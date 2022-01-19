Each season of Unobscured digs deep into one of history's darkest and most misunderstood moments, and sheds light on the true story beneath the myth.
Explore ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 72
Grim & Mild Presents: Season 2 Trailer
This summer, Grim & Mild Presents continues its journey into the strange, the unusual, and the fascinating. For our newest season, we’ll be taking to the high seas to explore one of history’s most notorious types of criminal: pirates.
From naval battles and buried treasure, to deadly sword fights and stolen rum. Prepare to raise anchor! Grim & Mild Presents: Pirates sets sail on Friday, July 8th.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/8/2022
1:41
Some Unobscured News
The spirit of UNOBSCURED has evolved and transformed into a brand new show called GRIM & MILD PRESENTS. We'll still be doing season-long deep-dives into major topics, but releasing episodes bi-weekly throughout the year, rather than all lumped into October and November.
Learn more here.
Subscribe to Grim & Mild Presents here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/5/2022
2:13
S4 – Interview 4: Helen Rappaport
Our interview with Helen Rappaport, Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and best-selling author of books on Russia and the Romanovs. Her books like "Four Sisters: The Lost Lives of the Romanov Grand Duchesses," and "The Race to Save the Romanovs: The Truth Behind the Secret Plans to Rescue Russia's Imperial Family," provide the most intimate and dramatic portraits available of the lives of the Romanov family and their place in the modern world.
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1/26/2022
1:25:22
S4 – Interview 3: Joshua Sanborn
Our interview with Dr. Joshua Sanborn, Professor of History at Lafayette College. His book on the collapse of the Romanov regime, "Imperial Apocalypse: The Great War and the Destruction of the Russian Empire," provides a rich history of the Great War through stories of the people on the ground. Restoring focus on the Eastern Front of the war, Dr. Sanborn's work traces the forces changing early twentieth centry Russia, and through Russia, the world. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1/19/2022
1:34:23
S4 – Interview 2: Heather Coleman
Our interview with Dr. Heather Coleman, Professor of History at the University of Alberta. In her teaching and writing on the religion of the ninteenth and twentieth centuries, Dr. Coleman has shed new light on the role that religious life played in the modernization of the Russian empire in the last years of the Romanovs.
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Each season of Unobscured digs deep into one of history's darkest and most misunderstood moments, and sheds light on the true story beneath the myth.
Explore the Salem witch trials (S1), the Spiritualist Movement (S2), Jack the Ripper (S3), and Grigori Rasputin (S4) through the narrative storytelling of Aaron Mahnke, along with prominent historian interviews.