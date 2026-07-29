Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
671 episodes
- After 8 wonderful years and 580 episodes, Cassidy and April say goodbye to Dressed: The History of Fashion and our beloved listeners with our heartfelt final episode.
Where to find your favorite fashion historians moving forward: You can find Cassidy at The Art of Dress on Instagram, Facebook, and her new website. You can find April at The Fashion Seen on Instagram and her new website.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this very special 2019 episode, we talked to the photographer Tony Vaccaro about his prolific seventy-plus year career photographing fashion, celebrity and World War. His subjects include Dovima, Verushka, Hubert de Givenchy, Pablo Picasso and Georgia O'Keefe.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA, an interview with Rachel Slade (Dressed Classic)07/08/2026 | 41 mins.This week we are joined by Rachel Slade to discuss her book Making It In America which examines the story of the company American Roots which has undertaken the nearly impossible task of manufacturing garments 100% made in the U.S.A. Recorded live at the 18th Annual Sustainability Business and Design Conference at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2024, our discussion centers around the challenges faced by American makers.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About Dressed: The History of Fashion
With over 8 billion people in the world, we all have one thing in common. Every day we all get dressed. Join Dressed as we explore the social and cultural histories behind the who, what, when of why we wear.Podcast website
Listen to Dressed: The History of Fashion, Stories of Art and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Dressed: The History of Fashion
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Dressed: The History of Fashion: Podcasts in Family