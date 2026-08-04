Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

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192 episodes
- This week on Unlocked, Savannah is joined by her mom, Julie Chrisley, for a conversation that has nothing to do with prison, pardons, headlines, or the past. Instead, it's just a mother and daughter sitting down to talk honestly about the relationship they've built through every season of life.
Julie opens up about what it's been like stepping back into motherhood after coming home, the challenges of raising adult children, and why learning to let go can be harder than holding on. Together, they reflect on healing, the transition from parent and child to genuine friendship, and the moments that changed the way they see each other.
The conversation also dives into navigating public criticism, finding contentment instead of constantly chasing what's next, blended family dynamics, dating someone with children, and the parenting advice Julie wishes Savannah would finally take. Along the way, there are plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments, and the kind of honest conversations that happen when the cameras stop chasing the headlines.
Thank you to our sponsors for supporting our show!
- Quince: Step into the holiday season with layers made to feel good, look polished, and last—with Quince. Go to https://www.Quince.com/unlocked for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order.
- Rula: Use Rula to get affordable, high-quality therapy that’s actually covered by insurance. Visit https://www.rula.com/Unlocked to get started. You deserve mental healthcare that works with you, not against your budget. #rulapod
- Lola: For a limited time, our listeners are getting a huge 40% OFF select Lola Blankets when you head to https://www.LolaBlankets.com and use code Unlocked at checkout for 40% OFF. Wrap yourself in luxury with Lola Blankets.
- Progressive: Join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive. Visit us at https://www.progressive.com! Thank you to Progressive for sponsoring the show! (Restrictions apply. Not available in all states and situations.)
- GoodGirlRX: Visit https://www.goodgirlrx.com and use code UNLOCKED15 to get 15% OFF at checkout!
LET'S BE SOCIAL:
Follow Savannah Chrisley:
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Follow Julie Chrisley:
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Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/JulieChrisley)
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisleyConfessions)
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- This week on Unlocked, Savannah Chrisley sits down with Caleigh Hardy — wife of country music's HARDY, mom to 15-month-old Rosie, and the internet's next favorite follow. Savannah and Caleigh get into it all: what it's really like building a marriage and an identity around someone else's massive career, the "red zone" reality of dating in Nashville when your husband is HARDY, and how Caleigh went from a California girl who'd never met an SEC fan to falling hard for Ole Miss and the South.
They dive deep into The Hardy Fund and The Rosie Fund — the couple's charitable foundation named after their daughter — including the emotional story of why Caleigh turned to donor milk from the Mother's Milk Bank Southeast and how that experience turned into a mission to help other moms. Caleigh also opens up about the pressure (and shame) around breastfeeding, deciding what's worth sharing online now that she's a mom, and the one post she deleted so fast you'd never find it (though she confirms — it's out there somewhere).
Plus: life on the road with a toddler, what she and Michael actually fight about, going full "crunchy mom" with bone broth and fragrance-free everything, using her voice publicly even when it's uncomfortable, and a first-ever tease of a brand new project she's been dreaming about for years.
Thank you to our sponsors for supporting our show!
- Quince: Step into the holiday season with layers made to feel good, look polished, and last—with Quince. Go to https://www.Quince.com/unlocked for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order.
- GoodGirlRX: Visit https://www.goodgirlrx.com and use code UNLOCKED15 to get 15% OFF at checkout!
LET'S BE SOCIAL:
Follow Savannah Chrisley:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/SavannahChrisley)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@SavannahChrisley)
X: (https://www.x.com/_itssavannah_)
Follow Caleigh Hardy:
Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/caleighhardy/?hl=en)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@caleighryan23?lang=en)
The HARDY Fund: (https://www.cfmt.org/funds/hardy)
The Rosie Fund: (https://www.mymilkbank.org/post/the-rosie-fund)
Follow The Unlocked Podcast:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/UnlockedWithSavannah)
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Savannah is joined by someone you've watched grow up right before your eyes, but this conversation proves Grayson Chrisley isn't a kid anymore. Just days away from turning 20, Grayson opens up about college life at the University of Alabama, finding his independence, chasing a career in sports management, and what it's really been like growing into adulthood after everything their family has faced.
The siblings also look back on one of the hardest chapters of their lives as Grayson shares, for the first time, what it was like having Savannah step into the role of guardian while their parents were away. He reflects on where they struggled, what she got right, and the lessons they've both learned about family, grace, and growing through impossible circumstances.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Chrisley conversation without plenty of laughs. From Grayson admitting he's still using Savannah's credit card for DoorDash, to golf course stories, future birthday plans in Vegas, and Savannah putting him through a rapid fire phone check, their brother sister chemistry is on full display.
They also dive into college football, NIL, faith on campus, protecting the people you love, and why Grayson believes life may have something completely unexpected waiting for him after graduation. It's honest, funny, and a reminder that even after years in the spotlight, there's still so much of this family we haven't seen.
Thank you to our sponsors for supporting our show!
- GoodGirlRX: Visit https://www.goodgirlrx.com and use code UNLOCKED15 to get 15% OFF at checkout!
LET'S BE SOCIAL:
Follow Savannah Chrisley:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/SavannahChrisley)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@SavannahChrisley)
X: (https://www.x.com/_itssavannah_)
Follow Grayson Chrisley:
Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/graysonchrisley)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@grayson_chrisley)
Follow The Unlocked Podcast:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/UnlockedWithSavannah)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@UnlockedWithSav)
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, Savannah sits down with functional medicine expert Dr. Josh Redd for one of the most eye opening conversations yet about what could actually be behind the symptoms so many people have been told to ignore.
From chronic fatigue and brain fog to thyroid issues, autoimmune disease, anxiety, and inflammation, Dr. Redd explains why treating symptoms isn't the same as finding the root cause. He breaks down the connection between childhood trauma, chronic stress, environmental toxins, hormones, gut health, and the way our bodies respond over time, all in a way that's easy to understand.
Savannah also opens up about her own health journey, the frustration of feeling dismissed by doctors, and why learning to advocate for yourself can be one of the most important steps toward healing.
Whether you're dealing with unexplained health issues or simply looking for practical ways to feel better, this conversation is packed with information that just might change the way you think about your health.
Check out Dr. Redd's book, The 30-Day Inflammatory Reset: A Complete Guide to Healing Your Immune System
But it now! -- https://amzn.to/44mWJS3
Thank you to our sponsors for supporting our show!
- JiYu: For a limited time, get an extra 20% OFF their Glow Up Bundle which is already up to 45% OFF and free shipping when you go to https://www.jiyuskin.com and use code UNLOCKED!
- Lola: For a limited time, our listeners are getting a huge 40% OFF select Lola Blankets when you head to https://www.LolaBlankets.com and use code Unlocked at checkout for 40% OFF. Wrap yourself in luxury with Lola Blankets.
- GoodGirlRX: Visit https://www.goodgirlrx.com and use code UNLOCKED15 to get 15% OFF at checkout!
LET'S BE SOCIAL:
Follow Savannah Chrisley:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/SavannahChrisley)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@SavannahChrisley)
X: (https://www.x.com/_itssavannah_)
Follow Dr. Josh Redd:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/drjoshredd/)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@drjoshredd)
FaceBook: (https://www.facebook.com/drjoshredd/)
Website: (https://www.drjoshredd.com/)
Book: (https://amzn.to/44mWJS3)
Follow The Unlocked Podcast:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/UnlockedWithSavannah)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@UnlockedWithSav)
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- After a year back home, Todd and Julie Chrisley are sitting down together with Savannah to reflect on everything that's changed... and everything that hasn't.
From the reality of life after prison to navigating PTSD, rebuilding routines, and rediscovering their marriage, this conversation is an honest look at what the last year has really been like. They open up about letting go of control, learning to embrace a new season as parents of grown children, and why they're finally making room for dreams that had been put on hold for years.
The family also talks about what's next, including Todd's new venture, Good Guy, how it complements Savannah's Good Girl brand, and why men's health deserves more attention. Along the way, they answer listener questions about surviving impossible seasons, protecting your family through hardship, and finding hope after everything changes.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Chrisley family conversation without plenty of laughs. Plus, Todd apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion and Savannah puts her parents through a round of Met Gala reactions.
Thank you to our sponsors for supporting our show!
- Quince: Step into the holiday season with layers made to feel good, look polished, and last—with Quince. Go to https://www.Quince.com/unlocked for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order.
- Rula: Use Rula to get affordable, high-quality therapy that’s actually covered by insurance. Visit https://www.rula.com/Unlocked to get started. You deserve mental healthcare that works with you, not against your budget. #rulapod
- GoodGirlRX: Visit https://www.goodgirlrx.com and use code UNLOCKED15 to get 15% OFF at checkout!
LET'S BE SOCIAL:
Follow Savannah Chrisley:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/SavannahChrisley)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@SavannahChrisley)
X: (https://www.x.com/_itssavannah_)
Follow Todd Chrisley:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/toddchrisley)
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/toddchrisley)
Follow Julie Chrisley:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/juliechrisley)
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/JulieChrisley)
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisleyConfessions)
Follow The Unlocked Podcast:
Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/UnlockedWithSavannah)
TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@UnlockedWithSav)
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley
You may know her as a reality TV star, makeup guru, or social media influencer, but in her newest project, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” Savannah is becoming the director of her own story. In a divided world, Savannah invites you all along on her journey to approaching difficult conversations from a vulnerable, uncomfortable place to grow and learn. A journey of discussing human experiences, some of great value and some just day-to-day. Through this podcast, Savannah hopes to inspire others to be their most authentic selves as she shares untold stories and introduces the world to a side of her they have never met.Podcast website
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