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Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

ghoststoriesfortheend
HistoryNews
Ghost Stories For The End Of The World
Latest episode

125 episodes

  • Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

    110 - Otto in Ireland v: Seed Capital

    08/06/2026 | 12 mins.
    Where did all the money go? Otto knows.

     

    **UNLOCK THE FULL EPISODE AND MORE HERE**:

    https://www.patreon.com/c/GhostStoriesForTheEnd

     

    SOUNDTRACKS AVAILABLE HERE:

    https://ghoststoriesfortheendoftheworld.bandcamp.com/
  • Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

    109 - Otto in Ireland IV: Trials

    07/25/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Trials, werewolves, MKUltra, The Hill Project, arms dealing, British, espionage, the Zone. All this and more as the Nazi dream ends, the rats find lines, and Otto finds love after war.

     

    **SUPPORT THE SHOW HERE**: https://www.patreon.com/c/GhostStoriesForTheEnd
  • Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

    108 - Otto in Ireland iii: Bragging Scars

    07/10/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Otto's war, Hitler's Irishmen, and the fall of the Third Reich.

     

    SUPPORT THE SHOW HERE:

    https://www.patreon.com/c/GhostStoriesForTheEnd
  • Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

    BOOKS OF WAR 10: Petrosino's Blues pt ii

    06/30/2026 | 11 mins.
    We reopen the Books with a discussion of how Petrosino continues his war against the mafia and "the Black Hand", while Don Vito journeys to the USA and quietly becomes the most powerful mafia lord in Sicily, culminating in a bloody confrontation that becomes the stuff of Sicilian legend.

     

    ***UNLOCK THE FULL EPISODE HERE***

    https://www.patreon.com/c/GhostStoriesForTheEnd
  • Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

    107 - Otto in Ireland ii: Spiders, Werewolves, Lobsters and Parachutes

    06/24/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Ryan and myself continue our investigation of nazis and the Spider Network in the Emerald Isle. 

     

    SUPPORT THE SHOW HERE:

    https://www.patreon.com/c/GhostStoriesForTheEnd
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About Ghost Stories For The End Of The World
An occult history of post-war politics, true crime, corruption, and how we got here.
Podcast website
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