It's time for a Dinner SOS annual tradition: the Thanksgiving SOS hotline! Chris, Kendra and Shilpa hop on the line to take listener calls on vegan mains, the perfect pie crust, how to pare back a traditional feast, and more!Recipes Featured:Garlic Bread BiscuitsMiso-Glazed Carrots with Scallion GremolataMake-Ahead GravyActually Perfect Pie CrustVegan MeatloafSticky and Spicy CauliflowerSquash and Caramelized Onion TartPumpkin Basque CheesecakeCheesy Green Curry PalmiersFallen Chocolate CakeZa'atar Fire CrackersExpertly Spiced and Glazed Roast TurkeyMaple-Butter-Glazed TurkeyFestive Red Cabbage and Radicchio SaladMaple and Bacon Fall Chopped SaladThree-Minute Red Wine Vinaigrette
--------
45:25
I Need a More Perfect Thanksgiving (Update)
John had a lot at stake last Thanksgiving. After years of not-too-subtly hinting that he wanted the hosting job, John got permission from his mother-in-law to host the holiday in 2022—and he hit it out of the park. But anxious to keep his standing as the family's Thanksgiving host, John turned to Dinner SOS for some help perfecting his already perfect meal. And this year, Chris caught up with him to find out how everything went — and whether he's permanently secured the hosting position.Recipes Featured:
Expertly Spiced and Glazed Roast Turkey
Simple is Best Stuffing
Buttery Milk Buns
Actually Perfect Pie Crust
Porchetta-Style Roast Turkey Breast
Maple-Soy-Glazed Salmon
--------
43:17
Foods That Matter: Spices to Flavor the Moment
Today, we’re sharing an episode from our friends at Foods That Matter.Mark Jacobs, Chairman of Watkins, divulges the delicate (and sometimes dangerous) process of sourcing the finest vanilla beans in Madagascar and explains why vanilla can be so darn expensive, only sometimes. But vanilla's not all they offer! Mark shares surprising health benefits of spices, and spills the tea on how Watkins keeps their huge variety of spices bursting with flavor - including a tip to properly storing your spices at home. Mark even reveals the one spice that mysteriously eludes Watkins (and why), and shares exactly what to look for when you're on the hunt for the perfect spices. Whether you're a spice connoisseur, a curious cook, or a foodie, this episode is packed with flavor-boosting tips and fascinating facts about food and the brand leading the way for delicious flavors.
--------
37:29
What Are the Rules for Pork?
Jen is a confident cook in a household of self-described food people. But she's never been able to successfully make tender, shreddy pork at home, so she called us looking for some rules she can follow to achieve her dream pork in her own kitchen. Chris calls on Inés Anguiano, Certified Pork Stan (tm), to help Jen embrace pork's versatility... and the fact that the only rule with pork cookery is "there are no rules."Recipes featured: Soy-Basted Pork Chops with Herbs and JalapenosCrispy Pork Cutlets with Kimchi SlawCitrus-Braised Pork with Crispy ShallotsAnd the bonus "middle lane" pork recipes:Mustardy Cider-Braised Pork ChopsSweet-and-Saucy Pork ChopsPork Shoulder Steaks with Grilled Mustard Greens
--------
32:49
I Have a New Diagnosis... What Do I Cook Now?!
We get a lot of questions in our inbox from listeners with dietary restrictions. And sometimes, we can absolutely handle them using the expertise right in our test kitchen – no dairy? No meat? No nightshades? No problem. But not all restrictions are that simple. So we tapped registered dietician Desiree Nielsen to answer questions about cooking low-FODMAP, diabetes-friendly, and more. If you're experiencing changes in your health, make sure you contact your doctor and/or a Registered Dietician to make a plan that's right for you.Recipes featured: Super-Seedy Gluten Free Bread Blueberry Chia Seed Jam Gluten Free Carrot Cake Vegan Cacio e Pepe Black Vinegar Chicken with Radishes Kate's Feel Good Food Plan 30 Minute Green Pasta with Kale Velvety Vegan Chocolate Mousse Vegan Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash Cashew Alfredo
A last-minute party with no menu inspiration. A kitchen with no space. A toddler who will only eat buttered pasta. Name your dinner emergency—Bon Appétit is here to help. Dinner SOS is the podcast where we answer desperate home cooks' cries for help. In every episode, food director Chris Morocco and a rotating cast of cooking experts tackle a highly specific conundrum and present two solutions. The caller will pick one, cook through it, and let us know if we successfully helped rescue dinner. Call in with your own dinner emergencies—no problem is too big or too small! For the recipes featured in Dinner SOS and more, head to bonappetit.com or download the new Epicurious App in the iOS App Store. You can find episodes of our previous podcast, Food People, here.