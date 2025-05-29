Humanity At Scale: Redefining Leadership

The Ethics of Empowerment: How AI Can Make Us Stronger with Vivienne Ming

In an era of rapid workplace transformation, human connection remains the cornerstone of effective leadership and organizational success. In this episode of Humanity at Scale, host Bruce Temkin sits down with Dr. Vivienne Ming, a visionary neuroscientist and AI pioneer, to explore how technology can elevate, not replace, human potential. Sharing her inspiring journey from homelessness to innovation leadership, Ming unpacks how purpose, ethical design, and a deep understanding of human complexity should shape AI development. From the “Better After Use” principle to rethinking leadership and productivity, this conversation is packed with insights for anyone aiming to build more human-centric organizations and unlock AI’s role as a catalyst for creativity, compassion, and real-world impact.