Bible Mysteries

Podcast Bible Mysteries
Scott Mitchell
Did you ever wonder why the Bible is hard to understand? What if God wrote the Bible in such a way as to hide a deep secret from Satan and his angels?
  Episode 135: The Beginning of Sorrows
    The Beginning of Sorrows Show Notes Summary: Christ spoke of the beginning of sorrows in Matthew 24. I have always understood this to be referring to events that immediately precede the Time of Jacob’s Trouble, or the great tribulation. Until we had our discussion with Ryan Pitterson in our Bible Mysteries Declassified Debriefing 2023, I had never considered that the beginning of sorrows may have begun the moment Christ ascended up to heaven. Today we will look into the Scriptures regarding the timing of this.This Episode brought to you by: Our Premium Subscribers or “Seekers” Brad & Rashelle D.Raine B.Ken H.Maggie B.Stephanie P.L.Scriptures:All Scripture references are from the King James Version of the BibleMatthew 24:3-8, Matthew 24:2, Revelation 11:1-2, Revelation 13:4-7, Daniel 9:26-27, Revelation 13:11-15, Matthew 24:14-16, Matthew 24:27-31, Matthew 24:32-35, Acts 2:38-40, Luke 17:24-25, Matthew 23:29-39, Matthew 24:1-8, Matthew 24:9-14, Acts 1:6-7, Matthew 24:14-18, Romans 13:10-14Takeaway:I would argue in support of Ryan Pitterson’s teaching that the Seven Seals began to be opened as soon as Christ ascended up. All of the events outlined as the beginning of sorrows in Matthew 24 are referenced in the first 5 seals being opened, and the 6th seal appears to be the start of tribulation. The 5th Seal seems to include martyrs from the beginning AND in tribulation, so it bridges the end of the dispensation of grace and the start of tribulation. Paul wrote the night is far spent nearly 2,000 years ago. It would appear he suffered and believe he was in the beginning of sorrows, and we have been 2,000 years.Visit our Websites: https://biblemysteriespodcast.com & https://utbnow.comListen to our Podcast: https://biblemysteriespodcast.comBe a Premium Podcast Subscriber: https://biblemysteries.supercast.comSupport the Ministry: https://secure.subsplash.com/ui/access/BDJH89Contact Us: [email protected] Us: https://www.youtube.com/c/BibleMysteriesFollow Us: https://www.facebook.com/utbnowFollow Us: https://www.instagram.com/biblemysteries/Follow Us: https://twitter.com/biblemyspodcastFollow Us: https://truthsocial.com/@biblemysteries
    5/1/2023
    59:00
  Episode 134: From Rap to Conspiracy - Interview with Josh Monday
    From Rap to Conspiracy - Interview with Josh Monday Show NotesSummary: Josh Monday, along with his brother Jason, host Josh Monday Christian and Conspiracy Podcast. This podcast is two brothers exposing the evil we face in this world. They cover conspiracy theories and show the audience how it relates to the Bible. Josh Monday is a Christian rapper and Army Veteran. His co-host Jason Monday is a Christian, a father and devoted husband. You will see a variety of different podcast hosts come through and be guests on the show, as well as rap artists, pastors, subject matter experts, and servants of the Lord. We are blessed to have Josh on our show today!Questions:Tell me how you came to be savedWhat inspired you to become a Christian rap artist?What impact did your faith have on your service in the Army?What led you to start Christian and Conspiracy Podcast?Did you experience evidence of conspiracies yourself during your time working for the US government?Were you a part of or involved in any covert operations that had an impact on starting your podcast?Besides being brothers in Christ, we have music in common. Did you have a career in music prior to being saved, or did you begin rapping after you got saved?What instruments do you play? Who are you musical influences?How did you come to meet Bro. Ryan Pitterson?Where do you think this nation is heading with our current Commander in Chief? (Feel free not to answer!)As a father, how do you feel satan is particularly interested in sifting our children with deception?Should the Lord tarry, where do you see your podcast heading in the next five years?Takeaway:Josh is on the front lines in the spiritual battle we face. This enlightening interview shows a fresh perspective on how a young man came to be used of the Lord to shine a light of truth and expose the dark secrets of the satanic global elite! Links:Josh has a YouTube channel where you can also hear his music:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv3ecZPFKoHPmY2t9rWk0dQHere is a support website where you can donate to his ministry:https://anchor.fm/josh-monday/supportEmail: [email protected]
    4/24/2023
    1:19:41
  Episode 133: Counter Move - Interview with L.A. Marzulli
    Episode 133: Counter Move - Interview with L.A. Marzulli Show NotesSummary: Once again we are honored to interview the intrepid L. A. Marzulli! L.A. is an award-winning author, lecturer, and filmmaker who has penned 13 books including The Nephilim Trilogy, which made the CBA best sellers list, and Counter Move: How the Nephilim Returned After the Flood, which we will discuss today.Notes:L.A. Marzulli is a frank super-naturalist who lectures on the subjects of UFOs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts, presenting his exhaustive research at conferences and churches, and through media appearances and interviews on numerous national and international radio and television programs.Questions:You make a great analogy out of the disclosure/revealing of UFO’s by the US Government to rungs on a ladder. Where are we on the ladder at this point?Do you believe or have evidence that a covenant was made between the so-called Grays and Pres. Eisenhower to allow abductions of US citizens in exchange for advanced technology?What, in your opinion, is the purpose of the alleged alien/hybrid breeding program?You recently showed photos of what appears to be an actual “Nordic” or fallen angel on a trail cam. It also looks as if an orb or some kind of portal opened seconds before it appeared. What is your take on why this entity allowed itself to be seen?Recent discussion by a Pentagon official indicates there is a “mothership” sending smaller crafts to the earth. What is your take on the deflection/psy-ops that might be going on here?Many of us, including myself, believe there is a direct correlation between the Nephilim and genetic corruption of Genesis 6 to what is going on today in the alien abduction phenomenon. Do you think today’s “Nephilim” are present, active and perhaps not of gigantic size as they were in the past?In Counter Move you explain your theory for how the Nephilim reappeared after the flood of Noah. You take a different position than some on this. Can you briefly summarize your position on this?Also in Counter Move you provide information that the wives that were taken by the Sons of God in Genesis 6 were not by agreement, but may have been forcefully taken or raped. If we compare Gen. 2:24, (Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.) Dan. 2:43, (they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another) and Matt. 24:38, (For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage) there appears to be an agreement or contract of some kind involved in the exchange. Do you think there were no such arrangements and this was all by force only?Do you believe there are Deep Underground Military Bases operating where human Dark Budget military personnel cooperate with fallen entities and demons?Do you have any idea or guess as to when this is all coming to a head?Takeaway:The world is seeing a proliferation of demonic activity today, indicating we are very close to the return of the Lord Jesus Christ. Just as the Dragon used Nephilim hybrids to disrupt God’s prophetic program, L.A. reveals a final incursion of Nephilim is not only coming, but is already here!Links:https://lamarzulli.nethttps://www.youtube.com/@TheLamarzulli
    4/17/2023
    37:47
  Episode 132: Things Under the Earth
    Things Under the Earth Show NotesSummary: Are there DUMBs, or Deep Underground Military Bases, in the US? Are these Dark Budget military/alien joint ventures working in cooperation to bring about the coming deception? Are there ancient underground civilizations? Would the Bible have any thing to say about underground entities or subterranean fallen angels? Let’s explore the Word of God!This Episode brought to you by: Our Premium Subscribers or “Seekers” Kim S. Kim T.Daniel D.Notes:Under the earth: Gr. katachthonios (kat-akh-thon’-ee-os) - subterraneanrefers to those who dwell in the world below, departed soulsDead: Heb. rᵊp̄ā’îm (raw-faw’) - ghosts of the dead, shades, spiritsCompare rᵊp̄ā’îm and the giants (Rephaim)רְפָאִים vs רְפָאִים - Two separate entries in Strongs, exact same word.Scriptures:All Scripture references are from the King James Version of the BiblePhilippians 2:5-11, Revelation 5:11-13, Job 28:5, Exodus 20:4, Proverbs 15:24-25, Isaiah 14:9-11, Jeremiah 31:35-37, Amos 2:9, Ezekiel 31:1-17, Luke 16:19-26, 2 Peter 2:4-5, Jude 1:6, Revelation 9:1-6, Revelation 6:12-17, Isaiah 24:1-23, Job 26:5, Isaiah 26:13-14, Jeremiah 11:9-13, Isaiah 8:5-15Takeaway:The same “dead” that are stirred up to meet Lucifer in Isaiah 14 are mentioned in Job 26. They are the chief ones. The Hebrew word is also translated giants (Rephaim.) The same word Dead is used for Giants. Is Isaiah referring to the Nephilim lords of Genesis 6? They are under the earth! Visit our Websites: https://biblemysteriespodcast.com & https://utbnow.comListen to our Podcast: https://biblemysteriespodcast.comBe a Premium Podcast Subscriber: https://biblemysteries.supercast.comSupport the Ministry: https://secure.subsplash.com/ui/access/BDJH89Contact Us: [email protected] Us: https://www.youtube.com/c/BibleMysteriesFollow Us: https://www.facebook.com/utbnowFollow Us: https://www.instagram.com/biblemysteries/Follow Us: https://twitter.com/biblemyspodcastFollow Us: https://truthsocial.com/@biblemysteries
    4/10/2023
    58:27
  Episode 131: After Two Days
    Episode 131: After Two Days Show NotesSummary: Too many Christians are unaware of the national salvation program that was offered to Israel as a nation during Christ’s earthly ministry. After Israel’s national leaders blasphemed the Holy Spirit in Matt. 12, Christ began to speak openly only in parables. The Kingdom of God went into a mystery form, and the times and seasons were concealed. Is there a cryptic passage of Scripture that is letting us know we are in the Last Days?This Episode brought to you by: Our Premium Subscribers or “Seekers” Isaac E.Edwin P.John L.Notes:Two Days - Christ was crucified in AD33; 2,000 years (Julian Calendar) later is 2033WEF has Agenda 2030; The Mystery of Iniquity is already working!Is the 1,000 Year/Day a formula for working out the times and seasons?Scriptures:All Scripture references are from the King James Version of the BibleHosea 6:1-3, Matthew 10:5-7, Acts 1:6-8, Acts 1:6-8, 1 Thessalonians 5:1-6, 2 Peter 3:10-13, Matthew 24:42-51, Matthew 12:29-30, Luke 11:17-26, Romans 13:11-12, John 9:1-5, 2 Peter 1:19, Malachi 4:1-3, Genesis 2:1-3, Hebrews 4:1-5, Luke 6:5, Revelation 20:4, 2 Peter 3:5-9, Hosea 6:1-3Takeaway:2 Peter 3:5-9 is an important hidden truth. Israel seeks to enter into rest, which is the Sabbath, the rest of God. During this time they will rule as priests in the Kingdom. This is why the Kingdom of Heaven was offered to them. The Sabbath is the 7th day. A day with the Lord is as 1,000 years. The Sabbath is the 1,000 Year reign of Christ. Christ is Lord of the Sabbath. What is the 1,000 year/Day formula telling us? This formula is in connection to the coming wrath of God and Christ’s return. If we apply it to Hosea 6, are the two days equal to 2,000 years since Christ went to His place?Links:Website: https://biblemysteriespodcast.comSubscribe: https:/https://biblemysteries.supercast.comEmail: [email protected]: ttps://secure.subsplash.com/ui/access/BDJH89
    4/3/2023
    1:06:48

About Bible Mysteries

Did you ever wonder why the Bible is hard to understand? What if God wrote the Bible in such a way as to hide a deep secret from Satan and his angels? Bible Mysteries unlocks the secrets in the Bible! Join Scott and John as they guide you through ancient mysteries that reveal much about what is going on in your world today.
