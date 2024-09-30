Powered by RND
  The Wild West 13: Hollywood
    We didn't become fascinated with the Wild West until Hollywood gave us gunfights at high noon and heroic outlaws.
    --------  
    32:50
  The Wild West 12: Outlaws
     When we think of the Wild West, we conjure up certain characters in our imaginations. But none are more iconic than the outlaw.
    --------  
    24:23
  The Wild West 11: Gender in the West
    Hollywood portrays the Wild West as a tough man's world. Yet, there were some who refused to be labeled.
    --------  
    25:37
  The Wild West 10: Women's Work
    The post office has a saying about mail delivery in all kinds of weather. Meet Mary, a mail carrier in the West whose story is nothing short of a Western novel.
    --------  
    24:31
  The Wild West 9: Doomtowns
    Gold. New lives. Second chances. The West provided many opportunities. But conquering the land often came at a high cost. Here's the story of one of the most well-known families on the frontier: the Ingalls.
    --------  
    25:38

About Grim & Mild Presents

An ongoing exploration of history’s most unusual and the macabre themes. Each 13-episode season unpacks a new topic in fresh format and style. Presented and executive produced by Aaron Mahnke. Season 1: "Sideshow", is all about the history behind one of America's most bizarre institutions, the traveling sideshow.
