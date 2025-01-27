The Let Them Theory By Mel Robbins In 30 Minutes...
Let's dive into Mel Robbins’ viral “Let Them Theory” and uncovering the top 3 life lessons that can transform your mindset and relationships. From embracing freedom for others to taking radical personal responsibility, we’ll explore how this simple yet powerful framework can help you let go of control, release judgment, and focus on what truly matters—your own growth.
Tune in as we break down:✨ The power of saying “Let Them” and why it’s essential for peace of mind.✨ How “Let Me” shifts you from reaction to empowerment and personal responsibility.✨ Practical steps to lead with self-awareness, compassion, and understanding.
This episode is all about clarity, compassion, and taking control of your emotional well-being. Grab your favourite drink, get cozy, and let’s explore how “Let Them” can free you—and “Let Me” can transform you.
MUST Know Theories Before Reading Onyx Storm (+ a FREE Books Hack!)
SPOILERS. Let's break down the MUST-know theories swirling around this romantasy sensation—this episode is spoilers heavy for Fourth Wing & Iron Flame. Plus, we’re spilling the tea on a FREE books hack you won’t want to miss. Whether you're a die-hard BookTok fan or ready to join the Onyx Storm craze, this episode is your perfect pre-read companion!
Fourth Wing & Iron Flame Recap: Everything to know before Onyx Storm in 30 Minutes
SPOILERS AHEAD. Get ready for Onyx Storm! In this episode, we’ll recap everything you need to know from Fourth Wing and Iron Flame Recap in just 30 minutes. From dragons to epic battles and steamy romance, we’re breaking down the key moments, character arcs, and plot twists so you’re fully prepared for Rebecca Yarros’ next installment.
Also we chat the latest Booktok drama and why smut and romance cops so much shit. - LET"S DIVE IN.
What’s next for ACOTAR? Is a viral BookTok Book finally getting its own Netflix series? And which reads are set to dominate 2025’s “cool girl” bookshelf? In this episode of Basic Bitch Book Club, we’re spilling all the tea on the much-anticipated ACOTAR book 6, the rumours of a BookTok-inspired streaming sensation, and the trending titles you’ll want to add to your TBR. From juicy updates to insider picks, this is your guide to staying ahead in the romantasy world. Don't miss it!
Welcome To The Basic Bitch Book Club!
The Basic Bitch Book club is here! This is the Booktok podcast you've been waiting for. A combination of smut, romantasy and a sprinkle of self-help to enjoy in your earholes.
We'll talk fan theories, Atomic Habits and the books that you won't be able to stop thinking about.
Welcome to The Basic Bitch Book Club - the book club for basic bitches who love to read. Your weekly escape into magical worlds of romantasy, BookTok favourites, and a little sprinkle of self-help to keep it real.
Whether you're an ACOTAR girlie or Atomic Habits obsessed, this podcast is the love child for readers who love to escape into a fantasy world with a cherry on top of self improvement.