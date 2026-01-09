Episode 2 - The Hookup
1/09/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
Ren and Lizzy continue diving into Episode 1 of Heated Rivalry, focusing on Shane and Ilya's first hookup, their mindset going into this scene, and how they each walk away from the encounter. We also discuss Ilya being a consent king.Follow us on TikTok and Instagram at ShelfAwarePodcast!
Episode 1: The Meet Cute
1/02/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
Ren and Lizzy start to discuss episode 1 of Heated Rivalry, deep diving on Shane and Ilya's first meeting, the parallels to later in the show, and the early parts of their relationship. They also debate the importance of Shane's socks.Follow us on TikTok and Insta at @ShelfAwarePodcast!
Shelf-Aware Podcast: Trailer
12/31/2025 | 1 mins.
Welcome to the Shelf-Aware podcast! First episode drops on Friday, 1/2 at 12 AM ET where we will be deep diving into episode 1 of Heated Rivalry. Talk to you soon!
