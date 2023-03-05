Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dear Media, Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins
  • Meghan Markle's Facialist Sarah Chapman Shares Her Royal Skin Secrets!
    Cheerio! The Coronation of King Charles is mere days away, and this week we’re sitting down with Royal-approved facialist, Sarah Chapman. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has famously been spotted slinking out of her Chelsea-based clinic’s VIP exit, and Victoria Beckham, Jessica Alba and Anne Hathaway are all fans of Sarah’s signature “gymnastics” massage techniques. The facialist’s award-winning line of cosmeceutical skincare, Skinesis, has many a would-be princess practicing the art of the royal glow at home, and today, we’re stealing all of Sarah’s tips.    Tune in to learn:   A workback timeline on how to look snatched and glowy for your own events this summer with specific details on what to do – and when Sarah’s pro tips for SOS skin moments – like when you have a giant pimple or a sunburn the night before the big day Expert massage techniques to replicate at home, including a surefire way to reduce dark circles The next-gen spa device that Sarah would recommend for anyone looking to lift and sculpt in time for your glammy affair All the tea on Sarah’s viral-hit facial steamer that Hailey Bieber (and a host of other models) use at home The exact sunscreen that Meghan Markle used on her wedding day – guaranteed not to mess with your makeup (or camera flashes)   Get social with us and let us know what you think of the episode! Find us on Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter. Join our private Facebook group, or give us a call and leave us a voicemail at 1-844-227-0302.    For any products or links mentioned in this episode, check out our website: https://breakingbeautypodcast.com/episode-recaps/ PROMO CODES: When you support our sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!    Ilia Beauty You have probably seen Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint with its iconic bottle & dropper all over social media. Visit ILIAbeauty.com and use BREAKINGBEAUTY at checkout for 15% off your first purchase.    Ouai Get on your OUAI to healthier hair one day at a time with shampoos and conditioners that are just your type. Go to TheOuai.com and use code BEAUTY15 for 15% off your entire purchase.   Pair  Get glasses that stay as fresh as your unique style with Pair. Go to paireyewear.com/BEAUTY15 for 15% off your first purchase.    Droplette For a limited time, listeners can get 20% OFF your Droplette device at droplette.io and use code BEAUTY.    *Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*   Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya  Produced by Dear Media Studio  
    5/3/2023
    47:11
  • Meet Droplette, The “Nespresso” of Skincare Devices That Aims To Revolutionize How We Age, With MIT-Trained Founders Madhavi Gavini and Rathi Srinivas
    This week’s episode is brought to you in partnership with Droplette.    What if the most effective skin treatment never touched your fingertips at all? In this week’s episode, we sit down with MIT-trained inventors, Madhavi Gavini and Rathi Srinivas, to learn the fascinating backstory behind the “Nespresso” of skincare devices, Droplette.   The handheld, at-home micro-infusing skincare device (picture a computer mouse!) has made the leap from medical prototype to topshelf must-have. The real jawdropper? It’s designed to deliver skincare into, not just onto, your skin, and it claims to help skincare ingredients penetrate 20x deeper than slather-on creams.    What you’ll discover in this episode:   How the company’s co-founders went from pediatric and Covid research to the world of skincare, starting in their kitchens How the NASA-backed device works, with tips on working it into your existing routine How the ground-breaking, micro-infusing technology could be used to help revolutionize medical therapeutics in future How Droplette differs from microneedling’s delivery approach, and why the device can even be used in conjunction with “micro-coring”  The cleanser and sunscreen brands these women in STEM trust to round out their own routines Get social with us and let us know what you think of the episode! Find us on Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter. Join our private Facebook group, or give us a call and leave us a voicemail at 1-844-227-0302.    For any products or links mentioned in this episode, check out our website: https://breakingbeautypodcast.com/episode-recaps/   PROMO CODES: When you support our show partners, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!    Droplette Droplette takes powerful skincare ingredients, turns them into a fast moving micro-mist and painlessly delivers them into your skin without needles, pain or downtime. For a limited time, listeners can get 20% OFF your Droplette device at droplette.io and use code BEAUTY.    *Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*   Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya  Produced by Dear Media Studio  
    4/26/2023
    36:46
  • Hailey Bieber on What She’ll Glaze Next, Nail Secrets and The One Thing That No One Knows About Her, with Rhode CEO Melanie Bender
    Hailey Bieber is here! As Rhode touches down in Canada, we sit down with the 26-year-old skincare founder alongside Rhode CEO Melanie Bender to chat about the power of paring down, women-supporting-women, and what they’re glazing next. (Oh yes, there's a scoop on new products they’re working on!)    Then, tune in as Hailey drops her exact skincare routine, including her fave sunscreen and skincare tool. We get the goods on what Hailey Bieber nail vibe she’s wearing to Coachella, the style staples she’ll be wearing all summer and we get up close and personal in a fun game of rapid fire. Stay tuned to the end as Hailey reveals her secrets to self-care, her ultimate safe space, what she orders from Postmates and the one thing nobody knows about her…   Plus, you’ll discover in this episode:   Hailey’s best beauty hack that she learned from her Mom (a jet-setting trick that Justin uses now, too!) How Hailey’s approach to beauty has changed over the years Inside details on Hailey’s fashion aesthetic, including an “Elsa” red carpet moment gone wrong Her latest belly laugh (turns out they are just like us, lol) along with the current song that always gets Hailey on the dance floor How Rhode is supporting women in education and careers in Canada through Coralus.world and why that’s important to Melanie and Hailey   Get social with us and let us know what you think of the episode! Find us on Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter. Join our private Facebook group, or give us a call and leave us a voicemail at 1-844-227-0302.    For any products or links mentioned in this episode, check out our website: https://breakingbeautypodcast.com/episode-recaps/   PROMO CODES: When you support our show partners, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!    Vacation  “VACATION” by Vacation® is the award-winning scent of Vacation® Brand Sunscreen. Listeners of the podcast get 20% off their entire order with code: BEAUTY at Vacation.inc   Blissy Get better sleep now with Blissy and use BEAUTY to get an additional 30% off at Blissy.com/BEAUTY   Skims Believe the hype - this collection has over 90,000 five star reviews for a reason. SKIMS Fits Everybody and more best-selling essentials are available now at SKIMS.com. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $75. *If you do purchase, please tell them that Breaking Beauty Podcast sent you in the checkout survey - your checkmark will help boost our sponsorship!*   Macy’s Mother’s Day is Sunday May 14th. Head on over to macys.com/giftfinder to make this Mother’s Day an especially memorable one.  *Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.* Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya  Produced by Dear Media Studio  
    4/19/2023
    57:01
  • Makeup Artist Violette Serrat On The French Way To Wear Foundation, Her Thoughts on Makeup Dupes & Why She’s Officially In Her Purple Era
    The ultimate curator of the “French Girl” aesthetic, makeup artist Violette Serrat is back on the pod! We met up with Guerlain’s Director of Makeup for the launch of the heritage brand’s new foundation, Terracotta Le Teint, in New York. In this week’s chat, we share all of Violette’s tips on how to wear foundation the French way, the feminine makeup look she’s feeling for Spring along with fascinating details on her creative process.   Tune in to hear about:    How-to find your your best foundation shade  Violette’s signature “Zone & Tap” technique for applying foundation the French, “au naturale” way  The reason you’re going to want to try lip balm on your cheeks this summer Why purple is Violette’s colour mood of the season (and why you’ll love it, too!) What she really thinks about makeup “dupes” Plus, personal details like Violette’s nickname, the one time she saw a ghost and the last time she cried   Pssst! Tune into our Tiktok to find out what was in Violette’s makeup bag during our interview!!   Get social with us and let us know what you think of the episode! Find us on Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter. Join our private Facebook group, or give us a call and leave us a voicemail at 1-844-227-0302.    For any products or links mentioned in this episode, check out our website: https://breakingbeautypodcast.com/episode-recaps/   PROMO CODES: When you support our show sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!    DROPLETTE For a limited time, listeners can get 50% OFF your Droplette device at droplette.io and use code Beauty. OUAI The OUAI to healthy hair this season—and beyond—starts here. Go to theouai.com and use code BEAUTY15 for 15% off your entire purchase. NUTRAFOL You can grow thicker, healthier hair and support our show by going to Nutrafol.com and entering the promo code BREAKING to save $10 off your first month’s subscription. Plus FREE shipping on every order. This offer is only available in the US for a limited time.    TLC’S DR. PIMPLE POPPER Watch an All New Season of Dr. Pimple Popper, Wednesdays at 9pm, 8pm central on TLC. Set your DVR.    *Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*   Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya  Produced by Dear Media Studio  
    4/12/2023
    46:33
  • Shopping Our Stash! Meet the #DamnGood Products We *Personally* Use Daily: Our Holy Grail SPF, A Natural AF $8 Brow Pencil + A Lip Plumper To Rival Injections?
    In honor of Earth Month and in the spirit of conscious consumption, this week we’re shopping our own stash and sharing the products that have made it into our personal permanent rotation. Listen in as we reveal the skincare tubes and makeup pans that we definitely plan on emptying –  if we haven’t already.   In This Episode You’ll Hear About:   The made-in-Korea, daily SPF 50 that Jill has emptied three times A low-key hit niacinamide treatment product from Paula’s Choice that deserves some of the spotlight, too  Carlene’s latest daily makeup palette inspired by… Alix Earle?? A seriously underrated brow product that costs only $8! Carlene’s new fave, makeup-locking setting spray that works better than any primer she’s ever tried Plus! The eczema-helping wins helping to soothe Carlene’s family’s sore spots   Get social with us and let us know what you think of the episode! Find us on Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter. Join our private Facebook group, or give us a call and leave us a voicemail at 1-844-227-0302.    For any products or links mentioned in this episode, check out our website: https://breakingbeautypodcast.com/episode-recaps/   Thank you to our show partners. When you support them, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!  Pair Eyewear Bring more color into your world this spring with Pair Eyewear.  Go to paireyewear.com/BEAUTY15 for 15% off your first purchase.    Macy’s  Macy’s Great Shoe Sale is here just in time for spring!  From April 4 to April 16, get 40% off when you buy two or more pairs of shoes or 30% off one pair. Check out macys.com/shoes. Some exclusions apply, see macys.com for details.   TLC Dr Pimple Popper Watch an all new season of Dr. Pimple Popper, Wednesdays at 9pm, 8pm Central on TLC. Set your DVR.    *Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*   Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya  Produced by Dear Media Studio  
    4/5/2023
    47:48

About Jill Dunn

Get ready with us! We’re Jill and Carlene, two longtime beauty editors who have seen it all and swatched it all, and now we’re here to tell you what’s good. Whether you’re searching for the latest insider-fave foundation, building a gimmick-free skincare routine, or interested in exploring culture through a beauty lens, tune in every Wednesday for epic guests like Makeup By Mario, Dr. Pimple Popper and Jonathan Van Ness (say what?!) Plus, don’t miss our monthly #DamnGood reviews of trending drugstore and spendy finds that are worth the $$$ – you’re glowing already!
