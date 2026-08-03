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Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

Tim Chantarangsu & David So & Studio71
ArtsComedy
Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So
Latest episode

249 episodes

  • Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

    Did We Fall Off? "DavidSoComedy" Gettin Retired!

    08/03/2026 | 55 mins.
    Download Cash App & sign up, today! at ⁠https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/dz9ozect⁠

    #CashAppPod

    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit ⁠https://www.cash.app/legal/podcast⁠ for full disclosures.

    Dudes Behind the Foods is sponsored by BetterHelp!

    Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/FOODS today for 10% OFF your first month!

    Go to www.nathanandsons.com and use code DUDES for 10% OFF your purchase!

    Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu

    Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy

    Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch

    Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com

    Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu

    If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/

    To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

    When Parents Make You RAGE!!! + Tim Steals His Kid's Meds

    07/27/2026 | 52 mins.
    Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu

    Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy

    Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch

    Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com

    Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu

    If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/

    To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

    When Eating The Groceries Goes WRONG + Thai Smash Burgers?! with Maddi Mays

    07/20/2026 | 1h
    Find LUCY near you at https://www.lucy.co/stores, or SAVE 20% on your first online order at https://www.lucy.co/FOODS with promo FOODS

    If you want a simple daily upgrade for your teeth, check out Underbrush from Nathan & Sons. https://nathanandsons.com/products/remineralizing-gum

    Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu

    Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy

    Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch

    Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com

    Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu

    If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/

    To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

    Guy Fieri is Fake!? Disneyworld Sucks!? LIVER!?

    07/13/2026 | 59 mins.
    Get up to $200 OFF Square hardware when you sign up at https://www.square.com/go/DUDES #squarepod

    Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu

    Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy

    Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch

    Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com

    Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu

    If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/

    To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

    First Loves, Cringe Moms, & Our Annoying KIDS!

    07/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    Dudes Behind the Foods is sponsored by BetterHelp!

    Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/FOODS today for 10% OFF your first month!

    Check out  Underbrush Remineralizing Gum from Nathan and Sons https://nathanandsons.com/products/remineralizing-gum today!

    Get a bottle of Dati Sauce: www.dudezmerch.com

    Get tickets for a DBF live show in your city: www.x1entertainment.com/dbtf

    Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu

    Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy

    Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch

    Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com

    Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu

    If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/

    To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So
These two know their food and they know the people responsible for making waves in the restaurant business. Hosts Tim Chantarangsu and David So have explored various restaurants, locations, and food experiences, and they want to share all that info with you! They’ll talk to some of the people starting food trends, and people who go searching for the latest finds. Every week, the Dudes bring you a new food-related topic and give you advice and some hilarious stories that come to mind. You'll learn some food facts, get great recommendations of where to eat next and laugh until it hurts. Subscribe to the ad-free version: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
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