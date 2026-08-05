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She's Helped to Create 200+ Products. Here’s What a Scientist Wants You to Know Before You Buy Your Next Moisturizer08/05/2026 | 43 mins.How does a skin scientist evaluate a worth-it product? What ingredients are too good to be true? This week, we're partnering with our friends at Parëva Beauty to learn the answers to these questions directly from the founder Smitha Rao — a scientist who's spent nearly two decades formulating over 200 products for brands like StriVectin and Olaplex before launching her own line.
Smitha breaks down what's actually happening with buzzy ingredients like exosomes and NAD+, what “clinically proven” really means, and the informed difference between anti-aging and skin longevity.
Tune in to hear:
What biotech skincare actually means, and why Smitha says “the future is biology, not chemistry”
How exosomes work to help skin regenerate its own collagen — and why not all exosome technologies are created equal
NAD+ and NMN, decoded: why you keep seeing these phrases pop-up on skincare labels
The questions to ask before trusting any “clinically proven” claim
The biggest mistake even savvy INCI-label readers make when building a routine, according to Smitha
Smitha's take on the ingredients having a moment that she's most skeptical of
An inside look at Parëva's latest launch, the GFP12 Collagen Eye Serum
💄 JOIN THE BREAKING BEAUTY COMMUNITY 💄
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@breakingbeautypodcast
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Podcast Hotline: 1-844-227-0302
🎙️ MEET THE HOSTS
Carlene Higgins: https://www.instagram.com/carlenehiggins/
Jill Dunn: https://www.instagram.com/jilldunnbeauty/
🎙️ For more related conversations like this, check out these episodes:
Meet the Buzzy Skincare Brand That Wants You to Use Human-Derived Exosomes On Your Face
How-to Think (And Shop!) Like a Cosmetic Chemist with Glow by Ramón
Sunscreen Dos and Don'ts With Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. Plus! Myth-Busting SPF Headlines
PROMO CODES: When you support our sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!
Parëva
Visit www.Parëvabeauty.com and use code BREAKINGBEAUTY at checkout for 25% off your first Parëva Beauty order. Check out their C35.5 Firming Glow Serum, their COLL20 Gel Cream Moisturizer and their RH5.5 Hydrabond Primer. Plus their brand new GFP12 Collagen Eye Serum. Offer valid through October 5, 2026.
Nutrafol
Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand and it’s the #1 hair growth supplement brand personally used by dermatologists. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code BREAKING.
Wacoal
Support for every you. Underneath it all, lies Wacoal. Visit WACOAL.com and use code BEAUTY at checkout for 10% off your first purchase. Offer valid for new customers only. Limit one code per customer.
Cash App
New Cash App customers can earn $10 if they use code FAMILY10 in their profile at sign up and send $5 to a friend within 14 days. Terms apply.
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
*Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*
Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn
Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya
Produced by Dear Media Studio
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Stassi Schroeder Clark on “Marinating in Your Uglies,” GLP-1 Real Talk, and Her New Show, “House of Stassi”07/29/2026 | 50 mins.This week, we sit down with Stassi Schroeder Clark — three-time New York Times bestselling author, reality TV veteran of over two decades, and star of the new Hulu/Freeform series House of Stassi.
Stassi gets honest about red carpet prep, GLP-1s and Botox. Plus, she also breaks down her go-to self-tanners, the one foundation she reaches for when doing her own makeup, and how becoming a mom has completely changed her relationship with body image.
Tune in to hear:
Why Stassi says she'll “never leave the house not looking done”—and the beauty rule she learned from Lisa Vanderpump
Her “marinating in your uglies” method for prepping before a big event, and why she swears by it
The self-tanners she reaches for, including her go-to when doing it herself
Her honest take on GLP-1s, and why she thinks it's “the new Botox conversation”
How her body image and relationship with the scale changed between her two pregnancies
Her go-to makeup routine when she's not working with her makeup artist, Carly Fisher
Why she says no to a beauty line, despite the offers, and the surprising space she'd actually want to launch into
A first look at what's ahead on House of Stassi, including old friendships resurfacing on camera!
💄 JOIN THE BREAKING BEAUTY COMMUNITY 💄
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@breakingbeautypodcast
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Newsletter Signup: https://breakingbeautypodcast.substack.com/
Podcast Hotline: 1-844-227-0302
🎙️ MEET THE HOSTS
Carlene Higgins: https://www.instagram.com/carlenehiggins/
Jill Dunn: https://www.instagram.com/jilldunnbeauty/
🎙️ For more related conversations like this, check out these episodes:
The High-Tech Beauty Tools Supermodel Miranda Kerr Swears By (+ Met Gala Glow-Up Secrets)
Kristin Cavallari Beauty Secrets Revealed. Plus! SPF Drama Explained
Kate Hudson’s Secrets to Glowing From the Inside Out
PROMO CODES: When you support our sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!
Sarah Creal Beauty
Exclusively for Breaking Beauty listeners, Sarah Creal Beauty is offering 15% off your first order of luxurious, high-performance beauty that actually makes your routine simpler and works better for you now. Visit www.sarahcrealbeauty.com/breakingbeauty for more information.
Cowboy Colostrum
Try the new Cookies & Cream flavor for yourself — for a limited time, our listeners get up to 25% off their entire order, just head to https://cowboycolostrum.com/beauty and use code Beauty at checkout.
Bombas
Bombas makes basics for every moment, from supportive comfy socks, to buttery soft underwear and tees, to luxuriously cushy slippers and shoes. With every purchase powering a donation to someone who needs it and backed with a 100% Happiness Guarantee. To try out Bombas for yourself, head to bombas.com. First buyers get an automatic 20% discount applied at checkout.
*Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*
Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn
Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya
Produced by Dear Media Studio
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#DamnGood Celeb Special! Kate Middleton, Selena Gomez & Pamela Anderson: The Unsponsored Holy Grail Beauty Products They Actually Use07/22/2026 | 51 mins.This week, we're serving up a special celebrity-themed edition of our #DamnGood edit! From decoding background products in raw documentaries to mining our own interview archives, we're separating real-deal beauty holy grails from paid marketing—because inquiring minds want to know.
You'll find out:
Selena's K-beauty steal: The affordable sheet mask Selena Gomez casually dropped in a recent Instagram carousel—and why it's the ultimate summer skin-cooling move
Celine's top-shelf tour: A deep dive into the luxury fragrance, hairspray, and newly reformulated cult-favorite facial cream spotted on Celine Dion's vanity in her tear-jerking documentary, I Am Celine
Taylor's millennial lip combo: The long-lasting red lip combination Taylor Swift applied herself backstage on the Eras Tour
Tracee Ellis Ross's bath ritual: The made-fresh body oil and botanical mists the actress layers on wet skin for a summer glow
The Bieber bathroom breakdown: A look back at Justin's (and Hailey's?) top shelf from the 2021 documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, featuring high-end professional masks, a cult-favorite SPF, and a surprising Sephora clinical staple
Pamela Anderson's box-dye debate: The detective work behind Pamela Anderson's documentary scenes, tracking down the old-school drugstore box dye she's really reaching for
Royal secrets and the Swiss Army knife of beauty: How a 100-year-old classic balm became a royal family staple—with an unbelievable name-drop in Prince Harry's memoir—plus the exact neutral peachy-pink gloss Kate Middleton was spotted wearing at Wimbledon
Lili Reinhart's master mattes: Why the Riverdale star avoids sparkle entirely and relies on a neutral, ultra-blendable matte eyeshadow palette for red carpet and video looks
💄 JOIN THE BREAKING BEAUTY COMMUNITY 💄
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@breakingbeautypodcast
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breakingbeautypodcast/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakingbeautypodcast
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1401081996684767
Newsletter Signup: https://breakingbeautypodcast.substack.com/
Podcast Hotline: 1-844-227-0302
🎙️ MEET THE HOSTS
Carlene Higgins: https://www.instagram.com/carlenehiggins/
Jill Dunn: https://www.instagram.com/jilldunnbeauty/
🎙️ For more related conversations like this, check out these episodes:
“Life of a Showgirl” Fall! The #DamnGood Finds on our Wi$h Li$t
Makeup Legend Bobbi Brown is Here! Her “Still Bobbi” Memoir Reveals
Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shares 9 + Ideas to Inspire
PROMO CODES: When you support our sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!
Nutrafol
Let your hair be one less thing to worry about. See visibly thicker, stronger, faster growing hair in 3–6 months with Nutrafol. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code BREAKING.
Bombas
Bombas makes basics for every moment, from supportive comfy socks, to buttery soft underwear and tees, to luxuriously cushy slippers and shoes. With every purchase powering a donation to someone who needs it and backed with a 100% Happiness Guarantee. To try out Bombas for yourself, head to bombas.com. First buyers get an automatic 20% discount applied at checkout.
*Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*
Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn
Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya
Produced by Dear Media Studio
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The high-heel flip flop trend, Chanel’s demi-shoes and Louboutin’s viral “Banana Peel” heels means that our feet and nails are commanding a LOT of attention these days. And we know that the whole natural-nail manicure movement is gaining steam — what if our natural toenails could transform to bright, white and polish-free too?
In pursuit of our smoothest feet and brightest toenails yet, this week we sat down with Marcela Correa, known as the “Foot Whisperer” of Manhattan. Marcela is a medical pedicurist with more than 20 years of experience. From her father's podiatry clinic in Uruguay to being the founder of MediPedi NYC on Park Avenue, she's built a following of celebrity and athlete clients around her signature waterless, medical pedicure.
Tune in to hear about:
The surprising things that your toenails can reveal about your overall health
Toenail fungus versus trauma — how to tell the difference and what to do about each
When to see a podiatrist versus a dermatologist
Why gel polish is driving a rise in ingrown toenails
How to cut and file your nails correctly (and the “shorter than the toe” rule)
The surprisingly simple at-home trick to get DIY whiter and brighter toenails
The truth about tea tree oil, cuticle cutting and Russian pedicures
Why cheese-grater foot files and baby-foot peels are a no-go, according to the pro
“Treat your feet like you treat your face” — Marcela’s go-to routine to smooth calluses
Plus, stick around for Marcela's non-negotiables for healthier feet
Disclaimer: Please note the discussion in today’s podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
JOIN THE BREAKING BEAUTY COMMUNITY 💄
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@breakingbeautypodcast
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breakingbeautypodcast/
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Newsletter Signup: https://breakingbeautypodcast.substack.com/
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1401081996684767
Podcast Hotline: 1-844-227-0302
🎙️ MEET THE HOSTS
Carlene Higgins: https://www.instagram.com/carlenehiggins/
Jill Dunn: https://www.instagram.com/jilldunnbeauty/
🎙️ For more related conversations like this, check out these episodes:
The *New* Rules of Skin Brightening, Laser “Stacking” and Why Everyone is Freaking Out Over Xerf with Dermatologist Dr. Tia Paul
Skincare Products to Save and Splurge on According to Celebrity Esthetician Candace Marino
Vagina Care Do’s & Don’ts with Dr. Jen Gunter, Social Media’s Resident Gyno and Anti-GOOP Advocate
PROMO CODES: When you support our sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!
Quince
Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to Quince.com/BreakingBeauty
for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
Jones Road Beauty
Jones Road is all about modern-day makeup that's clean, strategic and multifunctional for effortless routines. For a limited time our listeners are getting a FREE full sized Mascara on their first purchase when they use code BEAUTY at checkout at JonesRoadBeauty.com. After you purchase, they will ask you where you heard about them. PLEASE support our show and tell them our show sent you.
*Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*
Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn
Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya
Produced by Dear Media Studio
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Summer Skincare Hot Takes with Celebrity Esthetician Renée Rouleau: Why You Shouldn't Quit Retinol, The Truth About Face Mists & Why She Never Skips Foundation07/08/2026 | 59 mins.Renée Rouleau (the celebrity esthetician that A-listers like Sabrina Carpenter and Lisa Rinna trust for glowing skin) is back with major hot takes on summer skin — and what you thought you knew about humidity-proofing your routine.
Find out why Renée says “hydrating” facial mists are actually a no-no, why she’ll choose a full-coverage foundation over a tinted moisturizer any day of summer, how to fix “chicken skin” (also known as keratosis pilaris) on your arms and thighs, her unfiltered take on Alix Earle’s acne line, and so much more.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Why Renée wears foundation every day in summer — and the surprising reason it works as sun protection, even without SPF
The truth about facial mists: why misting over makeup or sunscreen during the day can work against your skin
Renée’s honest review of Alix Earle’s acne brand: which ingredients she’s skeptical of (hint: mandelic acid) and what she wishes the line had done differently
Sabrina Carpenter’s skincare routine, revealed: the exact tools, masks and acids her facialist uses to keep her skin smooth and poreless through sweaty stage shows
The biggest retinol myth of summer: why Renée says you should never stop using it in hot weather, plus her at-home “DIY peel” trick for safely laddering up
Watch this episode on YouTube and shop everything in this episode here
PROMO CODES: When you support our sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!
Sarah Creal Beauty
Exclusively for Breaking Beauty listeners, Sarah Creal Beauty is offering 15% off your first order of luxurious, high-performance beauty that actually makes your routine simpler and works better for you now. Visit www.sarahcrealbeauty.com/breakingbeauty for more information.
OneSkin
Born from over a decade of longevity research, OneSkin is helping you unlock your healthiest skin now and as you age. For a limited time, try OneSkin with 15% off using code BREAKINGBEAUTY at oneskin.co/BREAKINGBEAUTY. After you purchase, they'll ask you where you heard about them. Please support our show and tell them we sent you!
AG1
Visit DRINKAG1.com/BEAUTY to get a free AG1 Travel Case with 7 free AG1 Travel Packs in your Welcome Kit with your first AG1 subscription order while supplies last.
Goodr
Ready to upgrade your eyewear to something functional, fashionable, fun, and affordable? Head to goodr.com/BEAUTY to claim $10 off your first order.
*Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*
Episodes Like This:
How To Build Your Skincare Routine The Right Way with Celeb Facialist Renée Rouleau
The Grown-Up’s Guide to Treating Adult Acne with Esthetician Renée Rouleau
Save or Splurge: Esthetician Edition! Featuring “The LA Facialist” Candace Marino
💄 JOIN THE BREAKING BEAUTY COMMUNITY 💄
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breakingbeautypodcast/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakingbeautypodcast
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1401081996684767
Newsletter Signup: https://breakingbeautypodcast.substack.com/
Podcast Hotline: 1-844-227-0302
🎙️ MEET THE HOSTS
• Carlene Higgins: https://www.instagram.com/carlenehiggins/
• Jill Dunn: https://www.instagram.com/jilldunnbeauty/
Produced by Dear Media Studio
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Breaking Beauty Podcast
Get ready with us! We’re Jill and Carlene, two longtime beauty editors who have seen it all and swatched it all, and now we’re here to tell you what’s good. Whether you’re searching for the latest insider-fave foundation, building a gimmick-free skincare routine, or interested in exploring culture through a beauty lens, tune in every Wednesday for epic guests like Makeup By Mario, Dr. Pimple Popper and Jonathan Van Ness (say what?!) Plus, don’t miss our monthly #DamnGood reviews of trending drugstore and spendy finds that are worth the $$$ – you’re glowing already!Podcast website
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