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1830 episodes
- Join Eric, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about gummy Trump, space rivers, talented trash, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
- Join Eric, @DrJoeEsposito, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about MTG on Cameo, nude dining, stay-at-home boyfriend, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
- Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @CSIBillCrane, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about peanut butter pay raises, fur babies, AI errors, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
- Join Eric, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about back to school, Spiderman's big weekend, war gold, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
- Join Eric, @GeorgeStein, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, Greg, and George LIVE on 95.5 WSB from 3 pm-7 pm as they chat about steamy smooch-fests, urban farming, food narcs, and so much more! *New episodes of our sister shows: The Popcast with Tim Andrews and The Nightcap with Jared Yamamoto are available as well!
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About The Von Haessler Doctrine
The Von Haessler Doctrine “Refreshing and Entertaining!” WEEKDAYS LIVE 3PM-7PM on 95.5 WSB Listen On-Demand anytime. Combining humor, current events, and an independent view on politics, Eric Von Haessler and his talented cast of sidekicks are described by Atlantans as “funny, informative and interesting.”Podcast website
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