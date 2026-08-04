Russell Dickerson hangs out with me to talk about staying authentic and building a country music career after every label passed on him. We get into how his wife helped turn “Yours” into a hit, growing up in a musical family, his teenage metal phase, fatherhood, marriage, and why being a goofy husband and dad works better than trying to act like a mysterious country star. Plus, we talk about his new album, Famous Back Home, and the thrill of drinking in the South.Follow Russell: https://www.instagram.com/russelldickerson

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