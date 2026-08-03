Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

Dudes Behind the Foods is sponsored by BetterHelp! Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/FOODS today for 10% OFF your first month! Check out Underbrush Remineralizing Gum from Nathan and Sons https://nathanandsons.com/products/remineralizing-gum today! Get a bottle of Dati Sauce: www.dudezmerch.com Get tickets for a DBF live show in your city: www.x1entertainment.com/dbtf Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/ To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Get up to $200 OFF Square hardware when you sign up at https://www.square.com/go/DUDES #squarepod Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/ To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Find LUCY near you at https://www.lucy.co/stores, or SAVE 20% on your first online order at https://www.lucy.co/FOODS with promo FOODS If you want a simple daily upgrade for your teeth, check out Underbrush from Nathan & Sons. https://nathanandsons.com/products/remineralizing-gum Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/ To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/ To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Download Cash App & sign up, today! at ⁠https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/dz9ozect⁠ #CashAppPod Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit ⁠https://www.cash.app/legal/podcast⁠ for full disclosures. Dudes Behind the Foods is sponsored by BetterHelp! Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/FOODS today for 10% OFF your first month! Go to www.nathanandsons.com and use code DUDES for 10% OFF your purchase! Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu Follow David on IG: @davidsocomedy Follow Robyn on IG: @robynlynncouch Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com/ To watch the Dudes Behind the Foods podcast on YouTube go to: www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/DudesBehindtheFoodsPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

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About Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

About Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

About Dudes Behind the Foods with Tim Chantarangsu and David So

These two know their food and they know the people responsible for making waves in the restaurant business. Hosts Tim Chantarangsu and David So have explored various restaurants, locations, and food experiences, and they want to share all that info with you! They’ll talk to some of the people starting food trends, and people who go searching for the latest finds. Every week, the Dudes bring you a new food-related topic and give you advice and some hilarious stories that come to mind. You'll learn some food facts, get great recommendations of where to eat next and laugh until it hurts. Subscribe to the ad-free version: https://dudesbehindthefoods.supercast.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy