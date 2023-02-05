Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cox Media Group
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine S12/E003 - Jenny Apple Freeze
    Join Eric, @DrJoe, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about insider trading, the writer's strike, caterpillar ice cream, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
    5/4/2023
    2:02:57
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine S12/E002 - Radio Slumlord
    Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about the useless Met Gala, Trump's CNN Town Hall, Jared's Spotlight Award, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
    5/3/2023
    2:16:56
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine S12/E001 - Headline Hopper
    Join Eric, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about the new timeslot, okokok's vs lalala's, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
    5/2/2023
    2:18:09
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine S11/E085 - "How You Know That?"
    Last show from 9-Noon! Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about Biden's grandchildren, voluntary celibacy, truth-gate keepers, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
    4/28/2023
    1:39:06
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine S11/E084 - Yum Yum
    Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about economic periods, Siftie merchandise, Thorny Courts, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
    4/27/2023
    1:32:49

About The Von Haessler Doctrine

The Von Haessler Doctrine “Refreshing and Entertaining!” WEEKDAYS LIVE 4PM-7PM on 95.5 WSB Listen On-Demand anytime. Combining humor, current events, and an independent view on politics, Eric Von Haessler and his talented cast of sidekicks are described by Atlantans as “funny, informative and interesting.”
