Gals on the Go is a lifestyle podcast hosted by influencers and YouTubers Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio. Starting in 2018, this weekly podcast highlights c... More
Q&A: dating app stories, fighting with parents, food fixations + more
Brooke and Danielle are back and doing a Q+A! The gals are getting into listener questions about family, meeting celebrities, live shows, food fixations + so much more! Brooke and Danielle are also catching up on what they have been up to, and how they are enjoying spring in NYC. Don’t forget to tag @galsonthegopodcast @Daniellecarolan and @brookemiccio in your listening selfies and stories on Instagram!
5/2/2023
1:34:32
working in digital marketing, moving away from home + tips for new grads with delaney free
Brooke and Danielle are joined by Danielle’s best friend, Delaney Free! Delaney is newly living in NYC and thriving. The gals wanted to have her on the pod to hear all about her job in digital marketing, how moving away from home has been, her best tips for networking, and so much more! The gals also discuss their weekend celebrating Brooke’s 26th birthday at Six Flags and Danielle’s …. sh*tty weekend….
Peloton: Try Peloton Tread risk free with a 30 Day Home Trial. New Members only. Not available in remote locations. See additional terms at onepeloton.com/home-trial
4/25/2023
1:21:48
apartment essentials + tips for moving into your own place: the gals guide
Brooke and Danielle are getting into their essentials, tips & lessons learned from moving into an apartment! Whether you are moving into your first apartment/home with roommates or on your own, this episode is great to reference all things home organization, making the most of a small space, handling roommates, and so much more! The gals are also catching up on their busy weeks, and sharing the details of the new BLOCKED Merch collection! Don’t forget to tag @galsonthegopodcast @Daniellecarolan and @brookemiccio in your listening selfies and stories on Instagram!
4/18/2023
remember those goals you had?!
Brooke and Danielle are getting REAL and checking in on their goals for 2023! The gals set some big goals for the year, so they are holding themselves accountable and seeing where they are at. Brooke also discusses her trip to Mexico with her boyfriend where there were some special surprises left in their room. And Danielle shares what she has been up to in NYC, including a staycation at the iconic 1 Hotel! Don’t forget to tag @galsonthegopodcast Daniellecarolan and @brookemiccio in your listening selfies and stories on Instagram!
4/11/2023
1:27:57
our “spring break”: funny stories & inside jokes
Brooke and Danielle are back from their trip to CABO and recapping the whole thing! The gals have some funny stories, memories, and inside jokes to share from their girls trip on the pod today. Brooke and Danielle also get into some life updates, upcoming travel plans, and so much more! Don’t forget to tag @galsonthegopodcast @Daniellecarolan and @brookemiccio in your listening selfies and stories on Instagram!
Gals on the Go is a lifestyle podcast hosted by influencers and YouTubers Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio. Starting in 2018, this weekly podcast highlights conversations about friendship, navigating your 20’s + early adulthood, social media trends, relationships, family and so much more. Gals on the Go focuses on having real, raw, and honest conversations in an effort to “pull back the curtain” on what may look like perfect and glamorous lives on social media. STAY TUNED FOR NEW EPISODES EVERY WEDNESDAY!