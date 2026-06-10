About FOX News

About FOX News

About FOX News

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Fox News Radio is a conservative American radio broadcasting news updates and talk shows. The Fox News Radio Network provides around-the-clock newscasts at the beginning of each hour and at 30 minutes past the hour. It offers a great News-Talk programm with The Brian Klimeade Show (9am-noon), Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla (noon-3pm) and The Guy Benson Show (3pm-6pm).



This channel offers a mix of talk radio, news updates and expert analysis from Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity, Bret Baier, Laura Ingraham and more. It is a destination for those looking to stay informed on the latest political and current events.



Listeners can tune in to FOX News Talk for live, in-depth coverage of the day’s biggest news stories. The channel provides up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis on the most important events happening around the world. With access to a network of journalists, reporters and analysts, the channel is able to provide its listeners with the most accurate, unbiased and complete coverage of current events.



The channel's talk radio programs are diverse, featuring a variety of topics. The shows cover politics, business, finance, technology, entertainment, and much more. Listeners can expect to hear from top experts in their fields, as well as prominent political figures, business leaders and other notable guests. Notably, the station provides extensive coverage of major political events like the U.S. elections, delivering live broadcasts and expert analysis. It keeps audiences fully informed with real-time updates on key races, the impact of swing states, and the latest polling data, ensuring listeners have a clear understanding of the evolving election landscape.



Beyond just news and current events, FOX News Talk also offers a variety of lifestyle and entertainment programs. The channel's lifestyle programs cover topics such as health, fitness, travel, food and much more, providing listeners with interesting and informative content.

