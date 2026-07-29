After 8 wonderful years and 580 episodes, Cassidy and April say goodbye to Dressed: The History of Fashion and our beloved listeners with our heartfelt final episode.



Where to find your favorite fashion historians moving forward: You can find Cassidy at The Art of Dress on Instagram, Facebook, and her new website. You can find April at The Fashion Seen on Instagram and her new website.

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