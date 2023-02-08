About Fox Sports Radio 104.7FM & 970 AM

About Fox Sports Radio 104.7FM & 970 AM

About Fox Sports Radio 104.7FM & 970 AM

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Fox Sports Pittsburgh, broadcasting on 970 AM and 104.7 HD2, is a leading sports radio station based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, proudly serving the greater Pittsburgh area. As part of the iHeartMedia family, the station provides a diverse range of sports programming, including live broadcasts, engaging talk shows, and popular podcasts.



Programming and Shows



Fox Sports Pittsburgh offers an exciting lineup of nationally syndicated and local sports programming. Highlights include:



2 Pros and a Cup of Joe"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

Local-focused "In the Locker Room" with former Pittsburgh Steelers Craig Wolfley and Max Starks

"The Herd with Colin Cowherd"

"Covino & Rich"

"The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker"



Fox Sports Pittsburgh is a hub for both professional and collegiate sports. The station is well-known for covering Western Carolina athletics and providing extensive broadcasts of NCAA events, delivering live games, analysis, and discussions on the biggest moments in college sports.



Locally, the station is a flagship for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with in-depth pre- and post-game coverage, and also covers the Pittsburgh Penguins and University of Pittsburgh Panthers, ensuring fans stay connected to their favorite teams.



Podcasts



The station features top-tier sports podcasts, including:



"SNR Drive with Matt & Dale": Insights on the Steelers with Dale Lolley and Matt Williamson.

"In the Locker Room with Wolf & Starks": Commentary from former Steelers Craig Wolfley and Max Starks.

"One-on-One with Missi Matthews": Interviews with Steelers players, coaches, and staff.



Fox Sports Pittsburgh appeals to avid sports fans across Western Pennsylvania and beyond. With its mix of national talk shows, live game coverage, and a focus on both professional and college sports—including Western Carolina and NCAA broadcasts—the station has become a trusted destination for sports enthusiasts.

