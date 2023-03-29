Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

An occult history of post-war politics, true crime, corruption, and how we got here. More
62 - Olof Palme 1: Come and See
When he had opened the fourth seal I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, "Come and see." And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat upon him was Death, and Hell followed with him.
5/19/2023
1:29:15
61 - The Horror of Police with Travis Linnemann
I'm joined this evening by friend of the show Travis Linnemann - author, academic and associate professor at Kansas University - to discuss the cops, the uncanny, the weird and the eerie. Travis is the author of THE HORROR OF POLICE. Get a copy pronto.
This was actually supposed to be up on Friday just gone but technical issues delayed release. A chill discussion about the journey, and our final thoughts on The Octopus story. No fireworks in this one but some good vibes.
4/11/2023
1:08:48
59 - THE OCTOPUS 13: The Future is History
"Back in the days of hippie simplicity, people liked to blame 'the CIA' or 'a secret rogue operation.' But this is a new enemy, unnameable, locatable on no organization chart or budget line. Who knows? Maybe even the CIA's scared of them.”
Turn on the evening news some time. Everything ends.
