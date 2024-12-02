HER Style Podcast | Shopping, Color Palettes, Fashion, Wardrobe, Outfits, Clothing

196 | Body Image Boost: It's Not You... It's the Clothes

Did you know the average female size is 16-18? This is not "plus" size. This is average size! Unfortunately, the fashion industry has not caught up to this fact. I realize there is more size inclusivity, variation in body types displayed on retail sites, and other resources to support you in finding the right fits. But between vanity sizing and fit inconsistencies from one store to another, as well as from one product to another within the same stores themselves, the act of trying on clothing can be incredibly frustrating. Today, I want to talk about why it's not you, it's your clothes. Let's get real about why your size DOESN'T matter at all and what IS actually important to consider when it comes to fit. Buckle up, friend. I think this is a conversation we all need to hear!