Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

This week on Unlocked, Savannah is joined by her mom, Julie Chrisley, for a conversation that has nothing to do with prison, pardons, headlines, or the past. Instead, it's just a mother and daughter sitting down to talk honestly about the relationship they've built through every season of life.

Julie opens up about what it's been like stepping back into motherhood after coming home, the challenges of raising adult children, and why learning to let go can be harder than holding on. Together, they reflect on healing, the transition from parent and child to genuine friendship, and the moments that changed the way they see each other.

The conversation also dives into navigating public criticism, finding contentment instead of constantly chasing what's next, blended family dynamics, dating someone with children, and the parenting advice Julie wishes Savannah would finally take. Along the way, there are plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments, and the kind of honest conversations that happen when the cameras stop chasing the headlines.



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