HER Style Podcast | Shopping, Color Palettes, Fashion, Wardrobe, Outfits, Clothing

Heather Riggs - Stylist, Image Consultant & Color Analyst for Women
The Go-To Podcast for Ambitious Women Who Want to Build Their Dream Wardrobe and Show Up with Confidence! **TOP 10 FASHION & BEAUTY PODCAST** Are you sick of ...
  198 | Make Your Wardrobe Feel More Festive for the Holidays + 200K GIVEAWAY!
    I cannot believe we're in the final stretch of 2024! December is here and we have lots of special occasions coming up between Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year's Eve — just to name a few. You might be enjoying extra get-togethers with family, friends, and co-workers in the weeks ahead and you might want to look a bit dressier or more celebratory than you do on an average day.   So in today's episode, I'm delighted to share a handful of low or no-cost ways to make your wardrobe feel more festive. If you already blew your budget on Black Friday, you are going to love this episode! Because there's no shopping required. Let's explore how to level up your holiday looks using pieces you probably already own. This is going to be a fun one, friend!   PLUS, stick around to find out how you can win up to $1,000 in prizes this week!!
    16:59
  197 | How to Highlight Your Waist While Hiding Your Tummy
    I shared in another HER Style Podcast episode that 82% of women are self-conscious about their midsections. So it's no surprise that our friend, Tracy, reached out for some advice to help highlight her narrow waist while, at the same time, hiding her lower tummy.   This is a challenge that many of us face. And so I'm excited to share a few simple tips to help you master the art of directing attention where you want it to go. Let's work a little magic on your outfits today so you can create the illusion you want with your looks. I promise, this is a lot easier than you might think. Stick around and I will be so happy to tell you how!
    17:23
  196 | Body Image Boost: It's Not You... It's the Clothes
    Did you know the average female size is 16-18? This is not "plus" size. This is average size! Unfortunately, the fashion industry has not caught up to this fact. I realize there is more size inclusivity, variation in body types displayed on retail sites, and other resources to support you in finding the right fits. But between vanity sizing and fit inconsistencies from one store to another, as well as from one product to another within the same stores themselves, the act of trying on clothing can be incredibly frustrating.   Today, I want to talk about why it's not you, it's your clothes. Let's get real about why your size DOESN'T matter at all and what IS actually important to consider when it comes to fit. Buckle up, friend. I think this is a conversation we all need to hear!
    14:51
  195 | Fabrics 101: How to Test Quality and Know Which Materials Will Stand the Test of Time
    If you've been striving to invest in fewer but better pieces in your wardrobe, then today's Q&A Thursday episode is one you do not want to skip. Thanks to a handful of questions sent in by our friend, Claudia, I'm covering everything you need to know about selecting high-quality fabrics, avoiding sweaters that pill at the very first wear, and why some pieces cost significantly more than others even when they're made from the exact same materials!   I know the challenges of trying to read fabric labels, evaluating which brands are best, trying things on, and still struggling to find clothing items that stand the test of time. Let's solve as many of these struggles as we can today.   But first, before we get into this episode, I want to let you know that I have just 3 Q&A Thursday spots left in 2024! So submit your question now to be featured in an upcoming episode! Head to https://herstylellc.com/podcast or send an email to [email protected] and let me know what style struggles I can help you solve —for free!— right here on HER Style Podcast before we head into the new year.   Now, let's get into today's topic so you can pick pieces that flatter you and last forever… or at least beyond a single season!
    22:06
  194 | Shop Black Friday Sales More Strategically by Following This 7-Step Plan
    I can't believe we're already talking about Black Friday! But it's just around the corner. In fact, I've already seen a few early sales popping up in stores. So it's never too soon to get prepared. If you want to shop smarter and more strategically this season, you need a good game plan.   In this episode, I'm mapping out a simple and effective 7-step strategy to help you find the best deals, make the smartest buying decisions, and step into the season ahead with exactly what you need for your winter wardrobe. Kiss buyer's remorse goodbye, my friend. It's time to get savvy as you navigate all the amazing Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday sales coming your way!
    16:56

The Go-To Podcast for Ambitious Women Who Want to Build Their Dream Wardrobe and Show Up with Confidence! **TOP 10 FASHION & BEAUTY PODCAST** Are you sick of having a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear? Have you been wearing and buying the same things on autopilot? Do you struggle to put your pieces together? Do you wish you could get dressed quickly in the morning and feel good as you go about your day? I'm so glad you're here! This podcast will give you a clear cut system to elevate your style and put together a capsule wardrobe that feels right for you so you can show up and get dressed every day with confidence! Hey friend, I'm Heather Riggs, a wife, mom, and 17-year Certified Image Consultant and Color Specialist. After having my son in 2018, my whole life changed. My clothing didn't feel right for me anymore. I didn't have the time or energy to figure it out, so I tried a lot of the quick-fix mistakes you might be making. I copied what the other "cool mom" influencers were wearing on Instagram. I defaulted to preset outfits and cookie-cutter capsule wardrobes that were tailored for someone else and not for me. I ended up feeling even more frustrated and confused about what to wear. I realized that if I was going to feel confident and excited to get dressed again, I needed to buy less and shop smarter. So I sat down and mapped out the exact steps I'd taken with my most successful personal styling clients over the years and decided to get to work. Following this simple system, I built my dream wardrobe easily, efficiently, and inexpensively and now I want to help you do the same! In this podcast, I will teach you how to: - Figure out and elevate your personal style - Embrace and dress the body you have now so you can stop wasting money on clothes that don't look good on you - Add more color into your wardrobe with confidence - Get rid of things (without feeling guilty!) and organize your closet - Design a custom capsule wardrobe that reflects where you are in your life - Quit impulse shopping and chasing fashion trends and start finding exactly what you want and need to fill in the gaps - Make the best use of your pieces and style them in new and exciting ways You don't have to go out and buy an entire new wardrobe. You just need someone to show you the simple art and science of getting dressed! I'm here to provide you with the practical tools and customized support you need — all with a side order of humor and humility (because fashion isn't meant to be taken too seriously!). Get ready to binge hours of free style advice and enjoy getting dressed again!
