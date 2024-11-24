Powered by RND
Sleepy History

Slumber Studios
Delve into history's most intriguing stories, people, places, events, and mysteries, delivered in a supremely calming atmosphere. If you struggle to fall asleep...
History

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • The Titanic
    Over a century ago, the Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage, a marvel of engineering and a symbol of human ambition. Yet, its journey ended in one of the most infamous tragedies in history. What led to the ship's untimely fate, and what stories did its passengers and crew leave behind? Tonight, drift off to sleep as we explore the history, myths, and enduring legacy of the Titanic.Narrated by: Elizabeth GraceWritten by: Alicia SteffannAbout Sleepy History Delve into history's most intriguing stories, people, places, events, and mysteries, delivered in a supremely calming atmosphere. If you struggle to fall asleep and you have a curious mind, Sleepy History is the perfect bedtime companion. Our stories will gently grasp your attention, pulling your mind away from any racing thoughts, making room for the soothing music and calming narration to guide you into a peaceful sleep. Sleepy History is a production of Slumber Studios. To learn more, visit www.slumberstudios.com.
    --------  
    55:07
  • Stonehenge
    For centuries, a mysterious stone structure has captured the imagination of travelers, historians, and dreamers alike: Stonehenge. Shrouded in legend and steeped in ancient mystery, this iconic monument has stood the test of time. But who built it, and why? What secrets do its stones hold? Tonight, journey back to ancient history as we uncover the origins, myths, and cultural significance of Stonehenge, all while guiding you into a peaceful sleep.Narrated by: Simon MattacksWritten by: Alexandra TurneyAbout Sleepy History Delve into history's most intriguing stories, people, places, events, and mysteries, delivered in a supremely calming atmosphere. If you struggle to fall asleep and you have a curious mind, Sleepy History is the perfect bedtime companion. Our stories will gently grasp your attention, pulling your mind away from any racing thoughts, making room for the soothing music and calming narration to guide you into a peaceful sleep. Sleepy History is a production of Slumber Studios. To learn more, visit www.slumberstudios.com.
    --------  
    43:23
  • The Silk Road
    For centuries, a vast and vibrant trade route connected the East and West. Its stories contain legendary names, like Marco Polo. Not only did it spread rare goods across the world, but ideas and belief systems too. It was known as "The Silk Road." Explore the history, culture, and legends of this iconic network of exchange, as you drift off into a peaceful sleep tonight. Narrated by: Jessika GösslWritten by: Alexandra TurneyAbout Sleepy History Delve into history's most intriguing stories, people, places, events, and mysteries, delivered in a supremely calming atmosphere. If you struggle to fall asleep and you have a curious mind, Sleepy History is the perfect bedtime companion. Our stories will gently grasp your attention, pulling your mind away from any racing thoughts, making room for the soothing music and calming narration to guide you into a peaceful sleep. Sleepy History is a production of Slumber Studios. To learn more, visit www.slumberstudios.com.
    --------  
    50:43
  • El Dorado
    Enchanting stories about a lost city of gold captured the imaginations of European explorers, leading many across the globe in search of this legendary place. It was called "El Dorado." Explore the history, legends, and myths surrounding El Dorado tonight, as you drift off into a peaceful sleep. Narrated by: Arif Hodzic Written by: Jo Steer About Sleepy History Delve into history's most intriguing stories, people, places, events, and mysteries, delivered in a supremely calming atmosphere. If you struggle to fall asleep and you have a curious mind, Sleepy History is the perfect bedtime companion. Our stories will gently grasp your attention, pulling your mind away from any racing thoughts, making room for the soothing music and calming narration to guide you into a peaceful sleep. Sleepy History is a production of Slumber Studios. To learn more, visit www.slumberstudios.com.
    --------  
    49:04

About Sleepy History

Delve into history's most intriguing stories, people, places, events, and mysteries, delivered in a supremely calming atmosphere. If you struggle to fall asleep and you have a curious mind, Sleepy History is the perfect bedtime companion. Our stories will gently grasp your attention, pulling your mind away from any racing thoughts, making room for the soothing music and calming narration to guide you into a peaceful sleep. Sleepy History is a production of Slumber Studios.
