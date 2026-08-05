The high-heel flip flop trend, Chanel’s demi-shoes and Louboutin’s viral “Banana Peel” heels means that our feet and nails are commanding a LOT of attention these days. And we know that the whole natural-nail manicure movement is gaining steam — what if our natural toenails could transform to bright, white and polish-free too?

In pursuit of our smoothest feet and brightest toenails yet, this week we sat down with Marcela Correa, known as the “Foot Whisperer” of Manhattan. Marcela is a medical pedicurist with more than 20 years of experience. From her father's podiatry clinic in Uruguay to being the founder of MediPedi NYC on Park Avenue, she's built a following of celebrity and athlete clients around her signature waterless, medical pedicure.

Tune in to hear about:

The surprising things that your toenails can reveal about your overall health

Toenail fungus versus trauma — how to tell the difference and what to do about each

When to see a podiatrist versus a dermatologist

Why gel polish is driving a rise in ingrown toenails

How to cut and file your nails correctly (and the “shorter than the toe” rule)

The surprisingly simple at-home trick to get DIY whiter and brighter toenails

The truth about tea tree oil, cuticle cutting and Russian pedicures

Why cheese-grater foot files and baby-foot peels are a no-go, according to the pro

“Treat your feet like you treat your face” — Marcela’s go-to routine to smooth calluses

Plus, stick around for Marcela's non-negotiables for healthier feet

Disclaimer: Please note the discussion in today’s podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



JOIN THE BREAKING BEAUTY COMMUNITY 💄



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@breakingbeautypodcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breakingbeautypodcast/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breakingbeautypodcast

Newsletter Signup: https://breakingbeautypodcast.substack.com/

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1401081996684767

Podcast Hotline: 1-844-227-0302



🎙️ MEET THE HOSTS

Carlene Higgins: https://www.instagram.com/carlenehiggins/

Jill Dunn: https://www.instagram.com/jilldunnbeauty/



🎙️ For more related conversations like this, check out these episodes:

The *New* Rules of Skin Brightening, Laser “Stacking” and Why Everyone is Freaking Out Over Xerf with Dermatologist Dr. Tia Paul

Skincare Products to Save and Splurge on According to Celebrity Esthetician Candace Marino

Vagina Care Do’s & Don’ts with Dr. Jen Gunter, Social Media’s Resident Gyno and Anti-GOOP Advocate



PROMO CODES: When you support our sponsors, you support the creation of Breaking Beauty Podcast!



Quince

Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to Quince.com/BreakingBeauty

for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.



Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road is all about modern-day makeup that's clean, strategic and multifunctional for effortless routines. For a limited time our listeners are getting a FREE full sized Mascara on their first purchase when they use code BEAUTY at checkout at JonesRoadBeauty.com. After you purchase, they will ask you where you heard about them. PLEASE support our show and tell them our show sent you.



*Disclaimer: Unless otherwise stated, all products reviewed are gratis media samples submitted for editorial consideration.*



Hosts: Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn

Theme song, used with permission: Cherry Bomb by Saya

Produced by Dear Media Studio

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.