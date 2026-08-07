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rSlash

rSlash Reads Reddit
Comedy
rSlash
Latest episode

2386 episodes

  • rSlash

    r/Bestof My Old Bully is Bullying My Child

    08/07/2026 | 14 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:08 Multi generational bully

    5:18 Family affair
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • rSlash

    r/Maliciouscompliance Dumb Manager Ruins Her Own Career

    08/06/2026 | 16 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:08 Experience

    3:00 Review

    5:59 Days off

    8:28 Group project

    12:37 Sick days
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  • rSlash

    r/Amithedevil Scars Should Be Illegal

    08/05/2026 | 15 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:25 Scars

    2:27 Jeep like

    8:24 Worst guy ever

    10:32 Perfect match
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • rSlash

    r/Bestof Boyfriend Faked His Death to Prank Me

    08/04/2026 | 17 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:08 Fake death

    5:56 Camping trip

    9:42 Leave first
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • rSlash

    r/Prorevenge I Put Him in $100,000 in Debt

    08/04/2026 | 17 mins.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About rSlash
I read Reddit stories with emotion and with funny voices. My most popular subreddits are r/Prorevenge, r/Entitledparents, and r/Choosingbeggars Subscribe to unlock bonus episodes: https://anchor.fm/rslash/subscribe
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Comedy

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