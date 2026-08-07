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The Von Haessler Doctrine

Cox Media Group
ArtsComedy
The Von Haessler Doctrine
Latest episode

1830 episodes

  • The Von Haessler Doctrine

    The Von Haessler Doctrine: S16/E151 - Pimples and Poverty

    08/06/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    Join Eric, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about gummy Trump, space rivers, talented trash, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine

    The Von Haessler Doctrine: S16/E150 - Bait Dog

    08/05/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Join Eric, @DrJoeEsposito, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about MTG on Cameo, nude dining, stay-at-home boyfriend, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine

    The Von Haessler Doctrine: S16/E149 - A Roll of Armadillos

    08/04/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @CSIBillCrane, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about peanut butter pay raises, fur babies, AI errors, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine

    The Von Haessler Doctrine: S16/E148 - Lasagna Wrath

    08/03/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Join Eric, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about back to school, Spiderman's big weekend, war gold, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
  • The Von Haessler Doctrine

    The Von Haessler Doctrine: S16/E147 - Labyrinth of Junk

    07/31/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    Join Eric, @GeorgeStein, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about steamy smooch-fests, urban farming, food narcs, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
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About The Von Haessler Doctrine
The Von Haessler Doctrine “Refreshing and Entertaining!” WEEKDAYS LIVE 3PM-7PM on 95.5 WSB Listen On-Demand anytime. Combining humor, current events, and an independent view on politics, Eric Von Haessler and his talented cast of sidekicks are described by Atlantans as “funny, informative and interesting.”
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