HER Style Podcast | Shopping, Color Palettes, Fashion, Wardrobe, Outfits, Clothing

Are you sick of having a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear? Have you been wearing and buying the same things on autopilot? Do you struggle to put your pieces together? Do you wish you could get dressed quickly in the morning and feel good as you go about your day?
I’m so glad you’re here! This podcast will give you a clear cut system to elevate your style and put together a capsule wardrobe that feels right for you so you can show up and get dressed every day with confidence!
Hey friend, I’m Heather Riggs, a wife, mom, and 17-year Certified Image Consultant and Color Specialist.
After having my son in 2018, my whole life changed. My clothing didn’t feel right for me anymore. I didn’t have the time or energy to figure it out, so I tried a lot of the quick-fix mistakes you might be making. I copied what the other “cool mom” influencers were wearing on Instagram. I defaulted to preset outfits and cookie-cutter capsule wardrobes that were tailored for someone else and not for me. I ended up feeling even more frustrated and confused about what to wear.
I realized that if I was going to feel confident and excited to get dressed again, I needed to buy less and shop smarter.
So I sat down and mapped out the exact steps I’d taken with my most successful personal styling clients over the years and decided to get to work. Following this simple system, I built my dream wardrobe easily, efficiently, and inexpensively and now I want to help you do the same!
In this podcast, I will teach you how to:
- Figure out and elevate your personal style
- Embrace and dress the body you have now so you can stop wasting money on clothes that don’t look good on you
- Add more color into your wardrobe with confidence
- Get rid of things (without feeling guilty!) and organize your closet
- Design a custom capsule wardrobe that reflects where you are in your life
- Quit impulse shopping and chasing fashion trends and start finding exactly what you want and need to fill in the gaps
- Make the best use of your pieces and style them in new and exciting ways
You don’t have to go out and buy an entire new wardrobe. You just need someone to show you the simple art and science of getting dressed! I’m here to provide you with the practical tools and customized support you need — all with a side order of humor and humility (because fashion isn’t meant to be taken too seriously!).
Get ready to binge hours of free style advice and enjoy getting dressed again!
