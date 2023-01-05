Bible Mysteries Podcast

Episode 131: After Two Days Show NotesSummary: Too many Christians are unaware of the national salvation program that was offered to Israel as a nation during Christ’s earthly ministry. After Israel’s national leaders blasphemed the Holy Spirit in Matt. 12, Christ began to speak openly only in parables. The Kingdom of God went into a mystery form, and the times and seasons were concealed. Is there a cryptic passage of Scripture that is letting us know we are in the Last Days?This Episode brought to you by: Our Premium Subscribers or “Seekers” Isaac E.Edwin P.John L.Notes:Two Days - Christ was crucified in AD33; 2,000 years (Julian Calendar) later is 2033WEF has Agenda 2030; The Mystery of Iniquity is already working!Is the 1,000 Year/Day a formula for working out the times and seasons?Scriptures:All Scripture references are from the King James Version of the BibleHosea 6:1-3, Matthew 10:5-7, Acts 1:6-8, Acts 1:6-8, 1 Thessalonians 5:1-6, 2 Peter 3:10-13, Matthew 24:42-51, Matthew 12:29-30, Luke 11:17-26, Romans 13:11-12, John 9:1-5, 2 Peter 1:19, Malachi 4:1-3, Genesis 2:1-3, Hebrews 4:1-5, Luke 6:5, Revelation 20:4, 2 Peter 3:5-9, Hosea 6:1-3Takeaway:2 Peter 3:5-9 is an important hidden truth. Israel seeks to enter into rest, which is the Sabbath, the rest of God. During this time they will rule as priests in the Kingdom. This is why the Kingdom of Heaven was offered to them. The Sabbath is the 7th day. A day with the Lord is as 1,000 years. The Sabbath is the 1,000 Year reign of Christ. Christ is Lord of the Sabbath. What is the 1,000 year/Day formula telling us? This formula is in connection to the coming wrath of God and Christ’s return. If we apply it to Hosea 6, are the two days equal to 2,000 years since Christ went to His place?Links:Website: https://biblemysteriespodcast.comSubscribe: https:/https://biblemysteries.supercast.comEmail: [email protected]
