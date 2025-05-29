Humanity At Scale: Redefining Leadership

From Head Count to Heart Count: Loyalty by Design with Joey Coleman
What if loyalty isn't something you earn over time, but something you design from day one?
On this episode of Humanity at Scale, host Bruce Temkin sits down with Joey Coleman, founder and Chief Experience Composer of Design Symphony and bestselling author of Never Lose a Customer Again, and Never Lose an Employee Again, to uncover why most organizations lose up to 70% of customers and employees in the first 100 days. Drawing from his eclectic background in law, education, and performance, Joey breaks down the eight emotional stages of relationship-building and offers powerful strategies to spark loyalty from day one. Whether you're leading a team or growing a customer base, this episode reveals why "heart count" may matter more than headcount.
53:29
Humanizing a Legacy Brand: From LEGOs to Insurance with Conny Kalcher
What if you could transform your organization's customer experience while keeping empathy and the human element at its core?
In this episode of Humanity at Scale, host Bruce Temkin is joined by Conny Kalcher, Group Chief Customer Officer at Zurich Insurance Company, to discuss reimagining customer experience in large organizations. They explore moving beyond transactions to build meaningful, empathetic customer relationships. Conny shares how Zurich leverages AI to support, not replace, human connections, embeds empathy into its culture, and uses co-creation to drive transformation. From empowering teams to fostering prevention-focused services, the discussion reveals how customer-centric leadership fuels innovation and long-term trust. A must-listen for anyone navigating digital transformation while keeping humanity at the heart of business.
42:44
Designing The Future: How to Be a Good Ancestor with Lisa Kay Solomon
What if you could actively shape the future instead of just reacting to it?
In this episode of Humanity at Scale, host Bruce Temkin is joined by Lisa Kay Solomon, Designer in Residence at Stanford’s d.school, for a powerful conversation about leading with imagination in an era of disruption. Together, they explore how leaders can actively shape the future by cultivating foresight, ethical decision-making, and human-centered design. Lisa shares actionable frameworks, like the “Design Criteria” and “Must, Should, Could, Won’t,” to help leaders move beyond reactive strategies and foster possibility thinking. Learn how to become a better ancestor, make values-driven choices, and unlock the human potential needed to navigate complexity and build more meaningful futures.
46:57
The Ethics of Empowerment: How AI Can Make Us Stronger with Vivienne Ming
In an era of rapid workplace transformation, human connection remains the cornerstone of effective leadership and organizational success.
In this episode of Humanity at Scale, host Bruce Temkin sits down with Dr. Vivienne Ming, a visionary neuroscientist and AI pioneer, to explore how technology can elevate, not replace, human potential. Sharing her inspiring journey from homelessness to innovation leadership, Ming unpacks how purpose, ethical design, and a deep understanding of human complexity should shape AI development. From the “Better After Use” principle to rethinking leadership and productivity, this conversation is packed with insights for anyone aiming to build more human-centric organizations and unlock AI’s role as a catalyst for creativity, compassion, and real-world impact.
55:13
Empathy, AI, and the New Rules of the Human Workplace with Erica Keswin
In this episode of Humanity at Scale, host Bruce Temkin sits down with WSJ bestselling author, human workplace expert, and keynote speaker, Erica Keswin. Together, they explore the future of human-centric leadership in a tech-driven world. They discuss how leaders can create thriving and connected workplaces by striking a balance between innovation and empathy, while fostering positive cultures through intentional rituals and practices. Keswin also challenges outdated retention strategies and emphasizes the need for deeper workplace relationships, especially in hybrid settings. With insights on preparing for AI, empowering middle managers, and leading with vulnerability, this episode offers practical guidance for anyone looking to build resilient, people-first organizations.
Welcome to Humanity at Scale: Redefining Leadership Podcast! Join Bruce Temkin, a trailblazer in human experience management, as he reimagines leadership for today’s dynamic world—proving that true success begins with prioritizing people, including employees, customers, and the communities you serve.
In each episode, Bruce dives into the practices, mindsets, and stories that help leaders drive exceptional success—while creating a more humane and impactful world. How can neuroscience and behavioral economics shape better decisions? How are successful leaders balancing organizational goals with positive human impact? And how can we lead in ways that truly inspire humanity?
From candid conversations with executives to breakthrough insights from experts, Humanity at Scale is your ultimate guide to leading with purpose and empathy. Whether you’re a seasoned executive or an emerging leader, it will equip you with the tools and inspiration to redefine success—for yourself, your organization, and humanity.