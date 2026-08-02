Bible Mysteries Podcast

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346 episodes
- The Epistle of James has puzzled Christians for centuries. Does James teach salvation by works? Why do his words seem so different from Paul's? Can both be true?
In this first lesson of our new series, we begin by examining the historical setting, audience, and purpose of the Book of James. By comparing Scripture with Scripture, we discover that James wrote to the twelve tribes of Israel and that understanding his audience is essential to correctly interpreting his message.
This study also examines the relationship between James, Peter, and Paul, highlighting the importance of rightly dividing the Word of Truth so that apparent contradictions disappear and the harmony of God's Word becomes clear.
In this lesson:
Why James addresses "the twelve tribes scattered abroad"
The historical setting of the Epistle of James
How James and Peter ministered to the same audience
Why Paul's ministry to the Gentiles was distinct
The difference between Israel's prophetic program and the mystery revealed to Paul
Why James warns the rich while Paul gives different instructions
How context resolves apparent contradictions in Scripture
Why rightly dividing the Word of Truth is essential for sound doctrine
Key Scriptures
James 1
1 Peter 1–2
Matthew 10
Acts 2
Galatians 2
Luke 12
1 Timothy 6
Revelation 13
When we allow each passage to speak within its intended context, Scripture does not contradict itself. Instead, we see God's perfect plan unfolding exactly as He revealed it through His chosen apostles.
AI Overview:
The chronological order of the New Testament books—based on estimated dates of when they were written rather than their traditional arrangement—begins with James and 1 Thessalonians, and concludes with the writings of John. Because exact historical dates are debated by scholars, the timeline below reflects a widely accepted scholarly consensus.
Early Writings (c. AD 48–57)
James: c. AD 48–50
1 Thessalonians: c. AD 50–51
2 Thessalonians: c. AD 51–52
Galatians: c. AD 53–55
1 Corinthians: c. AD 55–57
2 Corinthians: c. AD 57
Romans: c. AD 57–58
Imprisonment and Acts Period (c. AD 60–64)
Philippians: c. AD 60–62
Philemon: c. AD 60–62
Colossians: c. AD 60–62
Ephesians: c. AD 60–62
Luke: c. AD 60–63
Acts: c. AD 62–64
Mark: c. AD 65–66
Late First-Century Writings (c. AD 65–95)
1 Timothy: c. AD 63–65
Titus: c. AD 63–65
1 Peter: c. AD 64–67
2 Timothy: c. AD 66–67
2 Peter: c. AD 67–68
Hebrews: c. AD 67–69
Jude: c. AD 67–69
Matthew: c. AD 70–80
John (Gospel): c. AD 80–90
1, 2, and 3 John: c. AD 90–95
Revelation: c. AD 95
If we compare the order in which the books are placed in the Bible rather than when they are written, we see a distinct pattern:
The Four Gospels:
Matthew
Mark
Luke
John
Transition:
The Acts
The Pauline Epistles:
Romans
1 & 2 Corinthians
Galatians
Ephesians
Philippians
Colossians
1 & 2 Thessalonians
1 & 2 Timothy
Titus
Philemon
The Hebrew Epistles:
Hebrews
James
1 & 2nd Peter
1, 2 & 3 John
Jude
The Revelation
These books are placed in prophetic order, and they lay out a timeline from Christ’s birth to His 2nd coming. James is among the Hebrew epistles directed at Israel that will form during the latter days.
Open your Bible and study with us as we begin Understanding James: Rightly Dividing Truth.
The Unlock the Bible Now ministry provides weekly Sunday Bible Studies to help you understand God's word and unlock the secrets found in the Bible.
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- Encore Presentation:
While Scott and John are away this week, we're revisiting one of our favorite past episodes. The questions surrounding the spiritual realm remain just as relevant today, and we pray this study encourages you to search the Scriptures with us. We'll be back next week with a brand-new episode.
There is much we don't understand about the spiritual realm. Join us as we explore its potential physicality, revealing what the Bible truly says about God's kingdom. From thrones to armies, discover if human civilization mirrors a tangible, unseen heavenly world.
Scriptures:
All Scripture references are from the King James Version of the Bible.
John 4:21-24, Hebrews 1:13-14, Psalm 104:1-5, Genesis 3:8, 1 Corinthians 15:45, Luke 23:39, Philippians 3:21, Psalm 45:1-8, Ezekiel 1:4-14, Ezekiel 1:15-20, Ezekiel 1:26-28, Revelation 4:1-8, Revelation 5:6-7, Psalm 78:21-25, Psalm 18:6-15, Matthew 27:50-54, Isaiah 66:15-16, Psalm 24:7-10, Revelation 12:7-9, 2 Kings 6:17
Takeaway:
The many verses that give us a glimpse into the spiritual realm show us a kingdom and civilization with crops, horses, armies, weapons, and thrones. If this is only understood metaphorically, then the Bible is somewhat disingenuous. If, however, it is to be understood literally, then human civilization is patterned after the spiritual realm because it is natural and has substance. We cannot see it yet, but there is a physicality to the kingdom of God that we cannot understand. May the Lord open our eyes to see!
Bible Mysteries is an educational ministry podcast exposing the ancient spiritual battle in the modern world. We seek to reveal the secrets in the Scriptures that current satanic world systems are trying to suppress. Join us each week as we discuss things in the Bible the world doesn’t want you to know.
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From Eden to AI: A Biblical Look at Artificial Intelligence - Interview with Vicki Joy Anderson Episode 29207/20/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Is artificial intelligence simply another technological breakthrough, or could it reflect spiritual patterns that have existed since the earliest pages of Scripture?
In this episode, Scott Mitchell and John Potts welcome back author Vicki Joy Anderson to discuss her new book, From Eden to AI: How Fallen Angels and Ancient Idolatry Are Ensnaring Humanity Through Modern Technology. Together they examine how biblical themes of idolatry, forbidden knowledge, and spiritual deception may help Christians think carefully about the rapid rise of AI and modern technology.
The conversation explores the Genesis 6 account, the continuing seed war, ancient sacred stones, meteorites, Silicon Valley, artificial intelligence, and why discernment is essential as technology becomes increasingly woven into everyday life. Rather than encouraging fear, this discussion challenges believers to remain grounded in Scripture, ask honest questions, and keep their confidence in Jesus Christ rather than in human innovation.
Topics Covered
Why Genesis 6 provides an important foundation for understanding spiritual warfare
Ancient idolatry and its possible parallels with modern technology
The biblical significance of sacred stones, mountains, and ancient worship
Meteorites, silicon, and why these subjects appear throughout history
Silicon Valley and the development of artificial intelligence
Whether AI should be viewed simply as a tool or something requiring greater spiritual discernment
The Tower of Babel and mankind's pursuit of knowledge apart from God
CERN, transhumanism, and discussions surrounding future technology
Why Christians should avoid fear while remaining spiritually vigilant
The importance of asking biblical questions without elevating speculation to doctrine
Keeping our hope anchored in Christ as technology continues to advance
Key Scriptures
Genesis 3:15
Genesis 6
Genesis 11
Deuteronomy 32
Psalm 82
Ezekiel 28
Acts 19:35
Revelation 9
Revelation 12
2 Peter 3:8
Ecclesiastes 1:9
Resources Mentioned
From Eden to AI: How Fallen Angels and Ancient Idolatry Are Ensnaring Humanity Through Modern Technology by Vicki Joy Anderson
Buy Now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4VMLSGJ?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
They Only Come Out at Night by Vicki Joy Anderson https://prophecywatchers.com/product/they-only-come-out-at-night-exposing-the-dark-weapon-of-sleep-paralysis-by-vicki-joy-anderson-foreword-by-l-a-marzulli/
https://www.vickijoyanderson.com
Read the Companion Blog:
Ancient Idolatry and Modern Technology: What the Bible Reveals About AI https://www.biblemysteriespodcast.com/post/ancient-idolatry-and-modern-technology-what-the-bible-reveals-about-ai
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- The Bible warns of a future deception so powerful that it is called the strong delusion. In 2 Thessalonians 2, Paul explains that those who reject the truth will believe a lie as the world embraces the Antichrist and his counterfeit kingdom.
In this Bible lesson, Scott traces this prophecy throughout Scripture, examining how the mystery of iniquity is already at work and how Satan's final deception will culminate during the Tribulation. The lesson explores the relationship between the strong delusion, the revealing of the man of sin, false signs and wonders, and the worldwide rejection of God's truth.
In this lesson you'll learn:
Why God sends the strong delusion according to 2 Thessalonians 2.
The connection between the Antichrist, Satan's lying signs and wonders, and the coming deception.
How Scripture describes the mystery of iniquity already working in the world.
Biblical patterns from Genesis, the days of Noah, Balaam, and Revelation that point toward the last days.
Why the world's final deception centers on worshiping the Beast instead of the true Messiah.
The importance of standing on the truth of God's Word before that day comes.
Key Scriptures
2 Thessalonians 2
Matthew 24
Romans 1
Ephesians 4
James 5
2 Peter 2–3
Jude
Revelation 13–14
Final Encouragement
The Bible's warnings about the coming deception are not given to create fear but to point people to the hope found in Jesus Christ. Salvation is available today through faith in Him, and those who trust Christ need not fear the deception that is yet to come.
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- The Bible speaks of both Zion and the Daughter of Babylon, but why are these two connected in prophecy? While many passages clearly refer to Israel's historical captivity under Nebuchadnezzar, others appear to point beyond ancient Babylon to a future spiritual and prophetic fulfillment.
In this episode, Scott and John compare passages from Zechariah, Isaiah, Psalms, Jeremiah, Micah, Matthew, and Revelation to examine whether the Daughter of Babylon represents more than the Babylonian Empire. Scripture reveals striking parallels between the Daughter of Babylon in the Old Testament and Mystery Babylon in Revelation, raising important questions about Jerusalem, the end times, and God's ultimate judgment of apostate religion.
Rather than relying on speculation, this study follows the biblical pattern of comparing Scripture with Scripture to understand how prophecy unfolds.
In this episode:
Why Zechariah connects Zion with the Daughter of Babylon.
What Psalm 137 reveals about Babylon's relationship to Israel.
The significance of Isaiah's description of the Daughter of Babylon.
How Babylon's sorceries, pride, and wealth parallel Mystery Babylon in Revelation.
Why Revelation describes Babylon as the mother of harlots.
Jesus' warning to Jerusalem and its connection to the blood of the prophets.
Whether apostate Jerusalem fulfills the role of Mystery Babylon.
The prophetic importance of the merchants, kings, and global commerce in Revelation 18.
How the materials listed in Revelation resemble those used to build the Tabernacle and Temple.
God's command to "Come out of her, my people."
The future destruction of Babylon and Christ's coming kingdom.
Key Scriptures
Zechariah 2:7–13
Psalm 137
Isaiah 47
Jeremiah 50–51
Micah 4:10
Matthew 23:33–39
Revelation 17–18
As always, we encourage you to open your Bible, compare these passages carefully, and allow Scripture to interpret Scripture as you study God's prophetic Word.
Read the companion blog: Who Is the Daughter of Babylon? What the Bible Reveals About Zion and Prophecy
https://www.biblemysteriespodcast.com/post/who-is-the-daughter-of-babylon-what-the-bible-reveals-about-zion-and-prophecy
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Bible Mysteries is an educational ministry podcast exposing the ancient spiritual battle in the modern world. We seek to reveal the secrets in the Scriptures that current satanic world systems are trying to suppress. Join us each week as we discuss things in the Bible the world doesn’t want you to know.
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About Bible Mysteries
Did you ever wonder why the Bible is hard to understand? What if God wrote the Bible in such a way as to hide a deep secret from Satan and his angels? Bible Mysteries unlocks the secrets in the Bible! Join Scott and John as they guide you through ancient mysteries that reveal much about what is going on in your world today. Learn more at https://biblemysteriespodcast.comPodcast website
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