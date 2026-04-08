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73 episodes
- Let’s go on a brand new adventure together.
EXHUMED officially arrives on August 4th, but you can pre-order it right now.
Visit aaronmahnke.com/exhumed to pre-order your copy today!
And, if you buy the hardcover, you can submit your receipt and get a free EXHUMED tote bag.
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- Hi, Unobscured listeners! We're excited to share with you a sneak peek at iHeartPodcasts' latest release, Havoc Town!
Havoc Town: A strange plague has struck Abbesstown, NH, a sleepy farming village in the foothills of the White Mountain: Fever, the vomiting of blood, wild night terrors that wrack the victims. No medicine seems to work against it, and so the Reverend Josiah Abbess, believing something infernal is at work in his flock, begins his campaign to root out the evil. What follows becomes known as The Abbesstown Vampire Panic.
200 years later, and the peace is once again violently shattered when a man drives his truck into the side of city hall, attacking those who come to assist him with an ax. Wild-eyed and sweating blood, ranting of a coming storm, he is finally taken down by the town’s police and brought to the hospital.
In the following days, a familiar old plague follows. In the midst of the ensuing panic, Jury Havock, scion to the Havock business empire, appears. He is cool-headed. Pragmatic. Determined to get control over the sickness overtaking the population. But Corinne Abbess, the last of her disgraced bloodline, is suspicious of this would-be messiah and becomes determined to uncover the truth about his sudden appearance in town, and all of the unbelievable events that follow.
Listen to Havoc Town on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!
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- The spirit of UNOBSCURED has evolved and transformed into a brand new show called GRIM & MILD PRESENTS. We'll still be doing season-long deep-dives into major topics, but releasing episodes bi-weekly throughout the year, rather than all lumped into October and November.
Learn more here.
Subscribe to Grim & Mild Presents here.
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- Our interview with Helen Rappaport, Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and best-selling author of books on Russia and the Romanovs. Her books like "Four Sisters: The Lost Lives of the Romanov Grand Duchesses," and "The Race to Save the Romanovs: The Truth Behind the Secret Plans to Rescue Russia's Imperial Family," provide the most intimate and dramatic portraits available of the lives of the Romanov family and their place in the modern world.
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See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Our interview with Dr. Joshua Sanborn, Professor of History at Lafayette College. His book on the collapse of the Romanov regime, "Imperial Apocalypse: The Great War and the Destruction of the Russian Empire," provides a rich history of the Great War through stories of the people on the ground. Restoring focus on the Eastern Front of the war, Dr. Sanborn's work traces the forces changing early twentieth centry Russia, and through Russia, the world.
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Unobscured
Each season of Unobscured digs deep into one of history's darkest and most misunderstood moments, and sheds light on the true story beneath the myth. Explore the Salem witch trials (S1), the Spiritualist Movement (S2), Jack the Ripper (S3), and Grigori Rasputin (S4) through the narrative storytelling of Aaron Mahnke, along with prominent historian interviews.Podcast website
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