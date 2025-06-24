Top Chef Reunion: Adrienne & Joe Talk TV, Tofu, and Friendship

Chefs Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm debut their brand new podcast with conversation about how they went from being Top Chef finalists together to becoming co-hosts and real world friends. In this episode we also discuss:Gregory Gourdet’s bold return to NYCPadma’s new cooking show and how much the winner will receive Review Review: People who complain about sunshineFork It or Forget It: Pickle Lemonade + NYT talking Caesar Salad & French FriesJoe’s story about tofu in a wok almost taking off his eyebrowsAdrienne’s horror story about a Brillo Pad that made it all the way to the dining roomFollow Adrienne: @chefadriennecheatham Follow Joe: @insta.flamm