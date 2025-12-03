Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsThe Poetry Cafe
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Poetry Cafe
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Poetry Cafe

thepoetrycafe
ArtsMusic
The Poetry Cafe
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • E33: The Queen City Movement
    Join us as we venture into the Queen City and it's origins of Spoken Word Poetry with JC the Poet and the Wine Up
    --------  
    51:35
  • E32: The Sankofa Section Feat. Allyson
    We would not be where we are without where we have been. Check out Allyson as she says thank you in her own special way in this week's Sankofa Section. 
    --------  
    6:42
  • E31: The Poetry Hotline Feat. Krosswordz
    Join us for another dynamic poetry hotline as we feature poets from all over the world
    --------  
    2:46
  • E30: Changing The World One Poem at a Time: Poetry Slam Africa
    Join us for a conversation with Poetry Slam Africa about the movement and the art, the struggles and the future of poetry in Africa
    --------  
    1:13:41
  • E29: A little Time with The Poet Timelines Live From Nairobi
    Join me for another quick artist interview live from The International Theater Festival in Nairobi, Kenya
    --------  
    24:55

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Poetry Cafe

Open Mic, Spoken Word Poetry, Live Shows, Music and Interviews with artists from around the world
Podcast website
ArtsMusicTV & FilmPerforming Arts

Listen to The Poetry Cafe, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 12:15:02 AM