Something’s Burning - It’s All About That Bao with Meghan Trainor, Her Brother, Ryan, and Me!

Meghan Trainor comes over with her brother, Ryan, to talk about buns in the oven, being sober, and the size of Pete Davidson’s dick. Plus, I’m serving up Sesame Chicken in Bao Buns and serenading her with her own song. Follow Meghan: https://www.instagram.com/meghantrainor/ Follow Ryan: https://www.instagram.com/ryan.trainor/ TAKIN IT BACK https://meghantrainor.lnk.to/takinitbackdeluxe DEAR FUTURE MAMA https://www.harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-horizon/meghan-trainor-dear-future-mama/ Get Season 1 of Something’s Burning, brand new merch, and the full UNCUT version at https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning BAO BUNS Ingredients All-purpose flour Instant yeast Baking Powder White sugar Milk Oil 1. Combine flour, instant yeast, baking powder, and sugar in a bowl 2. Add milk, then knead by hand until a rough dough is formed 3. Let rest for 10 min. Knead again until smooth 4. Roll dough into a rope shape, then divide into equal pieces 5. Flatten into an oval shape with a rolling pin 6. Brush a thin layer of oil on top and fold in half 7. Place bao buns into steamer and let proof for 30-60 min 8. Boil a pot of water, then place steamer on top and turn to medium-low and steam for 10 min SESAME CHICKEN Ingredients Vegetable oil Eggs – lightly beaten Cornstarch All-purpose flour Salt and Pepper Garlic Salt Paprika Chicken breasts – cut into bite-sized pieces Sesame oil Garlic cloves Chinese rice vinegar Honey Sweet Chili Sauce Ketchup Brown Sugar Soy Sauce 1. Put beaten eggs in one bowl and cornstarch in another. 2. Mix flour, salt, pepper, garlic salt, and paprika together in third bowl 3. Dredge chicken in cornstarch, then dip in eggs and dredge in seasoned flour. 4. Heat vegetable oil in wok and cook chicken for 6-7 min. 5. Remove chicken and drain on paper towels 6. Add sesame oil, minced garlic cloves, Chinese rice vinegar, honey, sweet chili sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, and soy sauce into the wok. 7. Cook until sauce reduces by 1/3, then add chicken back in and toss with the sauce. 8. Pull bao buns out of steamer, open, and add chicken This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at http://www.betterhelp.com/burning. Thanks for supporting the show! SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3DC1ICg For TOUR DATES: http://www.bertbertbert.com For FULLY LOADED AT SEA: http://www.bertkreischercruise.com For FULLY LOADED FESTIVAL: https://fullyloadedfestival.com For #THEMACHINEMOVIE Updates: TheMachine.Movie For SOMETHING'S BURNING: https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning-season-1 For MERCH: https://store.bertbertbert.com/ Follow Me! Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/bertkreischer Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BertKreischer Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/bertkreischer YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/user/Akreischer TikTok: http://www.TikTok.com/@bertkreischer Text Me: https://my.community.com/bertkreischer