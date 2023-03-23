Historic Royal Palaces are a team of people who love and look after six of the most wonderful palaces in the world. This fortnightly podcast brings you the hist... More
Red Carpet Fashion and the Georgian Court - From Royal Palace to Met Gala
The fashion history of the Georgian Court has a lot of similarities with the Red Carpet and Met Gala glamour of today. In this episode Curators Matthew Story, Polly Putnam and Claudia Acott-Williams unpick these parallels, and take us on a journey through getting ready in the 18th century, revealing how surprisingly, it’s not that different from how celebrities are styled and prepared for the Red Carpet today. This is the first episode in a series where we’re celebrating fashion, identity and the opening of our new exhibition at Kensington Palace called Crown to Couture. For tickets to Crown to Couture at Kensington Palace go to: https://www.hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace/whats-on/crown-to-couture/
5/4/2023
47:55
A History of Coronations
Join us for a whistle-stop tour of the History of Coronations. Curators Charles Farris, Alden Gregory and Lee Prosser will lead you on a merry dance through time, from medieval pre-coronation baths, to a man rolling down the steps at Queen Victoria's coronation. There's never a dull moment! To find out more about the history of coronations, and how Historic Royal Palaces are celebrating visit: https://www.hrp.org.uk/tower-of-london/history-and-stories/coronations-past-and-present/ https://www.hrp.org.uk/tower-of-london/whats-on/coronation-bench-trail/ For the Crown Jewels go to: https://www.hrp.org.uk/tower-of-london/history-and-stories/the-crown-jewels/
4/20/2023
51:58
Henry VIII's Portable Palaces Part 2
For this week’s episode we’re bringing you another talk from our archives given by our Curator Charles Farris. We all know Henry VIII was an extravagant King, but in this talk we hear how he carried this extravagance into temporary palaces that travelled with him to events such as the Field of Cloth of Gold. These temporary structures really help to contextualise the importance of show and display for a renaissance king. In the second part of this talk, Charles Farris will talk through the experimental archaeology project Portable Palace. These live talks were recorded in 2018 in the run up to the 500th Anniversary of the Field of Cloth of Gold. For further reading on Charles and Aldon’s research, as well as more on tents! https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/portable-palaces-henry-viii-tents/ https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/portable-palaces-royal-tents-timber-lodgings/ https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/portable-palaces-field-cloth-gold-1520/ https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/a-tent-fit-for-a-king/
4/6/2023
26:53
Henry VIII's Portable Palaces Part 1
For this week’s episode we’re bringing you another talk from our archives given by our Curator Alden Gregory. We all know Henry VIII was an extravagant King, but in this talk we hear how he carried this extravagance into temporary palaces that travelled with him to events such as the Field of Cloth of Gold. These temporary structures really help to contextualise the importance of show and display for a renaissance king. In part one we’ll hear from Aldon Gregory on timber temporary structures, and in the second part, Charles Farris will talk through the experimental archaeology project Portable Palace. These live talks were recorded in 2018 in the run up to the 500th Anniversary of the Field of Cloth of Gold. For further reading on Charles and Aldon’s research, as well as more on tents! https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/portable-palaces-henry-viii-tents/ https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/portable-palaces-royal-tents-timber-lodgings/ https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/portable-palaces-field-cloth-gold-1520/ https://blog.hrp.org.uk/curators/a-tent-fit-for-a-king/
3/23/2023
18:54
21 Questions with Lucy Worsley
In today’s episode we’re celebrating International Women’s Day with our Chief Curator Lucy Worsley. In this second episode Lucy joins us for a chat about why the past is important, and who we should be celebrating for International Women’s Day. To find out more about the Crown to Couture exhibition go to: https://www.hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace/whats-on/crown-to-couture/
Historic Royal Palaces are a team of people who love and look after six of the most wonderful palaces in the world. This fortnightly podcast brings you the history and stories of those palaces.
You’ll hear from our experts and the people who bring our palaces to life, as we create space to explore how history moves us, telling stories about the monarchs you know, and uncovering the lives and histories of the people you don’t.
Just like our palaces, this podcast is a mix of old and new. Each episode will have a different feel, from previously recorded live talks, to exciting new discussions and discoveries. You’ll have every opportunity to share in the history we love.
Explore more history and stories from our six palaces hrp.org.uk