How to Get Over Resentment Towards an Ex, Faith's Role in Fatherhood, and Aligning Your Actions with Your Worth | ASK ME ANYTHING

In this week's ASK ME ANYTHING, Ryan Michler and Kipp Sorensen take on your questions from the Iron Council and Instagram. Hit Ryan up on Instagram at @ryanmichler and share what's working in your life. ⠀ SHOW HIGHLIGHTS (0:00) Show kick-off⠀ (8:00) What is your advice to men top finally take that first step toward conquering the thing that challenges them most? (20:20) How do I deal with the regrets of wasted time? (25:00) Do you think the Order of Man and Iron Council is the best way for men to interact and learn from each other? (30:20) How did you manage working long hours when you were building your side business, while not neglecting fitness and your family? (38:00) Do you plan to address the specific problems that led to your divorce? (47:00) Why does nothing I ever do seem like enough? (53:30) How do you stay consistent with your vision? (56:20) What should I consider when preparing for a potential strike at my company? (58:40) What is your current belt color in Jiu-Jitsu? (59:00) What role do you think religion and faith have in raising children? (1:01:20) What is the relationship between God's sovereignty and a man's responsibility? (1:06:00) How has going through a divorce changed the way you view other areas in your life? (1:10:40) How do you not let feelings of resentment and betrayal influence your communication with your ex-wife? (1:16:40) How are you dealing with the grief of losing your marriage during this time? (1:18:50) what advice would you give someone who is struggling with self-confidence and what others' perception of him is?