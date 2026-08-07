0:00 Intro 0:08 Fake death 5:56 Camping trip 9:42 Leave first Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

0:00 Intro 0:25 Scars 2:27 Jeep like 8:24 Worst guy ever 10:32 Perfect match Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

0:00 Intro 0:08 Experience 3:00 Review 5:59 Days off 8:28 Group project 12:37 Sick days Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

r/Bestof My Old Bully is Bullying My Child

I read Reddit stories with emotion and with funny voices. My most popular subreddits are r/Prorevenge, r/Entitledparents, and r/Choosingbeggars Subscribe to unlock bonus episodes: https://anchor.fm/rslash/subscribe

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