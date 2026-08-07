Join Eric, @DrJoeEsposito, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about MTG on Cameo, nude dining, stay-at-home boyfriend, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!