Ep91: Mahvish Ahmed on home, authenticity, mental health & identity
On the show this week, I'm joined by Mahvish Ahmed, talking about her beautiful and poignant memoir, On My Way, which has been one of my favourite recent reads. Mahvish has had a super interesting life so far, full of love, empowerment, change, new adventures, unlearning and re-learning, establishing new boundaries, and challenging those things that no longer serve her. Mahvish was born and grew up in Pakistan, and later lived in the UK for her studies. Her memoir offers us a deep and reflective insight into her life, but also into important themes such as gender roles, motherhood, mental health, love and marriage, and so much more. Mahvish is a former economist, successful content creator, and now an author. Mahvish's debut book, On My Way has become an Amazon bestseller, offering reflections on her personal growth and experiences in a new country.In addition to her writing, Mahvish runs a thriving clothing line and a travel company. Based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, she manages a popular Instagram blog that addresses women-centric issues such as challenging societal norms, advocating self-love, mental health awareness, conscious parenting, and the realities of motherhood.You can find Mahvish on instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/mahvish.ahmad/