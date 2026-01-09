Open app
Ren and Lizzy Browne
ArtsTV & Film
    Episode 2 - The Hookup

    1/09/2026 | 1h 16 mins.

    Ren and Lizzy continue diving into Episode 1 of Heated Rivalry, focusing on Shane and Ilya's first hookup, their mindset going into this scene, and how they each walk away from the encounter. We also discuss Ilya being a consent king.Follow us on TikTok and Instagram at ShelfAwarePodcast!

    Episode 1: The Meet Cute

    1/02/2026 | 1h 19 mins.

    Ren and Lizzy start to discuss episode 1 of Heated Rivalry, deep diving on Shane and Ilya's first meeting, the parallels to later in the show, and the early parts of their relationship. They also debate the importance of Shane's socks.Follow us on TikTok and Insta at @ShelfAwarePodcast!

    Shelf-Aware Podcast: Trailer

    12/31/2025 | 1 mins.

    Welcome to the Shelf-Aware podcast! First episode drops on Friday, 1/2 at 12 AM ET where we will be deep diving into episode 1 of Heated Rivalry. Talk to you soon!

Shelf-Aware Podcast

Mixing character analysis, storytelling insights, and plenty of banter, lit-obsessed sisters Ren and Lizzy explore what makes us obsess over our favorite stories—both on the page and on the screen.
ArtsTV & FilmBooks

