The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

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1771 episodes
- Fr. Mike points out that separation from God is not due to a lack of power or love on God's part, but is a consequence of our willful refusal to follow Him. He also highlights that despite our unfaithfulness, God always has a plan for reconciliation. The readings are Isaiah 59-60, Ezekiel 19, and Proverbs 13:9-12.
For the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear.
Please note: The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
- Fr. Mike reflects on some of the ways that people turn away from God, including: worshipping idols, fasting for selfish reasons, and not honoring the sabbath. He also highlights the passage from Ezekiel 18 that tells us that each person will be judged by their own actions, and not by those of their parents or children. The readings are Isaiah 57-58, Ezekiel 17-18, and Proverbs 13:5-8.
For the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear.
Please note: The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
- Fr. Mike highlights the rich text in Isaiah 55 and 56 which reveals that the house of the Lord will not only be for the chosen people, but for all people. We also hear the story of how God mercifully restores Israel who is like an unfaithful bride. Today’s readings are Isaiah 55-56, Ezekiel 16, and Proverbs 13:1-4.
For the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear.
Please note: The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
- Fr. Mike marvels at the beauty of Isaiah 53, which reveals that Jesus is the Lord's suffering servant and also zeroes in on Ezekiel 15, which reminds us that without God we are like a useless vine that bears no fruit. Today we read Isaiah 53-54, Ezekiel 14-15, and Proverbs 12:25-28.
For the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear.
Please note: The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
- Fr. Mike focuses on Ezekiel's warnings about false prophets misleading the people of Israel, and challenges us to reflect whether we choose to listen to prophets who tell us what we need to hear, not just what we want to hear. Today's readings are Isaiah 51-52, Ezekiel 12-13, and Proverbs 12:21-24.
For the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear.
Please note: The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
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About The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
In The Bible in a Year podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz walks you through the entire Bible in 365 episodes, providing commentary, reflection, and prayer along the way. Unlike any other Bible podcast, Ascension’s Bible in a Year podcast follows a reading plan inspired by The Great Adventure Bible Timeline, a ground-breaking approach to understanding salvation history developed by renowned Catholic Bible scholar Jeff Cavins. For each period in the timeline, Jeff will join Fr. Mike for a special episode that will help you understand the context of each reading. With this podcast, you won’t just read the Bible in a year … you’ll finally understand how all the pieces of the Bible fit together to tell an amazing story that continues in your life today! Listen and… Read the ENTIRE Bible Feel more confident about your understanding of Scripture Experience the transformative power of God’s Word in your daily life Start seeing the world through the lens of Scripture Each 20-25 minute episode includes: Two to three scripture readings A reflection from Fr. Mike Schmitz A guided prayer to help you hear God’s voice in his Word The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.Podcast website
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