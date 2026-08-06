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125 episodes
- Trials, werewolves, MKUltra, The Hill Project, arms dealing, British, espionage, the Zone. All this and more as the Nazi dream ends, the rats find lines, and Otto finds love after war.
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- We reopen the Books with a discussion of how Petrosino continues his war against the mafia and "the Black Hand", while Don Vito journeys to the USA and quietly becomes the most powerful mafia lord in Sicily, culminating in a bloody confrontation that becomes the stuff of Sicilian legend.
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About Ghost Stories For The End Of The World
An occult history of post-war politics, true crime, corruption, and how we got here.Podcast website
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