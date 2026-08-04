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939 episodes
- Russell Dickerson hangs out with me to talk about staying authentic and building a country music career after every label passed on him. We get into how his wife helped turn “Yours” into a hit, growing up in a musical family, his teenage metal phase, fatherhood, marriage, and why being a goofy husband and dad works better than trying to act like a mysterious country star. Plus, we talk about his new album, Famous Back Home, and the thrill of drinking in the South.Follow Russell: https://www.instagram.com/russelldickerson
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Something’s Burning: Fat Mike + El Hefe Explain Why NOFX Is Really Done | S7 E1007/28/2026 | 1h 38 mins.Punk legends Fat Mike and El Hefe, of NOFX fame, come by the kitchen and I immediately fan-girl out on them and their new documentary. We talk about the final tour, the pressure of playing the same songs for 40 years, the weird beauty of self-deprecation, and what it means to actually be punk. There are coke stories, Bad News Bears lies, and a song about how no one can pronounce my last name.
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NOFX: https://www.instagram.com/nofx
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- Jake Johnson drops by and we compare our completely opposite approaches to set etiquette, life on the road and surprise parties. We also get into dyslexia, raising kids who think differently, money, fame, and my completely reasonable anger over Apple TV’s release schedule of his new bingeable show, Maximum Pleasure Overdrive… I mean Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.
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Something’s Burning: Uncle Roger + Jimmy O Yang Break Down Asian Algorithms | S7 E907/14/2026 | 2h 3 mins.I’ve got Nigel Ng, AKA Uncle Roger, and Jimmy O Yang and for some insane reason I decided to cook Uncle Roger’s famous fried rice from his new cookbook. We talk Asian algorithms, Jamie Oliver, wet markets, Midwest sports culture, and why white guys have unshakable confidence. We also cover gout drinks, Genghis Khan, and colonialism. It’s a real spectrum of topics…
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- Pete Holmes is back and this one somehow turns into a full-blown therapy session about comedy, anxiety, priming, Instagram, sobriety, and why your brain is probably being hijacked by everything you scroll past. We also talk Shane Gillis, Chelsea Handler, bad press, and Pete’s special Silly Silly Fun Boy — which is honestly phenomenal.
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About Bertcast
Comic and man of the world Bert Kreischer shares his wisdom and life with you.Podcast website
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