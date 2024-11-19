Foods That Matter: Spices to Flavor the Moment

Today, we’re sharing an episode from our friends at Foods That Matter.Mark Jacobs, Chairman of Watkins, divulges the delicate (and sometimes dangerous) process of sourcing the finest vanilla beans in Madagascar and explains why vanilla can be so darn expensive, only sometimes. But vanilla's not all they offer! Mark shares surprising health benefits of spices, and spills the tea on how Watkins keeps their huge variety of spices bursting with flavor - including a tip to properly storing your spices at home. Mark even reveals the one spice that mysteriously eludes Watkins (and why), and shares exactly what to look for when you're on the hunt for the perfect spices. Whether you're a spice connoisseur, a curious cook, or a foodie, this episode is packed with flavor-boosting tips and fascinating facts about food and the brand leading the way for delicious flavors.