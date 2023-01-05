Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
rSlash

Podcast rSlash
rSlash Reads Reddit
I read Reddit stories with emotion and with funny voices. My most popular subreddits are r/Prorevenge, r/Entitledparents, and r/Choosingbeggars
Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 1190
  • r/AITA I Almost DIED Because of My Girlfriend
    https://www.youtube.com/rslash
    5/2/2023
    14:38
  • r/Maliciouscompliance Kick You in the Nuts? If You Say So!
    https://www.youtube.com/rslash
    5/1/2023
    14:15
  • r/Entitledparents Karen Demands I Give Her My Company
    https://www.youtube.com/rslash
    4/30/2023
    14:35
  • r/Askreddit What's Your "I Watched The World BURN" Story?
    https://www.youtube.com/rslash
    4/29/2023
    18:35
  • r/Prorevenge Take My Parking Spot? GET ARRESTED!
    https://www.youtube.com/rslash
    4/28/2023
    14:06

About rSlash

I read Reddit stories with emotion and with funny voices. My most popular subreddits are r/Prorevenge, r/Entitledparents, and r/Choosingbeggars Subscribe to unlock bonus episodes: https://anchor.fm/rslash/subscribe
