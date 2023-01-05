Today we begin two new books as we read 2 Samuel 1, 1 Chronicles 1, and Psalm 13. Fr. Mike shows us how nothing in scripture is wasted space, and also points out how, through God's grace, we can move past the things that have hurt us. For the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear. Please note: The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.

Fr. Mike talks about how revenge and violence can become a cycle that doesn't end until someone chooses to end it. He also points out how the genealogy in 1 Chronicles reflects the genealogy of Christ. The reading for today are 2 Samuel 2, 1 Chronicles 2, and Psalm 24.

In today's readings, we hear about the death of Abner, and Fr. Mike points out how David publicly mourns Abner, and instructs his people to do the same. The readings are 2 Samuel 3, 1 Chronicles 3-4, and Psalm 25.

Fr. Mike highlights the importance of David's reaction to the death of Ish-bosheth, Saul's son. Today we read 2 Samuel 4, 1 Chronicles 5-6, and Psalm 26.

Today we read about the moment David is made king over all Israel. Fr. Mike reveals that as David begins his rule, he has both strengths and weaknesses. Today we read 2 Samuel 5, 1 Chronicles 7-8, and Psalm 27.

About The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

In The Bible in a Year podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz walks you through the entire Bible in 365 episodes, providing commentary, reflection, and prayer along the way. Unlike any other Bible podcast, Ascension’s Bible in a Year podcast follows a reading plan inspired by The Great Adventure Bible Timeline, a ground-breaking approach to understanding salvation history developed by renowned Catholic Bible scholar Jeff Cavins. For each period in the timeline, Jeff will join Fr. Mike for a special episode that will help you understand the context of each reading. With this podcast, you won’t just read the Bible in a year … you’ll finally understand how all the pieces of the Bible fit together to tell an amazing story that continues in your life today! Listen and… Read the ENTIRE Bible Feel more confident about your understanding of Scripture Experience the transformative power of God’s Word in your daily life Start seeing the world through the lens of Scripture Each 20-25 minute episode includes: Two to three scripture readings A reflection from Fr. Mike Schmitz A guided prayer to help you hear God’s voice in his Word The Bible contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.