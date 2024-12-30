6. The 4 questions you need to answer to attract and retain top talent and customers | Becky Willan, CEO of Given

Talent and customers aren't just looking at the product or service your company provides. They're choosing organisations with purpose over those who only prioritise profit. In this episode of 'All About Business,' James is joined by Becky Willan, CEO of Given, part of Anthesis. They explore the importance of implementing purpose into the heart of your business,, the impact of ESG and sustainability on brands, and practical steps for organisations to align profit with meaningful societal impact. Becky shares her journey from working at Body Shop to founding Given, and discusses how companies like John Lewis and Lloyd's Banking Group are navigating purpose-driven transformations.01:31- Introduction02:26- Meet Becky Willan03:13- Defining Purpose in Business03:48- The Journey of Given07:41- Implementing Purpose in Organisations11:32- Case Study: John Lewis Partnership20:31- Case Study: Lloyd's Banking Group24:01- Advice for Entrepreneurs29:54- Evidence of Purpose-Driven Business Success31:25- Purpose vs. Philanthropy: Understanding the Difference33:52- Reed's Purpose-Driven Philanthropy Model34:54- Steps to Implementing Purpose in Your Organisation36:44- The Importance of Employee Engagement and Culture40:14- Challenges and Pitfalls in Purpose-Driven Organisations42:54- Case Study: Centrica's Purpose Transformation49:49- IKEA's Purpose and Philanthropy51:35- Personal Reflections and Future Aspirations53:56- Conclusion and Final Thoughts