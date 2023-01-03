Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dressed: The History of Fashion

Dressed: The History of Fashion

Dressed: The History of Fashion

With over 7 billion people in the world, we all have one thing in common. Every day we all get dressed. Join Dressed as we explore the social and cultural history of why we wear what we wear.
With over 7 billion people in the world, we all have one thing in common. Every day we all get dressed. Join Dressed as we explore the social and cultural history of why we wear what we wear.

Available Episodes

5 of 432
  • New Things Happening at Dressed!
    A quick message from April and Cassidy as they take a break over the next few weeks to make exciting and new types of Dressed content! Follow along on Intstagram @dressed_podcast, email them at [email protected] and/or join them in Paris this summer at www.likemindstravel.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/1/2023
    2:06
  • The Dress Diary of Mrs. Anne Sykes with Kate Strasdin, Part II
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/24/2023
    34:34
  • The Dress Diary of Mrs. Anne Sykes with Kate Strasdin, Part I
    For forty plus years, Anne Sykes (1818-1890) documented her life through fabric, creating a dress diary comprised of two thousand plus textile swatches that made its way into the hands of today's guest, dress historian Kate Strasdin. Kate unravels the fabrics of Anne's life and the world within which she lived in her new book The Dress Diary of Mrs. Anne Sykes: Secrets from a Victorian Woman's Wardrobe.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/22/2023
    42:21
  • Fresh Fly Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, an interview with Elena Romero and Elizabeth Way, part 2
    In part two of our examination of hip hop style, we chat about iconic sneaker looks, high fashion's love affair with hip hop style and some of hip hop's beauty trends across the decades. RECOMMENDED READING: Romero, Elena and Elizabeth Way. Fresh Fly Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style. New York: Rizzoli Electra, 2023. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/16/2023
    23:25
  • Fresh Fly Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, an interview with Elena Romero and Elizabeth Way, part 1
    2023 celebrates the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop! All this week co-curators Elena Romero and Elizabeth Way join us to speak about their book and exhibition Fresh Fly Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style which is currently on view at The Museum at FIT through April 23, 2023. RECOMMENDED READING: Romero, Elena and Elizabeth Way. Fresh Fly Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style. New York: Rizzoli Electra, 2023. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/14/2023
    33:14

About Dressed: The History of Fashion

With over 7 billion people in the world, we all have one thing in common. Every day we all get dressed. Join Dressed as we explore the social and cultural histories behind the who, what, when of why we wear.
