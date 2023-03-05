Hailey Bieber on What She’ll Glaze Next, Nail Secrets and The One Thing That No One Knows About Her, with Rhode CEO Melanie Bender

Hailey Bieber is here! As Rhode touches down in Canada, we sit down with the 26-year-old skincare founder alongside Rhode CEO Melanie Bender to chat about the power of paring down, women-supporting-women, and what they're glazing next. (Oh yes, there's a scoop on new products they're working on!) Then, tune in as Hailey drops her exact skincare routine, including her fave sunscreen and skincare tool. We get the goods on what Hailey Bieber nail vibe she's wearing to Coachella, the style staples she'll be wearing all summer and we get up close and personal in a fun game of rapid fire. Stay tuned to the end as Hailey reveals her secrets to self-care, her ultimate safe space, what she orders from Postmates and the one thing nobody knows about her… Plus, you'll discover in this episode: Hailey's best beauty hack that she learned from her Mom (a jet-setting trick that Justin uses now, too!) How Hailey's approach to beauty has changed over the years Inside details on Hailey's fashion aesthetic, including an "Elsa" red carpet moment gone wrong Her latest belly laugh (turns out they are just like us, lol) along with the current song that always gets Hailey on the dance floor How Rhode is supporting women in education and careers in Canada through Coralus.world and why that's important to Melanie and Hailey