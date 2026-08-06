Benjamin Franklin – Founding Father, writer, inventor – remains one of the most famous visitors to Hillsborough Castle in its history. His visit to his political foe, Wills Hill, 1st Earl of Hillsborough, in 1771 offers an unexpected link to the history of US independence. The two men were so completely opposed that earlier the same year, Franklin had tried to have Lord Hillsborough impeached. In response, there is evidence suggesting that Hillsborough wanted to have Franklin arrested. Remarkably, the two men found much to agree on at the castle – but would the cordial atmosphere last? Almost 250 years on from the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, we've delved into the archive to find out. Learn more about the State Dining Room on our website.

Queen Anne was the first Queen of Great Britain, but wasn't supposed to rule. She could be pious and shy, but was also scandelous and scheming. Today, she is perhaps best known from the award winning film, 'The Favourite'. Anne's impact is clear at Hampton Court Palace, where the ceiling of the Queen's Drawing Room is covered with a glorious homage to her reign. In this episode, join historian Gareth Russell for a private look at this amazing space, and explore Anne's turbulent story. See 'The Apotheosis of Queen Anne' ceiling painting on Google Arts and Culture

The walls of the Tower of London are covered with carvings - graffiti left behind by the prisoners who were locked inside. The Tudor monarchs imprisoned hundreds of people, for treason, sedition, or simply their religious faith. In this episode, Dr Jamie Ingram visits the Beauchamp Tower, which houses some of the most impressive and well known graffiti at the Tower of London. These marks, some of them 500 years old, reveal the poignant stories of the Tower's Tudor Prisoners. See the Dudley graffito in HD on Google Arts and Culture See the Abel graffito close up on Google Arts and Culture.

Charles I's execution was unprecedented and shocking. He staked everything on his divine right to rule – the same concept that inspired his spectacular Rubens ceiling at the Banqueting House, Whitehall Palace. Ironically, this glorification of monarchy was one of the King's last sights, before he died on the scaffold. In this episode, curators Minette Butler and Dr Alden Gregory explore this fascinating story of a 'traitor' king, under the Rubens ceiling where he spent his final moments. How did Charles I come to be executed by his own subjects? Did he reflect on his reign as he passed underneath these heavenly images? And what remains of his legacy? See the Rubens ceiling in high definition on Google Arts & Culture.

A regicide might be the last person you'd think would save a king's palace – but in Oliver Cromwell, Hampton Court found an unlikely admirer. During his time as Head of State, Cromwell's family filled Hampton Court with music, art and beauty – and even some scandalous statues – as their family home. In doing so, they saved it from the threat of demolition, and ensured its survival until Charles II returned in 1660. In this episode, join Assistant Curator Minette Butler as she explores Hampton Court through new eyes, looking for glimpses of this intriguing period. What was it like to visit this royal palace without a king? And how does Cromwell fit into the palace's history? Explore the Tudor gardens that Cromwell would have known on our website.

About Historic Royal Palaces Podcast

About Historic Royal Palaces Podcast

About Historic Royal Palaces Podcast

Historic Royal Palaces are a team of people who love and look after six of the most wonderful palaces in the world. This fortnightly podcast brings you the history and stories of those palaces. You'll hear from our experts and the people who bring our palaces to life, as we create space to explore how history moves us, telling stories about the monarchs you know, and uncovering the lives and histories of the people you don't. Just like our palaces, this podcast is a mix of old and new. Each episode will have a different feel, from previously recorded live talks, to exciting new discussions and discoveries. You'll have every opportunity to share in the history we love. Explore more history and stories from our six palaces hrp.org.uk