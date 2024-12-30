9. Entry level to managing director: How to make it happen
Climbing to the top of the ladder can be tough. With competition from peers, how do you stand out so you can get that promotion and even become Managing Director?In this episode of All About Business, James is joined by Donna Murrell, Managing Director of Reed in Partnership. Donna began her career at Reed as an entry-level employment advisor and worked her way up to the very top. In this conversation, she shares little known strategies for boosting your career, explains why diversity in leadership is so important and gives actionable advice for building your confidence no matter where you are in your career.Donna is the Managing Director of Reed in Partnership, a branch of Reed which delivers public services such as employment support, wellbeing advice and DVSA testing. Donna has been at Reed for over 20 years, starting as an Employment Advisor.00:58 Introducing Donna Murrell07:47 Expanding Reed in Partnership09:54 Leadership and team building13:08 Donna's management philosophy20:44 Going from Operations Director to Managing Director25:16 Advice for aspiring leaders29:51 Spotting and nurturing talent31:25 Creating Opportunities for Employee Engagement37:01 Embracing curiosity and learning39:30 Women in leadership: challenges and progress49:34 Preparing for career progression52:05 Building confidence and overcoming anxiety54:49 Reed interview roundFollow Donna on LinkedInFollow James Reed on LinkedInLearn more about Reed in PartnershipAll About Business is brought to you by Reed Global. Learn more at: www.reed.comThis podcast was co-produced by Reed Global and Flamingo Media. If you’d like to create a chart-topping podcast to elevate your brand, visit Flamingo-media.co.uk
57:22
8. The 10 second customer journey: stop friction and increase growth
With seventy percent of online buyers abandoning their shopping before checkout, how can you create a frictionless customer journey that only takes ten seconds?In this episode of All About Business, James Reed speaks to customer experience expert Todd Unger. Todd reveals why most customer journeys don’t work, how low-cost AI can help you understand your customers better, and the hit Ariana Grande song that could transform your approach to customer experience.Todd Unger is the Chief Experience Officer at the American Medical Association, overseeing membership, marketing and customer experience initiatives. His book, the ten-second customer journey explains how you can rapidly convert customers online, drawing on Todd’s 30 year career in marketing and customer experience.02:00 Meet Todd Unger: Chief Experience Officer03:27 The evolution of Customer Experience08:04 The four points of CXO10:50 The importance of frictionless experience18:07 Building effective digital services24:10 Building a culture of testing and experimentation26:17 The role of AI in modern testing26:44 AI's impact on the 10 second customer journey28:03 Leveraging technology partners for AI34:29 Practical applications and future of AI45:17 Customer experience advice for entrepreneurs48:27 Reed interview roundFollow Todd Unger on LinkedInVisit Todd Unger’s website: https://www.toddunger.com/Buy Todd Unger’s book Follow James Reed on LinkedInAll About Business is brought to you by Reed Global. Learn more at: www.reed.comThis podcast was co-produced by Reed Global and Flamingo Media. If you’d like to create a podcast to elevate your brand, visit Flamingo-media.co.uk
49:42
7. Drive big business by understanding your customers on a local level | Andy Cook, Centre for Social Justice
Being a socially conscious business is becoming more and more important, but can it really help you grow your brand long-term? In this episode of All About Business, James Reed sits down with Centre for Social Justice CEO and proud Leeds native, Andy Cook. They explore the unseen world of philanthropy, why small charities are often more powerful, the best interview questions to ask future employees, and the steps you can take to become a brand locals love. Andy is CEO of The Centre for Social Justice, an award-winning organisation that aims to solve Britain’s most pressing social issues through political change. Hailing from Leeds, Andy founded another award winning charity that helped disadvantaged youth across the Midlands. Since then, he’s become an advisor to several leading philanthropists and CSJ has been awarded social policy Think Tank of the Year for the last 2 years.1:56 - Introducing Andy Cook - CEO for the Centre for Social Justice2:48 - The Centre for Social Justice8:43 - The five areas of help that affect Society9:58 - The Big Give13:38 - The importance of giving people opportunities16:56 - The power of smaller charities 19:04 - Where do donations go and how to make the process better21:07 - Should businesses engage more with philanthropy?25:35:00 - The Kickstart Program27:40:00 - Finding a balance between education and employer's needs31:36:00 - The Centre for Social Justice Foundation34:36:00 - Why businesses should be more involved in the education system38:18:00 - How you can help40:10:00 - Reed interview segment41:50:00 - Wrap up and final thoughtsFind out more about the CSJFollow Andy on LinkedInRegister for the Green Match FundDonate to a cause you care aboutFollow James Reed on LinkedInAll About Business is brought to you by Reed Global. Learn more at: www.reed.comThis podcast was co-produced by Reed Global and Flamingo Media. If you’d like to create a chart-topping podcast to get your brand heard, visit Flamingo-media.co.uk
40:55
6. The 4 questions you need to answer to attract and retain top talent and customers | Becky Willan, CEO of Given
Talent and customers aren’t just looking at the product or service your company provides. They’re choosing organisations with purpose over those who only prioritise profit. In this episode of 'All About Business,' James is joined by Becky Willan, CEO of Given, part of Anthesis. They explore the importance of implementing purpose into the heart of your business,, the impact of ESG and sustainability on brands, and practical steps for organisations to align profit with meaningful societal impact. Becky shares her journey from working at Body Shop to founding Given, and discusses how companies like John Lewis and Lloyd's Banking Group are navigating purpose-driven transformations.01:31- Introduction02:26- Meet Becky Willan03:13- Defining Purpose in Business03:48- The Journey of Given07:41- Implementing Purpose in Organisations11:32- Case Study: John Lewis Partnership20:31- Case Study: Lloyd's Banking Group24:01- Advice for Entrepreneurs29:54- Evidence of Purpose-Driven Business Success31:25- Purpose vs. Philanthropy: Understanding the Difference33:52- Reed's Purpose-Driven Philanthropy Model34:54- Steps to Implementing Purpose in Your Organisation36:44- The Importance of Employee Engagement and Culture40:14- Challenges and Pitfalls in Purpose-Driven Organisations42:54- Case Study: Centrica's Purpose Transformation49:49- IKEA's Purpose and Philanthropy51:35- Personal Reflections and Future Aspirations53:56- Conclusion and Final ThoughtsFind out more about Given Follow Becky on LinkedIn: Follow James on LinkedInAll About Business is brought to you by Reed Global. Learn more at: www.reed.comThis podcast was co-produced by Reed Global and Flamingo Media. If you’d like to create a chart-topping podcast, visit Flamingo-media.co.uk
53:07
5. The business model to smash a £30million target | BigGive
What if there was a model your business could use to smash your targets faster? And with a team of no more than 10? In this episode of All About Business, James speaks to Alex Day, Managing Director of Big Give. Alex explains how his small team of ten has managed to raise hundreds of millions of pounds for charity. They also discuss how technology is transforming the charity sector, why philanthropy is good for business, and the psychology behind giving money away.Alex Day is Director of Social Impact at Reed and Managing Director of the Big Give, the UK’s biggest match funding charity. Every year, Big Give runs a variety of match funding campaigns, including the Green Match Fund, Kind2Mind and the Christmas Challenge. Since 2008, they’ve raised over £300 million for charities all over the world. Timestamps00:00- Intro02:31- How Big Give's Match Funding Works03:38- The Psychology Behind Match Funding05:38- Campaigns and Themes of Big Give08:18- Digital Transformation in Charity Fundraising12:53- Running a Lean and Effective Team16:37- Engaging Big Figures in Philanthropy23:42- Identifying Your Passion for a Cause25:16- Setting Ambitious Goals27:37- The Importance of Ambition in Social Impact29:26- Supporting Smaller Charities30:50- Innovative Match Funding Strategies31:59- The Contagious Nature of Generosity32:32- The Christmas Challenge Campaign34:18- Philanthropy in Business37:18- The Philco Model41:33- Quickfire Round43:38- Conclusion and Final ThoughtsLinksVisit the Big Give website: https://donate.biggive.org/See what difference you can make: Big Give Christmas Challenge 2024Double the difference this Christmas NOW Follow James Reed on LinkedInFollow the Big Give on LinkedInAll About Business is brought to you by Reed Global. Learn more at: www.reed.comThis podcast was co-produced by Reed Global and Flamingo Media. If you’d like to create a chart-topping podcast, visit Flamingo-media.co.uk
'James Reed: all about business' puts you at the heart of fun, dynamic, candid conversation with business leaders, philanthropists and charitable celebrities as they use their journeys to give clear, actionable advice.
Hosted by James Reed CBE, the Chairman and CEO of Reed Group, you’ll hear the highs and lows of what it means to be a true business leader to empower you to implement smarter, more meaningful strategy in your business or career.