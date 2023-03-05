Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsComedy
Podcast Bertcast
Bert Kreischer
Comic and man of the world Bert Kreischer shares his wisdom and life with you. More
ComedyArtsPerforming Arts
Available Episodes

5 of 669
  • # 570 - Ryan Sickler Survived a Month in the Hospital
    Today, I sit down with comedian, Ryan Sickler. We talk about his recent hospital stay, spinal surgery, stand up on shrooms, doing gear, why I love his podcast, and much more!  Follow Ryan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryansickler  Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryansickler  Website: http://www.ryansickler.com  Check out Ryan’s brand new special “Lefty’s Son” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXGHgyr2MNA    This episode is also brought to you by SkyLight Frames. Get 10% off, up to $30 when you go to http://www.SkylightFrame.com/bert     This episode is brought to you by Manscaped. Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code BERT at http://www.Manscaped.com     This episode is also brought to you by True Classic. Get 25% off at http://www.trueclassic.com when you use the code “BERT” at checkout.   This episode is also brought to you by Caveman Coffee. Go to  https://cavemancoffeeco.com and use the code “BERT” for 25% off.   SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3DC1ICg  For all TOUR DATES: http://www.bertbertbert.com  For Fully Loaded: https://fullyloadedfestival.com/     Get your tickets for the TOPS OFF WORLD TOUR at bertbertbert.com Sign up for the FULLY LOADED AT SEA waitlist at fullyloadedatsea.com    For Something's Burning: https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning-season-1 For Merch: https://store.bertbertbert.com/    Follow Me! Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/bertkreischer   Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BertKreischer   Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/bertkreischer   YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/user/Akreischer  TikTok: http://www.TikTok.com/@bertkreischer  Text Me: https://my.community.com/bertkreischer 
    5/3/2023
    1:40:26
  • Something’s Burning - It’s All About That Bao with Meghan Trainor, Her Brother, Ryan, and Me!
    Meghan Trainor comes over with her brother, Ryan, to talk about buns in the oven, being sober, and the size of Pete Davidson’s dick.  Plus, I’m serving up Sesame Chicken in Bao Buns  and serenading her with her own song.   Follow Meghan: https://www.instagram.com/meghantrainor/ Follow Ryan: https://www.instagram.com/ryan.trainor/   TAKIN IT BACK https://meghantrainor.lnk.to/takinitbackdeluxe DEAR FUTURE MAMA https://www.harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-horizon/meghan-trainor-dear-future-mama/   Get Season 1 of Something’s Burning, brand new merch, and the full UNCUT version at https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning   BAO BUNS Ingredients All-purpose flour Instant yeast Baking Powder White sugar Milk Oil 1. Combine flour, instant yeast, baking powder, and sugar in a bowl 2. Add milk, then knead by hand until a rough dough is formed 3. Let rest for 10 min. Knead again until smooth 4. Roll dough into a rope shape, then divide into equal pieces 5. Flatten into an oval shape with a rolling pin 6. Brush a thin layer of oil on top and fold in half 7. Place bao buns into steamer and let proof for 30-60 min 8. Boil a pot of water, then place steamer on top and turn to medium-low and steam for 10 min   SESAME CHICKEN Ingredients Vegetable oil Eggs – lightly beaten Cornstarch All-purpose flour Salt and Pepper Garlic Salt Paprika Chicken breasts – cut into bite-sized pieces Sesame oil Garlic cloves Chinese rice vinegar Honey Sweet Chili Sauce Ketchup Brown Sugar Soy Sauce 1. Put beaten eggs in one bowl and cornstarch in another. 2. Mix flour, salt, pepper, garlic salt, and paprika together in third bowl 3. Dredge chicken in cornstarch, then dip in eggs and dredge in seasoned flour. 4. Heat vegetable oil in wok and cook chicken for 6-7 min. 5. Remove chicken and drain on paper towels 6. Add sesame oil, minced garlic cloves, Chinese rice vinegar, honey, sweet chili sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, and soy sauce into the wok. 7. Cook until sauce reduces by 1/3, then add chicken back in and toss with the sauce. 8. Pull bao buns out of steamer, open, and add chicken   This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at http://www.betterhelp.com/burning. Thanks for supporting the show!   SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3DC1ICg For TOUR DATES: http://www.bertbertbert.com For FULLY LOADED AT SEA: http://www.bertkreischercruise.com For FULLY LOADED FESTIVAL: https://fullyloadedfestival.com  For #THEMACHINEMOVIE Updates: TheMachine.Movie   For SOMETHING'S BURNING: https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning-season-1 For MERCH: https://store.bertbertbert.com/   Follow Me! Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/bertkreischer  Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BertKreischer  Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/bertkreischer  YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/user/Akreischer TikTok: http://www.TikTok.com/@bertkreischer Text Me: https://my.community.com/bertkreischer
    4/26/2023
    1:01:28
  • # 569 - Caroline Rhea Brings the Magic
    Today, I sit down with comedian/actor, Caroline Rhea. We talk about Sabrina the Teenage Witch, having funny kids, doing Letterman, gallbladder surgery, dating an army ranger, and much more!    Follow Caroline   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carolinerhea4real  Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarolineRhea    This episode is brought to you by Black Buffalo Zero. Go to http://www.blackbuffalo.com and use the code “BERT” at checkout for 15% off your first order. Warning. This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.    This episode is also brought to you by Mad Rabbit Tattoo. Go to http://www.madrabbit.com/bertcast and use the promo code “BERTCAST” for 25% off.    This episode is also brought to you by Conzuri. Go to http://www.conzuri.com and use the code “BERT” for a total of 45% off your order!    This episode is also brought to you by Rex MD. Go to http://www.rexmd.com/bert for a free gift and up to 90% off prescriptions of generic Viagra or Cialis today.   SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3DC1ICg  For all TOUR DATES: http://www.bertbertbert.com  For Fully Loaded: https://fullyloadedfestival.com/     Get your tickets for the TOPS OFF WORLD TOUR at bertbertbert.com Sign up for the FULLY LOADED AT SEA waitlist at fullyloadedatsea.com    For Something's Burning: https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning-season-1 For Merch: https://store.bertbertbert.com/    Follow Me! Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/bertkreischer   Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BertKreischer   Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/bertkreischer   YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/user/Akreischer  TikTok: http://www.TikTok.com/@bertkreischer  Text Me: https://my.community.com/bertkreischer 
    4/25/2023
    1:30:34
  • # 568 - David Cross is a Bad Influence
    Today, I sit down with comedian/actor, David Cross. We talk about Arrested Development, Mr. Show, how he met Bob Odenkirk, being married to Amber Tamblyn, being a bad influence, and much more!   Follow David  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidcrossofficial  Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidcrosss    This episode is brought to you by Lectric eBikes. Go to http://www.lectricebikes.com to learn more about the XPedition cargo eBike and all of the other sweet models Lectric has to offer!   This episode is brought to you by Better Help. Get 10% off your first month with the discount code “BERT”. Get started today at http://www.betterhelp.com/bert     This episode is also brought to you by Helix. Get up to 20% off all mattress orders and 2 free pillows at http://www.helixsleep.com/bert    This episode is brought to you by Sunday. Get 20% off your custom lawn plan when you visit http://www.getsunday.com/bert    This episode is brought to you by SkyLight Frames. Get 10% off, up to $30 off when you go to http://www.SkylightFrame.com/bert    This episode is also brought to you by Gametime. Go to http://www.gametime.co or download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code “BERTCAST” for $20 off your first purchase.    SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3DC1ICg  For all TOUR DATES: http://www.bertbertbert.com  For Fully Loaded: https://fullyloadedfestival.com/     Get your tickets for the TOPS OFF WORLD TOUR at bertbertbert.com Sign up for the FULLY LOADED AT SEA waitlist at fullyloadedatsea.com    For Something's Burning: https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning-season-1 For Merch: https://store.bertbertbert.com/    Follow Me! Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/bertkreischer   Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BertKreischer   Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/bertkreischer   YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/user/Akreischer  TikTok: http://www.TikTok.com/@bertkreischer  Text Me: https://my.community.com/bertkreischer 
    4/20/2023
    2:00:42
  • Something's Burning - I Really Hope Pardon My Take's Big Cat and PFT Commenter Love Cheesesteaks
    I’m cooking a few different cheesesteaks - traditional, spicy, and a breakfast version - for Pardon My Take’s Big Cat and PFT Commenter just hoping they’ll add ONE of them to their Pardon My Cheesesteaks delivery / takeout service. With three to choose from, the odds seem pretty good. Get Season 1 of Something’s Burning, brand new merch, and the full UNCUT version at https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning CHEESESTEAK 3 WAYS - Onions - Mushrooms - Peppers - Jalapenos - Pepperoncini - Ribeye - Hoagie buns - Provolone cheese - Cheese-Whiz™ - Eggs 1. Chop vegetables 2. Heat oil and put veggies on flat-top 3. Pile onion, mushrooms, bell peppers for traditional cheesesteak 4. Pile onions, jalapeno, pepperoncini for spicy cheesesteak 5. Cut slightly-frozen ribeye into razor thin slices 6. Lay steak on top of both piles of veggies 7. Place ribeye directly on flattop for breakfast cheesesteak 8. Cook eggs 9. Place provolone cheese on both traditional and spicy cheesesteak piles 10. Spread cheese-whiz on buns for spicy and breakfast  cheesesteaks 11. Spread horseradish/garlic aioli on buns for traditional  cheesesteak 12. Load up filling into buns   HORSERADISH GARLIC AIOLI - Sour cream - Mayo - Horseradish - Minced garlic - Salt and Black Pepper - White Pepper - Dried Dill - Garlic Powder 1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir together   This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at http://www.betterhelp.com/burning   This episode is also brought to you by Ship Station. Get a 60-day free trial at http://www.shipstation.com/burning   Something’s Burning is also sponsored by Honey. Get PayPal Honey for free at http://www.joinhoney.com/burning Thanks to our sponsors for supporting the show!   SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3DC1ICg  For all TOUR DATES: http://www.bertbertbert.com  For Fully Loaded: https://fullyloadedfestival.com/     Get your tickets for the TOPS OFF WORLD TOUR at bertbertbert.com Sign up for the FULLY LOADED AT SEA waitlist at fullyloadedatsea.com    For Something's Burning: https://bertyboyproductions.com/somethings-burning-season-1 For Merch: https://store.bertbertbert.com/    Follow Me! Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/bertkreischer   Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BertKreischer   Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/bertkreischer   YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/user/Akreischer  TikTok: http://www.TikTok.com/@bertkreischer  Text Me: https://my.community.com/bertkreischer 
    4/18/2023
    1:02:48

More Comedy podcasts

About Bertcast

Comic and man of the world Bert Kreischer shares his wisdom and life with you.
Podcast website

