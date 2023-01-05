Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

A FULL Chrisley Life Update Pt. 1

Exactly what it sounds like! The good, the bad and the chaos. This episode dives deep into everything currently going on in the Chrisley family, from Todd and Julie's current situation to Savannah's new life with her younger siblings Chloe and Grayson and everything in between. Also, a FULL DISCLOSURE of Savannah's dating life. Buckle up. Full names included. Sorry bro(s).Savannah put herself on the hotseat this week by asking her close friend and her podcast producer, Erin Dugan, to lead this interview , demandeding Erin not "let her off the hook." And that she did not.So much tea was spilled that we had no choice but to make it a two-parter. Hard-hitting, Genuine. Raw.