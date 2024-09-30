Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsCBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio
CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

Podcast CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio
OTR Gold
Discover every episode of CBS Radio Mystery Theater currently available! Check out OTRGOLD.COM for more classic radio.
Arts

Available Episodes

  • Ep1348 | "Code Word Caprice"
    --------
    46:26
  • Ep1347 | "The Romance of Mary Oates"
    --------
    44:47
  • Ep1346 | "Bring Back My Body"
    --------
    1:15:43
  • Ep1345 | "Killer Crab"
    --------
    45:04
  • Ep1344 | "Escape to Prison"
    --------
    55:13

About CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

Discover every episode of CBS Radio Mystery Theater currently available! Check out OTRGOLD.COM for more classic radio. Audio Credit: "CBS Radio Mystery Theater" by The Old Time Radio Researchers Group
