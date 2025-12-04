Episode 38 - Designing Your Next Chapter & Midlife Transitions

After decades advising over 200 founders and executives, Ana noticed a pattern: leaders bring structure, strategy, and purpose to their businesses — but rarely to their personal lives. Through her work with FiftyPages, she helps high-achieving women explore what's next, define what matters now, and move forward with the same clarity they've used to build companies — this time, to build lives.Her second venture, Sankalpa Life, is a private community for women in midlife who are navigating transition. Through retreats, workshops, and shared experiences, Ana creates space for reflection, renewal, and reconnection — helping women lead their next chapter with intention, softness, and bold self-expression.Together, Anna and Ana dive into the power of presence, the art of reinvention, and how style can be both a mirror and a map for personal transformation.👠 Key Moments:How Ana helps leaders apply business clarity to their personal livesWhy women in midlife often crave reinvention — and how to design it with meaningThe role of style, space, and aesthetics in cultivating presenceWhat it means to dress for your future self — and shed what no longer fitsHow Ana's own wardrobe reflects her evolution from founder to guideQuiet power moves, soft leadership, and the beauty of thoughtful transitionsAdvice for women stepping into their "what's next" season — with structure and soul🎧 Tune in now for a graceful, grounded conversation that proves reinvention doesn't have to be chaotic — it can be intentional, aligned, and stunningly styled.If you've ever felt like you're outgrowing an old version of yourself, this episode is your permission slip to step into the next one — on your own terms.Adding a chic twist to each episode, the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' is recorded in Anna's stunning personal closet, strategically located near the vibrant Miami Design District. This unique setting not only provides a visually captivating backdrop but also embodies the spirit of fashion and innovation that the area is known for.