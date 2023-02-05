We are reclaiming what it means to be a man. Each week we interview the world’s most successful men on the planet - elite athletes, warriors, New York Times Bes... More
How to Get Over Resentment Towards an Ex, Faith's Role in Fatherhood, and Aligning Your Actions with Your Worth | ASK ME ANYTHING
In this week’s ASK ME ANYTHING, Ryan Michler and Kipp Sorensen take on your questions from the Iron Council and Instagram. Hit Ryan up on Instagram at @ryanmichler and share what’s working in your life. ⠀ SHOW HIGHLIGHTS (0:00) Show kick-off⠀ (8:00) What is your advice to men top finally take that first step toward conquering the thing that challenges them most? (20:20) How do I deal with the regrets of wasted time? (25:00) Do you think the Order of Man and Iron Council is the best way for men to interact and learn from each other? (30:20) How did you manage working long hours when you were building your side business, while not neglecting fitness and your family? (38:00) Do you plan to address the specific problems that led to your divorce? (47:00) Why does nothing I ever do seem like enough? (53:30) How do you stay consistent with your vision? (56:20) What should I consider when preparing for a potential strike at my company? (58:40) What is your current belt color in Jiu-Jitsu? (59:00) What role do you think religion and faith have in raising children? (1:01:20) What is the relationship between God’s sovereignty and a man’s responsibility? (1:06:00) How has going through a divorce changed the way you view other areas in your life? (1:10:40) How do you not let feelings of resentment and betrayal influence your communication with your ex-wife? (1:16:40) How are you dealing with the grief of losing your marriage during this time? (1:18:50) what advice would you give someone who is struggling with self-confidence and what others’ perception of him is? Battle Planners are back in stock. Pick yours up today! Get your signed copy of Ryan's new book, The Masculinity Manifesto For more information on the Iron Council brotherhood. Want maximum health, wealth, relationships, and abundance in your life? Sign up for our free course, 30 Days to Battle Ready
DAVID MEESSEN | Dating Advice for Men in the Modern Era
I think we can all agree that dating isn’t what it used to be even 20 years ago. With the rise of hook-up culture, extreme feminism, woke ideology, and a general increase in degeneracy today, it can feel impossible at times to find the right woman, let alone start a relationship with her. My guest today is David Meessen, a dating coach for men, who has helped hundreds of men overcome confidence issues, improve communication, and attract high-value women. Today, David and I talk about the rise in resentment towards women (and how that doesn’t help your cause), why your intent is more important than your tactics when approaching women, how to become verbally agile, showing proof of who you are over your promises, why needs not being met is the single greatest factor in emotional insecurity, and whether it’s better to win over her brain or her heart. SHOW HIGHLIGHTS: Why dating has gotten MORE difficult Why are many guys afraid to approach beautiful women? Most men care too much and hinder their own self-expression You can’t just talk to the best looking women Dating advice for introverts The scientific difference between introverts and extroverts We need to be diligent and patient when choosing our partner You have to be able to disagree with attractive women The importance of finding someone who is aligned with your most important values Knowing when it is better to separate Some women want a kiss on the first date Men need to communicate their personality effectively on the first date Determine incompatibility as quickly as possible Dating is not a “negotiation” Battle Planners are back in stock. Pick yours up today! Get your signed copy of Ryan's new book, The Masculinity Manifesto Want maximum health, wealth, relationships, and abundance in your life? Sign up for our free course, 30 Days to Battle Ready Download the NEW Order of Man Twelve-Week Battle Planner App and maximize your week.
Why Every Man Should Start a Business | FRIDAY FIELD NOTES
In this week’s FRIDAY FIELD NOTES, Ryan Michler discusses FIVE reasons why every man should consider starting a business and some things you should consider when deciding what kind of business to start. Hit Ryan up on Instagram at @ryanmichler and share what’s working in your life. SHOW HIGHLIGHTS Hedge against risk with current career Make more money Tax benefits Fulfilment Skill development Things to consider when looking to start a business: Look to your strengths: If someone is asking for your advice at something, it’s probably a strength What are you doing when time goes the fastest (Zone of Genius) What would you be doing if money weren’t a concern? Talk to people about what they are doing for a business You have to sell something Implement the feedback Order Ryan's new book, The Masculinity Manifesto. For more information on the Iron Council brotherhood. Want maximum health, wealth, relationships, and abundance in your life? Sign up for our free course, 30 Days to Battle Ready Download the NEW Order of Man Twelve-Week Battle Planner App and maximize your week.
Using Parkin's Law to Your Advantage, Why Morning Routines Don't Always Cut It, and How Curiosity Wins in Communication | ASK ME ANYTHING
In this week’s ASK ME ANYTHING, Ryan Michler and Kipp Sorensen take on your questions from the Iron Council. Hit Ryan up on Instagram at @ryanmichler and share what’s working in your life. ⠀ SHOW HIGHLIGHTS (0:00) Show kick-off⠀ (6:50) Do you have any insights and tips for speaking more smoothly and naturally when podcasting? (13:20) What practical ways do you find balance, when you are planning, to make sure responsibilities and self growth steps are accounted for while still finding enough buffer time for yourself to avoid burn out? (16:00) When is leisure/relaxation acceptable? (33:25) Is there anything you gentleman do that helps you in the morning to stick on task to your schedule or challenge yourself? (46:15) How do you start to objectively judge and correct your flaws when your inability to do so in the past is the reason it's an issue that hasn't improved? (56:40) What tips or thoughts would you have on smoothing things out and creating more consistency when my ex-wife and I have different approaches to raising our children? Get your signed copy of Ryan's new book, The Masculinity Manifesto For more information on the Iron Council brotherhood. Want maximum health, wealth, relationships, and abundance in your life? Sign up for our free course, 30 Days to Battle Ready ⠀ Download the NEW Order of Man Twelve-Week Battle Planner App and maximize your week.
GEORGE FOREMAN | Making the Most of Second Chances
Failure, setbacks, f-ups, and mess ups are all part of life. It’s just part of the human condition. When most people fail, they choose to stay there. But in failure, there is a redemption story in the works…if you’re willing to make it happen. My guest today is intimately familiar with failing and getting back in the fight – both literally and figuratively. His name is George Foreman and everyone is likely familiar with him from being heavyweight champion of the world (twice) to his infamous George Foreman Grill. You may not know the rest of the story. Today, George and I talk about the comeback story, his near-death experience and how it changed him, serving in your community and giving others hope, and making the most of second chances. SHOW HIGHLIGHTS: Feeling empty despite success Finding contentment by finding God A change of identity Just be present From street fighter to Olympic boxer Overcoming anger Get your signed copy of Ryan's new book, The Masculinity Manifesto Want maximum health, wealth, relationships, and abundance in your life? Sign up for our free course, 30 Days to Battle Ready Download the NEW Order of Man Twelve-Week Battle Planner App and maximize your week.
