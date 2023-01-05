Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

Tim Chantarangsu & David So & Studio71
These two know their food and they know the people responsible for making waves in the restaurant business. Hosts Tim Chantarangsu and David So have explored va... More
ArtsFoodComedySociety & CulturePlaces & Travel
Available Episodes

5 of 79
  • Women Don't Get it, It's a Man Thing! + AI is Scary AF
    Go to https://www.ZocDoc.com/FOODS and download the ZocDoc app for FREE. Follow Tim on Insta: @timchantarangsu Follow David on Insta: @davidsocomedy To watch Dudes Behind the Foods podcast videos on YouTube: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPod... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:01:20
  • We Go Emo. Can You Judge Someone By Their Music Playlist?
    Go to https://www.Zocdoc.com/FOODS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE.  Protect your family today with Fabric by Gerber Life. Apply today in just 10 minutes at https://www.MeetFabric.com/DUDES This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp! Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/FOODS for 10% OFF your first month! Follow Tim on Insta: @timchantarangsu Follow David on Insta: @davidsocomedy To watch Dudes Behind the Foods podcast videos on YouTube: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPod.. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    57:44
  • Did God Make Aliens? + David's Wedding Guest Rejects
    Go to https://www.FactorMeals.com/DUDES50 and use code: DUDES50 for 50% OFF your first box! Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk nationwide at Costco or you can get 20% OFF when you go to https://www.LiquidIV.com and use code DUDES at checkout. Check out https://www.OrganicImpactTracker.com today! Follow Tim on Insta: @timchantarangsu Follow David on Insta: @davidsocomedy To watch Dudes Behind the Foods podcast videos on YouTube: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPod.. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    1:04:07
  • Asian Parents = EMOTIONAL DAMAGE + How to Raise Confident Kids
    Follow Tim on Insta: @timchantarangsu Follow David on Insta: @davidsocomedy To watch Dudes Behind the Foods podcast videos on YouTube: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPod... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    1:00:19
  • Tim Had Another Kid! David is Poisoned! DREAMS! DEMONS! SPOKEN WORD!!!
    Go to https://www.MeetFabric.com/DUDES & apply in just 10 minutes, today! This episode is sponsored by Better Help! Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/FOODS to learn more and get 10% OFF your first month’s subscription! Follow Tim on Insta: @timchantarangsu Follow David on Insta: @davidsocomedy To watch Dudes Behind the Foods podcast videos on YouTube: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPod... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    1:02:50

About Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

These two know their food and they know the people responsible for making waves in the restaurant business. Hosts Tim Chantarangsu and David So have explored various restaurants, locations, and food experiences, and they want to share all that info with you! They’ll talk to some of the people starting food trends, and people who go searching for the latest finds. Every week, the Dudes bring you a new food-related topic and give you advice and some hilarious stories that come to mind. You'll learn some food facts, get great recommendations of where to eat next and laugh until it hurts. We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
