be the highlight of your week! New episodes drop every Tuesday.