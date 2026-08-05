Returning from her "wellness-forward" trip to Vegas and a very nostalgic time in Athens, Danielle is slightly crashing out because how in the world do people like Alix Earle have rock-hard abs AND travel literally all of the time?! The takeaway from these trips: we’re figuring out a new on-the-go routine ASAP! We are officially in the MIDDLE OF SUMMER (seriously, please don't mention the word fall) with buzzy NYC parties (hi, Diplo), DoorDashing bikinis, and a mini "Euro summer" on the way. The real question is: what is reeeeally a Euro summer?! Does every girlie’s weeklong trip to the South of France count? Or do we need to pull a full-on Audrey Peters, pack our bags, and move?! Whatever the definition, one thing is for sure: there are absolutely NO pumpkin spice lattes in sight, annnnnd we’d like to keep it that way (for now).



GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go

GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/

Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/

Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio

Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/

Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan

Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/

Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com

Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003

Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004

GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA



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00:29 intro

01:30 our notes apps

04:00 not ready for fall

05:15 euro summer

07:30 magic mike

10:27 danielle’s trip to athens

28:30 danielle’s trip to vegas

31:14 danielle’s crash out

41:00 brooke’s run club

54:40 diplo

01:13:24 brooke’s main character syndrome

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