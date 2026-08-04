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Bertcast

Berty Boy Productions
ArtsComedy
Bertcast
Latest episode

939 episodes

  • Bertcast

    # 723 - Russell Dickerson Bet Everything on “Yours”

    08/04/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    Russell Dickerson hangs out with me to talk about staying authentic and building a country music career after every label passed on him. We get into how his wife helped turn “Yours” into a hit, growing up in a musical family, his teenage metal phase, fatherhood, marriage, and why being a goofy husband and dad works better than trying to act like a mysterious country star. Plus, we talk about his new album, Famous Back Home, and the thrill of drinking in the South.Follow Russell: https://www.instagram.com/russelldickerson
    Sponsors:Everything420 - Head to https://Everything420.com and use code BERT for an extra 15% off your order.Brunt Workwear - Get $10 off at BRUNT with code BERTCAST at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/BERTCAST and enter THE BRUNT POTTY OF GOLD SWEEPSTAKES for your chance to win $50,000. No purchase necessary. Ends 9/18/26. Official rules apply. #BruntpodUltra - Don’t sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% Off with code BERTCAST at takeultra.com! #UltraPouchesBlueChew - Right now, when you buy two months of BlueChew Gold, you get the third for FREE with promo code BERTCAST.Mars Men - For a limited time, our listeners get 50% off FOR LIFE, Free Shipping, AND 3 Free Gifts at Mars Men at https://Mengotomars.com.Square - Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/bert! #squarepod

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  • Bertcast

    Something’s Burning: Fat Mike + El Hefe Explain Why NOFX Is Really Done | S7 E10

    07/28/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Punk legends Fat Mike and El Hefe, of NOFX fame, come by the kitchen and I immediately fan-girl out on them and their new documentary. We talk about the final tour, the pressure of playing the same songs for 40 years, the weird beauty of self-deprecation, and what it means to actually be punk. There are coke stories, Bad News Bears lies, and a song about how no one can pronounce my last name.

    Follow
    NOFX: https://www.instagram.com/nofx
    Fat Mike: https://www.instagram.com/fatmikedude
    El Hefe: https://www.instagram.com/elhefenofx

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  • Bertcast

    # 722 - Jake Johnson Doesn’t Want Johnny Depp Money

    07/21/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Jake Johnson drops by and we compare our completely opposite approaches to set etiquette, life on the road and surprise parties. We also get into dyslexia, raising kids who think differently, money, fame, and my completely reasonable anger over Apple TV’s release schedule of his new bingeable show, Maximum Pleasure Overdrive… I mean Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

    Follow Jake: https://www.instagram.com/mrjakejohnson

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  • Bertcast

    Something’s Burning: Uncle Roger + Jimmy O Yang Break Down Asian Algorithms | S7 E9

    07/14/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    I’ve got Nigel Ng, AKA Uncle Roger, and Jimmy O Yang and for some insane reason I decided to cook Uncle Roger’s famous fried rice from his new cookbook. We talk Asian algorithms, Jamie Oliver, wet markets, Midwest sports culture, and why white guys have unshakable confidence. We also cover gout drinks, Genghis Khan, and colonialism. It’s a real spectrum of topics…

    Follow
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    Jimmy: https://www.instagram.com/jimmyoyang

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  • Bertcast

    # 721 - Pete Holmes Thinks We’re All Being Primed

    07/07/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    Pete Holmes is back and this one somehow turns into a full-blown therapy session about comedy, anxiety, priming, Instagram, sobriety, and why your brain is probably being hijacked by everything you scroll past. We also talk Shane Gillis, Chelsea Handler, bad press, and Pete’s special Silly Silly Fun Boy — which is honestly phenomenal.
    Silly Silly Fun Boy: https://youtu.be/qzsHolR05hg?si=GIpyDAzzeAYjrRet

    Follow Pete Holmes: https://www.instagram.com/peteholmes

    Sponsors:

    Everything420 - Head to https://Everything420.com and use code BERT for an extra 15% off your order.

    Ultra - Don't sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% Off with code BERTCAST at takeultra.com! #UltraPouches

    Magic Spoon - You can get $5 off your next order at https://MagicSpoon.com/BERT.

    BlueChew - Right now, when you buy two months of BlueChew Gold, you get the third for FREE with promo code BERTCAST.

    Square - Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/bert! #squarepod

    SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3DC1ICg

    Stream FREE BERT on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81696123

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    Subscribe to Berty Boy Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@BertyBoyClips

    For all things BERTY BOY PRODUCTIONS: https://bertyboyproductions.com

    For MERCH: https://store.bertbertbert.com/

    Follow Me!

    Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BertKreischer

    Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/bertkreischer

    YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/user/Akreischer

    TikTok: http://www.TikTok.com/@bertkreischer

    Threads: https://www.threads.net/@bertkreischer

    X: http://www.Twitter.com/bertkreischer

    Text Me: https://my.community.com/bertkreischer

    #Peteholms
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About Bertcast
Comic and man of the world Bert Kreischer shares his wisdom and life with you.
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