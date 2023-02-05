The Von Haessler Doctrine
“Refreshing and Entertaining!”
WEEKDAYS LIVE 4PM-7PM on 95.5 WSB
Listen On-Demand anytime.
Combining humor, current events, and a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1634
The Von Haessler Doctrine S12/E003 - Jenny Apple Freeze
Join Eric, @DrJoe, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about insider trading, the writer's strike, caterpillar ice cream, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
5/4/2023
2:02:57
The Von Haessler Doctrine S12/E002 - Radio Slumlord
Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about the useless Met Gala, Trump's CNN Town Hall, Jared's Spotlight Award, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
5/3/2023
2:16:56
The Von Haessler Doctrine S12/E001 - Headline Hopper
Join Eric, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about the new timeslot, okokok's vs lalala's, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
5/2/2023
2:18:09
The Von Haessler Doctrine S11/E085 - "How You Know That?"
Last show from 9-Noon! Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about Biden's grandchildren, voluntary celibacy, truth-gate keepers, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
4/28/2023
1:39:06
The Von Haessler Doctrine S11/E084 - Yum Yum
Join Eric, @WesMoss365, @TimAndrewsHere, @Autopritts, @JaredYamamoto, @EnglishNick67, and Greg as they chat about economic periods, Siftie merchandise, Thorny Courts, and much more! “Brought to you by Findlay Roofing”
The Von Haessler Doctrine
“Refreshing and Entertaining!”
WEEKDAYS LIVE 4PM-7PM on 95.5 WSB
Listen On-Demand anytime.
Combining humor, current events, and an independent view on politics, Eric Von Haessler and his talented cast of sidekicks are described by Atlantans as “funny, informative and interesting.”