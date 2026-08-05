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Gals on the Go

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Gals on the Go
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430 episodes

  • Gals on the Go

    are we taking trends too far?!

    08/05/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Nothing quite like being a fiancée because, wow, you REALLY start taking beauty maxxing to a whole new level!! It’s a fantastic SUMMER day (summer, not fall) and we are diving into shockingly effective beauty treatments. Some might say these even leave you “unrecognizable” to the naked eye. Look, beauty is pain, and MEN COULD NEVER!! Now, a question for our trend lovers out there. How far is toooooo far when it comes to a trend?? Danielle is FINALLY admitting that mayyyybe she’s taking the colorful stripe trend a tad too far, (hey, we can appreciate the self awareness) after piloting an interesting new look. The girl loves a trend. What can ya do? We’re in a season of a LOT of self-discovery (hello, rib flare, iykyk), annnnd it’s time to not only GLOW UP but also set the tone!!

    GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
    GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
    Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
    Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
    Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
    Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
    Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
    Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
    Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
    Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
    GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA

    Get 25% Off Cowboy Colostrum with code GALS at http://www.cowboycolostrum.com/gals.

    00:25 intro
    01:18 danielle’s new york moment
    03:35 danielle’s florida trip
    04:55 setting the tone
    06:11 obsessing over trends
    07:50 piloting outfits
    11:33 different sides of TikTok shop
    17:39 the reality of beauty maxxing
    22:34 rib flare
    27:23 subscriptions
    29:53 commenting for links
    34:27 brooke’s hamptons trip
    48:01 friends leaving the city
    51:14 being pushy
    55:08 checking find my friends

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Gals on the Go

    danielle’s crash out & brooke’s main character syndrome

    07/29/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Returning from her "wellness-forward" trip to Vegas and a very nostalgic time in Athens, Danielle is slightly crashing out because how in the world do people like Alix Earle have rock-hard abs AND travel literally all of the time?! The takeaway from these trips: we’re figuring out a new on-the-go routine ASAP! We are officially in the MIDDLE OF SUMMER (seriously, please don't mention the word fall) with buzzy NYC parties (hi, Diplo), DoorDashing bikinis, and a mini "Euro summer" on the way. The real question is: what is reeeeally a Euro summer?! Does every girlie’s weeklong trip to the South of France count? Or do we need to pull a full-on Audrey Peters, pack our bags, and move?! Whatever the definition, one thing is for sure: there are absolutely NO pumpkin spice lattes in sight, annnnnd we’d like to keep it that way (for now).

    GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
    GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
    Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
    Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
    Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
    Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
    Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
    Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
    Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
    Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
    GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA

    Shop at http://REVOLVE.com/GALS and use code GALS for 15% off your first order.
    #REVOLVEpartner
    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/gals! #squarepod #sponsored #ad
    Use code GOTG at jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase! #JonesRoadBeauty #ad #sponsored

    00:29 intro
    01:30 our notes apps
    04:00 not ready for fall
    05:15 euro summer
    07:30 magic mike
    10:27 danielle’s trip to athens
    28:30 danielle’s trip to vegas
    31:14 danielle’s crash out
    41:00 brooke’s run club
    54:40 diplo
    01:13:24 brooke’s main character syndrome
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Gals on the Go

    cosplaying as rich moms in the hamptons

    07/22/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Yes, we’re on a boat (again), because are we reeeeally Gals on the Go if we don’t record at least ONE episode a year from a different location?! Huge thank you to Elemis for bringing us aboard this STUNNING yacht annnnd allowing us to cosplay rich for the week! Fresh off a few trips, we NATURALLY bring some travel drama because apparently it’s ALWAYS someone’s first day on earth at the airport. Brooke returns from a DREAM scenario bachelorette trip, the kind where you’re not IN the wedding but still get to go on the bach. Yeah, truly the best-case scenario: all fun, no work!! As for Danielle…look, we’re just glad she’s back. She survives some crazy travel days, gets stranded, and makes some airport “friends” along the way. But it’s okay because now we are poolside, enjoying some parallel play (iykyk) and eavesdropping ALL over the Hamptons.

    GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
    GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
    Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
    Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
    Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
    Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
    Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
    Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
    Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
    Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
    GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA

    Use our code for 10% off your next Seat Geek order https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/GALS10SponsoredbySeatGeek. Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount

    00:26 intro
    02:02 cosplaying rich
    04:16 eavesdropping
    05:19 making up stories at the pool
    05:45 tuna gate
    07:55 checking the ring finger
    10:44 bachelorette
    12:55 claw clips
    16:08 facebook
    26:06 tumblr
    27:21 cancelled flights
    34:25 justin bieber sighting
    37:20 do you sit or stand when doing makeup?
    49:00 brooke’s wedding logistic
    51:53 travel drama
    56:13 beauty maxxing
    01:00:05 danielle’s dad update

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Gals on the Go

    bumped off the guest list

    07/15/2026 | 56 mins.
    As the SUMMER OF FUN continues, the wave of interns flooding the city reminds us that we really DO live in a place WORTH romanticizing!! Heat wave and all, this really is a "Suddenly I See" kind of place to call home. While we're still two years away from “I do”, the once "loose concept" of a wedding slowly becomes the consistent (not redundant) theme of Brooke’s dreams. We're happy to report that Pinterest FINALLY corrects itself and understands this wedding vision!! However, the list of HARD NO’s begins, and the guest list?! Well…that’s still very much up in the air. Annnnd while we plan for the future, we’re also looking back at the past. A reflection, if you will. Danielle shares her one-year review of living with a man. And, apparently, her dad is reviewing her old YouTube videos…we get it, you all USED TO watch us on YouTube!!

    GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
    GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
    Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
    Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
    Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
    Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
    Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
    Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
    Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
    Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
    GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA
    00:25 intro
    01:13 nyc heat wave
    05:25 brooke’s first wedding planning meeting
    07:07 selecting a wedding officiant
    12:30 brooke’s hard no’s
    17:09 wedding invites
    19:25 reception tables
    20:11 bride in the photo dump pt 2
    27:11 love island
    29:40 summer of fun update
    33:26 psychiatrist vs psychologist
    33:49 world cup
    36:29 danielle’s apt updates
    38:33 living with a boy updates
    50:39 going for walks
    51:00 high school girls do pilates?!
    51:51 does anyone watch youtube anymore?!
    52:59 brooke’s workout journey

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Gals on the Go

    THIS is why everyone’s obsessed with japan

    07/08/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Danielle is BACK from Japan, and FINALLY has something to talk about!! After a week of getting out ALL the shoppies, she returns with new bits, a few new phrases, annnnd even a little Japanese under her belt thanks to Ryan’s flash cards!! Now, look, it’s VERY clear that Brooke and Danielle have VERY different Japan experiences. While Brooke’s trip is full of shrines and lines FOR THE LINE…Danielle, well, let’s just say much MUCH shorter lines, but also a few BIG X’s (iykyk)!! While she’s back ON PROPERTY (new bit alert) in NYC, she now understands the Japan hype and why EVERYONE puts it on their 2026 bingo card. Sooooo, get ready for THE Japan recap part two...this time, Danielle’s version!!

    GOTG LTK https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Gals_on_the_Go
    GOTG Newsletter https://gotg.substack.com/
    Gals On The Go Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galsonthegopodcast/
    Brooke’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/brookemiccio
    Brooke’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brookemiccio/
    Danielle’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/daniellecarolan
    Danielle’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daniellecarolan/
    Business inquiries can be sent to: GalsOnTheGoGroup@caa.com
    Danielle’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/daniellecarolan/productsets/11ee5d6284a6acf19fd50242ac110003
    Brooke’s LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/brookemiccio/productsets/11ee5d662bea0b67931d0242ac110004
    GOTG YouTube Channel (watch full episodes with video!) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCy3xcN257Hb_VWWU5C5vA
    00:25 intro
    00:41 new studio
    02:23 danielle’s sleep schedule in japan
    04:39 shopping in japan
    05:45 don quijote
    06:45 new inside joke
    9:15 traveling in a group
    10:27 bidets vs toilet paper
    12:19 fave cities in japan
    13:37 second mover advantage
    14:06 arriving a day early
    17:51 ryan’s flash cards
    19:48 self policing
    27:28 restaurants in japan
    31:59 new phrases
    35:29 pranking the boys
    40:29 getting turned down by restaurants
    55:36 spas in japan
    57:04 trains in japan vs nyc

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Gals on the Go
Ever catch yourself wondering how can I ACTUALLY get my man to buy me flowers? Need to vent about feeling annoying being the Type-A friend? Want to have chats about wedding guest dress etiquette, Instagram story anxiety, and FOMO? OR…. Do you want to feel better about the fact that you overshared your life story to a stranger at the bar last night?Join best friends and Gals on the Go Brooke Miccio and Danielle Carolan as they help you justify any decision, rate what level of panic any situation really is (yes, pooping at a crush's is a total RED ALERT), and figure out what beauty trends actually keep a Gal going, all in the comfort of girl talk with your best friends.
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