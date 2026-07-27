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120 episodes
- In February 1893, Atlanta endured a week of financial scandal, suicide and shocking violence that newspapers would later remember as Black Week. The darkest chapter unfolded inside the home of one of the city's most respected families, where two sisters were murdered and a third calmly confessed. Through contemporary accounts and Julia Force's own writings, this episode explores one of Georgia's most haunting nineteenth-century murder cases and the mystery that still surrounds it.
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Episode Sources
Langley, Lee. Inside Scenes of Atlanta's Black Week: A Series of Social Sensations and a Carnival of Crimes. Atlanta: Franklin Printing and Publishing Company, 1893.
"A Carnival of Crime." The True Citizen (Waynesboro, Georgia), March 4, 1893.
"The Trial of Julia Force." The True Citizen (Waynesboro, Georgia), July 1, 1893.
"Miss Julia Force Indicted." The Weekly Banner (Athens, Georgia), March 14, 1893.
"Julia Force Declared Insane." The Hartwell Sun (Hartwell, Georgia), July 7, 1893.
"Julia Force Sent to the State Sanitarium." The Union Recorder (Milledgeville, Georgia), July 11, 1893.
"Thomas Cobb Jackson's Suicide." The Montgomery Monitor (Mount Vernon, Georgia), March 2, 1893.
"Force, Wholesale and Retail Dealer in Boots and Shoes." The Daily Intelligencer (Atlanta, Georgia), Dec. 22, 1865.
"Bankruptcy Notice of Benjamin W. Force." The Daily Opinion (Atlanta, Georgia), Oct. 24, 1867.
The Atlanta Constitution (Atlanta, Georgia), coverage of the Lewis Redwine scandal and Atlanta's Black Week, 1893-1894.
The Atlanta Journal (Atlanta, Georgia), coverage of the Force murders and trial, 1893.
Georgia Historic Newspapers, Digital Library of Georgia. https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu
New Georgia Encyclopedia. "Fulton County." https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org
New Georgia Encyclopedia. "Henry W. Grady." https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org
Your Peachy Past. https://peachypast.blogspot.com
Find a Grave. "Julia H. Force." https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/144555327/julia-h-force
Friends of Memory Hill Cemetery. https://friendsofcems.org
Episode Music
Out of the Mines, courtesy of Ross Gentry, Asheville, North Carolina.
- For more than two centuries, a hidden society existed in one of the most unforgiving landscapes in the American South. In this episode of Southern Mysteries, explore the remarkable history of the Great Dismal Swamp maroons, one of the longest-lasting acts of resistance to slavery in American history. Through historical records, firsthand accounts and modern archaeology, this forgotten chapter of Southern history reveals how an entire community survived in plain sight and why so few people have heard their story.
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Want more Southern Mysteries? You can hear the Southern Mysteries show archive of 60+ episodes along with Patron exclusive podcast, Audacious: Tales of American Crime and more when you become a patron of the show. You can immediately access exclusive content now at patreon.com/southernmysteries
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Episode Sources
“The Hidden Black Society They Don’t Teach You About” — In the Margins, PBS. Overview of the Great Dismal Swamp maroons, including interior, fringe and canal communities; the stories of Harriet Jacobs, Venus and Jack; the canal labor economy; and the Easter Conspiracy.
“The Great Dismal Swamp” — 99% Invisible. Podcast episode exploring the landscape, history and archaeology of the swamp’s maroon communities.
“Tom Copper’s Rebellion and Great Dismal Marronage” — National Park Service. Detailed history of Tom Copper, Mingo, New Begun and the alleged Easter Conspiracy of 1802.
“Anthropologist Daniel Sayers on the Maroons Who Found Freedom in the Great Dismal Swamp” — National Endowment for the Humanities. Interview about Sayers’ archaeological research and the evidence of long-term maroon settlements.
“The Dismal Swamp: One Road Out of Slavery Took You Straight to the Boggiest Place You’ve Ever Been” — National Endowment for the Humanities. Background on the landscape, archaeology and people who sought freedom inside the swamp.
“Deep in the Swamps, Archaeologists Are Finding How Fugitive Slaves Kept Their Freedom” — Smithsonian Magazine. In-depth account of Daniel Sayers’ excavations and the evidence uncovered at interior maroon sites.
A Desolate Place for a Defiant People: The Archaeology of Maroons, Indigenous Americans, and Enslaved Laborers in the Great Dismal Swamp — Daniel O. Sayers. Archaeological study of Indigenous occupation, enslaved labor and maroon resistance within the swamp.
Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp — J. Brent Morris. History of the maroons and the ways they created independent lives beyond white-controlled society.
City of Refuge: Slavery and Petit Marronage in the Great Dismal Swamp, 1763–1856 — Marcus P. Nevius. Study of temporary and long-term escape, informal labor networks and the connections between maroons and the swamp’s commercial economy.
“A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp” — Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Program featuring historian J. Brent Morris and his research into the swamp’s maroon communities.
“Gabriel’s Conspiracy” — Encyclopedia Virginia and Virginia Humanities. Historical overview of Gabriel’s planned 1800 uprising near Richmond.
“Letter from Mosby Sheppard to James Monroe, Aug. 30, 1800” — Encyclopedia Virginia and the Library of Virginia. Primary-source warning sent to Virginia’s governor after the planned uprising was revealed.
“Testimony in the Trial of Gabriel, Oct. 6, 1800” — Encyclopedia Virginia and the Library of Virginia. Surviving testimony from Gabriel’s prosecution.
Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl — Harriet Jacobs, available through Documenting the American South at the University of North Carolina. Jacobs’ firsthand account of her escape from slavery and the time she spent hiding in a swamp.
Narrative of the Life of Moses Grandy, Late a Slave in the United States of America — Moses Grandy, available through Documenting the American South. Firsthand account of slavery, waterway labor and the economy surrounding the Great Dismal Swamp and its canal.
Episode Music
Out of the Mines, courtesy of Ross Gentry, Asheville, North Carolina.
- This Southern Mysteries Classic revisits a chilling historical true crime case from the Kentucky mountains. In February 1933, a church service ended with the death of 72-year-old Lucinda Mills. Nine of her relatives were jailed and accused of murder, while the national press labeled the case a human sacrifice. Decades later, the question remains: what really happened inside that cabin?
Join the Community on Patreon:
Want more Southern Mysteries? You can hear the Southern Mysteries show archive of 60+ episodes along with Patron exclusive podcast, Audacious: Tales of American Crime and more when you become a patron of the show. You can immediately access exclusive content now at patreon.com/southernmysteries
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Visit SouthernMysteries.com for more episodes and source lists.
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Episode Sources
Laben T. Mills Obituary. Big Sandy News. July 31,1914
Lucinda Ward Mills. Find A Grave. [Lucinda’s age listed as 65 here but based off of census records she was believed to have been 72]
Burning of Body on Altar Halted by Inez Police. The Owensboro Inquirer. February 9, 1933
Cult Victim Held Willing Sacrifice. The Courier-Journal. February 10, 1933
Insanity Plea Planned in Cult Slaying Case. The Courier-Journal. February 11, 1933
Bare Details of ‘Sacrifice’ Death Scene. Indianpolis Times. February 11, 1933
Mills Held Without Bond for Slaying Mother in Cult ‘Sacrifice’. The Lexington Herald. February 12, 1933
Nine Relatives of Cult Victim Are Indicted. The Owensboro Messenger. April 5, 1933
Insanity Held Slaying Cause. The Courier-Journal. April 7, 1933
Two Relative Freed In Cult Slaying Trial. The Lexington Leader. April 9, 1933
Prosecutor Contends Slayers of Mrs Mills Cold Blooded Murderers. The Courier-Journal. April 10, 1933
Mills Kneeling on Mother’s Body Fought Deputies. The Owensboro Inquirer. April 11, 1933
Cult Case Goes to Jury. The Courier Journal. April 12, 1933
Cult Leader Is Given Life Term for Matricide. The Courier-Journal. April 12, 1933
Blaine McGinnis is Given Pardon. Lexington Herald-Leader. November 3, 1933
Odd Fellows Have Skeletons in Their Closets--and Their Walls and Attics. Los Angeles Times. April 2001.
Episode Music
Out of the Mines, courtesy of Ross Gentry, Asheville, North Carolina.
- In the 1880s, Rowan County, Kentucky, became known as “Bloody Rowan” after politics, old grudges and personal revenge led to one of the state’s deadliest feuds. This episode traces the Rowan County War from an Election Day shooting in Morehead to three years of ambushes, militia intervention and a final armed showdown that ended the violence, but not through justice.
Join the Community on Patreon:
Want more Southern Mysteries? You can hear the Southern Mysteries show archive of 60+ episodes along with Patron exclusive podcast, Audacious: Tales of American Crime and more when you become a patron of the show. You can immediately access exclusive content now at patreon.com/southernmysteries
🎧 Explore More Southern Mysteries
Visit SouthernMysteries.com for more episodes and source lists.
📱 Follow on Social Media:
Facebook: Southern Mysteries Podcast
Instagram: @southernmysteries
Email: southernmysteriespodcast@gmail.com
Episode Sources
Pearce, John Ed. Days of Darkness: The Feuds of Eastern Kentucky. University Press of Kentucky, 1994.
Blair, Juanita and Brown, Fred Jr. Days of Anger, Days of Tears: Rowan County, Kentucky, 1884–1887. 1984. Morehead State University Rowan County War Collection.
Morehead State University Rowan County War Collection. scholarworks.moreheadstate.edu/rowan_county_war
Kentucky Historical Society. Rowan County War historical marker, Morehead, Kentucky.
The New York Times. “The Rowan County War: Two Factions Thirsting for Each Other’s Blood.” July 6, 1885.
The New York Times. Coverage of the reported Grace Martin and Frank Tolliver marriage. 1889.
Maysville Daily Evening Bulletin. “Bloody Election Day.” August 6, 1884.
Maysville Daily Evening Bulletin. “A Train Stopped and a Murderer Riddled with Bullets.” December 1884.
Maysville Daily Evening Bulletin. “Deadly Feud Ended in Marriage.” 1889.
Louisville Courier-Journal. “The Rowan County War.” April 4, 1885.
Louisville Courier-Journal. “Rowan County: A Three-Years’ History Written in the Blood of Seventeen Murdered People.” June 12, 1887.
Coats, Harold Wilson. “The Man Unafraid,” from Stories of Kentucky Feuds.
U.S. Forest Service historical account of the Daniel Boone National Forest, Chapter 23.
Episode Music
Out of the Mines, courtesy of Ross Gentry, Asheville, North Carolina.
- In 1912, 18-year-old Ella Barham left her family’s farm near Pleasant Ridge, Arkansas, on an ordinary errand and never came home. Her brutal murder shocked Boone County and led authorities to a neighbor accused of killing her after years of rejected romantic interest. More than a century later, Ella Barham’s murder remains one of Arkansas’ darkest and most troubling true crime stories.
Join the Community on Patreon:
Want more Southern Mysteries? You can hear the Southern Mysteries show archive of 60+ episodes along with Patron exclusive podcast, Audacious: Tales of American Crime and more when you become a patron of the show. You can immediately access exclusive content now at patreon.com/southernmysteries
🎧 Explore More Southern Mysteries
Visit SouthernMysteries.com for more episodes and source lists.
📱 Follow on Social Media:
Facebook: Southern Mysteries Podcast
Instagram: @southernmysteries
Email: southernmysteriespodcast@gmail.com
Episode Sources
Gould, Nita. Remembering Ella: A 1912 Murder and Mystery in the Arkansas Ozarks. Butler Center Books / University of Arkansas Press, 2018. (rememberingella.com)
Barham, Ella (Murder of) - Encyclopedia of Arkansas
Gould, Nita, ed. The 1913 Trial of Odus Davidson: The Official Witness Testimony. Companion volume to Remembering Ella.
Encyclopedia of Arkansas — 'Barham, Ella (Murder of)' (encyclopediaofarkansas.net)
Encyclopedia of Arkansas — 'Davidson, Odus' (encyclopediaofarkansas.net)
Find a Grave — Ella Lillian Ethel Barham (memorial #40832262)
Find a Grave — Odus Davidson (memorial #31134642)
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — 'The verdict: Guilty of murder' (review of Remembering Ella by Tom Dillard, December 9, 2018)
AY Magazine — 'Murder Mystery: In Memoriam: Ella Barham' (aymag.com)
Case file: State v. Davidson, No. 183 (Ark. Cir. Ct. 1913). Boone County Circuit Clerk's Office, Boone County Courthouse, Harrison, Arkansas.
Case file: Davidson v. State, 108 Ark. 158, S.W. 1103 (1913). University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law / Pulaski County Law Library, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Boone County Court Record Book L, County Clerk's Office, Boone County Courthouse, Harrison, Arkansas.
Lead Hill, Arkansas newspaper, November 22, 1912 — first published account of the murder (via Chronicling America, Library of Congress, loc.gov)
Batesville Daily Guard — editorial on circumstantial evidence and the Davidson verdict
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — 'Scenes of Boone County' (shilohmuseum.org)
Episode Music
Out of the Mines, courtesy of Ross Gentry, Asheville, North Carolina.
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About Southern Mysteries Podcast
Unearthing the forgotten, the mysterious, and the legendary—one Southern story at a time. Hosted by Shannon Ballard, Southern Mysteries explores the rich and often untold history of the American South through a captivating mix of folklore, legends, unexplained mysteries, and true crime. Each episode uncovers a compelling tale from a Southern state, blending history with intrigue to reveal the fascinating stories that time left behind. While some episodes delve into chilling crimes, others spotlight legendary figures, ghostly lore, or baffling events.Sometimes the mystery is: why haven’t you heard the story?Podcast website
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