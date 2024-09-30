Over the years, Pocahontas’ life story has become distorted, sensationalized and mythologized. Hell, it even got turned into an exceptionally crappy Disney movie! In this series, Norm separates fact from fiction as he delves into the complicated, fascinating life of Pocahontas.
Remember, kids, history hoes always cite their sources! For this episode, Norm pulled from:
Custalow, Linwood, and Angela L. Daniel. The True Story of Pocahontas. Fulcrum Publishing, 2007.
Henricus. “Making a House a Home in Powhatan Indian Communities,” January 31, 2020. https://henricus.org/2020/01/31/making-a-house-a-home-in-powhatan-indian-communities/.
Townsend, Camilla. Pocahontas and the Powhatan Dilemna. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2004.
Woodward, Grace Steele. Pocahontas. Univ. of Oklahoma Press, 1969.
Are you enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Then please leave us a 5-star rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts!
Are you *really* enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Well, calm down, history ho! You can get more of us on Patreon at patreon.com/oldtimeypodcast. At the $5 level, you’ll get a monthly bonus episode (with video!), access to our 90’s style chat room, plus the entire back catalog of bonus episodes from Kristin’s previous podcast, Let’s Go To Court.
--------
1:33:35
30: Ya Call This Art??
Note: Hi friends. We had to say goodbye to our sweet, 17-year-old cat, Boo, this week, so we’re releasing this episode from our Patreon. We’ll be back to our regularly scheduled programming next week.
Teri Horton didn’t mince words. The $5 thrift store painting she’d picked up for a friend was ugly. Very ugly. It wasn’t even what she’d call art. It looked like blobs and sprays of paint flung willy-nilly on a massive canvas. So, when Teri’s friend didn’t want the painting, Teri wasn’t offended. But Teri was sure surprised when an art teacher told her she might have purchased a genuine Jackson Pollock painting.
Teri’s response was quick. “Who the f*** is Jackson Pollock?”
Remember, kids, history hoes always cite their sources! For this episode, Kristin pulled from:
The documentary, “Who the #$and% is Jackson Pollock?”
“The Case for Jackson Pollock,” by PBS Digital Studios
“The Mark of a Masterpiece” by David Grann for the New Yorker
“Jackson Pollock: Demystifying America’s Most Influential Painter,” by The Conspiracy of Art YouTube channel
“$50-million question,” by Louise Baring for The National Post
“‘Ugly’ painting’s creator still disputed; now artists claim it,” by Kristina Sauerwein for The Los Angeles Times
“A thrift-shop Jackson Pollock masterpiece?” 60 Minutes
“‘Bakersfield Mist’ pits art misfit against art maven,” by Barbara Yoresh for the Indian River Press Journal
“Costa Mesa woman known for the fight to authenticate a possible Jackson Pollock painting dies without selling it,” by Susan Hoffman for the Daily Pilot
“After 25 years, Costa Mesa woman still holding out for a ‘fair price,’” for the Daily Pilot
--------
1:56:36
29: Frances Perkins Gave Us the Weekend (Part 2)
Frances Perkins wasn’t just the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet. She was also America’s longest serving Secretary of Labor. The only thing that overshadows her status as a trailblazer is what she accomplished in office. She’s the reason we have Social Security. She led the fight to end child labor, to establish a minimum wage and to create the 40-hour work week. She tried to establish universal health care… but hey, she was only human.
Ready for the sad part? She did all of that while under constant personal attacks. Her political opponents tried to impeach her. They spread a rumor that she hadn’t been born in America. Hmm… does any of that sound familiar? Ya know what Paula Abdul says… two steps forward and two steps back…
Remember, kids, history hoes always cite their sources! For this episode, Kristin pulled from:
The documentary, “Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare.”
The book, “The Woman Behind the New Deal,” by Kirstin Downey
The Frances Perkins Center website
“Frances Perkins” entry on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Website
Are you enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Then please leave us a 5-star rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts!
Are you *really* enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Well, calm down, history ho! You can get more of us on Patreon at patreon.com/oldtimeypodcast. At the $5 level, you’ll get a monthly bonus episode (with video!), access to our 90’s style chat room, plus the entire back catalog of bonus episodes from Kristin’s previous podcast, Let’s Go To Court.
--------
1:47:07
28: Frances Perkins Fights For Workers Rights (Part 1)
Frances Perkins was the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet. She’s the reason we have Social Security. She led the fight to end child labor, to establish a minimum wage and to create the 40-hour work week. In this episode, we find out how this remarkable woman got her start. Did it help that her birth name was Fanny??? Possibly! Bad names build character!
Remember, kids, history hoes always cite their sources! For this episode, Kristin pulled from:
The documentary, “Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare.”
The book, “The Woman Behind the New Deal,” by Kirstin Downey
The Frances Perkins Center website
Are you enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Then please leave us a 5-star rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts!
Are you *really* enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Well, calm down, history ho! You can get more of us on Patreon at patreon.com/oldtimeypodcast. At the $5 level, you’ll get a monthly bonus episode (with video!), access to our 90’s style chat room, plus the entire back catalog of bonus episodes from Kristin’s previous podcast, Let’s Go To Court.
--------
1:39:24
27: The Gross History of the Lobotomy
Walter Jackson Freeman wanted to do something *big.* As a neurologist for the nation’s largest psychiatric hospital, he saw patients who desperately needed help. But, absent any major medical breakthroughs, Walter was powerless to do much of anything.
So he spent years searching for *the thing* that separated people with mental illnesses from the normies. He studied brains. He measured them. He compared. In the end, he came up with nothing. He was devastated by his lack of progress. Then, in 1936, he came across the research of a Portuguese neurologist named Antonio Egas Moniz. Antonio had just developed a new procedure called a leucotomy. He’d performed it on 20 patients, and it had helped some of them.
Walter wasn’t the least bit skeptical. He took the leucotomy, gave it a little spin and a new name, and began performing it with reckless abandon. It would be years before people understood the risks of the lobotomy.
Remember, kids, history hoes always cite their sources! For this episode, Kristin pulled from:
“The Lobotomist” episode of American Experience
“Rosemary: the Hidden Kennedy Daughter,” book review by Meryl Gordon for The New York Times
“D.C. Neurosurgeon Pioneered 'Operation Icepick' Technique,” by By Glenn Frankel for the Washington Post
“Walter Jackson Freeman, Father of the Lobotomy,” By Al Ridenour for Mental Floss
“My Lobotomy” episode of StoryCorp
Are you enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Then please leave us a 5-star rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts!
Are you *really* enjoying An Old Timey Podcast? Well, calm down, history ho! You can get more of us on Patreon at patreon.com/oldtimeypodcast. At the $5 level, you’ll get a monthly bonus episode (with video!), access to our 90’s style chat room, plus the entire back catalog of bonus episodes from Kristin’s previous podcast, Let’s Go To Court.
History class just got hilariously inappropriate.
Kristin Caruso, co-host of the true crime comedy podcast, Let’s Go To Court (14M+ downloads), and Norman Caruso, creator of the Gaming Historian YouTube channel (1M+ subscribers), team up to deliver a history podcast that is well researched, wide-ranging, and deeply silly.
In other words, this is a podcast for intellectuals. Intellectuals who make fart jokes.