You may know her as a reality TV star, makeup guru, or social media influencer, but in her newest project, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," Savannah is becomi...
A FULL Chrisley Life Update Pt. 1
Exactly what it sounds like! The good, the bad and the chaos. This episode dives deep into everything currently going on in the Chrisley family, from Todd and Julie's current situation to Savannah's new life with her younger siblings Chloe and Grayson and everything in between. Also, a FULL DISCLOSURE of Savannah's dating life. Buckle up. Full names included. Sorry bro(s).Savannah put herself on the hotseat this week by asking her close friend and her podcast producer, Erin Dugan, to lead this interview , demandeding Erin not "let her off the hook." And that she did not.So much tea was spilled that we had no choice but to make it a two-parter. Hard-hitting, Genuine. Raw.
Erin Dugan is a close friend of Savannah as well as the head producer of "Unlocked" alongside her brother and business partner, Sean Dugan. She is the Founder and Director of "The Cast Collective," a full service media and production company with its headquarters on historic Music Row in Nashville.
Growing Up Chrisley-- The docuseries follows Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they embrace adulthood in their hometown of Nashville. Now in their mid-20s, the sibling duo are entering a new chapter in their lives as they navigate new and old relationships, businesses and family dynamics. Whether they're launching a new product or dancing at the honkytonk with friends, these two are taking Nashville by storm with their devoted family by their side.
My Gay Ex-Lover... ft. Colton Underwood
In this episode of "Unlocked," host Savannah Chrisley sits down with reality TV star Colton Underwood for a candid conversation about his journey to self-discovery... and their journey to... friendship. Despite attending the ACM awards together, the two joke about not being interested in each other romantically... and Savannah adds that, in her defense, she wasn't working with the right "equipment." Colton opens up about the pressure he faced growing up in a conservative community, his struggles with mental health, and the emotional toll of keeping his sexuality a secret. He also discusses his experience as the Bachelor and how that experience ultimately led him to confront his truth. Colton also shares about his relationship with Savannah's dad, Todd, and how much he appreciated Todd always checking in on him. Savannah and Colton discuss the importance of authenticity and vulnerability, and how sharing our stories can help others going through similar struggles. This episode offers a powerful and inspiring conversation about identity, self-acceptance, the power of vulnerability, and the importance of having supportive people in our lives.
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!!
A FULL Send by Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn airs it all out.... and then some. From the secrets behind Selling Sunset to the relationships that defined her time on the show, this bombshell has NO problem telling her truth. You do not have to be a reality TV junkie to be on the edge of your seat during this episode. Blonde, bold, and brutally funny. We'll see you on the other side!
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
The Most Hated Man in Hollywood ft. Perez Hilton
Savannah and Perez Hilton sit down for an exclusive interview from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Savannah directly confronts Perez about the history of her family as it relates to the tabloids. She sheds light on what really happened during her parents' trial and answers some hard-hitting questions from the controversial blogger. It's a MUST listen.
Your Brain Health Is EVERYTHING ft. Dr. Daniel Amen
Dr. Daniel Amen sits down with Savannah in Los Angeles to cover ALL things brain health, nutrition, and emotional wellbeing-- and needless to say, the doc doesn't approve of Savannah's Dr. Pepper addiction.But don't worry-- he forgot about that when he found out she eats fried chicken roughly once a day. Whoops. Why does what we are putting in our bodies matter so much? And how can we make little changes that will have ENORMOUS effects on our health, happiness and longevity? He's got the answers.
You may know her as a reality TV star, makeup guru, or social media influencer, but in her newest project, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” Savannah is becoming the director of her own story. In a divided world, Savannah invites you all along on her journey to approaching difficult conversations from a vulnerable, uncomfortable place to grow and learn. A journey of discussing human experiences, some of great value and some just day-to-day. Through this podcast, Savannah hopes to inspire others to be their most authentic selves as she shares untold stories and introduces the world to a side of her they have never met.