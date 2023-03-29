Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ghost Stories For The End Of The World in the App
Listen to Ghost Stories For The End Of The World in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

Podcast Ghost Stories For The End Of The World
Podcast Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

ghoststoriesfortheend
add
An occult history of post-war politics, true crime, corruption, and how we got here. More
HistoryTrue CrimeNewsPolitics
An occult history of post-war politics, true crime, corruption, and how we got here. More

Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • 62 - Olof Palme 1: Come and See
    SUPPORT THE SHOW HERE: https://www.patreon.com/GhostStoriesForTheEnd   When he had opened the fourth seal I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, "Come and see." And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat upon him was Death, and Hell followed with him.   OCTOPUS soundtrack available here: https://ghoststoriesfortheendoftheworld.bandcamp.com/album/the-octopus-music-and-atmospheres-from-the-sea-floor   Deep state ambiance: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1K5u6jESjv9snQgdiuUTKB  
    5/19/2023
    1:29:15
  • 61 - The Horror of Police with Travis Linnemann
    I'm joined this evening by friend of the show Travis Linnemann - author, academic and associate professor at Kansas University - to discuss the cops, the uncanny, the weird and the eerie. Travis is the author of THE HORROR OF POLICE. Get a copy pronto.   Support the show here: https://www.patreon.com/GhostStoriesForTheEnd   OCTOPUS SOUNDTRACK HERE: https://ghoststoriesfortheendoftheworld.bandcamp.com/album/the-octopus-music-and-atmospheres-from-the-sea-floor  
    5/5/2023
    1:38:01
  • LETO II: THE TRUTHENING **TRAILER**
    Unlock here: https://www.patreon.com/GhostStoriesForTheEnd  
    4/24/2023
    2:51
  • 60 - THE OCTOPUS: Epilogue
    SUPPORT THE SHOW HERE: https://www.patreon.com/GhostStoriesForTheEnd   This was actually supposed to be up on Friday just gone but technical issues delayed release. A chill discussion about the journey, and our final thoughts on The Octopus story. No fireworks in this one but some good vibes.
    4/11/2023
    1:08:48
  • 59 - THE OCTOPUS 13: The Future is History
    https://www.patreon.com/GhostStoriesForTheEnd   "Back in the days of hippie simplicity, people liked to blame 'the CIA' or 'a secret rogue operation.' But this is a new enemy, unnameable, locatable on no organization chart or budget line. Who knows? Maybe even the CIA's scared of them.”   Turn on the evening news some time. Everything ends.   Soundtrack available here: https://ghoststoriesfortheendoftheworld.bandcamp.com/album/the-octopus-music-and-atmospheres-from-the-sea-floor
    3/29/2023
    2:57:41

More History podcasts

About Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

An occult history of post-war politics, true crime, corruption, and how we got here.
Podcast website

Listen to Ghost Stories For The End Of The World, Music From 100 Years Ago and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

Ghost Stories For The End Of The World

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store