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Dressed: The History of Fashion

Dressed Media
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Dressed: The History of Fashion
Latest episode

671 episodes

  • Dressed: The History of Fashion

    A Fond and Fashionable Farewell to Dressed

    07/29/2026 | 25 mins.
    After 8 wonderful years and 580 episodes, Cassidy and April say goodbye to Dressed: The History of Fashion and our beloved listeners with our heartfelt final episode.

    Where to find your favorite fashion historians moving forward: You can find Cassidy at The Art of Dress on Instagram, Facebook, and her new website. You can find April at The Fashion Seen on Instagram and her new website.
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  • Dressed: The History of Fashion

    Finding Beauty, an Interview with Photographer Tony Vaccaro (Dressed Classic)

    07/27/2026 | 40 mins.
    In this very special 2019 episode, we talked to the photographer Tony Vaccaro about his prolific seventy-plus year career photographing fashion, celebrity and World War. His subjects include Dovima, Verushka, Hubert de Givenchy, Pablo Picasso and Georgia O'Keefe.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dressed: The History of Fashion

    The Swimsuit, a Revealing History, Part II (Dressed Classic)

    07/24/2026 | 43 mins.
    From the bikini to the thong, this week we explore the continued evolution of the swimsuit in part two of our Season One series.
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  • Dressed: The History of Fashion

    The Swimsuit, a Revealing History, Part I (Dressed Classic)

    07/22/2026 | 51 mins.
    In the spirit of summer, we revisit our Season One two-part series on one of the most controversial garments in history: the swimsuit.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dressed: The History of Fashion

    Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA, an interview with Rachel Slade (Dressed Classic)

    07/08/2026 | 41 mins.
    This week we are joined by Rachel Slade to discuss her book Making It In America which examines the story of the company American Roots which has undertaken the nearly impossible task of manufacturing garments 100% made in the U.S.A. Recorded live at the 18th Annual Sustainability Business and Design Conference at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2024, our discussion centers around the challenges faced by American makers.

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About Dressed: The History of Fashion
With over 8 billion people in the world, we all have one thing in common. Every day we all get dressed. Join Dressed as we explore the social and cultural histories behind the who, what, when of why we wear.
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