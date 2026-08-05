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430 episodes
- Nothing quite like being a fiancée because, wow, you REALLY start taking beauty maxxing to a whole new level!! It’s a fantastic SUMMER day (summer, not fall) and we are diving into shockingly effective beauty treatments. Some might say these even leave you “unrecognizable” to the naked eye. Look, beauty is pain, and MEN COULD NEVER!! Now, a question for our trend lovers out there. How far is toooooo far when it comes to a trend?? Danielle is FINALLY admitting that mayyyybe she’s taking the colorful stripe trend a tad too far, (hey, we can appreciate the self awareness) after piloting an interesting new look. The girl loves a trend. What can ya do? We’re in a season of a LOT of self-discovery (hello, rib flare, iykyk), annnnd it’s time to not only GLOW UP but also set the tone!!
GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA
Get 25% Off Cowboy Colostrum with code GALS at http://www.cowboycolostrum.com/gals.
00:25 intro
01:18 danielle’s new york moment
03:35 danielle’s florida trip
04:55 setting the tone
06:11 obsessing over trends
07:50 piloting outfits
11:33 different sides of TikTok shop
17:39 the reality of beauty maxxing
22:34 rib flare
27:23 subscriptions
29:53 commenting for links
34:27 brooke’s hamptons trip
48:01 friends leaving the city
51:14 being pushy
55:08 checking find my friends
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Returning from her "wellness-forward" trip to Vegas and a very nostalgic time in Athens, Danielle is slightly crashing out because how in the world do people like Alix Earle have rock-hard abs AND travel literally all of the time?! The takeaway from these trips: we’re figuring out a new on-the-go routine ASAP! We are officially in the MIDDLE OF SUMMER (seriously, please don't mention the word fall) with buzzy NYC parties (hi, Diplo), DoorDashing bikinis, and a mini "Euro summer" on the way. The real question is: what is reeeeally a Euro summer?! Does every girlie’s weeklong trip to the South of France count? Or do we need to pull a full-on Audrey Peters, pack our bags, and move?! Whatever the definition, one thing is for sure: there are absolutely NO pumpkin spice lattes in sight, annnnnd we’d like to keep it that way (for now).
GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA
Shop at http://REVOLVE.com/GALS and use code GALS for 15% off your first order.
#REVOLVEpartner
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/gals! #squarepod #sponsored #ad
Use code GOTG at jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase! #JonesRoadBeauty #ad #sponsored
00:29 intro
01:30 our notes apps
04:00 not ready for fall
05:15 euro summer
07:30 magic mike
10:27 danielle’s trip to athens
28:30 danielle’s trip to vegas
31:14 danielle’s crash out
41:00 brooke’s run club
54:40 diplo
01:13:24 brooke’s main character syndrome
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Yes, we’re on a boat (again), because are we reeeeally Gals on the Go if we don’t record at least ONE episode a year from a different location?! Huge thank you to Elemis for bringing us aboard this STUNNING yacht annnnd allowing us to cosplay rich for the week! Fresh off a few trips, we NATURALLY bring some travel drama because apparently it’s ALWAYS someone’s first day on earth at the airport. Brooke returns from a DREAM scenario bachelorette trip, the kind where you’re not IN the wedding but still get to go on the bach. Yeah, truly the best-case scenario: all fun, no work!! As for Danielle…look, we’re just glad she’s back. She survives some crazy travel days, gets stranded, and makes some airport “friends” along the way. But it’s okay because now we are poolside, enjoying some parallel play (iykyk) and eavesdropping ALL over the Hamptons.
GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA
Use our code for 10% off your next Seat Geek order https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/GALS10SponsoredbySeatGeek. Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
00:26 intro
02:02 cosplaying rich
04:16 eavesdropping
05:19 making up stories at the pool
05:45 tuna gate
07:55 checking the ring finger
10:44 bachelorette
12:55 claw clips
16:08 facebook
26:06 tumblr
27:21 cancelled flights
34:25 justin bieber sighting
37:20 do you sit or stand when doing makeup?
49:00 brooke’s wedding logistic
51:53 travel drama
56:13 beauty maxxing
01:00:05 danielle’s dad update
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- As the SUMMER OF FUN continues, the wave of interns flooding the city reminds us that we really DO live in a place WORTH romanticizing!! Heat wave and all, this really is a "Suddenly I See" kind of place to call home. While we're still two years away from “I do”, the once "loose concept" of a wedding slowly becomes the consistent (not redundant) theme of Brooke’s dreams. We're happy to report that Pinterest FINALLY corrects itself and understands this wedding vision!! However, the list of HARD NO’s begins, and the guest list?! Well…that’s still very much up in the air. Annnnd while we plan for the future, we’re also looking back at the past. A reflection, if you will. Danielle shares her one-year review of living with a man. And, apparently, her dad is reviewing her old YouTube videos…we get it, you all USED TO watch us on YouTube!!
GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA
00:25 intro
01:13 nyc heat wave
05:25 brooke’s first wedding planning meeting
07:07 selecting a wedding officiant
12:30 brooke’s hard no’s
17:09 wedding invites
19:25 reception tables
20:11 bride in the photo dump pt 2
27:11 love island
29:40 summer of fun update
33:26 psychiatrist vs psychologist
33:49 world cup
36:29 danielle’s apt updates
38:33 living with a boy updates
50:39 going for walks
51:00 high school girls do pilates?!
51:51 does anyone watch youtube anymore?!
52:59 brooke’s workout journey
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Danielle is BACK from Japan, and FINALLY has something to talk about!! After a week of getting out ALL the shoppies, she returns with new bits, a few new phrases, annnnd even a little Japanese under her belt thanks to Ryan’s flash cards!! Now, look, it’s VERY clear that Brooke and Danielle have VERY different Japan experiences. While Brooke’s trip is full of shrines and lines FOR THE LINE…Danielle, well, let’s just say much MUCH shorter lines, but also a few BIG X’s (iykyk)!! While she’s back ON PROPERTY (new bit alert) in NYC, she now understands the Japan hype and why EVERYONE puts it on their 2026 bingo card. Sooooo, get ready for THE Japan recap part two...this time, Danielle’s version!!
GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA
00:25 intro
00:41 new studio
02:23 danielle’s sleep schedule in japan
04:39 shopping in japan
05:45 don quijote
06:45 new inside joke
9:15 traveling in a group
10:27 bidets vs toilet paper
12:19 fave cities in japan
13:37 second mover advantage
14:06 arriving a day early
17:51 ryan’s flash cards
19:48 self policing
27:28 restaurants in japan
31:59 new phrases
35:29 pranking the boys
40:29 getting turned down by restaurants
55:36 spas in japan
57:04 trains in japan vs nyc
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Gals on the Go
Ever catch yourself wondering how can I ACTUALLY get my man to buy me flowers? Need to vent about feeling annoying being the Type-A friend? Want to have chats about wedding guest dress etiquette, Instagram story anxiety, and FOMO? OR…. Do you want to feel better about the fact that you overshared your life story to a stranger at the bar last night?Join best friends and Gals on the Go Brooke Miccio and Danielle Carolan as they help you justify any decision, rate what level of panic any situation really is (yes, pooping at a crush's is a total RED ALERT), and figure out what beauty trends actually keep a Gal going, all in the comfort of girl talk with your best friends.Podcast website
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