Everyone is a Food Person. On every episode of Food People, we talk about how we eat and why food matters. Join Bon Appetit’s Editor-in-Chief Jamila Robinson an...
  • Gabriel Ornelas on Building Community
    Gabriel Ornelas on Building Community
Jamila sits down with Gabriel Ornelas, founder and host of On the Pass, to talk about how they approach the big questions in food, and to introduce their new series Effects of Change, coming to the Food People feed this month.
    25:25
  • René Redzepi & Matt Goulding on Omnivore and the Power of Choice
    René Redzepi & Matt Goulding on Omnivore and the Power of Choice
Jamila sits down with chef René Redzepi (Noma) and writer Matt Goulding, two of the creators of the new Apple TV+ series Omnivore. They talk about the pursuit of deliciousness, and the action we as consumers and eaters can take to make choices that better support the people making our food.
    25:51
  • Daniel Humm on Eleven Madison Park's Plant-Based Chapter
    Daniel Humm on Eleven Madison Park's Plant-Based Chapter
Jamila sits down with Chef Daniel Humm, Chef & Owner of famed New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park, to talk about how fine dining weathered the pandemic, why his restaurant went entirely plant-based, and how he's thinking about legacy.
    29:57
  • Al Roker and Courtney Roker Laga Go Deep on Family Recipes
    Al Roker and Courtney Roker Laga Go Deep on Family Recipes
Jamila sits down with beloved TODAY Show fixture Al Roker and his daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, who co-authored a new cookbook: Al Roker's Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion. They talk about the process of writing down family recipes that have only ever been passed down orally, favorite food memories, and their hot takes on certain divisive ingredients.
    25:10
  • Dr. Vivek Murthy Shares His Recipes For Connection
    Dr. Vivek Murthy Shares His Recipes For Connection
Jamila sits down with the 19th and 21st United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy to discuss the loneliness epidemic - and how gathering with friends and loved ones over food is the best way to combat it. Learn more about Dr. Murthy's work by reading Recipes for Connection and checking out projectgather.org.
    28:38

About Food People by Bon Appétit

Everyone is a Food Person. On every episode of Food People, we talk about how we eat and why food matters. Join Bon Appetit’s Editor-in-Chief Jamila Robinson and the magazine’s editors as we bring you interviews with renowned voices from the food world, behind-the-scenes details into how the magazine is made, and insight from our latest stories. 
