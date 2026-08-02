Bible Mysteries Podcast

The Epistle of James has puzzled Christians for centuries. Does James teach salvation by works? Why do his words seem so different from Paul's? Can both be true?



In this first lesson of our new series, we begin by examining the historical setting, audience, and purpose of the Book of James. By comparing Scripture with Scripture, we discover that James wrote to the twelve tribes of Israel and that understanding his audience is essential to correctly interpreting his message.



This study also examines the relationship between James, Peter, and Paul, highlighting the importance of rightly dividing the Word of Truth so that apparent contradictions disappear and the harmony of God's Word becomes clear.



In this lesson:



Why James addresses "the twelve tribes scattered abroad"



The historical setting of the Epistle of James



How James and Peter ministered to the same audience



Why Paul's ministry to the Gentiles was distinct



The difference between Israel's prophetic program and the mystery revealed to Paul



Why James warns the rich while Paul gives different instructions



How context resolves apparent contradictions in Scripture



Why rightly dividing the Word of Truth is essential for sound doctrine



Key Scriptures



James 1



1 Peter 1–2



Matthew 10



Acts 2



Galatians 2



Luke 12



1 Timothy 6



Revelation 13



When we allow each passage to speak within its intended context, Scripture does not contradict itself. Instead, we see God's perfect plan unfolding exactly as He revealed it through His chosen apostles.



AI Overview:



The chronological order of the New Testament books—based on estimated dates of when they were written rather than their traditional arrangement—begins with James and 1 Thessalonians, and concludes with the writings of John. Because exact historical dates are debated by scholars, the timeline below reflects a widely accepted scholarly consensus.

Early Writings (c. AD 48–57)



James: c. AD 48–50



1 Thessalonians: c. AD 50–51



2 Thessalonians: c. AD 51–52



Galatians: c. AD 53–55



1 Corinthians: c. AD 55–57



2 Corinthians: c. AD 57



Romans: c. AD 57–58



Imprisonment and Acts Period (c. AD 60–64)



Philippians: c. AD 60–62



Philemon: c. AD 60–62



Colossians: c. AD 60–62



Ephesians: c. AD 60–62



Luke: c. AD 60–63



Acts: c. AD 62–64



Mark: c. AD 65–66



Late First-Century Writings (c. AD 65–95)



1 Timothy: c. AD 63–65



Titus: c. AD 63–65



1 Peter: c. AD 64–67



2 Timothy: c. AD 66–67



2 Peter: c. AD 67–68



Hebrews: c. AD 67–69



Jude: c. AD 67–69



Matthew: c. AD 70–80



John (Gospel): c. AD 80–90



1, 2, and 3 John: c. AD 90–95



Revelation: c. AD 95



If we compare the order in which the books are placed in the Bible rather than when they are written, we see a distinct pattern:



The Four Gospels:



Matthew



Mark



Luke



John



Transition:



The Acts



The Pauline Epistles:



Romans



1 & 2 Corinthians



Galatians



Ephesians



Philippians



Colossians



1 & 2 Thessalonians



1 & 2 Timothy



Titus



Philemon



The Hebrew Epistles:



Hebrews



James



1 & 2nd Peter



1, 2 & 3 John



Jude



The Revelation



These books are placed in prophetic order, and they lay out a timeline from Christ’s birth to His 2nd coming. James is among the Hebrew epistles directed at Israel that will form during the latter days.



Open your Bible and study with us as we begin Understanding James: Rightly Dividing Truth.



The Unlock the Bible Now ministry provides weekly Sunday Bible Studies to help you understand God's word and unlock the secrets found in the Bible.



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