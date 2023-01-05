In December 1989, Judge Robert Vance was killed in his Alabama home when he opened a package that contained a mail bomb. Two days later Civil rights attorney Robert Robinson was killed in a separate explosion in Georgia. The investigation to find the person responsible for the attacks became one of the largest cases in FBI history.
Helen Vance is remembered as passionate about life, animal lover. AL.com. Accessed January 15, 2023. https://www.al.com/spotnews/2010/10/helen_vance_remembered_as_pass.html
Family remembers Savannah attorney killed in 1989 bombing. WTOC.com. Accessed January 20, 2023. https://www.wtoc.com/story/37989246/family-remembers-savannah-attorney-killed-in-1989-bombing/
Judge Vance Murder. FBI.gov. Accessed February 1, 2023. https://www.fbi.gov/history/famous-cases/judge-vance-murder
Alabama Executes Man for 1989 Mail-Bomb Murder of U.S. Appeals Court Judge Robert S. Vance. Justice.gov. Accessed February 1, 2023. https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndal/pr/alabama-executes-man-1989-mail-bomb-murder-us-appeals-court-judge-robert-s-vance-0
United States of America, Plaintiff-appellee, v. Walter Leroy Moody, Jr. Justia US Law. Accessed February 2, 2023. https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/F2/977/1425/305286/
'Why my dad?' Judge recalls father's legacy as bomber's execution nears. AL.com. Accessed February 3, 2023. https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/2018/04/circuit_judge_bob_vance_talks.html
Alabama Executes Mail Bomber, 83, the Oldest Inmate Put to Death in Modern Era. The New York Times. Accessed February 3, 2023. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/19/us/alabama-execution-walter-leroy-moody.html
Forensic Files - Season 3, Episode 5 - Deadly Delivery. Accessed February 3, 2023. https://youtu.be/Ru8PHBVPgLc
