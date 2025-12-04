Powered by RND
Anna Anisin
  • Building Real Connection Through Leadership & Intention
    With a background that spans competitive sports, international relations, PR, and now tech entrepreneurship, Ashley has always been driven by one core value: meaningful connection. Whether she’s leading her team, raising her children, or building new pathways for digital wellness, Ashley brings clarity, compassion, and conviction to everything she touches.Anna and Ashley dive into what it takes to create a product rooted in empathy, the realities of raising a company and a family simultaneously, and why human connection — not just scale — should be every founder’s North Star.If you’re building something from the ground up (or trying to stay grounded while doing it), this episode is your reminder that leadership is personal — and community is everything.👠 Key Moments:The origin story of CanWe and the mission behind “social navigation”How Ashley balances her roles as founder, wife, and mother — without losing herself in the processWhy she believes connection is the most powerful metric in businessHer thoughts on building inclusive digital spaces and scaling with soulWhat personal presence, leadership style, and wardrobe mean to her as a modern woman in tech🎧 Tune in now for a conversation that blends motherhood, mission, and momentum — and discover how Ashley is redefining success through intention, impact, and authentic connection.Adding a chic twist to each episode, the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' is recorded in Anna’s stunning personal closet, strategically located near the vibrant Miami Design District. This unique setting not only provides a visually captivating backdrop but also embodies the spirit of fashion and innovation that the area is known for.📺 Watch the episodes on YouTube to get a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind Miami closet—it’s definitely worth the view!  https://www.youtube.com/@IWantHerShoesPodcastFollow us for more updates:IWHS Pod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoespodcast/IWHS Pod Website: https://iwanthershoes.com/Anna’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoes/Ashley’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/ashleytaylorarguello/Download CanWe: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/canwe/id6743126790 EPISODE CREDITS:Writer and Host: Anna AnisinProduced, edited, and mixed by the Formulatedby TeamLINKS:Visit the I Want Her Shoes Website Follow on InstagramWatch on YouTube Subscribe to the Newsletter
  • Don’t Be That Guest: Modern Etiquette for Stylish Women
    Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, joining a group gathering, or just trying to make the right exit without making it awkward — this episode is your go-to guide.👠 Key Moments:What to do before you show up (especially in group settings)How to contribute thoughtfully if you’re not the hostWhat not to do at the table (no side-eyeing the bill, y’all!)How to leave gracefully — without ghosting or overstayingAnd why manners and presence still matter in a hyper-digital worldChef Nicole and Anna break down the do’s and don’ts of being a polished, intentional guest — and how you can show up in a way that reflects grace, confidence, and self-awareness.🎧 Listen now for a conversation that’s equal parts chic and grounded — and learn how to elevate your dining energy without ever picking up the check first.Adding a chic twist to each episode, the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' is recorded in Anna’s stunning personal closet, strategically located near the vibrant Miami Design District. This unique setting not only provides a visually captivating backdrop but also embodies the spirit of fashion and innovation that the area is known for.📺 Watch the episodes on YouTube to get a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind Miami closet—it’s definitely worth the view!  https://www.youtube.com/@IWantHerShoesPodcastFollow us for more updates: IWHS Pod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoespodcast/IWHS Pod Website: https://iwanthershoes.com/Anna’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoes/Nicole’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/thechefnicoleNicole’s Website: https://nicolevotano.com/🎸 Hard Rock The Holiday! Use code HRH31 to save :] EPISODE CREDITS:Writer and Host: Anna AnisinProduced, edited, and mixed by the Formulatedby TeamLINKS:Visit the I Want Her Shoes Website Follow on InstagramWatch on YouTube Subscribe to the Newsletter
  • Stuborn As F❤️ck
    Adriana’s journey is anything but conventional — she’s survived life-threatening illness, devastating heartbreak, and the kind of identity loss that can unravel everything you thought you were. But through it all, she rebuilt — with wit, wisdom, and her signature stubborn streak fully intact.This conversation is a masterclass in rising through rock bottom and rewriting the rules on womanhood, wellness, and worth. Anna and Adriana unpack what it means to dress for the life you’re reclaiming, how chronic illness shaped her relationship with style, and why self-expression is one of the fiercest forms of healing.👠 Key Takeaways:How Adriana used fashion to reconnect with her identity after illness and traumaWhat it really means to “be too much” — and why that might be your greatest powerThe brutal truth about people-pleasing and how to break the addiction to being likedWhy therapy didn’t fix her — but helped her finally meet herselfThe healing power of stubbornness, glimmers, and gut instinctHow to rebuild your life from the inside out — with humor, heart, and high styleEvery chapter of Adriana’s life could’ve broken her — but instead, she turned them into lessons, laughter, and unapologetic truth bombs. Whether she’s challenging toxic narratives or championing personal style as a tool for self-love, her story reminds us that strength doesn’t always look polished — sometimes, it looks like messy courage and killer boots.🎧 Tune in now for a conversation that’s unfiltered, unforgettable, and deeply empowering. Adding a chic twist to each episode, the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' is recorded in Anna’s stunning personal closet, strategically located near the vibrant Miami Design District. This unique setting not only provides a visually captivating backdrop but also embodies the spirit of fashion and innovation that the area is known for.📺 Watch the episodes on YouTube to get a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind Miami closet—it’s definitely worth the view!  https://www.youtube.com/@IWantHerShoesPodcastFollow us for more updates:Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoespodcast/Anna’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoes/Adriana’s LI: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adrianacowdin/ Adriana's Website: https://adrianacowdin.com/Grab your copy of Adriana’s Book: Here EPISODE CREDITS:Writer and Host: Anna AnisinProduced, edited, and mixed by the Formulatedby TeamLINKS:Visit the I Want Her Shoes Website Follow on InstagramWatch on YouTube Subscribe to the Newsletter
  • Episode 39 - Made to Measure
    Crafting Confidence Through Custom Style with Genavieve Paige VillarHer journey is one of grit and grace — from navigating the challenges of COVID to balancing entrepreneurship and motherhood, Genavieve has turned every obstacle into an opportunity for reinvention. Today, she continues to design with purpose, helping women feel confident, beautiful, and seen through one-of-a-kind pieces that tell their story.Anna and Genavieve dive deep into what it takes to build a business from the ground up, the power of designing with intention, and the art of creating a life that fits you — beautifully.👠 Key Takeaways:How Genavieve built her first boutique at 20 and transformed it into a globally inspired fashion brandWhat makes custom fashion so powerful — and why true style always starts with confidenceHow motherhood shaped her leadership, creativity, and prioritiesThe lessons learned from building a business through personal loss and global disruptionWhy timeless design and emotional connection will always outlast fast fashionHow resilience, and feminine strength power every stitch of her successEach garment designed by Genavieve is a love letter to individuality — a reminder that fashion isn’t just what you wear, it’s how you feel. From bridal gowns to red carpet looks, her creations embody elegance, authenticity, and empowerment.🎧 Tune in now for a conversation that’s as stylish as it is soulful — and discover how Genavieve is helping women step into their confidence, one custom look (and one bold dream) at a time.Adding a chic twist to each episode, the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' is recorded in Anna’s stunning personal closet, strategically located near the vibrant Miami Design District. This unique setting not only provides a visually captivating backdrop but also embodies the spirit of fashion and innovation that the area is known for.📺 Watch the episodes on YouTube to get a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind Miami closet—it’s definitely worth the view!  https://www.youtube.com/@IWantHerShoesPodcastFollow us for more updates:IWHS Pod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoespodcast/IWHS Pod Website: https://iwanthershoes.com/Anna’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoes/Genavieve’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/genavieve.paige/Genavieve’s Store IG: https://www.instagram.com/privatelabel.bygenavieve/Genavieve’s Website: https://privatelabelstyles.com/ EPISODE CREDITS:Writer and Host: Anna AnisinProduced, edited, and mixed by the Formulatedby TeamLINKS:Visit the I Want Her Shoes Website Follow on InstagramWatch on YouTube Subscribe to the Newsletter
  • Episode 38 - Designing Your Next Chapter & Midlife Transitions
    After decades advising over 200 founders and executives, Ana noticed a pattern: leaders bring structure, strategy, and purpose to their businesses — but rarely to their personal lives. Through her work with FiftyPages, she helps high-achieving women explore what’s next, define what matters now, and move forward with the same clarity they’ve used to build companies — this time, to build lives.Her second venture, Sankalpa Life, is a private community for women in midlife who are navigating transition. Through retreats, workshops, and shared experiences, Ana creates space for reflection, renewal, and reconnection — helping women lead their next chapter with intention, softness, and bold self-expression.Together, Anna and Ana dive into the power of presence, the art of reinvention, and how style can be both a mirror and a map for personal transformation.👠 Key Moments:How Ana helps leaders apply business clarity to their personal livesWhy women in midlife often crave reinvention — and how to design it with meaningThe role of style, space, and aesthetics in cultivating presenceWhat it means to dress for your future self — and shed what no longer fitsHow Ana’s own wardrobe reflects her evolution from founder to guideQuiet power moves, soft leadership, and the beauty of thoughtful transitionsAdvice for women stepping into their “what’s next” season — with structure and soul🎧 Tune in now for a graceful, grounded conversation that proves reinvention doesn’t have to be chaotic — it can be intentional, aligned, and stunningly styled.If you’ve ever felt like you’re outgrowing an old version of yourself, this episode is your permission slip to step into the next one — on your own terms.Adding a chic twist to each episode, the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' is recorded in Anna’s stunning personal closet, strategically located near the vibrant Miami Design District. This unique setting not only provides a visually captivating backdrop but also embodies the spirit of fashion and innovation that the area is known for.📺 Watch the episodes on YouTube to get a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind Miami closet—it’s definitely worth the view!  https://www.youtube.com/@IWantHerShoesPodcastFollow us for more updates:Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoespodcast/Anna’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwanthershoes/Ana’s LI: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anachaud/Fiftypages: https://fiftypages.life/ EPISODE CREDITS:Writer and Host: Anna AnisinProduced, edited, and mixed by the Formulatedby TeamLINKS:Visit the I Want Her Shoes Website Follow on InstagramWatch on YouTube Subscribe to the Newsletter
About I Want Her Shoes Podcast

"I Want Her Shoes Podcast" is the go-to audio platform for the dynamic woman navigating the crossroads of career and lifestyle. Join us as we discuss how to dress strategically for the workplace, relax comfortably at home, and strut with confidence everywhere in between. Each episode features a toast to success and insightful conversations with inspiring women, sharing their tips on how to optimize your wardrobe for every aspect of your bustling life. Tune in to step up your style game and walk in the shoes of successful women who have mastered the art of dressing smart.
