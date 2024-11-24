The Titanic

Over a century ago, the Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage, a marvel of engineering and a symbol of human ambition. Yet, its journey ended in one of the most infamous tragedies in history. What led to the ship's untimely fate, and what stories did its passengers and crew leave behind? Tonight, drift off to sleep as we explore the history, myths, and enduring legacy of the Titanic.Narrated by: Elizabeth GraceWritten by: Alicia Steffann