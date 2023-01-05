Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
American Scandal

Podcast American Scandal
Wondery
Every scandal begins with a lie. But the truth will come out. And then comes the fallout and the outrage.Scandals have shaped America since its founding. From b... More

  The Chicago Seven | Closing Statement | 3
    The Chicago Seven secure a star witness. The jury returns with a verdict.
    5/2/2023
    44:08
  Wondery Presents - Flipping The Bird: Elon vs Twitter
    When Elon Musk posted a video of himself arriving at Twitter HQ carrying a white sink along with the message "let that sink in!" It marked the end of a dramatic takeover. Musk had gone from Twitter critic to "Chief Twit" in the space of just a few months but his arrival didn't put an end to questions about his motives. Musk had earned a reputation as a business maverick. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX, his name was synonymous with big, earth-shattering ideas. So, what did he want with a social media platform? And was this all really in the name of free speech...or was this all in the name of Elon Musk? From Wondery, the makers of WeCrashed and In God We Lust, comes the wild story of how the richest man alive took charge of the world's "digital public square."
    5/1/2023
    5:01
  The Chicago Seven | Bound and Gagged | 2
    The Department of Justice brings charges against activists from the Chicago protests. With the trial underway, violence erupts in the courtroom.
    4/25/2023
    40:32
  The Chicago Seven | The Battle of Michigan Avenue | 1
    Protesters descend on Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. Their goal: pressure the Democrats to stop supporting the Vietnam War. But as the activists begin their rally, Chicago police mount an aggressive response.
    4/18/2023
    41:14
  America's Coup in Iran | Unintended Consequences | 4
    The U.S. has an extensive history of foreign interventions, from clandestine coups to decades-long wars. But according to political scientist Stephen Walt, it's time for a new kind of American foreign policy, one that recognizes the costs—and unintended consequences—of our campaigns abroad.
    4/11/2023
    41:53

About American Scandal

Every scandal begins with a lie. But the truth will come out. And then comes the fallout and the outrage.

Scandals have shaped America since its founding. From business and politics to sports and society, we look on aghast as corruption, deceit and ambition bring down heroes and celebrities, politicians and moguls. And when the dust finally settles, we’re left to wonder: how did this happen? Where did they trip up, and who is to blame? From the creators of American History Tellers, Business Wars and Tides of History comes American Scandal, where we take you deep into the heart of America’s dark side to look at what drives someone to break the rules and what happens when they’re caught. Hosted by Lindsay Graham.

New episodes come out every Tuesday for free, with 1-week early access for Wondery+ subscribers. Get all episodes - including exclusive seasons - ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

